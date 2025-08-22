通貨 / ARKQ
ARKQ: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF
106.44 USD 2.51 (2.42%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ARKQの今日の為替レートは、2.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり104.30の安値と106.68の高値で取引されました。
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
104.30 106.68
1年のレンジ
55.53 106.68
- 以前の終値
- 103.93
- 始値
- 104.75
- 買値
- 106.44
- 買値
- 106.74
- 安値
- 104.30
- 高値
- 106.68
- 出来高
- 362
- 1日の変化
- 2.42%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 11.49%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 62.21%
- 1年の変化
- 74.52%
