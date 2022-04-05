Local Time Ruler Chart Tool
- Utilitários
- Antonio Augusto Mello Couto
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 5
⏱ Local Time Ruler (MT4)
Local Time Ruler is a professional utility indicator that displays your local computer time directly on the chart, using intelligent time markers automatically adapted to each timeframe.
It completely removes confusion caused by broker server time and helps traders maintain precise awareness of market sessions, candle timing, and time-based strategies.
✅ Key Benefits
-
Displays true local time on the chart
-
Automatically adapts time markers to the active timeframe
-
Clean, minimal and non-intrusive visual design
-
Zero repaint
-
No configuration required (plug & play)
-
Extremely lightweight and stable
🕒 Smart Time Logic by Timeframe
The indicator automatically adjusts the displayed time markers according to the current chart timeframe:
-
M1 → every 15 minutes
-
M5 → every 30 minutes
-
M15 → every 1 hour
-
M30 → every 2 hours
-
H1 → every 4 hours
-
H4 → every 16 hours
-
D1 → every 7 days (date format)
-
W1 → monthly markers
-
MN1 → yearly markers
All times are displayed using your local system clock, not broker server time.
🎯 Who Is This Indicator For?
-
Scalpers and day traders
-
Swing and position traders
-
Traders who follow market sessions
-
Traders who rely on precise candle timing
-
Anyone who prefers to trade using local time instead of broker time
⚠ Important Notes
-
This indicator does not generate trading signals
-
It does not open or manage trades
-
It is a visual and informational tool only
-
Works with any broker and symbol
✅ Compatibility
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4
-
Symbols: All
-
Timeframes: All
🚀 How to Use
-
Attach the indicator to the chart
-
No setup required
-
Trade with clear and accurate local time reference
✅ Summary
Local Time Ruler is the ideal solution for traders who demand clarity, precision and control over time, eliminating broker time distortions and improving time-based decision making.