News Radar Pro

News Radar Pro transforms MT5’s built-in economic calendar into a live, on-chart trading tool. See upcoming macroeconomic events directly on your chart with impact filtering, countdown timers, and intelligent alerts, all in your chosen timezone. No external websites, APIs, or feeds required.

How It Works

  • Economic Calendar Integration: Access MT5’s global events database directly on your chart.

  • Event Filtering: Show events by impact level (High, Medium, Low), currency, or major releases like NFP, CPI, FOMC, Interest Rate decisions and more.

  • Real-Time Alerts: Popup, sound, or push notifications 1–120 minutes before events, with smart duplicate prevention.

  • Visual Display: Clean, professional dashboard with color-coded event markers and countdown timers.

Key Benefits

  • Never miss major news releases that move the market.

  • Plan trades around high-impact events or avoid volatility when needed.

  • Understand market context at a glance, saving time and reducing stress.

  • Perfect for day traders, swing traders, or anyone needing better market awareness.

Customization & Setup

  • Filter by impact, currency, or major releases.

  • Adjust alerts, timezone, and panel position.

  • Lightweight and efficient—updates automatically every 5 minutes.

Limitations & Notes

  • Displays scheduled events only; actual market reactions may vary.

  • Relies on MT5’s calendar feed; no third-party data required.

News Radar Pro gives traders immediate awareness of global economic events, helping you plan, react, and trade smarter with full market context.

