Liquidity Apex Pro

📊 Liquidity Apex Pro — Elite Institutional Liquidity EA

Liquidity Apex Pro is a professional, institutional-style Expert Advisor built for traders who prefer trend-aligned entries, disciplined risk control, and trade quality over trade quantity.

This EA is not a scalper, grid, martingale, hedge, or recovery system.
It uses multi-timeframe trend confirmation, volatility-aware filters, and strict daily risk limits to operate safely in real market conditions.

⚙️ How It Works (Quick Overview)

Liquidity Apex Pro trades only when multiple high-probability conditions align:

  • Multi-Timeframe Trend Alignment

    • H1 execution with H4 confirmation

    • Trades only when both timeframes agree

  • EMA Trend & Momentum Strength

    • EMA (50 / 200) defines direction

    • ATR-based slope filter avoids weak or sideways markets

  • Volatility Awareness

    • ATR ensures entries match current market conditions

  • Session-Based Trading

    • Trades only during high-liquidity market hours

    • Avoids low-volume periods and spread spikes

  • One Trade per Trend

    • Prevents over-trading and signal stacking

  • Daily Drawdown Protection

    • Automatically stops trading once daily risk limit is reached

⏱️ Best Timeframe & Usage

  • Recommended chart timeframe: H1 (1-Hour)

  • Internal logic:

    • H1 = execution

    • H4 = trend confirmation

⚠️ Lower timeframes (M1–M15) are not recommended and may reduce accuracy.

🧪 Backtesting vs Live Market

  • Backtests are useful for logic validation

  • Real performance depends on:

    • Live spreads

    • Execution quality

    • Liquidity conditions

Best evaluation method:
Run on demo or small live account to observe real behavior.

🔐 Safe Risk Setup (Skimmable)

🟡 Gold (XAUUSD) — Recommended Settings

Gold is volatile and requires conservative risk.

  • Timeframe: H1

  • RiskPercent:

    • $100–$300 → 0.20% – 0.30%

    • $500–$1,000 → 0.30% – 0.40%

    • $2,000–$5,000 → 0.40% – 0.50%

    • $10,000+ → 0.50% max

Why:
Gold spreads and volatility require wider stops. Over-risking Gold is the most common cause of losses.

💱 Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.) — Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: H1

  • RiskPercent:

    • $100–$300 → 0.30%

    • $500–$1,000 → 0.40% – 0.50%

    • $2,000–$5,000 → 0.50% – 0.60%

    • $10,000+ → 0.60% max

Forex pairs are smoother and allow slightly tighter risk than Gold.

🛑 Daily Protection (Important)

  • Recommended MaxDailyDDPct: 2.0% – 3.0%

  • Do not increase this value

Once reached, the EA stops trading for the day automatically.

⚠️ Common Beginner Mistakes (Please Read)

These are the most common reasons users get poor results or leave bad reviews:

  • ❌ Running the EA on M5 / M15 instead of H1

  • ❌ Increasing risk too quickly, especially on Gold

  • ❌ Expecting trades every day (this EA is selective)

  • ❌ Judging performance from very short backtests

  • ❌ Using brokers with wide spreads or poor execution

Tip:
This EA is designed for patience and consistency, not high-frequency trading.

👤 Who This EA Is Best For

  • Traders who prefer trend-based, disciplined systems

  • Medium-term swing or trend traders

  • Users willing to test on demo or small live accounts

  • Accounts of all sizes (recommended $500+ for best scaling)

🛡️ Technical & Market Compliance

Liquidity Apex Pro is fully compliant with MQL5 Market rules:

  • No martingale or grid logic

  • No DLLs or external dependencies

  • No pop-ups or advertising

  • Broker stop-level compliant

  • Dynamic margin & risk checks

  • Validator-safe and Market-approved structure

📌 Summary

Liquidity Apex Pro is built for traders who want:

  • Clean, structured logic

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation

  • Conservative risk management

  • Real-market performance focus

This EA prioritizes capital protection first, consistency second — not unrealistic backtest curves.

Trading Session & Time Zone Reference (Important)

Liquidity Apex Pro operates during high-liquidity market hours only.
Trading is session-based, not 24/7.

🔹 How Session Timing Works

  • All session filters are based on broker server time

  • Default settings are optimized for brokers using GMT+2 / GMT+3

  • The goal is to capture London → New York liquidity overlap

🔹 Default Active Trading Window

Broker Time: 09:00 → 21:00

This corresponds approximately to:

Region Local Trading Time
PST (USA West) 11:00 PM → 11:00 AM
MST (USA Mountain) 12:00 AM → 12:00 PM
CST (USA Central) 1:00 AM → 1:00 PM
EST (USA East) 2:00 AM → 2:00 PM
London (UK) 8:00 AM → 8:00 PM
Central Europe (CET) 9:00 AM → 9:00 PM
Dubai (UAE) 12:00 PM → 12:00 AM
Tokyo (JST) 5:00 PM → 5:00 AM
Sydney (AEST) 7:00 PM → 7:00 AM

⚠️ Times are approximate and may vary slightly depending on broker daylight-saving adjustments.

🔹 Why This Session Is Used

  • Avoids low-liquidity Asian dead hours

  • Reduces spread spikes and erratic price behavior

  • Focuses trading during institutional activity

  • Improves execution consistency on live accounts

🔹 User Adjustment Note

Advanced users may adjust StartHour and EndHour to match their broker’s server time, but the default configuration is recommended and does not require optimization.


