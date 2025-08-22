QuotazioniSezioni
ARKQ
ARKQ: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

108.42 USD 1.98 (1.86%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ARKQ ha avuto una variazione del 1.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 106.98 e ad un massimo di 108.75.

Segui le dinamiche di ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
106.98 108.75
Intervallo Annuale
55.53 108.75
Chiusura Precedente
106.44
Apertura
107.13
Bid
108.42
Ask
108.72
Minimo
106.98
Massimo
108.75
Volume
453
Variazione giornaliera
1.86%
Variazione Mensile
13.56%
Variazione Semestrale
65.22%
Variazione Annuale
77.77%
21 settembre, domenica