Önerilen ürünler
DrawTurningPoint MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Göstergeler
Based on the Dow Theory, the system automatically draws a turning point, which is the starting point for buying or selling. It also automatically tells you whether the market is in a buying or selling condition and recognizes the environment. It is also a good tool to prevent false trades and to make profitable trades. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We
Supply and Demand MTFs
Mohammed Zakana Al Mallouk
Göstergeler
Overview Supply & Demand (MTF) v1.00 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws key supply and demand zones from up to three timeframes on your current chart. Supply zones mark areas where selling pressure was strong; demand zones mark areas where buying pressure was strong. Features Multi-timeframe detection Scan the current chart plus two higher timeframes for zones. Candle-strength filter Require a configurable number of strong candles to confirm each zone. Adjust
FREE
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Göstergeler
Ortalama geri dönüş ticareti için profesyonel ve nicel bir yaklaşım uygulayan benzersiz gösterge. Fiyatın tahmin edilebilir ve ölçülebilir bir şekilde ortalamaya döndüğü ve yön değiştirdiği gerçeğinden yararlanır, bu da nicel olmayan ticaret stratejilerinden büyük ölçüde daha iyi performans gösteren net giriş ve çıkış kurallarına izin verir. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Ticaret sinyallerini temizle Ticaret yapmak inanılmaz derecede kolay Özelleşt
Cycles Forecast
Pooriya Alirezaee
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on a mathematical formula and an ANN combined, designed to make a model(using previous prices) of the most recent market condition (any chart*) in order to use the model as a forecasting tool. *This indicator can operate on any chart/timeframe, but it's suggested you use multiple timeframes for each trade because this method relies solely on the time factor, you can not use this indicator to predict price volatility, but if it's fit correctly it will show you when the nex
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
The Daily Volume Profile
Adrian Berisha
Göstergeler
Daily Volume Profile - See Where Smart Money Trades Stop guessing support and resistance. Start seeing where REAL volume is. The Daily Volume Profile indicator reveals the hidden structure of the market by showing exactly where trading activity concentrates at each price level. While most traders use lagging indicators, you'll see where institutional money positions itself - BEFORE the move happens. What You Get: → POC (Point of Control) - The most powerful S/R level of each day, shown as a cle
Volatility Fusion Analyst
Israr Hussain Shah
Göstergeler
Bollinger Fibo Pro: The Ultimate Fusion of Volatility, Fibonacci, and Trend Analysis Short Description: Stop overloading your charts with dozens of indicators.   Bollinger Fibo  Pro   is a sophisticated, all-in-one trading system for MetaTrader 5 that merges two legendary concepts into a single, powerful tool. It enhances standard Bollinger Bands with precise Fibonacci extension levels and couples them with a non-repainting ZigZag to accurately identify trends, reversals, and key market structu
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Göstergeler
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Göstergeler
MT4 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator , Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren Fibonacci seviyeleri gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın aldıktan
Buy and Sell Zones MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Göstergeler
Düz ve trend belirleme göstergesi. Fiyat, iki histogramdan ve iki çizgiden (kırmızı ve mavi) herhangi birinin altındaysa, bu bir satış bölgesidir. Göstergenin bu sürümünü satın alırken, bir gerçek ve bir demo hesabı için MT4 sürümü - hediye olarak (almak için bana özel mesaj yazın)! Fiyat, iki histogramdan ve iki çizgiden (kırmızı ve mavi) herhangi birinin üzerindeyse, bu bir satın alma bölgesidir. MT4 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/3793 Fiyat iki satır arasında veya hist
Old School Reversal Zones
Kavita Krishnakumar Ojha
Göstergeler
I'll keep it Short and to the point.  Let Your Backtest Results Speak for Themselves. After much deliberation, we’ve decided to release the foundational logic behind our process for public use. This isn’t about changing the way you trade—because we know that’s unique to you. The best ways to enter a position? Those have always been confidential ! What we can share is the first of three essential steps we use before entering any trade. This tool is designed to keep you on the right side of the m
HTF PO3 3 with FVG and Open Price Line
Darren Graham Pallatina
Göstergeler
My other indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156702 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153968 (FREE) https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153960 (FREE) This indicator displays higher timeframe candles directly on your lower timeframe chart. It allows you to monitor higher timeframe price action without switching between charts. What This Indicator Does: The indicator places candles from a selected higher timeframe (such as H4, Daily, or Weekly) onto your current chart. This
A2 Trade Advanced Order Block
Riska Aziizil Hudaa
Göstergeler
A2 Trade proudly present to you, Advanced and FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE Order Block to assist the traders for find the Supply and Demand or Support and Resistance Levels. The traders could customize of each areas to make it different from another areas, and the traders also can set the Supply and Demand or Support and Resistance timeframes themselves. hope you'll enjoy it.
Key Candlepatterns
Raphael Lorenz Baumgartner
Göstergeler
Key Candlepatterns Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Custom Indicator Display: Chart Window (Candlestick Overlay) Functions: Detects and color-codes specific candlestick patterns based on candle shape, relative position, and ATR filters. Candles receive distinct colors depending on type (e.g. inside bar, outside bar, engulfing, hammer, shooting star, etc.). Visual patterns can help traders identify where buyers or sellers are likely active . Turning points (e.g., hammer followed by confirmation) are
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Visual Keltner Volatility Expansion
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
Visual Keltner Volatility Expansion Indicator Unleash the Power of Volatility with Precision! The Visual Keltner Volatility Expansion Indicator is a cutting-edge tool meticulously crafted for traders who seek to master market volatility and identify high-probability trading opportunities. Priced at just $65, this indicator offers an unparalleled combination of simplicity and effectiveness, empowering you to adapt and optimize it to your unique trading style. What Does It Do? This indicator leve
Dominant Candle Finder MT5
Suvashish Halder
Göstergeler
Dominant Candle Finder is a significant candlestick on a price chart that stands out due to its size, volume, or price movement compared to surrounding candles. It often indicates strong buying or selling pressure and can be used to identify potential reversal points, breakouts, or continuations in the market. Dominant candles can serve as key indicators for traders to make informed decisions, providing insights into market sentiment and potential future price movements. MT4 Version -  https://w
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals
Wayne Theo Botha
Göstergeler
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
RAD Real Acummulation and Distribution
Jose Alejandro Jacome Jimenez
Göstergeler
RAD CRITICAL LEVES RAD indicator tracks “Relevant Volume” in real time, identifying accumulation and distribution processes, projecting them in the chart as SUPPORT or RESISTANCE zones. Natural   support   and resistance levels are generated by Volume Accumulation and Distribution processes. As these processes evolve, levels at which the relevant volume in the market place is positioned, become difficult areas to cross upwards or downwards. By using this information, traders can identify very s
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Waves Multi Timeframe
Krisztian Fazekas
Göstergeler
This indicator helps you to identify trends and patterns. It shows the short-term, medium-term and long-term trend at the same time on the screen. It supports every timeframe except monthly. This indicator NOT implement the ZigZag indicator, but it uses its own, fast react algorithm. Supported markets: -         Forex -         Metal -         Energies Spot -         in Energies Futures only o    US Crude Oils -         in Indices Spot only o    US Tech 100 Index o    UK 100 Index o    US Wall
Trade Filter
Milen Cholakov
Göstergeler
Trade Filter is a tool designed primarily for traders using many Expert Advisors on the same currency pair and/or grid systems creating many simultaneous trading operations. By adding the filter (as an indicator) to a given chart, must select a magic number of the EA and only its trades remain visible. Numerous settings for colors, line styles, font sizes and others have been added, through which you can adjust the display according to your preferences. Set files also can be created and loaded.
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Stochastic Cross Arrow
Genesis Hafalla
Göstergeler
Stochastic Cross Arrow  is an indicator that automatically places arrow when stochastic K and D line crosses each other on a certain level. Buffer Guide For Developers: Buffer 0 =Buy Arrow Buffer 1 =Sell Arrow Inputs: ---Stochastic Settings--- %K  - %K value. %D  - %D value. Slowing  - Slowing value . Stochistic Method   -  Moving Average method. It can be any of enumeration values.  Newbar - arrow only appear on new bar. Buy_Msgs - type info message when buy arrow appears. Sell Msgs - type info
Jowzy Fx G4
Nonofo Aobakwe Modise
Göstergeler
Jowzy Fx G4     indicator is a universal tool, suitable for scalping and medium-term trading. This indicator uses an innovative formula and allows you to determine the direction and strength of the trend.   is not redrawn, so you can evaluate its efficiency using history data.   suitable for M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4 is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices
Trend and Flat and Volatility MT5
Pavel Verveyko
Göstergeler
The indicator determines the state of the market: trend or flat. The state of the market is determined by taking into account volatility. The flat (trading corridor)is displayed in yellow. The green color shows the upward trend. The red color shows the downward trend. The height of the label corresponds to the volatility in the market. The indicator does not redraw . Settings History_Size   - the amount of history for calculation. Period_Candles  - the number of candles to calculate the indicat
