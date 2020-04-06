PapiSnr

SNR Break is a professional Expert Advisor designed to capture strong momentum when price breaks through key Support and Resistance levels. Equipped with an automatic zone-mapping algorithm, this EA reads market structure in real time, filters out false breakouts, and executes highly precise entries aligned with market momentum.

This robot is ideal for traders who want to benefit from breakout opportunities without needing to monitor charts constantly.

Automatic Support & Resistance Mapping

The EA automatically:

  • Detects the strongest SNR zones

  • Updates levels as market structure evolves

  • Identifies high-probability breakout areas

No manual drawing required — everything is automated.


High-Precision Breakout Engine

When price breaks an SNR level:

  • EA waits for confirmed candle close

  • Avoids noise and false breakouts

  • Enters only when momentum is validated

This ensures higher-quality entries and more controlled risk.

Multi-Pair & Multi-Timeframe Compatibility

Works optimally on:

  • Major Forex pairs

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Indices

  • Crypto (pure technical approach)

Recommended timeframe: M5 – H1

GOLD M5 SUPPORT RESISTANCE

Forex H1 SUPPORT RESISTANCE


No Dangerous Trading Methods

EA does NOT use:

  • Martingale ❌

  • Grid ❌

  • Averaging ❌

It opens positions only based on clean, confirmed trading signals.


How the SNR Break Strategy Works

  1. EA detects and updates key Support–Resistance zones

  2. Waits for a valid breakout with candle close

  3. Enters on confirmed continuation momentum

  4. Places stop loss safely behind the SNR zone

  5. Uses structure-based or trailing take profit

  6. Automatically closes trades when targets are reached or momentum weakens


The EA has been tested on:

  • Trending and sideways market conditions

  • Real tick data

  • Long-term periods

Results show strong consistency and low drawdown (depending on chosen risk settings).

Ideal For:

  • Breakout traders

  • SNR-based traders

  • Trend followers

  • Low-drawdown investors

  • Traders seeking a fully automated, disciplined system

SNR Break is a breakout-focused trading robot engineered to capture Support–Resistance breakouts using a clean, accurate, and safe technical approach. With automatic zone detection and strict breakout validation, this EA delivers consistent and stable performance for long-term trading.

Mais do autor
Goldpapi
Gun Gun Gunawan
Experts
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system . Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers. This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-ter
Filtro:
Sem comentários
