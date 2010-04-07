Forex account manager mt4

The "Lot Size" button toggles between fixed and auto lot size modes. Fixed mode uses a predetermined lot size, while auto mode calculates lot size based on a customizable percentage of the account balance, displayed at the bottom.

The "Trailing Stop" button enables the activation or deactivation of the trailing stop feature. Initially set to "No Trailing," clicking the button changes it to "Trailing ON" when the trailing stop is active, and "Trailing OFF" when it is inactive. Below the button, you can customize the trailing trigger points and trailing steps. The trigger points determine when the trailing stop is triggered, while the trailing points represent the distance from the market price. It's important to note that the trailing points cannot exceed the trigger points.

"Buy" and "Sell" buttons, which allow you to execute either a buy or sell order. Additionally, the take profit and stop loss levels can be set on the input side when loading the utility.

Between the "Buy" and "Sell" buttons, there is an input field where you can specify your lot size. The calculated amount you will be risking with that lot size, based on the stop loss and lot size, is displayed at the bottom next to "RISK AMOUNT".


Below the "Buy" button, there is a "Close Buy" button, and below the "Sell" button, there is a "Close Sell" button. These buttons are used to manually close open positions. Additionally, there is a "Close All" button located below the "Close Buy" and "Close Sell" buttons, which closes all positions at once. To use this utility to close positions from another expert advisor, simply set the magic number of your expert advisor to match the one used by the utility and open the same chart.

The last two buttons in the utility are "Message to Telegram" and "Image to Telegram." When an open position exists on the chart and you click the "Message to Telegram" button, it sends a signal to a Telegram channel. The message includes the symbol (e.g., EURUSD) and provides details such as the entry price, take profit, and stop loss levels. On the other hand, if you click the "Image to Telegram" button, it captures a screenshot of the chart and sends it to the Telegram channel.



Telegram web Request link : https://api.telegram.org


Black Viper
Matong Maphango
5 (1)
Experts
The EA works with pending orders only. DAY TRADING INSTRUCTION The expert advisor places pending orders on range breakouts with additional filters and the default settings can be used for USDJPY and XAUUSD(GOLD) The EA is suitable for both beginner and advanced forex traders. Use ECN/low spread account for this expert advisor (ideally less than 15 and 30 spread for  USDJPY  and AXUUSD respectively). Timeframe : M15 NFP INSTRUCTIONS/SETTING Timeframe M1. Number of positions -> that is the numbe
Range Break Scalper EA
Matong Maphango
Experts
Range Break Scalper is a forex robot designed to trade breakouts of predefined price ranges. The robot has several input parameters including Auto Lot Size, Max Auto Lots, Risk % of the account, Lot size, SL in range percentage, Target in range percentage, Allow Trailing stop, Trailing points, Range start time(Hours), Range start time(Minutes), Range duration(Hours), Range duration(Minutes), Range close time(Hours) and Range close time(Minutes). The Auto Lot Size parameter allows users to choose
NFP Killer EA MT4
Matong Maphango
1 (1)
Experts
Nonfarm Payrolls Expert advisor is a fully automated EA that can only be used to trade fundamentals and specifically NFP news releases. A nonfarm payrolls EA is a type of EA that is specifically designed to trade based on the nonfarm payrolls data releases.  It is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  INSTRUCTIONS  * User should only active this expert advisor when expecting NFP NEWS release.  * During this event the market is volatile and If it happens for whatever reason the m
Black Viper MT4
Matong Maphango
Experts
The EA works with pending orders only. DAY TRADING INSTRUCTION The expert advisor places pending orders on range breakouts with additional filters and the default settings can be used for XAUUSD(GOLD) The EA is suitable for both beginner and advanced forex traders. Use ECN/low spread account for this expert advisor (ideally less than 15 and 30 spread for  AXUUSD respectively). Timeframe : M15 NFP INSTRUCTIONS/SETTING Timeframe M1. Number of positions -> that is the number of pending orders that
Range Break Scalper
Matong Maphango
Experts
Range Break Scalper is a forex robot designed to trade breakouts of predefined price ranges. The robot has several input parameters including Auto Lot Size, Max Auto Lots, Risk % of the account, Lot size, SL in range percentage, Target in range percentage, Allow Trailing stop, Trailing points, Range start time(Hours), Range start time(Minutes), Range duration(Hours), Range duration(Minutes), Range close time(Hours) and Range close time(Minutes). The Auto Lot Size parameter allows users to choos
NFP Killer EA
Matong Maphango
Experts
Nonfarm Payrolls Expert advisor is a fully automated EA that can only be used to trade fundamentals and specifically NFP news releases. A nonfarm payrolls EA is a type of EA that is specifically designed to trade based on the nonfarm payrolls data releases.  It is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  INSTRUCTIONS  * User should only active this expert advisor when expecting NFP NEWS release.  * During this event the market is volatile and If it happens for whatever reason the m
Moving Averages Expert EA
Matong Maphango
Experts
Moving Averages Expert EA is a type of automated trading strategy that utilizes two different moving averages to generate buy and sell signals. The moving averages are based on historical price data, and they are used to identify trends and determine the direction of the market. This EA by default generates buy signals when the fast moving average crosses above the slow moving average , indicating that the market is trending upwards. Conversely, sell signals are generated when the fast moving av
Forex account manager
Matong Maphango
Utilitários
The "Lot Size" button toggles between fixed and auto lot size modes. Fixed mode uses a predetermined lot size, while auto mode calculates lot size based on a customizable percentage of the account balance, displayed at the bottom. The "Trailing Stop" button enables the activation or deactivation of the trailing stop feature. Initially set to "No Trailing," clicking the button changes it to "Trailing ON" when the trailing stop is active, and "Trailing OFF" when it is inactive. Below the button,
Deriv ninja
Matong Maphango
Indicadores
The indicator has three signals. The two arrow signals and when  you get the message expect the spike. You only enter the market when all the conditions are met. The big arrow indicates the overall market direction while the small arrows indicates the support and resistance. Message "Expect spike" indicates that the market is about to spike so if you are trading against it you should exit that market.
Hedge master Pro
Matong Maphango
1 (1)
Experts
Unleash the power of precision trading with Hedge master Pro, the next-generation Forex Expert Advisor that guarantees performance through the proven hedging strategy. Designed for traders who demand consistent results, Hedge master Pro leverages advanced algorithms to maximize profits while minimizing risk. Key Features: Hedging Strategy : This EA dynamically manages trades by using a hedging technique to protect your positions from adverse market moves, ensuring that you stay in control of eve
YouTube Moving Averages
Matong Maphango
Experts
YouTube Moving Average EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor built around a three Moving Average strategy using the 200, 50, and 21 MA . The EA identifies the market trend using the 200 MA and executes trades based on crossovers between the 21 and 50 MA . Trading Logic: Sell Strategy: When the 200 MA is above both the 50 MA and 21 MA , and the 21 MA crosses below the 50 MA , the EA opens a sell trade . Buy Strategy: When the 200 MA is below both the 50 MA and 21 MA , and the 21 MA crosses
