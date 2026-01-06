Guardian Forex Trade Manager MT4

Title: Guardian Forex Trade Manager MT4 - Advanced Risk Management & One-Click Trading Panel


Automate your trading safety, lock in profits early, and manage risk with precision. The Guardian Forex Trade Manager combines a one-click trading panel with powerful defensive algorithms, including a Daily Loss Limit Circuit Breaker and Smart Profit Taking.

Full Description:

Take control of your trading destiny with the Guardian Forex Trade Manager. This utility is not just a trade assistant; it is your personal risk manager, designed to protect your capital while maximizing your potential profits.

Gone are the days of calculating lot sizes manually or letting winning trades turn into losers. Guardian handles the math, the management, and the protection, allowing you to focus on your strategy.

Key Features:

One-Click Trading Panel: Execute trades instantly with visual Buy and Sell buttons directly on your chart. No more missing a move due to order entry delays.

Precise Risk Management: Automatically calculates the correct lot size based on your chosen risk percentage per trade and your Stop Loss. Ensure you never over-leverage your account again.

Smart Scalper (Partial Close): Secure profits early! Configure the EA to close a percentage of your lot size once a specific pip target is hit, while the remainder of the trade runs for maximum gains. It even moves the remaining trade to Break Even automatically for a risk-free run.

Intelligent Trailing & Break Even: Let your profits run while protecting downside. The utility automatically moves your Stop Loss to Break Even and then trails the price as the market moves in your favor.

Guardian Shield (Daily Loss Limit): The ultimate safety net. Set a maximum daily loss limit in currency (e.g., $50). Once reached, the Guardian Shield activates, closes all open trades, halts all new trading, and prevents you from "revenge trading" for the rest of the day. It resets automatically the next day.

Visual Feedback: The trading panel updates visually. If the Guardian Shield is activated, buttons turn gray to indicate trading is disabled, keeping you informed at a glance.

User Guide

Thank you for choosing Guardian Forex Trade Manager. This guide will help you configure and use the utility effectively.

1. Getting Started

After adding the utility to your chart, you will see two buttons on the top left:

  • BUY 1% (Green)
  • SELL 1% (Red)

Clicking these buttons opens a trade immediately based on your settings.

2. Input Parameters

Risk Management Settings

  • Risk Percent: The percentage of your account equity you are willing to risk per trade (e.g., 1.0).
  • Stop Loss Pips: The default Stop Loss distance applied when opening a trade.
  • Take Profit Pips: The default Take Profit distance applied when opening a trade.

Trade Automation Settings

  • Break Even At: When the price moves this many pips in your favor, the Stop Loss is moved to the entry price (plus a small buffer).
  • Trailing Start: Trailing begins only after the price has moved this many pips in profit.
  • Trailing Step: The distance (in pips) the Stop Loss follows the price.

Smart Scalper (Partial Close)

  • Use Partial Close: Set to true to enable this feature.
  • Partial Close Pips: The profit target in pips required to trigger the close.
  • Partial Close Percent: The % of the trade volume to close (e.g., 50 closes half the position).
    • Note: After the partial close is executed, the utility automatically moves the Stop Loss of the remaining position to Break Even.

Guardian Shield (Daily Loss Limit)

  • Use Daily Loss Limit: Set to true to activate the circuit breaker.
  • Daily Loss Limit Money: The amount of money (in your account currency) you are willing to lose in a single day.
    • Example: If set to 50.0, and your open losses/reached losses hit $50, the EA will close all trades and disable the buttons.

3. How It Works

Opening a Trade: When you click Buy or Sell:

  1. The EA checks the Guardian Shield. If the daily loss limit has been reached, the trade will be blocked.
  2. It calculates the Lot Size based on your Account Balance, Risk %, and Stop Loss distance.
  3. It sends the order with the specified Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Managing an Open Trade:

  • Break Even: As soon as the trade is in profit by the Break Even At amount, the SL is moved to the open price.
  • Trailing: If the price continues to Trailing Start , the Stop Loss begins to follow the price by the Trailing Step .
  • Partial Close: If the price hits Partial Close Pips , the specified % of lots are closed instantly to bank profit. The remaining lot's SL is set to Break Even.

Daily Loss Limit (Circuit Breaker): The EA tracks your daily profit/loss using Global Variables.

  • If Account Equity drops below Daily Starting Balance - Daily Loss Limit Money , the alarm triggers.
  • All open trades managed by the EA are closed immediately.
  • An Alert will pop up: "!!! GUARDIAN SHIELD ACTIVATED !!!"
  • The Buttons on the chart will turn Gray and say "CLOSED".
  • Reset: The shield resets automatically when the calendar day changes (based on your broker server time).

4. Important Notes

  • The utility uses a "Magic Number" (123456) internally. It will only manage trades opened by this utility.
  • Pip calculations are based on a standard 10-pip structure (compatible with 5-digit brokers).
  • Global Variables: The EA uses terminal Global Variables to remember the "Daily Start Balance" and which tickets have been "Partially Closed." Do not delete these Global Variables manually while trading.

Trade Safe!


