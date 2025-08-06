Moedas / CAMT
CAMT: Camtek Ltd
94.84 USD 5.84 (6.56%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CAMT para hoje mudou para 6.56%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 92.80 e o mais alto foi 95.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Camtek Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CAMT Notícias
- Israel - Ações fecharam o pregão em queda e o Índice TA 35 recuou 0,27%
- Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.27%
- Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.85%
- Israel - Ações fecharam o pregão em queda e o Índice TA 35 recuou 0,85%
- Camtek precifica oferta de notas conversíveis de US$ 425 milhões com juros de 0%
- Camtek prices $425 million convertible notes offering at 0% interest
- Camtek planeja oferecer US$ 400 milhões em dívidas principais conversíveis
- Camtek to offer $400 million in convertible senior notes
- Israel - Ações fecharam o pregão em queda e o Índice TA 35 recuou 1,01%
- Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 1.01%
- Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.13%
- Ações da Camtek sobem 43% desde sinal de Valor Justo em julho de 2024
- Camtek shares surge 43% since July 2024 Fair Value signal
- Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.74%
- Camtek: Interesting, Just Not Interesting Enough (NASDAQ:CAMT)
- Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.56%
- Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.08%
- Brokers Suggest Investing in Camtek (CAMT): Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.26%
- Earnings call transcript: Camtek Q2 2025 sees stable EPS, revenue beat amid stock drop
- Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.76%
- Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Camtek (CAMT): Should You Buy?
- Why Camtek Stock Was Plunging This Week
- Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.63%
Faixa diária
92.80 95.00
Faixa anual
47.41 110.73
- Fechamento anterior
- 89.00
- Open
- 92.90
- Bid
- 94.84
- Ask
- 95.14
- Low
- 92.80
- High
- 95.00
- Volume
- 213
- Mudança diária
- 6.56%
- Mudança mensal
- 18.65%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 62.26%
- Mudança anual
- 17.97%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh