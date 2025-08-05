Currencies / CAMT
CAMT: Camtek Ltd
87.26 USD 0.39 (0.44%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CAMT exchange rate has changed by -0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 85.94 and at a high of 88.54.
Follow Camtek Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CAMT News
- Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.27%
- Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.85%
- Camtek prices $425 million convertible notes offering at 0% interest
- Camtek to offer $400 million in convertible senior notes
- Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 1.01%
- Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.13%
- Camtek shares surge 43% since July 2024 Fair Value signal
- Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.74%
- Camtek: Interesting, Just Not Interesting Enough (NASDAQ:CAMT)
- Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.56%
- Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.08%
- Brokers Suggest Investing in Camtek (CAMT): Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.26%
- Earnings call transcript: Camtek Q2 2025 sees stable EPS, revenue beat amid stock drop
- Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.76%
- Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Camtek (CAMT): Should You Buy?
- Why Camtek Stock Was Plunging This Week
- Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.63%
- Camtek stock downgraded by BofA as growth slows despite AI exposure
- Jefferies raises Camtek stock price target to $105 on HPC growth
- Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 1.50%
- Camtek shares tumble despite record Q2 revenue and in-line earnings
- Camtek (CAMT) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Camtek earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
Daily Range
85.94 88.54
Year Range
47.41 110.73
- Previous Close
- 87.65
- Open
- 88.34
- Bid
- 87.26
- Ask
- 87.56
- Low
- 85.94
- High
- 88.54
- Volume
- 573
- Daily Change
- -0.44%
- Month Change
- 9.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 49.29%
- Year Change
- 8.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%