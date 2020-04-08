Interactive AVWAP Pro for MT5

💎 Interactive AVWAP Pro — TradingView-Style Analysis

Interactive AVWAP Pro is the most convenient Anchored Volume-Weighted Average Price (AVWAP) indicator for MetaTrader 5/4. Forget standard, clumsy tools. We brought the intuitive drag-and-drop functionality of TradingView right into your MT5/4 terminal.

💡 The Advantage of a Professional Tool

Stop cluttering charts with vertical lines and fiddling with awkward settings. Interactive AVWAP Pro gives you unparalleled speed and accuracy in analysis.

Simply grab the anchor point with your mouse, drag it to any significant point (High, Low, or key level), and the indicator will instantly recalculate the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) from that point. This analysis method is crucial for identifying volume control points, assessing the fair price of an asset after a major event, and locating market imbalances.

⚠️ Comparison: Why the Pro Version is Essential?

Your free version provides you with a basic AVWAP line. The Pro Version unlocks the tool's full potential, which is necessary for professional decision-making:

Feature
 Free Version
 Pro Version (Interactive AVWAP Pro)
Interactive Anchor (Drag-and-Drop)
 ❌ No (only via settings)
 ✅ Yes (Full chart freedom)
Number of SD Bands
 3 standard bands
 7 flexible bands (from 0.5 SD to 4.0 SD)
  Multi-mode (ID) (Multiple AVWAP lines) ❌ No (only 1 line) ✅ Up to 10 independent AVWAPs
Auto-Positioning (Day/Week/Month)
 ❌ No
 ✅ 4 pre-set start modes
Flexible Control
 ❌ No
 ✅ Full control over anchor size and color

🔥 Key Features of Interactive AVWAP Pro

1. Interactive Anchor (The TradingView Experience)

We eliminated the bulky vertical lines that obscure important candles on the chart. Instead, we implemented a minimalist Circle Anchor that can be dragged with the mouse. The AVWAP recalculates instantly, without any lag.

2. Extended Standard Deviation Bands (SD Bands)

Unlike the free version with a limited set, the Pro version allows you to use up to 7 customizable bands (from 0.5 to 4.0 standard deviations) for precise identification of:

  • Fair value zones.

  • Overbought and oversold zones.

  • Potential reversal or continuation points.

3. Multi-Analysis System (Multi-mode ID System)

Do you need to track VWAP from the start of the month, the start of the week, and the last impulse simultaneously? Interactive AVWAP Pro supports up to 10 independent instances on a single chart. Simply assign each its own unique ID (1-10) and color. This allows for complex multi-level analysis without using 10 different indicators.

4. Auto-Positioning Modes

Start analyzing instantly by choosing where the anchor should appear by default:

  • Center of the screen (Manual): For precise analysis.

  • Start of the day (Intraday): For daily traders.

  • Start of the week (Swing trading): For medium-term analysis.

  • Start of the month (Long-term): For assessing macro trends.

5. Performance (Ultra-Optimization)

The code is written on a high-performance core (C++ style). The indicator does not slow down the terminal, even when used on the M1 timeframe with maximum history. Dragging and dropping is smooth and lag-free.

⚙️ Full Description of Input Parameters

To ensure maximum transparency and meet Market requirements, all input parameters are listed below:

  • Anchor ID: Select a unique identifier (from 1 to 10). Required for using multiple indicators on a single chart.

  • Start Position: Initial anchor position when adding the indicator (Center, Day, Week, Month).

  • Icon Size: Anchor circle size (from small to large).

  • Bands Settings:

    • Enable/Disable Channels: Turn on/off standard deviation bands.

    • SD Multiplier 1...7: Select the multiplier for each of the 7 SD bands (e.g., 1.0, 2.0, 3.0, etc.).

  • Real Volume: Toggle between Tick Volume (for Forex) and Real Volume (for exchange instruments/futures).

  • AVWAP Color: Setting the color of the main AVWAP line.

  • Bands Color: Setting the color of the standard deviation bands.

⚠️ Important Note for the Strategy Tester: This indicator is designed for Live Interaction. The drag-and-drop feature only works on live charts. In the Strategy Tester, use Visualization Mode to see the drawn lines.

Clean charts, accurate calculations, and zero lag. Improve your VWAP analysis today!