Trade history
Andriy Konovalov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator plots charts of profit taken at the Close of candles for closed (or partially closed) long and short positions individually. The indicator allows to filter deals by the current symbol, specified expert ID (magic number) and the presence (absence) of a substring in a deal comment, to set the start time and the periodicity of profit reset (daily, weekly or monthly) to calculate the profit chart. The indicator also displays the floating (not fixed) profit of the opened positions at th
GEN Support and Resistance
Gede Egi Narditya
Göstergeler
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller    The GEN indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is designed to automatically identify and display key Support and Resistance (S&R) levels and detect False Breakout signals, providing clear and visual trading cues directly on your chart. Its primary goal is to help traders identify potential price reversal points and avoid market traps when the price fails to decisively break through key levels
FREE
Mabrouk RSI Sniper Pro
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Göstergeler
Mabrouk RSI Sniper Pro: High-Precision Reversal Signal Indicator Unlock the power of professional price action combined with volume momentum. Mabrouk RSI Sniper Pro is designed for traders who demand precision and reliability. It identifies high-probability reversal points by analyzing candle formations and volume spikes. Key Features: Zero Repaint: Signals are permanent once the candle closes. Volume-Filtered: Only signals with strong market conviction are shown. Smart Price Action: De
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Göstergeler
Bu indikatörü satın alırsanız, Profesyonel Trade Manager’ımı  + EA ÜCRETSİZ olarak alacaksınız. Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Power Candles – Tüm Piyasalar İçin Güce Dayalı Giriş Sinyalleri Power Candles , Stein Investments’ın kanıtlanmış güç analizini doğrudan fiyat grafiğinize taşır. Sadece fiyata tepki vermek yerine, her mum gerçek piyasa gücüne göre renklendirilir. Bu sayede momentum birikimleri, güç hızlanmaları ve net trend geçişleri anında görülebilir. Tüm Piyasalar İçin Tek Mantık Power Candles tüm işlem sembollerinde otomatik olarak çalışır. Gösterge, mevcut sembolün Forex mi yoksa Forex dışı bir piyasa mı old
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Göstergeler
*** Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş gerçek zamanlı bir piyasa analiz aracıdır. Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, yatırımcıların piyasa yapısını daha sistematik ve net bir şekilde analiz etmelerine yardımcı olmak, işlem verimliliğini artırmak ve stratejiniz için uzun vadeli sürdürülebilirlik yaratmak amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayanmaktadır. Birden fazla zaman dilim
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Göstergeler
ÜCRETSİZ AUX Göstergesi ve EA Desteğini Alın  Doğrudan indirme — Buraya tıklayın [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment, Elliott Dalga Teorisi’ni Trading Chaos teknikleriyle birleştiren trader’lar için geliştirilmiş özel bir MT5 aracıdır. Bill Williams’ın tanımladığı kaotik piyasa ortamıyla senkronize olarak fiyat hareketlerindeki gizli ve normal uyumsuzlukları tespit eder. Ana Özellikler Elliott Dalgası Uyumlu Uyumsuzluk: Dalga yapılarıyla uyumlu boğa ve ayı uyumsuzluk
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Göstergeler
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle belirtmek gerekir ki bu Ticaret Göstergesi Yeniden Çizim Yapmaz, Gecikmez ve Gecikme Göstermez, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu: ayarlar, girişler ve strateji. Atom Analisti, Piyasada Daha İyi Bir Avantaj Bulmak İçin Fiyatın Gücünü ve Momentumunu Kullanan PA Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesidir. Gürültüleri ve Yanlış Sinyalleri Kaldırmaya ve Ticaret Potansiyelini Artırmaya Yardımcı Olan Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Donatılmıştır. Birden fazla katmanl
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
SuperScalp Pro – Gelişmiş Çoklu Filtreli Scalping Gösterge Sistemi SuperScalp Pro, klasik Supertrend ile çok sayıda akıllı onay filtresini birleştiren gelişmiş bir scalping gösterge sistemidir. Gösterge M1’den H4’e kadar tüm zaman dilimlerinde verimli çalışır ve özellikle XAUUSD, BTCUSD ve ana Forex pariteleri için uygundur. Bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret stratejilerine esnek şekilde entegre edilebilir. Gösterge, hız ve yavaş EMA’lar, trend belirleyen üç EMA, EMA e
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Smart Stop Indicator – Stop-loss düzeylerini doğrudan grafikte akıllı ve hassas şekilde belirleyin Genel Bakış Smart Stop Indicator, stop-loss seviyesini tahmin ederek veya sezgilere güvenerek değil, net ve sistematik bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen traderlar için özel olarak geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, klasik price-action mantığını (yükselen tepeler, düşen dipler) modern breakout algılama ile birleştirerek bir sonraki mantıklı stop seviyesini belirler. Trendlerde, yatay piyasalarda veya hızlı k
