Aklamavo Cumulative Volume Delta CVD

This is a Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visualizes order flow imbalance between buying and selling pressure.

The indicator calculates and displays the cumulative difference between buying (Bid) and selling (Ask) volumes over time, providing insights into whether buyers or sellers are controlling the market.

1. Visual Displays:

  • Cumulative Delta Line (Blue): Running total of volume delta across multiple bars

  • Positive Bar Delta Histogram (Green): Individual bar delta when buyers dominate

  • Negative Bar Delta Histogram (Red): Individual bar delta when sellers dominate


2. Input Parameters:

  • LookbackBars: Number of historical bars to calculate (600 default)

  • ShowRawDelta: Toggle between raw values or normalized display

  • UseRealTimeDOM: Use Depth of Market for current bar calculation

  • PriceLevelsPerBar: Granularity for volume distribution within bars

  • Display Toggles: Show line, histogram, or both

  • Volume Type: Real volume or tick volume

Data Sources:

  1. Real-time DOM: Uses market depth data when available for current bar

  2. Historical Bars: Estimates volume distribution using price/volume patterns

Visual Customization:

  • Zero line with gray dotted style for reference

  • Configurable colors and line widths

  • Dynamic display mode switching

Trading Insights Provided

  1. Trend Identification: Rising CVD suggests sustained buying pressure

  2. Divergence Detection: Price vs. CVD divergence can signal reversals

  3. Volume Imbalance: Histogram shows which side controls individual bars

  4. Cumulative Pressure: Line shows net volume imbalance over time

Use Cases

  • Identifying institutional order flow

  • Spotting exhaustion points in trends

  • Confirming breakouts with volume support

  • Detecting hidden buying/selling during ranges


