Killer Scalper Xauusd

🏆 Killer Scalper XAUUSD MT4
Professional Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading
📊 Overview
Killer Scalper XAUUSD is a high-precision automated trading system designed specifically for scalping gold (XAU/USD). Built with advanced RSI and Stochastic filters, this EA identifies optimal entry points during high-volatility sessions, maximizing profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols.

⚙️ Technical Specifications
Parameter Specification
Trading Pair XAU/USD (Gold)
Timeframe M5 (5 Minutes)
Minimum Capital $1,000 USD
Recommended Lot Size 0.50
Strategy Type Grid Scalping with Intelligent Filters
Dynamic Stop Loss (20 pips by default)
Trailing Stop Adaptive trailing system
🎯 Main Features
✅ Multi-Filter Entry System

RSI oscillator for momentum confirmation
Stochastic indicator for overbought/oversold detection
Time filter to trade only in high-liquidity sessions
✅ Intelligent Order Management

Automated pending BuyStop/SellStop orders
Dynamic distance adjustment according to broker requirements
Automatic margin check before placing trades
✅ Advanced Risk Control

Configurable stop loss and trailing stop
Maximum spread filter to avoid Costly entries
Broker stop-level compatibility verification
✅ Professional Capital Management

Fixed or percentage-based lot sizes
Automatic lot calculation based on account balance
Margin security verification system
💼 Ideal For
✔️ Funding Accounts - Optimized for prop trading company evaluations
✔️ Scalping Strategies - Fast entries and exits in volatile markets
✔️ Automated Trading - Autonomous trading without intervention
✔️ Conservative Traders - Built-in security mechanisms

📈 Trading Sessions
Optimal Time: 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM (Server Time)
Aim for the London/New York overlay for maximum liquidity

🔧 Setup Requirements
Platform: MetaTrader 4
VPS: Recommended for 24/7 trading
Account Type: Standard, ECN, or Raw Spread
Leverage: Minimum 1:100 (1:500 recommended)
Spread: Maximum 3.0 pips for optimal performance
💰 Example Capital Management
Account Balance Recommended Lot Size Risk Level
$1,000 0.50 Moderate
$2,000 1.00 Moderate
$5,000 2.50 Conservative
$10,000 5.00 Conservative
🛠️ Support and Updates
Regular updates for broker compatibility
Optimized for changing market conditions
Technical support available
Compatible with all major brokers MT4

Trade smarter, not harder. Let Killer Scalper XAUUSD handle the precision while you focus on growing your capital. ⚡
