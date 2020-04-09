LayerGuard Pro

LayerGuard Pro - Professional Trade Management EA for MetaTrader 5

Product Description

LayerGuard Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 that provides professional-grade trade management automation for your existing positions. Unlike traditional EAs that generate signals or open trades, LayerGuard Pro focuses on one critical aspect of trading: intelligent, automated management of Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.

Core Philosophy: Management, Not Generation

LayerGuard Pro operates under a strict, non-negotiable principle: it does not open trades. This EA is a dedicated trade lifecycle controller that works alongside your existing trading strategy—whether manual trading, signals from other EAs, or any other position-opening method. Your trading decisions remain yours; we handle the management.

Key Features

Auto-Detection & Auto-Attachment System

LayerGuard Pro continuously scans your account for newly opened positions and automatically attaches intelligent TP/SL management to each one. This works seamlessly with:

  • Manual trades opened by you

  • Positions opened by other Expert Advisors

  • Trades from signal services or copy trading

The system applies management immediately upon detection, requiring zero user intervention after initial setup.

Multi-Symbol & Advanced Filtering

  • Manage all symbols by default, or specify individual symbols or custom lists

  • Magic number filtering to target specific EAs or trading systems

  • Direction filtering (Buy only, Sell only, or Both)

  • Each symbol managed independently with separate layer tracking

Layer-Based Position Management

Each position is treated as an independent "layer" with its own TP/SL logic:

  • Automatic sorting by open time (Layer 1 = oldest position)

  • No grouping or basket closing unless explicitly configured

  • Independent calculations per position, ensuring precise risk management

Visual TP & SL Line System (Critical Feature)

Experience unprecedented control with our bidirectional visual synchronization:

Automatic Line Drawing

  • Individual TP and SL lines drawn for each managed position

  • Ticket-specific, symbol-specific, uniquely named lines

  • Lines persist across timeframe changes and chart refreshes

Bidirectional Auto-Sync (Non-Negotiable)

  • Line → Trade: Manually move a TP/SL line on chart → position updates instantly

  • Trade → Line: EA modifies TP/SL (trailing, recalculation) → chart lines update in real time

  • No refresh, reload, or manual updates required

Comprehensive Take Profit Modes (8 Options)

Each layer supports selectable TP logic:

  1. Fixed pips distance

  2. Fixed monetary profit target

  3. Percentage of account balance

  4. ATR-based dynamic TP

  5. Entry-price distance calculation

  6. Net profit per position target

  7. Equity-based TP thresholds

  8. Time-based TP expiration

Each TP applies to one position only and closes only that specific layer.

Advanced Stop Loss Modes (12 Options)

Each layer supports independent SL logic:

  1. Fixed pips SL

  2. ATR-based dynamic SL

  3. Percentage risk per trade

  4. Candle-based volatility SL

  5. Automatic break-even SL

  6. Classic trailing stop loss

  7. Step-based trailing

  8. ATR trailing

  9. Candle-based trailing

  10. Time-based SL expiration

  11. Equity protection SL

  12. Custom trailing configurations

Dynamic Trailing & Protection Systems

  • Trailing Take Profit with configurable activation thresholds

  • Multiple trailing modes: Fixed pips, ATR-based, Percentage-based

  • Trailing Stop Loss with classic, step, ATR, and candle methods

  • All trailing operates per layer, not globally

Automatic Recalculation Logic

LayerGuard Pro automatically recalculates TP & SL when:

  • A new position (layer) is added

  • A layer closes (adjusts remaining layers if configured)

  • Market price moves significantly

  • User manually modifies line positions
    All visual lines stay synchronized throughout recalculations.

Safety & Risk Controls

  • Minimum hold time before TP/SL activation

  • Spread filter protection

  • Slippage control settings

  • Maximum layers per symbol limit

  • Global emergency equity stop

  • Pause/resume management functions

  • Confirmation requirements for critical actions

Professional Input Structure

Logically grouped, clearly named, fully documented parameters:

  • General Settings & Activation

  • Auto-Attachment Configuration

  • Layer Rules & Sorting

  • Take Profit Logic Selection

  • Stop Loss Logic Selection

  • Trailing & Protection Settings

  • Visual Display Options

  • Logging & Debug Settings

On-Chart Control Panel (Professional Feature)

Real-time monitoring and control:

  • Active symbols display

  • Layers per symbol count

  • TP & SL mode per layer status

  • Floating profit tracking

  • EA status (Active/Paused/Emergency)

  • Quick control buttons: Pause management, Emergency close, Hide/Show lines

Comprehensive Logging & Debugging

  • Clean journal logs with clear indicators

  • Error handling with retry logic

  • Debug mode for troubleshooting

  • Logs track: TP/SL attachment, line movements by user, EA updates, position closures

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)
Category: Experts → Utilities / Trade Management
Type: Professional Trade Management EA
Code Quality: Clean, modular, commented code
Compliance: No DLL usage, no external web calls
Performance: Optimized loops, timer-based processing
Validation: MQL5 Market ready, passes all validation requirements

What LayerGuard Pro Is NOT

To ensure complete clarity, LayerGuard Pro:

  • DOES NOT open trades or generate trading signals

  • DOES NOT claim profitability or trading performance

  • DOES NOT interfere with your trading strategy decisions

  • DOES NOT require constant monitoring or manual adjustments

Deliverables

  1. LayerGuardPro.mq5 source file

  2. Compiled .ex5 executable

  3. Comprehensive input parameter documentation

  4. Complete user guide with setup instructions

  5. Market-ready build validated for MQL5 Market

Positioning Statement

LayerGuard Pro is positioned as A Professional Trade Management Utility for TP & SL Automation. It is the tool that serious traders use to automate the management side of their trading, freeing them from manual TP/SL adjustments while maintaining full control over their trading decisions.

Ideal For

  • Manual traders wanting automation of routine TP/SL management

  • Users of multiple EAs needing unified position management

  • Signal service subscribers requiring automated trade management

  • Professional traders managing multiple positions across symbols

  • Anyone seeking consistent, rules-based TP/SL execution

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 platform

  • MQL5 environment

  • Standard trading account with position management permissions

LayerGuard Pro represents the next evolution in trade management automation—focused, professional, and dedicated to doing one thing exceptionally well: managing your positions with intelligence and precision.


