Multi Signal Radar

🔵 Multi Signal Radar 2.0 (MT4 / MT5)

Clean, Confidence-Based BUY & SELL Signals

Multi Signal Radar 2.0 is a clean and intelligent trading signal indicator designed to highlight high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities without cluttering your chart.

All calculations are performed internally, while the chart remains minimal — only arrows, a real-time confidence dashboard, and a candle countdown timer are displayed.
This makes Multi Signal Radar ideal for traders who value clarity, timing precision, and structured decision-making.

For MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157782

🔍 How It Works

Multi Signal Radar combines trend structure, momentum, and market balance into a unified confidence engine.

Each signal is evaluated from multiple perspectives before being displayed:

• Trend alignment
• Momentum confirmation
• Market balance bias
• Volatility-aware signal filtering

Signals are classified as Strong or Weak, allowing traders to prioritize high-quality setups while still seeing early opportunities.

⭐ Key Features

• Clean Chart Design

No indicator lines, no clutter — only BUY / SELL arrows and a compact confidence dashboard.

• Dual Confidence Engine (BUY & SELL)

Independent confidence calculation for bullish and bearish scenarios.

• Smart Trend Filter (EMA 200 Slope)

Signals are aligned with long-term market direction to reduce false entries.

• Volume-Weighted Market Balance (POC Logic)

Improved directional bias using internal volume-weighted calculations.

• Adaptive Fisher “Sniper” Booster

Volatility-aware momentum confirmation that adapts to changing market conditions.

• Signal Spacing & Anti-Spam Logic

Prevents signal clustering and duplicate alerts on the same candle.

• Strong / Weak Signal Classification

Helps traders focus on higher-probability setups.

• Candle Countdown Timer

Displays remaining time until the current candle closes — useful for:

  • Waiting for confirmation candles

  • News candle timing

  • Avoiding early entries

• Built-In Alerts

Popup, push notification, and sound alerts for Strong BUY / SELL signals.

• Works on All Markets & Timeframes

Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Stocks — from scalping to swing trading.

🧠 Designed for Discretionary Traders

Multi Signal Radar does not auto-trade and does not repaint signals.

Signals are generated using closed-candle logic for reliable confidence scoring and are designed to support manual decision-making, not replace it.

⚙️ Customization

Flexible inputs allow you to adjust:

• Signal sensitivity
• Confidence thresholds
• Signal spacing
• Arrow placement
• Alerts and dashboard position

All advanced calculations remain internal to preserve a clean trading view.

📌 Best Use Cases

• Trend continuation entries
• Pullback confirmation
• Momentum breakout filtering
• Signal confirmation for existing strategies

📊 What You See on the Chart

✔ BUY / SELL arrows (Strong & Weak)
✔ Real-time confidence dashboard
✔ Candle countdown timer

❌ No EMA lines
❌ No POC lines
❌ No oscillator panels

🔄 Version

Current version: v2.0

🆕 What’s New — Version 2.0 (2025-12-26)

Major Improvements

  • Full signal engine refinement and stabilization

  • MT4 and MT5 versions fully aligned (engine parity achieved)

  • Improved confidence consistency across platforms

UI / UX Enhancements

  • Candle countdown timer standardized across MT4 & MT5

  • Improved dashboard layout and readability

  • Better visual spacing and text clarity

  • Theme-aware text colors (Dark / Light charts)

Reliability & Stability

  • Cleaner Fisher Transform handling (no value drift)

  • Improved state transition stability (no ghost signals)

  • Optimized buffer handling for smoother performance

Performance

  • Optimized refresh logic for low CPU usage

  • Stable behavior during live market ticks and candle close

⚠️ Disclaimer

This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profits.
Always apply proper risk management and confirm signals with your own analysis.

🔎 SEO Keywords

mt4 signal indicator, mt5 signal indicator, buy sell arrow indicator, non repaint indicator, confidence based trading indicator, trend confirmation indicator, gold trading indicator, forex signal indicator, crypto trading indicator, candle countdown timer indicator

