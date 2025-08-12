Currencies / ARKQ
ARKQ: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF
104.02 USD 0.91 (0.88%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ARKQ exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 102.52 and at a high of 104.07.
Follow ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ARKQ News
Daily Range
102.52 104.07
Year Range
55.53 104.07
- Previous Close
- 103.11
- Open
- 103.49
- Bid
- 104.02
- Ask
- 104.32
- Low
- 102.52
- High
- 104.07
- Volume
- 237
- Daily Change
- 0.88%
- Month Change
- 8.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 58.52%
- Year Change
- 70.55%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev