BTC High Definition
- Experts
- Dayana Maria Silguero Sanchez
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 20
BTC High Definition (H1) is an Expert Advisor built to trade BTC on the H1 timeframe with a “clean-market” approach: it filters noise, prioritizes higher-quality moves, and targets consistency with controlled risk. It is optimized for IC Markets (ECN/RAW-like conditions with competitive spreads) and can be adapted to other brokers with similar execution.
Market and timeframe
Symbol: BTC (BTCUSD / XBTUSD depending on the broker)
Timeframe: H1
Recommended account type: ECN / RAW spread
Execution: Market execution (fast), ideally with low latency
Minimum deposit and suggested capital
Minimum deposit: 200 USD
Recommended: 300–500 USD for more cushion during floating drawdowns and spread expansion around volatility/news
Key strengths
H1 logic: less overtrading, stronger filtering, and more structured entries.
Volatility & market-condition filters: seeks trades only when price action is favorable, avoiding low-quality zones.
Built-in risk management: designed to survive streaks and keep drawdown under control.
Adaptable setup: key parameters (spread limits, risk, sessions, filters) can be tuned for IC Markets-like brokers.
Backtest highlights (Strategy Tester)
Initial deposit: 200.00 USD
Total net profit: 1,611.16
Profit Factor: 1.78
Recovery Factor: 12.52
Sharpe Ratio: 6.11
Expected Payoff: 4.50
Max balance drawdown: 124.28 (18.83%)
Max equity drawdown: 128.68 (19.50%)
Total trades: 358
Profit trades: 300 (83.80%)
Loss trades: 58 (16.20%)
Short trades win rate: 177 (87.01%)
Long trades win rate: 181 (80.66%)
Largest profit trade: 17.90
Largest loss trade: -41.17
Max consecutive wins: 26 (330.70)
Max consecutive losses: 2 (-78.11)
Recommended setup (IC Markets and similar brokers)
Use low-spread conditions (RAW/ECN) with stable commissions.
Avoid brokers with extreme BTC spread spikes or slow execution.
Keep the EA strictly on H1 and use the exact broker symbol.
If your broker uses a suffix (e.g., BTCUSDm / BTCUSD.), adjust the symbol or enable auto-symbol selection if available.
Important notice
Strategy Tester results depend on historical data quality, tick modeling, spreads, commissions, slippage, and broker conditions. Always forward-test on demo or a small live account before scaling, and manage withdrawals/growth according to your risk tolerance.