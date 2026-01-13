Heiken Ashi Close Break High Low EA

HA Color Close Break EA is a trend-following Expert Advisor that trades using Heiken Ashi candle color close and break of high/low levels.

The EA opens trades in the direction of the trend after a candle closes and breaks the candle’s high (for Buy) or low (for Sell).

Positions are managed using optional Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), and Break Even (BE), and trades are automatically closed if an opposite Heiken Ashi candle forms or risk management conditions are met.

Suitable for any account type (Standard, ECN, Cent, Micro) and multiple timeframes.

Key Advantages / Features

📈 Trend-Following Heiken Ashi Strategy – trades in the direction of the trend

🔹 Candle Close & Break High/Low Entry – only enters after confirmed candle close and break of high/low levels

🟢 Break Even Protection – moves Stop Loss to break-even after a set profit in pips

🔵 Optional Take Profit & Stop Loss – flexible risk management

⏱️ Flexible Timeframes – works on all Timeframes : M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 , H4

🚫 Safe Strategy – single position at a time, no martingale, no grid

📌 Visual Entry & BE Lines – see trade levels directly on chart

⚡ Easy to Use – simple inputs, run on any symbol and account type

Recommended Timeframes

M1 (1 Minute) – fast testing / small trades

M5 (5 Minutes) – short-term trades

M15 (15 Minutes) – balanced intraday trading

M30 (30 Minutes) – smoother entries, lower noise

H1 (1 Hour) – intraday & swing trading

H4 (4 Hours) – longer-term trend-following trades

⚠️ Preferred for trend-following: M15, M30, H1, H4

EA Inputs / Parameters (List Format)

EntryTF – Timeframe used to detect candle close for trade entry

ExitTF – Timeframe used to check exit conditions

LotSize – Trade lot size

EnableBuy – Enable Buy trades (true/false)

EnableSell – Enable Sell trades (true/false)

UseTP – Enable Take Profit (true/false)

TP_Pips – Take Profit in pips

UseSL – Enable Stop Loss (true/false)

SL_Pips – Stop Loss in pips

UseBE – Enable Break Even protection (true/false)

BE_Pips – Profit in pips required to move SL to BE

BE_Buffer – Extra buffer in points when moving SL to BE

BE_Print – Show BE activation messages in log (true/false)

Recommended Usage

Best on M15, M30, H1, or H4 for trend-following strategy. Entry and Exit same Timeframes. Entry mode: Both (Buy & Sell).

Adjust LotSize, Timeframes, TP, SL, and BE according to account size rule $100 - 0.01 lot.

Works for fully automated trading. Let the EA ride the trend. Set TP/SL/TS/BE to false.

✅ Why Choose This EA?