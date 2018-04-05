Maeve
- Nindita Giwangkara
- Versão: 1.12
- Ativações: 5
Maeve Pro - Professional Gold Trend Following EA
Enhanced Pro Maeve is a sophisticated trend-following Expert Advisor specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. Built on moving average crossover principles with advanced risk management, this EA combines classical technical analysis with modern algorithmic trading techniques to capture major trend movements while protecting your capital.
No Grid, No Martingale, Pure Trend Following strategy at your disposal.
YT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhHHFk6ZFGk
LCV: https://chartviewer.live/view/o-9az6gkdvo
Key Features
Intelligent Trend Detection
- Dual Moving Average System: Uses both short-term and long-term Smoothed Moving Averages to identify and confirm trends
- Breakout & Rejection Modes: Switch between trading with the trend (Breakout) or counter-trend reversals (Rejection)
- Smart Cross Validation: Filters false signals by requiring minimum price movement between crosses
- Candle Confirmation: Additional filter ensures previous candle closes support the signal direction
Flexible Stop Loss Methods
Choose from three different stop loss calculation methods:
- ATR-Based: Dynamic stops that adapt to market volatility
- Candle Range: Uses recent price action for natural support/resistance levels
- Slow MA Tracking: Trails stop loss based on the slow moving average from the last cross point
- Trailing Stop: The stop levels also trail to maximize during profitable trades
Advanced Position Management
- Breakeven Protection: Automatically moves stop loss to breakeven + buffer when trade reaches configurable profit level
- Partial Profit Taking: Option to close a percentage of the position when breakeven is reached
- MA Trailing Stop: Dynamic trailing stop that follows either short or long moving average
- Maximize Profit Mode: Removes take profit and switches to MA trailing when trade reaches certain level of target
Intelligent Money Management
- Fixed or Risk-Based Lot Sizing: Choose between fixed lots or percentage-based risk
- Progressive Lot Scaling: Automatically increases lot size after consecutive TP wins
- Losing Streak Protection: Reduces risk and pauses trading after maximum consecutive losses
- Consecutive Loss Day Filter: Skips trading day after consecutive days of max losses
Recommended Settings:
- Fixed Lot: 0.01
- Use 10,000 USD or cent for safer trade
- Use M5 TF on XAUUSD
RISK WARNING: Past performance does not indicate future profit, you should backtest and forward test before committing on real money