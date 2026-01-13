Trade Like The Institutions

ICT Breaker Block EA - Professional Order Block Trading System

The ICT Breaker Block EA is a sophisticated automated trading system based on the powerful Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This EA identifies institutional order blocks, detects when they are broken (becoming "breaker blocks"), and enters trades when price returns to test these levels.

What This EA Does

Core Strategy

The EA automatically:

Detects Order Blocks - Identifies consolidation zones where institutions have placed orders Monitors For Breaks - Watches for price breaking through these zones (creating breaker blocks) Enters On Retests - Opens trades when price returns to test the breaker block Manages Positions - Handles stop loss, take profit, and optional trailing stop

Trading Logic

Bullish Setup:

Bearish order block gets broken to the upside

Becomes a bullish breaker block

EA buys when price retests the zone from above

Bearish Setup:

Bullish order block gets broken to the downside

Becomes a bearish breaker block

EA sells when price retests the zone from below

Key Features

Professional Dashboard

Real-time account statistics (Equity, Balance, P/L)

Current trading session display

Market sentiment indicator

News impact warnings

Trading statistics (Win rate, Total trades)

Risk management information

Session times (London, New York, Tokyo)

Live position tracking

Order Block Detection

Automatic identification of institutional order blocks

Configurable minimum block size

Visual representation on chart (cyan rectangles)

Historical analysis of up to 50 bars

Smart validation system

Killzone Filtering

London Killzone (2:00-5:00 GMT) - Institutional trading hours

(2:00-5:00 GMT) - Institutional trading hours New York Killzone (8:00-11:00 GMT) - Major liquidity events

(8:00-11:00 GMT) - Major liquidity events Configurable session hours for your broker

Optional 24/7 trading mode

4 Risk Management Modes

Fixed Lot Size Trade consistent lot sizes every time

Best for: Testing and consistent risk

Example: Always trade 0.01 lot Fixed Money Risk Risk a fixed dollar amount per trade

Best for: Consistent dollar risk

Example: Risk $100 per trade Equity Percentage Risk a percentage of current equity

Best for: Dynamic risk as account grows

Example: Risk 2% of equity per trade Balance Percentage Risk a percentage of account balance

Best for: Conservative compounding

Example: Risk 1.5% of balance per trade

Advanced Position Management

Automatic stop loss placement

Configurable take profit targets

Optional trailing stop function

One-trade-at-a-time mode (recommended)

Automatic margin checking

Smart lot size reduction if insufficient funds

Multiple Filters

News Filter - Avoid trading during high-impact news

- Avoid trading during high-impact news Market Sentiment - Only trade with favorable conditions

- Only trade with favorable conditions Session Filter - Trade only during optimal times

- Trade only during optimal times Minimum Block Size - Quality over quantity

Visual Enhancements

Professional dark theme matching your charts

Order blocks drawn as cyan rectangles

Clear labeling and tooltips

Clean, unobtrusive dashboard

Customizable chart colors

Complete Settings Guide

EA SETTINGS

EA Name - Display name on dashboard (default: "ICT Breaker Block")

- Display name on dashboard (default: "ICT Breaker Block") EnableTrading - Master on/off switch (default: true)

- Master on/off switch (default: true) OneTradeAtATime - Limit to single position (default: true, RECOMMENDED)

- Limit to single position (default: true, RECOMMENDED) ShowDebugInfo - Detailed logging for testing (default: false)

BREAKER BLOCK SETTINGS

LookbackBars - Bars to scan for order blocks (default: 50) Lower = fewer blocks, higher quality Higher = more blocks, more trades

- Bars to scan for order blocks (default: 50) MinBlockSize - Minimum size in points (default: 10) Increase for stronger setups (15-20) Decrease for more signals (5-8)

- Minimum size in points (default: 10) BlockValidationPips - Pips to confirm break (default: 5.0) Higher = more confirmation needed Lower = earlier entries

- Pips to confirm break (default: 5.0) TradeTopBlocks - Trade bearish breakers (default: true)

- Trade bearish breakers (default: true) TradeBottomBlocks - Trade bullish breakers (default: true)

KILLZONE SETTINGS

UseKillzoneFilter - Enable session filter (default: false for testing, true for live)

- Enable session filter (default: false for testing, true for live) UseLondonKZ - Trade London session (default: true)

- Trade London session (default: true) LondonStartHour - London start time (default: 7, adjust for broker GMT)

- London start time (default: 7, adjust for broker GMT) LondonEndHour - London end time (default: 10)

- London end time (default: 10) UseNewYorkKZ - Trade New York session (default: true)

- Trade New York session (default: true) NewYorkStartHour - NY start time (default: 13, adjust for broker GMT)

- NY start time (default: 13, adjust for broker GMT) NewYorkEndHour - NY end time (default: 16)

RISK MANAGEMENT

RiskManagementType - Choose risk mode (default: RISK_FIXED_LOT) RISK_FIXED_LOT - Consistent lot size RISK_FIXED_MONEY - Fixed dollar risk RISK_EQUITY_PERCENT - Percent of equity RISK_BALANCE_PERCENT - Percent of balance

FixedLot - Lot size for fixed mode (default: 0.01)

FixedMoneyRisk - Dollar amount to risk (default: $100)

EquityRiskPercent - Equity risk percentage (default: 2.0%)

BalanceRiskPercent - Balance risk percentage (default: 2.0%)

TRADE MANAGEMENT

StopLossPips - Stop loss distance (default: 20 pips)

- Stop loss distance (default: 20 pips) TakeProfitPips - Take profit distance (default: 40 pips) Recommended ratio: 1:2 (risk:reward)

