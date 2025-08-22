Valute / ARKQ
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ARKQ: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF
108.42 USD 1.98 (1.86%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ARKQ ha avuto una variazione del 1.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 106.98 e ad un massimo di 108.75.
Segui le dinamiche di ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARKQ News
- Infrastructure, AI & Energy: Navigating The Golden Age Of Infrastructure Investing
- Data Centers And The Power Grid: A Path To Debt Relief?
- Inflection Points: No Reservations, Just Valuations
- L’ETF ARK di Cathie Wood punta su Brera Holdings e vende azioni Roku
- Cathie Wood, ARK Shift Defense Holdings As U.S. Reclassifies Drones
- Cathie Wood Invests $37M into Biotech Stocks, Trims Stake in KTOS, TEM, and ROKU Stocks - TipRanks.com
- L’ETF ARK di Cathie Wood si concentra sugli acquisti di azioni CRSP e BEAM
- Staying Risk-On As Macro Tensions Ease
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- ARKQ: Two Sides Of The Aggressive AI Economy Play (BATS:ARKQ)
- Jobs Or Inflation - What's Driving The Fed's Next Move?
- AI At The Frontier: A Stock Picker's Take On AI Investing
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Blend IVES With ARKQ For Balanced AI Investment (NYSEARCA:IVES)
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- A.I. Field Of Dreams
- September 2025 Perspective
- AI Monthly: With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- Generative AI Digest: More AI Agents And More Funding
- It’s AI Freak-Out Time Again
- The Strategy Shift In The Markets As Tech Stock Rally Takes A Pause
- AI Over-Exuberance Comparable To 2000 Internet-Inspired Bubble
Intervallo Giornaliero
106.98 108.75
Intervallo Annuale
55.53 108.75
- Chiusura Precedente
- 106.44
- Apertura
- 107.13
- Bid
- 108.42
- Ask
- 108.72
- Minimo
- 106.98
- Massimo
- 108.75
- Volume
- 453
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.86%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.56%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 65.22%
- Variazione Annuale
- 77.77%
21 settembre, domenica