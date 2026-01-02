LayerGuard Pro - Professional Trade Management EA for MetaTrader 5

Product Description

LayerGuard Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 that provides professional-grade trade management automation for your existing positions. Unlike traditional EAs that generate signals or open trades, LayerGuard Pro focuses on one critical aspect of trading: intelligent, automated management of Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.

Core Philosophy: Management, Not Generation

LayerGuard Pro operates under a strict, non-negotiable principle: it does not open trades. This EA is a dedicated trade lifecycle controller that works alongside your existing trading strategy—whether manual trading, signals from other EAs, or any other position-opening method. Your trading decisions remain yours; we handle the management.

Key Features

Auto-Detection & Auto-Attachment System

LayerGuard Pro continuously scans your account for newly opened positions and automatically attaches intelligent TP/SL management to each one. This works seamlessly with:

Manual trades opened by you

Positions opened by other Expert Advisors

Trades from signal services or copy trading

The system applies management immediately upon detection, requiring zero user intervention after initial setup.

Multi-Symbol & Advanced Filtering

Manage all symbols by default, or specify individual symbols or custom lists

Magic number filtering to target specific EAs or trading systems

Direction filtering (Buy only, Sell only, or Both)

Each symbol managed independently with separate layer tracking

Layer-Based Position Management

Each position is treated as an independent "layer" with its own TP/SL logic:

Automatic sorting by open time (Layer 1 = oldest position)

No grouping or basket closing unless explicitly configured

Independent calculations per position, ensuring precise risk management

Visual TP & SL Line System (Critical Feature)

Experience unprecedented control with our bidirectional visual synchronization:

Automatic Line Drawing

Individual TP and SL lines drawn for each managed position

Ticket-specific, symbol-specific, uniquely named lines

Lines persist across timeframe changes and chart refreshes

Bidirectional Auto-Sync (Non-Negotiable)

Line → Trade : Manually move a TP/SL line on chart → position updates instantly

Trade → Line : EA modifies TP/SL (trailing, recalculation) → chart lines update in real time

No refresh, reload, or manual updates required

Comprehensive Take Profit Modes (8 Options)

Each layer supports selectable TP logic:

Fixed pips distance Fixed monetary profit target Percentage of account balance ATR-based dynamic TP Entry-price distance calculation Net profit per position target Equity-based TP thresholds Time-based TP expiration

Each TP applies to one position only and closes only that specific layer.

Advanced Stop Loss Modes (12 Options)

Each layer supports independent SL logic:

Fixed pips SL ATR-based dynamic SL Percentage risk per trade Candle-based volatility SL Automatic break-even SL Classic trailing stop loss Step-based trailing ATR trailing Candle-based trailing Time-based SL expiration Equity protection SL Custom trailing configurations

Dynamic Trailing & Protection Systems

Trailing Take Profit with configurable activation thresholds

Multiple trailing modes: Fixed pips, ATR-based, Percentage-based

Trailing Stop Loss with classic, step, ATR, and candle methods

All trailing operates per layer, not globally

Automatic Recalculation Logic

LayerGuard Pro automatically recalculates TP & SL when:

A new position (layer) is added

A layer closes (adjusts remaining layers if configured)

Market price moves significantly

User manually modifies line positions

All visual lines stay synchronized throughout recalculations.

Safety & Risk Controls

Minimum hold time before TP/SL activation

Spread filter protection

Slippage control settings

Maximum layers per symbol limit

Global emergency equity stop

Pause/resume management functions

Confirmation requirements for critical actions

Professional Input Structure

Logically grouped, clearly named, fully documented parameters:

General Settings & Activation

Auto-Attachment Configuration

Layer Rules & Sorting

Take Profit Logic Selection

Stop Loss Logic Selection

Trailing & Protection Settings

Visual Display Options

Logging & Debug Settings

On-Chart Control Panel (Professional Feature)

Real-time monitoring and control:

Active symbols display

Layers per symbol count

TP & SL mode per layer status

Floating profit tracking

EA status (Active/Paused/Emergency)

Quick control buttons: Pause management, Emergency close, Hide/Show lines

Comprehensive Logging & Debugging

Clean journal logs with clear indicators

Error handling with retry logic

Debug mode for troubleshooting

Logs track: TP/SL attachment, line movements by user, EA updates, position closures

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)

Category: Experts → Utilities / Trade Management

Type: Professional Trade Management EA

Code Quality: Clean, modular, commented code

Compliance: No DLL usage, no external web calls

Performance: Optimized loops, timer-based processing

Validation: MQL5 Market ready, passes all validation requirements

What LayerGuard Pro Is NOT

To ensure complete clarity, LayerGuard Pro:

DOES NOT open trades or generate trading signals

DOES NOT claim profitability or trading performance

DOES NOT interfere with your trading strategy decisions

DOES NOT require constant monitoring or manual adjustments

Deliverables

LayerGuardPro.mq5 source file Compiled .ex5 executable Comprehensive input parameter documentation Complete user guide with setup instructions Market-ready build validated for MQL5 Market

Positioning Statement

LayerGuard Pro is positioned as A Professional Trade Management Utility for TP & SL Automation. It is the tool that serious traders use to automate the management side of their trading, freeing them from manual TP/SL adjustments while maintaining full control over their trading decisions.

Ideal For

Manual traders wanting automation of routine TP/SL management

Users of multiple EAs needing unified position management

Signal service subscribers requiring automated trade management

Professional traders managing multiple positions across symbols

Anyone seeking consistent, rules-based TP/SL execution

System Requirements

MetaTrader 5 platform

MQL5 environment

Standard trading account with position management permissions

LayerGuard Pro represents the next evolution in trade management automation—focused, professional, and dedicated to doing one thing exceptionally well: managing your positions with intelligence and precision.