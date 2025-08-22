クォートセクション
通貨 / ARKQ
株に戻る

ARKQ: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

106.44 USD 2.51 (2.42%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ARKQの今日の為替レートは、2.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり104.30の安値と106.68の高値で取引されました。

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ARKQ News

1日のレンジ
104.30 106.68
1年のレンジ
55.53 106.68
以前の終値
103.93
始値
104.75
買値
106.44
買値
106.74
安値
104.30
高値
106.68
出来高
362
1日の変化
2.42%
1ヶ月の変化
11.49%
6ヶ月の変化
62.21%
1年の変化
74.52%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K