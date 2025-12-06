Interactive AVWAP Pro for MT5

Interactive AVWAP Pro — TradingView Style

The most user-friendly Anchored VWAP for MetaTrader 5. Just drag, drop, and snap.

Finally, the convenience of TradingView is now in MT5!

Stop cluttering your charts with vertical lines and digging through clunky settings. Interactive AVWAP Pro brings intuitive "Drag & Drop" functionality to MetaTrader 5.

Designed for professional traders who demand speed and precision. Simply grab the anchor point with your mouse, drag it to any High or Low, and the indicator automatically calculates the Volume Weighted Average Price from that exact moment.

🔥 Why this is the best AVWAP on the Market:

✅ Interactive Anchor:

No more vertical lines blocking your view! We use a minimalist Circle Anchor (just like TradingView). Drag it anywhere — the AVWAP recalculates instantly.

✅ Smart Magnet Technology:

You don't need pixel-perfect aim. The anchor automatically "snaps" to the nearest candle prices.

✅ Ultra-Optimization:

Built on a high-performance C++ style kernel. You can use it even on M1 charts with maximum history — it won’t slow down your terminal. Dragging is smooth and lag-free.

✅ Multi-Instance Mode (ID System):

Need to track multiple market waves? You can add up to 10 independent AVWAPs on the same chart. Just assign a unique ID (1-10) and color for each one.

✅ Auto-Positioning Modes:

Start your analysis instantly. Choose where the anchor appears by default:

Center of Screen (Manual)

Start of Day (Intraday)

Start of Week (Swing)

Start of Month (Long-term)

✅ Standard Deviation Bands:

Includes Upper and Lower bands (0.5 SD to 4.0 SD) to identify overbought and oversold zones.

⚙️ Settings / Inputs:

Anchor ID: Select a unique ID (1 to 10) to use multiple indicators on one chart.

Start Position: Default anchor placement (Screen Center, Day Start, Week Start, Month Start).

Magnet Mode: Enables smart snapping to the candle prices.

Bands Settings: Enable/Disable bands and choose the Standard Deviation multiplier.

Real Volume: Switch between Tick Volume (Forex) and Real Volume (Stock/Futures).

⚠️ Important for Strategy Tester:

This indicator is designed for Live Interaction. The "Drag & Drop" functionality works on live charts. In the Strategy Tester, please use Visual Mode to see the lines drawn.

Clean charts, precise calculations, and zero lag. Upgrade your VWAP analysis today.