Impulse Pro MT5

Impulse Filter: The robot monitors abnormal rates of price change over a short period of time.

Candlestick Analysis (Bar Analysis): Analyze price action patterns and candlestick body/shadow ratios to confirm entries.

Proprietary indicators: Built-in closed algorithms for identifying reversal points and overbought/oversold zones, eliminating market noise

Single Trade or Grid: Ability to work with either a single trade (with stop-loss) or activate a grid basket of orders to average the entry.

Recovery Mode: An optional recovery mode that uses a soft lot increase algorithm to recover from a drawdown.

News filter: Automatically stop trading before and after the release of important economic news (integration with calendar).

Time Sessions: Setting up work for specific trading sessions (Asia, Europe, America).

Time management: Restricting work to specific days of the week and hours (e.g. no trading on Friday evenings)

Virtual Trailing Stop: Hides Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from the broker. The trailing stop is activated when the specified profit is reached and trails the "invisible" stop level behind the price.

Smart Exit: Closing positions based on a reverse signal from proprietary indicators or when a specified percentage of profit from equity is reached.

Impulse Pro Expert is a high-tech trading system for MT5 that combines classic technical analysis, proprietary algorithms, and modern risk management. The Expert Advisor is designed to exploit sharp price movements (impulses) with flexible position management options. Trading logic and market entry2. Position Management and Grid (Optional)3. Filters and restrictions4. Escort and protection (Exit Strategy)

Trading on the Forex and metals markets carries a high level of risk and can result in both profit and loss. Before using an Expert Advisor on a live account, we recommend testing it on a demo account or in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester. Past results do not guarantee future profits.