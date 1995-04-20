Super IA Channel Creator PRO

Super IA Channel Creator PRO

Intelligent Adaptive Channels & Smart Trade Context

Super IA Channel Creator PRO is an advanced market-structure and decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders clearly identify high-probability trading zones, context strength, and price reaction behavior in real time.

This is not a repainting tool and not a simple channel indicator.
It is a complete decision framework built around adaptive price channels, smart scoring, and visual confirmation.

🔹 What This Indicator Does

Super IA Channel Creator PRO automatically builds dynamic price channels based on recent market structure and volatility.
These channels continuously adapt to price behavior, helping traders understand where price is reacting, rejecting, or losing strength.

Instead of guessing, the indicator highlights:

  • Relevant channel boundaries

  • The most important level near current price

  • The context quality of that level

🔹 Smart Active Line (Color-Changing Level)

One of the key features is the Active Line, which automatically tracks the price level currently closest to market price.

✅ This line changes color dynamically, making it immediately clear:

  • Which level is most relevant right now

  • Where price interaction is most likely

  • When market focus shifts from one level to another

This alone gives traders strong situational awareness without clutter.

🔹 Intelligent Control Panel (2-Line Panel)

The indicator includes a compact and professional control panel with two information rows.

The panel summarizes everything you need to know at a glance:

  • Channel quality and maturity

  • Number of past reactions

  • Strength and reliability context

  • Distance from price

  • Trend direction

  • Signal status and score

No complex charts, no overload — just actionable context.

🔹 Smart Scoring System (Context-Based)

Instead of fixed rules, Super IA Channel Creator PRO uses a context-aware scoring system.

The score evaluates multiple market aspects together:

  • How price behaved around the level historically

  • Whether the level is fresh or overused

  • Volatility conditions

  • Candle behavior and rejection

  • Trend alignment

Only when the overall context is strong, signals are highlighted.

This helps traders avoid low-quality setups and focus on meaningful opportunities.

🔹 Fully Automatic, No Guesswork

✅ No manual drawing
✅ No parameter over-optimization
✅ No repainting of historical signals

The indicator recalculates only when necessary and keeps the channel structure stable and reliable.

🔹 Designed for Discretionary & Semi-System Traders

Super IA Channel Creator PRO is ideal for traders who want:

  • Clear structure

  • Objective context

  • Visual confirmation

  • Better timing decisions

It works perfectly as:

  • A standalone decision tool

  • A confirmation layer for existing strategies

  • A market-structure filter for automated or semi-automated trading

🔹 Key Features at a Glance

✔ Adaptive price channels
✔ Smart active level with color change
✔ Advanced context score
✔ Professional 2-line panel
✔ No repaint
✔ Lightweight and fast
✔ MT4 compatible

⚠️ Important Notes

This indicator does not guarantee profits and does not place trades automatically.
It is a professional decision-support tool designed to improve market reading and trade quality, not a signal generator for blind execution.

✅ Conclusion

If you are looking for a clean, intelligent, and professional-grade channel indicator that focuses on context, structure, and clarity,
Super IA Channel Creator PRO was built exactly for that.


