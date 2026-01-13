Heiken Ashi Close Break High Low EA

HA Color Close Break EA is a trend-following Expert Advisor that trades using Heiken Ashi candle color close and break of high/low levels.

The EA opens trades in the direction of the trend after a candle closes and breaks the candle’s high (for Buy) or low (for Sell).

Positions are managed using optional Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), and Break Even (BE), and trades are automatically closed if an opposite Heiken Ashi candle forms or risk management conditions are met.

Suitable for any account type (Standard, ECN, Cent, Micro) and multiple timeframes.

Key Advantages / Features

  • 📈 Trend-Following Heiken Ashi Strategy – trades in the direction of the trend

  • 🔹 Candle Close & Break High/Low Entry – only enters after confirmed candle close and break of high/low levels

  • 🟢 Break Even Protection – moves Stop Loss to break-even after a set profit in pips

  • 🔵 Optional Take Profit & Stop Loss – flexible risk management

  • ⏱️ Flexible Timeframes – works  on all Timeframes : M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 , H4

  • 🚫 Safe Strategy – single position at a time, no martingale, no grid

  • 📌 Visual Entry & BE Lines – see trade levels directly on chart

  • ⚡ Easy to Use – simple inputs, run on any symbol and account type

Recommended Timeframes

  • M1 (1 Minute) – fast testing / small trades

  • M5 (5 Minutes) – short-term trades

  • M15 (15 Minutes) – balanced intraday trading

  • M30 (30 Minutes) – smoother entries, lower noise

  • H1 (1 Hour) – intraday & swing trading

  • H4 (4 Hours) – longer-term trend-following trades

⚠️ Preferred for trend-following: M15, M30, H1, H4

EA Inputs / Parameters (List Format)

  • EntryTF – Timeframe used to detect candle close for trade entry

  • ExitTF – Timeframe used to check exit conditions

  • LotSize – Trade lot size

  • EnableBuy – Enable Buy trades (true/false)

  • EnableSell – Enable Sell trades (true/false)

  • UseTP – Enable Take Profit (true/false)

  • TP_Pips – Take Profit in pips

  • UseSL – Enable Stop Loss (true/false)

  • SL_Pips – Stop Loss in pips

  • UseBE – Enable Break Even protection (true/false)

  • BE_Pips – Profit in pips required to move SL to BE

  • BE_Buffer – Extra buffer in points when moving SL to BE

  • BE_Print – Show BE activation messages in log (true/false)

Recommended Usage

  • Best on M15, M30, H1, or H4 for trend-following strategy. Entry and Exit same Timeframes. Entry mode: Both (Buy & Sell).

  • Adjust LotSize, Timeframes, TP, SL, and BE according to account size rule $100 - 0.01 lot. 

  • Works for fully automated trading. Let the EA ride the trend. Set TP/SL/TS/BE to false.

✅ Why Choose This EA?

  • Follows Heiken Ashi trend for safer entries

  • Only enters after candle close & break of previous high/low levels

  • Protects profits automatically with Break Even

  • Compatible with all account types & symbols

  • Clean, safe, and easy to use

