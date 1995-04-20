Super IA Channel Creator PRO

Super IA Channel Creator PRO

Intelligent Adaptive Channels & Smart Trade Context

Super IA Channel Creator PRO is an advanced market-structure and decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders clearly identify high-probability trading zones, context strength, and price reaction behavior in real time.

This is not a repainting tool and not a simple channel indicator.
It is a complete decision framework built around adaptive price channels, smart scoring, and visual confirmation.

🔹 What This Indicator Does

Super IA Channel Creator PRO automatically builds dynamic price channels based on recent market structure and volatility.
These channels continuously adapt to price behavior, helping traders understand where price is reacting, rejecting, or losing strength.

Instead of guessing, the indicator highlights:

  • Relevant channel boundaries

  • The most important level near current price

  • The context quality of that level

🔹 Smart Active Line (Color-Changing Level)

One of the key features is the Active Line, which automatically tracks the price level currently closest to market price.

✅ This line changes color dynamically, making it immediately clear:

  • Which level is most relevant right now

  • Where price interaction is most likely

  • When market focus shifts from one level to another

This alone gives traders strong situational awareness without clutter.

🔹 Intelligent Control Panel (2-Line Panel)

The indicator includes a compact and professional control panel with two information rows.

The panel summarizes everything you need to know at a glance:

  • Channel quality and maturity

  • Number of past reactions

  • Strength and reliability context

  • Distance from price

  • Trend direction

  • Signal status and score

No complex charts, no overload — just actionable context.

🔹 Smart Scoring System (Context-Based)

Instead of fixed rules, Super IA Channel Creator PRO uses a context-aware scoring system.

The score evaluates multiple market aspects together:

  • How price behaved around the level historically

  • Whether the level is fresh or overused

  • Volatility conditions

  • Candle behavior and rejection

  • Trend alignment

Only when the overall context is strong, signals are highlighted.

This helps traders avoid low-quality setups and focus on meaningful opportunities.

🔹 Fully Automatic, No Guesswork

✅ No manual drawing
✅ No parameter over-optimization
✅ No repainting of historical signals

The indicator recalculates only when necessary and keeps the channel structure stable and reliable.

🔹 Designed for Discretionary & Semi-System Traders

Super IA Channel Creator PRO is ideal for traders who want:

  • Clear structure

  • Objective context

  • Visual confirmation

  • Better timing decisions

It works perfectly as:

  • A standalone decision tool

  • A confirmation layer for existing strategies

  • A market-structure filter for automated or semi-automated trading

🔹 Key Features at a Glance

✔ Adaptive price channels
✔ Smart active level with color change
✔ Advanced context score
✔ Professional 2-line panel
✔ No repaint
✔ Lightweight and fast
✔ MT4 compatible

⚠️ Important Notes

This indicator does not guarantee profits and does not place trades automatically.
It is a professional decision-support tool designed to improve market reading and trade quality, not a signal generator for blind execution.

✅ Conclusion

If you are looking for a clean, intelligent, and professional-grade channel indicator that focuses on context, structure, and clarity,
Super IA Channel Creator PRO was built exactly for that.


Produtos recomendados
Binary cucle 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicadores
O indicador Binary Cucle 6 é um oscilador poderoso para a negociação de opções binárias na plataforma MetaTrader 4. Foi concebido para funcionar em prazos de M5 e superiores e também pode ser utilizado em qualquer par de moedas. O indicador Binary Cucle 6 fornece sinais precisos para entrar numa operação sob a forma de setas azuis e vermelhas que aparecem no gráfico antes do fecho da vela atual. Isto permite que os traders tomem decisões rápidas e informadas sobre a entrada numa negociação. É
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Full STO
Roman Smoroda
Indicadores
Indicador STO completo (inclui todas as versões dos três indicadores STO: Premium, Gold, Silver) - STABLE TRADE OPTION foi concebido para a negociação automática de opções binárias.  LER COM ATENÇÃO!!!!! IMPORTANTE Num terminal, criar dois modelos com expirações diferentes, um modelo para as 18:01, 18:02 com expirações de 1 a 15 minutos e um modelo para as 22:00 com expirações de 10 a 20 minutos. Taxa de vitórias: 71% nos últimos 5 anos Gestão de dinheiro: 0,3% do depósito Esta versão do i
Binary hh 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicadores
O indicador Binary HH 6 foi desenvolvido para negociação de opções binárias e funciona nos gráficos M1 e M5 com qualquer par de moedas. Ele também pode ser usado para negociações no mercado Forex. Principais características: Expiração: Configuração padrão é de 1 vela, mas você pode ajustar para entre 1 e 3 velas nas configurações. Análise de tendência: O indicador segue a tendência e fornece sinais em forma de setas no gráfico: Seta azul – Sinal de compra. Seta vermelha – Sinal de venda. Alertas
BinarySniperZ
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicadores
Binary Sniper é um indicador mt4 que fornece sinais de compra e venda para negociação de opções binárias. Este indicador tem uma abordagem diferente, para a negociação de opções binárias, este indicador não repinta ou atrasa o sinal. REGRAS DE ENTRADA: 1. CALL (BUY), quando uma vela vermelha fecha com a cor da barra de atirador binária em verde depois de ficar vermelha. 2. PUT (SELL), Quando uma vela verde fecha com a cor da barra de atirador binária em vermelho depois de ser verde (primeira mu
BarsOldTimeframes
Victor Krupinskiy
Indicadores
The BarsOldTimeFrame indicator is designed to analyze bar formation on a higher timeframe, projecting bars from it onto the current timeframe. The indicator draws higher timeframe bars on the current chart as rectangles with filled candlestick bodies and transparent shadows. The higher timeframe and fill colors for bullish and bearish bar bodies are selected in the settings.
Scalping Code
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicadores
Scalping Code is for trend scalping.  It is simple to use and is profitable.  It can work on any time frame and any asset.  This indicator can be used on it's own or together with another system.  The arrow does not repaint or recalculate.   The rules are as follows:   A blue arrow above the moving average is a buy. An exit for the buy above the moving average is a red arrow or target. A red arrow below the moving average is a sell. An exit for the red below the moving average is a blue arrow
Professional Profiter
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicadores
it is an indicator for trading on the forex market and binary options, it is a trend tool with which you can take it most often when the first signal appears, open a trade in the indicated direction stop loss set above the arrow if the signal is lower or below the arrow if the buy signal when signals appear in the same direction where the transaction is open, you can enter into additional stop loss orders; we also set up trading without take profit; you need to close the transaction when a signa
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
4.58 (12)
Indicadores
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
FREE
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
Super IA Sniper Volume PRO
Antonio Augusto Mello Couto
Indicadores
SUPER IA SNIPER – VOLUME PRO (MT4) Super IA Sniper – Volume PRO is an advanced volume and price-behavior analysis indicator , designed to identify high-probability short-term reversal conditions based on qualified volume events , using closed candles only (NO REPAINT) . It was built for traders who demand precision, transparency, and real statistical validation , eliminating random signals and purely subjective market interpretations. WHAT THE INDICATOR ANALYZES The indicator continuously
Binary sixty scalping
Roman Lomaev
4 (3)
Indicadores
Binary Sixty Scalping – Indicador para opções binárias no MT4 Binary Sixty Scalping é um indicador para a plataforma MT4, projetado especificamente para negociação de opções binárias. Ele funciona em qualquer período de tempo, mas para maior precisão, recomenda-se usar M5 ou superior. O indicador é compatível com todos os pares de moedas, tornando-se adaptável a diversos mercados. Principais Características: Expiração padrão – 1 vela , ajustável nas configurações; Negociação baseada na tendênci
Signal histogram scalper
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicadores