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Profesyonel No-Repaint / Gecikmesiz Trend Sinyal Sistemi, Olağanüstü Kazanma Oranı ile | MT4 / MT5 için Temel Özellikler: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition, özellikle trend bazlı işlemler için geliştirilmiş akıllı bir sinyal sistemidir. Yalnızca güçlü, yönlü ve gerçek momentum destekli piyasa hareketlerini tespit etmek amacıyla çok katmanlı bir filtreleme yapısı kullanır. Bu sistem zirve veya dip noktaları tahmin etmeye çalışmaz. Aşağıdaki üç koşul aynı anda kar
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Göstergeler
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro, trader'ların giriş noktalarını belirlemesine ve riski etkili bir şekilde yönetmesine destek olmak için tasarlanmış MetaTrader 5 için profesyonel bir göstergedir. Gösterge, sinyal tespit sistemi, otomatik Entry/SL/TP yönetimi, hacim analizi ve gerçek zamanlı performans istatistikleri içeren kapsamlı bir analiz araçları seti sunar. Sistemi anlamak için kullanım kılavuzu   |   Diğer diller için kullanım kılavuzu ANA ÖZELLİKLER Sinyal tespit sistemi Gösterge, price action a
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ve   Stochastic'in   gücünü tek bir kapsamlı göstergede birleştirerek işlem potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkaran nihai işlem aracı olan   Quantum TrendPulse'u   tanıtıyoruz. Hassasiyet ve verimlilik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu gösterge, piyasa trendlerini, momentum değişimlerini ve en uygun giriş ve çıkış noktalarını güvenle belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler: SuperTrend Entegrasyonu:   Güncel piyasa trendlerini kolayca takip edin ve karlılık dalgası
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yü
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Göstergeler
MetaForecast, fiyat verilerindeki harmonileri kullanarak herhangi bir piyasanın geleceğini tahmin eder ve görselleştirir. Piyasa her zaman tahmin edilemezken, fiyatlarda bir desen varsa, MetaForecast geleceği mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde tahmin edebilir. Benzer ürünlere göre, MetaForecast piyasa eğilimlerini analiz ederek daha kesin sonuçlar üretebilir. Giriş Parametreleri Past size (Geçmiş boyut) MetaForecast'ın gelecekteki tahminler oluşturmak için kullandığı çubuk sayısını belirtir. Mo
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
Göstergeler
MT4 / MT5 için Astronomi Göstergesini Tanıtıyoruz: En İleri Göksel Ticaret Arkadaşınız Ticaret deneyiminizi göksel seviyelere yükseltmeye hazır mısınız? MT4 için devrim niteliğindeki Astronomi Göstergemizi arayın. Bu yenilikçi araç karmaşık algoritmaları kullanarak eşsiz astronomik içgörüler ve hassas hesaplamalar sunmak için geleneksel ticaret göstergelerini aşmaktadır. Bilgi Evreni Parmaklarınızın Ucunda:   Göksel verilerin hazinelerini açığa çıkaran kapsamlı bir paneli gözlemleyin. Gezegenl
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Göstergeler
IX Power: Endeksler, Emtialar, Kripto Paralar ve Forex Piyasaları için İçgörüler Genel Bakış IX Power , endeksler, emtialar, kripto paralar ve forex sembollerinin gücünü analiz etmek için tasarlanmış çok yönlü bir araçtır. FX Power , tüm kullanılabilir döviz çiftlerinin verilerini kullanarak döviz çiftleri için maksimum doğruluk sağlarken, IX Power yalnızca temel sembolün piyasa verilerine odaklanır. Bu, IX Power 'ı forex dışındaki piyasalar için ideal ve daha basit forex analizleri için güven
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Göstergeler
Uygun sürümler:   MT4   ve   MT5 . Market Structure Patterns kanalına katılın – çalışma materyallerini indirin ve ek bilgiler edinin. İlgili gönderiler: Market Structure Patterns – Giriş Şimdi %50 indirimle edinin | Önceki fiyat 90 $ | Kampanya 31 Aralık tarihine kadar geçerlidir | Büyük bir güncelleme yakında geliyor ve orijinal fiyat güncellenecektir. Market Structure Patterns , smart money concepts (akıllı para kavramları) temelinde geliştirilen ve SMC/ICT öğelerini grafik üzerinde gösteren
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
Göstergeler
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.48 (138)
Göstergeler
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Bias Scanner Pro
Musa Terrance Khosa
Göstergeler
Bias Scanner Pro identifies market direction and trend strength in real time, giving you a clear view of bullish, bearish, or neutral bias. By combining EMA crossovers with ADX trend analysis, it delivers precise market context and actionable insights for traders of any style. How It Works Bias Detection: Fast and slow EMA crossovers identify bullish, bearish, or neutral market direction. Trend Strength Confirmation: ADX measures trend intensity, confirming whether the market is trending, rangin
FREE
Market Hours Pro
Musa Terrance Khosa
Göstergeler
Market Hours Pro shows Tokyo, London, and New York trading sessions directly on your MT5 chart, including scheduled overlap periods. It’s designed to give you a clear view of global market timing so you can plan trades, spot high-activity periods, and align strategies with standard Forex hours. How It Works Displays scheduled session times visually on your chart. Highlights session overlaps for London/New York and Tokyo/London. Automatically adjusts times for your timezone or broker time. Shows
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt