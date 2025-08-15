Moedas / ARKQ
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ARKQ: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF
106.44 USD 2.51 (2.42%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ARKQ para hoje mudou para 2.42%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 104.30 e o mais alto foi 106.68.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARKQ Notícias
- Cathie Wood, ARK Shift Defense Holdings As U.S. Reclassifies Drones
- Cathie Wood Invests $37M into Biotech Stocks, Trims Stake in KTOS, TEM, and ROKU Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Staying Risk-On As Macro Tensions Ease
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- ARKQ: Two Sides Of The Aggressive AI Economy Play (BATS:ARKQ)
- Jobs Or Inflation - What's Driving The Fed's Next Move?
- AI At The Frontier: A Stock Picker's Take On AI Investing
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Blend IVES With ARKQ For Balanced AI Investment (NYSEARCA:IVES)
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- A.I. Field Of Dreams
- September 2025 Perspective
- AI Monthly: With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- Generative AI Digest: More AI Agents And More Funding
- It’s AI Freak-Out Time Again
- The Strategy Shift In The Markets As Tech Stock Rally Takes A Pause
- AI Over-Exuberance Comparable To 2000 Internet-Inspired Bubble
- Our Thoughts On The AI Arms Race
- The Visible Alpha AI Monitor Update: What's Next For AI?
- Tesla Has Launched Its Robotaxi... Now What?
- ARKQ Is My AI Infrastructure Play, And It’s Delivering (BATS:ARKQ)
- Anything But The Doldrums
Faixa diária
104.30 106.68
Faixa anual
55.53 106.68
- Fechamento anterior
- 103.93
- Open
- 104.75
- Bid
- 106.44
- Ask
- 106.74
- Low
- 104.30
- High
- 106.68
- Volume
- 362
- Mudança diária
- 2.42%
- Mudança mensal
- 11.49%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 62.21%
- Mudança anual
- 74.52%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh