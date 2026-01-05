RA CRT Engine Institutional Liquidity EA

RA CRT Engine — Institutional Liquidity Execution Model for XAUUSD

Professional-Grade Trading Logic Based on Candle Range Theory & Liquidity Reversal Structures

RA CRT Engine is a fully automated institutional-style trading system for XAUUSD (Gold), engineered around Candle Range Theory (CRT) and liquidity raid reversals. It has been developed and refined across extensive testing and live-style simulation — with a focus on trade quality, structural logic, and risk governance, not curve-fit gimmicks.

This system is designed for traders who value discipline, structural logic, and repeatable execution — rather than random entries or over-optimized retail tricks.

Core Strategy Concept — Candle Range Theory (CRT)

The RA CRT Engine trades around a simple institutional principle:

Markets seek liquidity, raid it, and then reverse.

The EA builds its decisions around fully closed higher-timeframe candles (H1 & H4):

A reference CRT range is defined: CRT High = High of the closed candle

CRT Low = Low of the closed candle Price must sweep liquidity beyond one side of the CRT A reclaim back inside the range must occur A real displacement / Market Structure Shift (MSS) must confirm intent Only then can a trade be executed — in the direction of the structural reversal

There is no martingale, grid, averaging, or soft logic.

Every entry must satisfy fixed, deterministic structural rules.

This ensures the EA only trades after clear manipulation-and-reversal behavior appears — not during consolidation or noise.

Hard Exit Logic — No Overnight Risk Exposure

Through rigorous testing, the most profitable lifecycle has been proven to be:

Force-close ALL positions daily at 23:45 server time.

This provides three major advantages:

✔ Avoids swap & financing costs on Gold

✔ Prevents overnight exposure risk

✔ Converts the strategy into a structured intraday system

This rule was tested per-minute across the entire 24-hour session and consistently outperformed:

– Leaving trades open overnight

– Closing at other fixed times

– Soft exit rules without hard-flat discipline

This is now a locked feature of the EA.

Trade Management — Structured, Not Emotional

RA CRT Engine supports:

Structural TP Laddering

(available in selected presets)

When enabled, the system:

Begins banking profits at the CRT extreme

Secures additional partial exits as price extends

Advances stop loss structurally to: Break-even Mid-range Beyond range



This aligns exit logic with the same liquidity structure that drove the entry.

For advanced users, there are also presets with TP laddering disabled for full-exposure high-momentum approaches.

Risk Management & Safety Systems

Risk governance is a core design principle.

The EA includes:

✔ True percentage-risk sizing

✔ Margin-usage caps (to prevent over-leveraging)

✔ Spread, freeze-level & stop-distance validation

✔ Max trades per day limit

✔ Optional daily loss governor

✔ Hard daily flatten at 23:45

There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging down, no hedge stacking, no hidden pyramiding.

Every trade stands alone — as it should.

What Instruments & Timeframes?

✔ Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

✔ Execution on M5 chart

✔ Signal logic derived from H1 & H4

This system is specifically engineered for Gold liquidity behavior and should not be expected to behave identically on other symbols unless separately tested.

Preset Profiles

To fit different risk appetites, I have preset profiles I can send via e-mail to buyers.

You can request them via e-mail: julius.koponen@gmail.com

Prop Profile — Risk-First Discipline

Lower risk, strict margin cap, structured banking & HTF alignment.

Designed for prop-style drawdown survival.

Mid Profile — Balanced Growth vs Drawdown

Moderate risk, controlled volatility, stable curve characteristics.

High / Max Profiles — Performance-Forward

Higher risk utilization, larger position sizing, and optional:

– ladder OFF

– or HTF governor OFF

(for users willing to accept materially higher drawdown variance).

Each profile shares the same core trading logic — only risk surface and management characteristics differ.

Logging & Transparency

Every decision is fully logged and reason-coded, including:

✔ CRT levels used

✔ Entry signal state progression

✔ Sizing calculations

✔ TP & SL ladder progression

✔ Forced flatten events

You always know why a trade occurred — and why it closed.

Backtesting Notes

When testing:

Use real tick data Ensure correct spread & commission settings Test continuous history (minimum 2023–2025 period)

Gold backtests MUST be configured correctly — otherwise results will not reflect real execution.

Who This EA Is For

This system is a strong fit for:

✔ Traders who believe in liquidity-based market structure

✔ Systematic traders looking for clean deterministic execution

✔ Users who value risk control over gambling-style exposure

✔ Traders comfortable with multi-month equity curve development

This is not a toy EA — it is a structured execution model.

Important Disclaimer

This EA does not guarantee profit.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

All trading carries risk, including partial or total capital loss.

Users are expected to:

– Understand risk

– Test before deploying

– Use appropriate lot sizing

– Accept drawdown cycles

This is a professional-grade tool — not financial advice.

Recommended Setup

✔ XAUUSD

✔ M5 chart

✔ ECN broker

✔ VPS hosting for 24/5 uptime

✔ Recommended minimum deposit depends on lot size / leverage

✔ Use included presets as-is or tune carefully

Final Notes — What Makes RA CRT Engine Different

This EA is built on first principles, not curve-fit signal noise:

✓ Liquidity raid logic

✓ Structural MSS confirmation

✓ Fixed candle-range reference model (CRT)

✓ Proven time-exit discipline

✓ Transparent logging

✓ Strict risk controls

✓ No martingale

✓ No grid

✓ No nonsense

It reflects how disciplined, rule-driven traders approach Gold — and automates that logic with institutional execution discipline.





All the screenshots below are from 3 year backtests. 2.1.2023-31.12.2025. 100k starting capital, 1:100 leverage.

I have all the presets for these results and they can be requested by e-mail: julius.koponen@gmail.com. Contact me and I'll be happy to send them.

5 million run is coded into it straight from the box, and (default settings) will tell which settings will get the minimal drawdowns and prop safety.