O indicador "Signal histogram scalper" é um indicador geral na forma de histograma e sinais sem redesenho ou atraso. O indicador "Signal histogram scalper" mostra no gráfico os melhores pontos de entrada ao longo da tendência. É melhor usá-lo em conjunto com outros indicadores de tendência como filtro. O indicador mostra bons resultados no período M5. O sinal é gerado após o fechamento da vela e aparece na forma de círculos verdes e vermelhos. O indicador "Signal histogram scalper" destina-se ao
ProbabilityRiskManagedEA
Pranav Sanghadia
1 (1)
Experts
Probability and risk management based trading algorithm EA. This EA works on any timeframe, in fact it does not take the timeframe in account. Please backtest and generate the optimized values for your MT4 broker.  Please use the optimized input parameters only for the given currency pair and don't modify TP or SL once the trade is placed. As per the probability of coin flip the buy and sell orders will be equal in some time, the EA remains profitable because of the optimized parameters. 
FREE
Gravity timing Indicator
Mohamed Kamel Touati
4.8 (5)
Indicadores
Gravity Timing Indicator  -GTI- O indicador GTI é o indicador mais fácil e preciso até agora. ele usa suporte e resistência de forma gravitacional. Trabalhar nele é tão fácil, ele consiste em 7 linhas, sendo as mais poderosas as linhas mais baixas e mais altas, então quando o indicador rebate, é o melhor momento para entrar.   funciona em todos os pares sem exceção para o período de tempo, prefiro períodos de tempo pequenos, como 5 minutos e 15 minutos para escalpelamento.
FREE
GTAS FibTdi
Riviera Systems
Indicadores
GTAS FidTdi is a trend indicator using combination of volatility and potential retracement levels. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The indicator is represented as a red or green envelope above or under prices. How to use Trend detecting When the envelope is green, the trend is bullish. When it is red, the trend is bearish. Trading Once a trade is opened, GTAS FibTdi shows retracement zones wh
FREE
Binary Win 60
Roman Lomaev
Indicadores
Binary Win 60 é uma ferramenta profissional para negociação de opções binárias, desenvolvida para operar no timeframe M5 (5 minutos). O indicador é ideal para negociação em pares de moedas populares, como: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURNZD, GBPAUD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, USDJPY.   Características principais: Sinais claros em forma de setas: Seta verde: sinal de compra. Seta vermelha: sinal de venda. Alertas instantâneos: Notificação pop-up. Alerta sonoro. Ex
Scalping Channel mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "Scalping_Channel" para MT4. - O Scalping Channel tem limites de volatilidade baseados em ATR. - Ótimo para utilizar em negociações de scalping: - Entrar em negociações via acordo com ordem de limite pendente na linha intermédia. - Considere entradas de alta quando ocorre um canal ascendente constante verde e pelo menos 1 vela foi fechada acima do bordo superior (ver fotos). - Considere entradas de baixa quando ocorre um canal descendente vermelho estável e pelo menos 1
LordAutoFibonnaci
Igor Pereira Calil
5 (2)
Indicadores
O Lord Auto Fibonnaci é um indicador gratuito para Meta Trader, com intuito de mostrar a tabela mais famosa do mercado financeiro conhecida por "Fibonnaci". Como podemos ver nas imagens abaixo, a tabela fibonnaci é a qual vai analisar o gráfico automaticamente para você, com fatores de tendências através de porcentagem, um uso quase infalível, você pode trabalhar sempre quando a porcentagem esteja em baixa ou alta, iniciar compras e vendas no tempo certo, ótimo para analisar entradas! Nas imagen
FREE
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
Indicadores
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Scalping Entry Points
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Scalping Entry Points - é um sistema de negociação manual que pode se ajustar aos movimentos de preços e dar sinais para abrir negociações sem redesenhar. O indicador determina a direção da tendência pelo nível central de suporte e resistência. O indicador de ponto fornece sinais para entradas e saídas. Adequado para negociação intradiária manual, escalpelamento e opções binárias. Funciona em todos os prazos e instrumentos de negociação. O indicador dá vários tipos de alertas. Como usar o produ
Binary sf
Roman Lomaev
Indicadores
O indicador Binary SF para opções binárias foi projetado para a plataforma de negociação MetaTrader 4 e fornece sinais sem repaint, tornando-se uma ferramenta confiável para traders. É adequado para qualquer período de tempo (de M1 a diário) e é usado principalmente para operações de tendência, ajudando os traders a identificar pontos de entrada apropriados para operações de curto e médio prazo. Princípio de Funcionamento e Sinais O indicador analisa o mercado e gera sinais na forma de setas (pa
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector - Indicador de scalping que fornece sinais direcionais para abertura de posições ao longo da tendência. O indicador é um sistema de negociação completo que pode ser usado para Forex e opções binárias. O sistema de algoritmos permite reconhecer movimentos intensos de preços em diversas barras consecutivas. O indicador fornece vários tipos de alertas para setas. Funciona em quaisquer instrumentos de negociação e prazos (recomendado M5 ou superior). Como usar pa
HFT Dominator MT4
Cedric Landry Shema
Experts
