MT5 Trade Manager
- Utilitários
- Anthony Dewayne Wasome
- Versão: 2.0
Professional Trading Panel with Advanced Risk Management
Transform your MetaTrader 5 trading experience with this comprehensive trade management system featuring a sleek, multi-page dashboard that gives you complete control while maintaining maximum chart visibility.
Key Features
6 Interactive Pages
DASHBOARD - Quick overview with real-time balance, equity, margin, and today's P/L. One-click BUY/SELL buttons and emergency close all positions.
TRADE - Advanced order execution with customizable lot size, SL/TP in pips, live market data (Bid/Ask/Spread), and large responsive buttons.
POSITIONS - Active trade monitoring with real-time P/L updates, color-coded BUY (green) and SELL (red) badges, entry vs current price display, and individual close buttons.
HISTORY - Complete trade journal showing all closed positions with profit/loss tracking and trade details.
RISK - Risk management center with auto SL/TP, trailing stop, break even, and daily loss protection. All features controlled by easy toggle switches.
⚙️ SETTINGS - Configuration hub for default lot size, SL/TP, slippage, magic number, max positions, and risk percentage.
Advanced Features
Smart Risk Management
- Trailing Stop: Automatically follows price to lock in profits
- Break Even: Moves SL to entry + profit after trigger
- Daily Loss Limiter: Auto-closes all trades at loss limit
- Position Limits: Prevents over-trading
Professional Interface
- Compact Design: 320x480 pixels fits perfectly in chart corner
- Real-Time Updates: All data refreshes every second
- Vibrant Colors: Green (profit/buy) and red (loss/sell) indicators
- Intuitive Navigation: Click tabs to switch pages instantly
One-Click Trading
- Execute BUY/SELL orders instantly
- Close individual or all positions with single click
- Live profit/loss tracking on every position
Technical Specifications
- Panel Size: 320 x 480 pixels (compact, chart-friendly)
- Update Frequency: Real-time (1-second refresh)
- Broker Compatibility: Works with all MT5 brokers
- Assets: Supports Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto, CFDs
- Magic Number: Configurable for multi-EA compatibility
Perfect For
- Day Traders: Quick execution and position monitoring
- Swing Traders: Set-and-forget with trailing stops
- Scalpers: Rapid entry/exit capabilities
- All Experience Levels: Intuitive interface with professional tools
What You Get
✅ Complete 6-page trade management system ✅ Real-time profit/loss tracking ✅ Advanced risk management (trailing stop, break even, daily limits) ✅ One-click trading capabilities ✅ Professional, colorful interface ✅ Trade history and statistics ✅ Fully configurable settings ✅ Works with any broker and instrument
⚠️ Important Notes
- Test on demo account first before live trading
- Enable AutoTrading for EA to function
- Risk management settings are highly recommended
- Ensure sufficient free margin for new trades
🔧 Quick Start Guide
Beginners:
- Use Dashboard page for quick trades
- Enable all risk management features
- Set conservative stop losses (50+ pips)
- Limit max positions to 3-5
Advanced:
- Customize defaults in Settings page
- Adjust trailing stop distance for your strategy
- Fine-tune break even triggers
- Use Trade page for detailed entries
📈 Risk Management Best Practices
- Always use stop losses
- Risk no more than 1-2% per trade
- Set realistic profit targets
- Monitor daily loss limits
- Use break even to protect winning trades
- Enable trailing stops in trending markets
⚖️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading forex and CFDs carries high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. High leverage can work against you as well as for you. Carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.