- Take profit distance (default: 40 pips) UseTrailingStop - Enable trailing stop (default: false)

- Enable trailing stop (default: false) TrailingStopPips - Trailing distance (default: 15 pips)

- Trailing distance (default: 15 pips) TrailingStepPips - Step size before moving (default: 3 pips)

FILTERS

UseNewsFilter - Avoid high-impact news (default: false)

- Avoid high-impact news (default: false) NewsAvoidanceMinutes - Minutes before/after news (default: 30)

- Minutes before/after news (default: 30) UseMarketSentiment - Sentiment filter (default: false)

- Sentiment filter (default: false) MinSentimentScore - Minimum score 0-1 (default: 0.5)

Recommended Settings

For Beginners (Conservative)

RiskManagementType: RISK_FIXED_LOT FixedLot: 0.01 OneTradeAtATime: true UseKillzoneFilter: true MinBlockSize: 10 StopLossPips: 30 TakeProfitPips: 60 UseTrailingStop: false

For Intermediate (Balanced)

RiskManagementType: RISK_EQUITY_PERCENT EquityRiskPercent: 1.5 OneTradeAtATime: true UseKillzoneFilter: true MinBlockSize: 7 StopLossPips: 25 TakeProfitPips: 50 UseTrailingStop: false

For Advanced (Aggressive)

RiskManagementType: RISK_EQUITY_PERCENT EquityRiskPercent: 2.0 OneTradeAtATime: false UseKillzoneFilter: true MinBlockSize: 5 StopLossPips: 20 TakeProfitPips: 40 UseTrailingStop: true TrailingStopPips: 15

For Testing/Optimization

RiskManagementType: RISK_FIXED_LOT FixedLot: 0.01 UseKillzoneFilter: false (test 24/7) MinBlockSize: 5-15 (optimize this) ShowDebugInfo: true (see what's happening)

Usage Tips

Best Timeframes

M15 (15 minutes) - Best balance of signals and quality M30 (30 minutes) - Higher quality, fewer trades (recommended for live) H1 (1 hour) - Very selective, strong signals only M5 (5 minutes) - More signals, higher frequency

Best Currency Pairs

EURUSD - Most liquid, tight spreads, reliable

- Most liquid, tight spreads, reliable GBPUSD - Good volatility, clear order blocks

- Good volatility, clear order blocks USDJPY - Stable, works well with killzones

- Stable, works well with killzones AUDUSD - Good for Asian/NY sessions

- Good for Asian/NY sessions GOLD (XAUUSD) - Use wider stops (40-60 pips)

Killzone Hours by Broker

Most brokers use GMT+2 or GMT+3. Adjust accordingly:

If your broker is GMT+2:

London: 9:00-12:00

New York: 15:00-18:00

If your broker is GMT+3:

London: 10:00-13:00

New York: 16:00-19:00

Check your broker's server time and adjust killzone hours!

What Makes This EA Special

Based on proven ICT concepts - Used by professional traders worldwide ✅ Institutional-grade logic - Trade where the big money trades ✅ Professional dashboard - Monitor everything at a glance ✅ Multiple risk modes - Suitable for all account sizes ✅ Smart position management - Automatic margin checks ✅ Visual feedback - See order blocks on your chart ✅ Highly configurable - 30+ parameters to customize ✅ Works on netting accounts - MT5 compatible ✅ No martingale - Safe, professional risk management ✅ No grid trading - Clean, directional trades only

Expected Performance

Realistic Expectations

Win Rate: 40-55% (typical for breakout strategies)

40-55% (typical for breakout strategies) Risk:Reward: 1:2 recommended (20 pips risk, 40 pips profit)

1:2 recommended (20 pips risk, 40 pips profit) Trade Frequency: M15: 100-300 trades/year M30: 50-200 trades/year H1: 30-100 trades/year

Drawdown: Under 30% with proper risk management

Performance Notes

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Results vary by pair, timeframe, and settings

Always test on demo account first

Use proper risk management (1-2% per trade)

Technical Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3650+)

MetaTrader 5 (build 3650+) Account Type: Any (Real, Demo, Netting, Hedging)

Any (Real, Demo, Netting, Hedging) Minimum Balance: $100 for 0.01 lot $1,000 for 0.1 lot $10,000 for 1.0 lot

Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended

1:100 or higher recommended VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

Recommended for 24/7 operation Spread: Works best with low spreads (< 2 pips)

Getting Started

Quick Setup (5 minutes)

Download and install EA Attach to EURUSD M15 chart Use default settings (or "Beginners" preset) Enable AutoTrading in MT5 Monitor for 24-48 hours

Optimization (Optional)

Use Strategy Tester to optimize:

MinBlockSize (5-15)

StopLossPips (15-40)

TakeProfitPips (30-80)

Killzone hours (adjust for broker)

Live Trading Checklist

Tested on demo for 2+ weeks

Understand all settings

Set appropriate risk (1-2%)

OneTradeAtATime = true

Killzone filter enabled

Monitor daily initially

VPS for 24/7 operation

Support

Read included user manual

Check product comments section

Enable ShowDebugInfo for troubleshooting

Test settings on demo first

Adjust killzone hours for your broker

RISK WARNING

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

About ICT

This EA implements Inner Circle Trader (ICT) trading concepts including order blocks and breaker blocks. These are institutional trading patterns used by banks and large financial institutions. This product is not affiliated with or endorsed by ICT or any educational resources.

Version History

v1.00 - Initial Release

Complete ICT Breaker Block implementation

Professional dashboard

4 risk management modes

Killzone filtering

Multiple timeframe support

Comprehensive position management

Start trading with institutional edge today!

Recommended: Start with demo account, use 1-2% risk, enable killzone filter for live trading.