HFT Dominator – Sistema de Execução de Mercado Ultra-Rápido Este Expert Advisor (EA) foi projetado para operações de mercado de alta velocidade e baixa latência . Ele executa entradas precisas dentro de spreads apertados, ideal para mercados rápidos como metais, índices e pares de forex , com controle de slippage otimizado. Promoção: Alugue o EA por 30 dias a $30 — oferta por tempo limitado. O sistema suporta múltiplos modos de gestão de dinheiro , timing de negociação adaptativo e lógica de tra
Scalper M5 system
Andrey Kozak
Indicadores
The "Scalper M5 system" is a powerful tool designed for scalping strategies in the forex market. With an accuracy of up to 95%, this indicator provides reliable signals for opening trades without repainting. It employs a simple yet effective approach to identify short-term trading opportunities, making it suitable for traders of all levels.  The indicator's algorithm considers various factors such as price momentum, volatility, and market trends to filter out false signals and deliver high-prob
Trend Admin
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicadores
The indicator is simple and clear, making the work of the trader as easy as possible and giving clear signals to enter the market. This indicator has two settings for the period. Which makes it more flexible. And at the same time, many false signals do not appear. The larger the period, the smoother the indicator itself will be. It can be used both independently and together with other indicators of technical analysis (including with oscillators), as well as with another same indicator (with
PutCall Sniper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicadores
New to Binary Options Trading? You are not able to win while trading binary options? Need help with your trading? You have come to the right place! This indicator provides Put (SELL) and Call (BUY) signals for binary options on the M1-M15 timeframes. Advantages Ability to easily recognize impulsive moves. Effective and flexible combination to different trading strategies. Advanced statistics calculation following the entry point. Signals strictly on the close of a bar. Works in all symbols and
Binary has 6
Roman Lomaev
3 (1)
Indicadores
Binary has 6 é um indicador para negociação de opções binárias no MT4 que funciona em qualquer período de tempo e com qualquer par de moedas. Também pode ser usado para negociações de Forex. Principais características: Expiração: Por padrão, é configurado para 1 vela, mas os usuários podem ajustar para um período de 1 a 3 velas nas configurações. Negociação baseada em tendência: O indicador gera sinais com base na tendência atual. Sinais: Antes de o candle atual fechar, uma seta (vermelha ou azu
FREE
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicadores
O indicador cria cotações atuais, que podem ser comparadas com as históricas e, com base nisso, fazer uma previsão do movimento dos preços. O indicador possui um campo de texto para navegação rápida até a data desejada. Opções: Símbolo - seleção do símbolo que o indicador exibirá; SymbolPeriod - seleção do período do qual o indicador coletará dados; IndicatorColor - cor do indicador; HorisontalShift - deslocamento das cotações desenhadas pelo indicador pelo número especificado de barras; I
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Indicadores
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador antecipado       Determina os níveis e zonas de reversão do mercado   , permitindo que você espere o preço retornar ao nível e entre no início de uma nova tendência, e não no seu fim. Ele mostra       níveis de reversão       onde o mercado confirma uma mudança de direção e inicia um movimento adicional. O indicador funciona sem redesenhar, é otimizado para qualquer instrumento e revela seu potencial máximo quando combinado com o       LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       indicador. Scanner
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Os indicadores de tendência são uma das áreas de análise técnica para utilização em negociações em mercados financeiros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines - determina de forma abrangente a direção da tendência e gera sinais de entrada. Além de suavizar a direção média das velas Também utiliza o ângulo de inclinação das linhas de tendência. O princípio de construção dos ângulos de Gann foi tomado como base para o ângulo de inclinação. O indicador de análise técnica combina a suavização de velas e
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional   + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicador
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicadores
Este indicador é um indicador para análise automática de ondas que é perfeito para negociações práticas! Caso... Nota:   Não estou acostumado a usar nomes ocidentais para classificação de ondas. Devido à influência da convenção de nomenclatura de Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), nomeei a onda básica como   uma caneta   e a banda de onda secundária como   um segmento   . ao mesmo tempo, o segmento tem a direção da tendência.   O segmento de tendência principal   é nomeado (esse método de nomencl
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicadores
Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Gartley Hunter Multi MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (3)
Indicadores
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn). Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From t
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicadores
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Scalper Assistant
Pavel Verveyko
Indicadores
The indicator is a trading system for short-term trading. Scalper Assistant helps to determine the direction of the transaction, and also shows the entry and exit points. The indicator draws two lines (possible points for opening positions). At the moment of the breakdown of the upper line up (and when all trading conditions are met), an up arrow appears (a buy signal), as well as 2 goals. At the moment of the breakdown of the lower line down (and when all trading conditions are met), a down ar
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
Indicadores
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't underst
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
Indicadores
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Command the Market Structure] To win a war, one must see the entire battlefield, not just the skirmishes. SHOGUN Trade elevates your perspective from a reactive foot soldier to a strategic "Commander." By synchronizing analysis across 7 timeframes and identifying the maturity of trends, it allows you to govern your trades with the authority and patience of a "Shogun," entering the market only when
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (20)
Indicadores
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicadores
Este indicador é uma super combinação dos nossos 2 produtos Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funciona para todos os períodos de tempo e mostra graficamente impulso de força ou fraqueza para as 8 principais moedas mais um Símbolo! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a aceleração da força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Ouro, Pares Exóticos, Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Indicadores
Swing Trading é o primeiro indicador projetado para detectar oscilações na direção da tendência e possíveis oscilações de reversão. Ele usa a abordagem de negociação de linha de base, amplamente descrita na literatura de negociação. O indicador estuda vários vetores de preço e tempo para rastrear a direção da tendência agregada e detecta situações nas quais o mercado está sobrevendido ou sobrecomprado em excesso e pronto para corrigir. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de prob
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (7)
Indicadores
The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies  ( only    2  copies left ).                                             The next price will be increased to    $150 . The final price will be    $250. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers
SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
4.95 (22)
Indicadores
My  Intraday trading session indicator.    SL Session Strength 28 Pair   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57585   This strategy is even used by the Banks to make profits. They take a strong currency and pitch against a weak currency This indicator allows you to analyze the hidden trends and correlations between the 8 most traded currencies via unique strength meter which creates multiple charts in a single window based on the price action of each currency in relation to all other currenci
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
Indicadores
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador " Dynamic Scalper System " foi desenvolvido para o método de scalping, operando dentro de ondas de tendência. Testado nos principais pares de moedas e ouro, é possível a compatibilidade com outros instrumentos de negociação. Fornece sinais para a abertura de posições de curto prazo ao longo da tendência, com suporte adicional para o movimento dos preços. O princípio do indicador: As setas grandes determinam a direção da tendência. Um algoritmo para gerar sinais de scalping sob a fo
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicadores
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2248)
Indicadores
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Mais do autor
Local Time Ruler Chart Tool
Antonio Augusto Mello Couto
Utilitários
Local Time Ruler (MT4) Local Time Ruler is a professional utility indicator that displays your local computer time directly on the chart , using intelligent time markers automatically adapted to each timeframe . It completely removes confusion caused by broker server time and helps traders maintain precise awareness of market sessions, candle timing, and time-based strategies. Key Benefits Displays true local time on the chart Automatically adapts time markers to the active timeframe Clean,
Super IA Sniper Volume PRO
Antonio Augusto Mello Couto
Indicadores
SUPER IA SNIPER – VOLUME PRO (MT4) Super IA Sniper – Volume PRO is an advanced volume and price-behavior analysis indicator , designed to identify high-probability short-term reversal conditions based on qualified volume events , using closed candles only (NO REPAINT) . It was built for traders who demand precision, transparency, and real statistical validation , eliminating random signals and purely subjective market interpretations. WHAT THE INDICATOR ANALYZES The indicator continuously
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário