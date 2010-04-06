News Radar Pro
News Radar Pro transforms MT5’s built-in economic calendar into a live, on-chart trading tool. See upcoming macroeconomic events directly on your chart with impact filtering, countdown timers, and intelligent alerts, all in your chosen timezone. No external websites, APIs, or feeds required.
How It Works
-
Economic Calendar Integration: Access MT5’s global events database directly on your chart.
-
Event Filtering: Show events by impact level (High, Medium, Low), currency, or major releases like NFP, CPI, FOMC, Interest Rate decisions and more.
-
Real-Time Alerts: Popup, sound, or push notifications 1–120 minutes before events, with smart duplicate prevention.
-
Visual Display: Clean, professional dashboard with color-coded event markers and countdown timers.
Key Benefits
-
Never miss major news releases that move the market.
-
Plan trades around high-impact events or avoid volatility when needed.
-
Understand market context at a glance, saving time and reducing stress.
-
Perfect for day traders, swing traders, or anyone needing better market awareness.
Customization & Setup
-
Filter by impact, currency, or major releases.
-
Adjust alerts, timezone, and panel position.
-
Lightweight and efficient—updates automatically every 5 minutes.
Limitations & Notes
-
Displays scheduled events only; actual market reactions may vary.
-
Relies on MT5’s calendar feed; no third-party data required.
News Radar Pro gives traders immediate awareness of global economic events, helping you plan, react, and trade smarter with full market context.