推荐产品
Binary cucle 6
Roman Lomaev
指标
二元 Cucle 6 指标是 MetaTrader 4 平台上二元期权交易的强大振荡器，它设计用于 M5 及更高的时间范围，也可用于任何货币对。 二元 Cucle 6 指标以蓝色和红色箭头的形式提供了进入交易的精确信号，这些箭头在当前蜡烛收盘之前出现在图表上。这使得交易者能够就进入交易做出快速且明智的决定。 值得注意的是，不应考虑圆圈和粗箭头形式的信号，因为它们不准确并且可能会被重新绘制。仅应主要注意屏幕截图中圈出的箭头，它们是进入交易的可靠且准确的信号。 二元 Cucle 6 指标的主要优点： 信号的准确性：该指标根据对市场趋势和模式的分析，提供进入交易的准确信号。 视觉显示：信号显示为蓝色和红色箭头，使交易者能够快速轻松地识别信号。 灵活性：该指标可用于任何货币对以及 M5 及以上的时间范围，并且还允许您选择 1 到 3 个蜡烛的到期时间。 二元 Cucle 6 指标对于想要增加二元期权交易成功机会的交易者来说是一个强大的工具。 注意，为了使指标正常工作，您需要将“MQL5”文件夹放置在您的终端文件夹中，您可以从以下链接下载它： https://disk.yandex.
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
指标
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Full STO
Roman Smoroda
指标
完整的 STO 指标（包括三个 STO 指标的所有版本：高级版、黄金版、白银版） - STABLE TRADE OPTION 专为自动二元期权交易而设计。 请仔细阅读!!!!! 重要事项 在一个终端中创建两个不同到期时间的模板，一个为 18:01、18:02，到期时间为 1 至 15 分钟的模板，另一个为 22:00，到期时间为 10 至 20 分钟的模板。 胜率：过去 5 年为 71 资金管理：存款的 0.3 此版本的指标仅用于莫斯科时间 18:01、18:02、22:00 的交易，白银和黄金的到期时间为 1 至 15 分钟，高级版本的到期时间为 10 至 20 分钟。信号出现在蜡烛内部并立即打开交易，如果您使用连接器，则在蜡烛内部打开一个标记。 该指标配置齐全，您无需自行更改。安装并交易 请勿在未经任何检查和测试的情况下购买该指标，我花了两年多时间在真实账户上检查所有版本的sto并查看结果。经过多年测试，我们选择了最佳参数。 应用算法 1. 将指标安装到信号顾问中，信号顾问会自动向经纪商平台发送信号。 - mt2trading.com 平台将为此提供帮助
Binary hh 6
Roman Lomaev
指标
Binary HH 6 指标专为二元期权交易设计，适用于 M1 和 M5 时间框架，并支持任何货币对。它同样可用于外汇交易。 主要特点： 到期时间: 默认设置为 1 根蜡烛，但您可以在设置中调整到期时间为 1 至 3 根蜡烛。 趋势分析: 指标根据趋势运行，并在图表上以箭头形式提供信号： 蓝色箭头 – 买入信号。 红色箭头 – 卖出信号。 警报: 信号会在当前蜡烛关闭前以缓冲箭头的形式显示，支持外部 EA 使用该信号自动执行交易。 使用要求： 将 MQL5 文件夹复制到您的 MT4 终端目录中。下载链接如下： https ://disk.yandex.ru /d /DPyo0ntaevi_2A 。 查看安装指南视频： https ://youtu.be /Q9RvyKFQ4uA ?si =_q4qaF9jKPnhcj9x 。 如果需要弹出信号通知，可以使用此附加指标： https ://www.mql5 .com /zh /market /product /126588 。 注意: 该指标适用于手动交易，也可以用于自动交易系统。
BinarySniperZ
Abdulkarim Karazon
指标
Binary Sniper 是一个 mt4 指标，为二元期权交易提供买入和卖出信号，该指标有不同的方法， 对于二元期权交易，该指标不会重新绘制或延迟信号。 参赛规则： 1. 看涨（买入），当红色蜡烛收盘时，二进制狙击条颜色在红色后变为绿色。（第一次颜色翻转） 2. 卖出（卖出），当绿色蜡烛收盘时，二进制狙击条颜色在绿色后变为红色（第一次颜色翻转）。 该指标适用于价格行为/交易量和蜡烛形态，因此设置受到限制。 ==========================================================================================================
BarsOldTimeframes
Victor Krupinskiy
指标
The BarsOldTimeFrame indicator is designed to analyze bar formation on a higher timeframe, projecting bars from it onto the current timeframe. The indicator draws higher timeframe bars on the current chart as rectangles with filled candlestick bodies and transparent shadows. The higher timeframe and fill colors for bullish and bearish bar bodies are selected in the settings.
Scalping Code
Thomas Bradley Butler
指标
Scalping Code is for trend scalping.  It is simple to use and is profitable.  It can work on any time frame and any asset.  This indicator can be used on it's own or together with another system.  The arrow does not repaint or recalculate.   The rules are as follows:   A blue arrow above the moving average is a buy. An exit for the buy above the moving average is a red arrow or target. A red arrow below the moving average is a sell. An exit for the red below the moving average is a blue arrow
Professional Profiter
Yaroslav Varankin
指标
it is an indicator for trading on the forex market and binary options, it is a trend tool with which you can take it most often when the first signal appears, open a trade in the indicated direction stop loss set above the arrow if the signal is lower or below the arrow if the buy signal when signals appear in the same direction where the transaction is open, you can enter into additional stop loss orders; we also set up trading without take profit; you need to close the transaction when a signa
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
4.58 (12)
指标
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
FREE
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
指标
Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
Super IA Sniper Volume PRO
Antonio Augusto Mello Couto
指标
SUPER IA SNIPER – VOLUME PRO (MT4) Super IA Sniper – Volume PRO is an advanced volume and price-behavior analysis indicator , designed to identify high-probability short-term reversal conditions based on qualified volume events , using closed candles only (NO REPAINT) . It was built for traders who demand precision, transparency, and real statistical validation , eliminating random signals and purely subjective market interpretations. WHAT THE INDICATOR ANALYZES The indicator continuously
Binary sixty scalping
Roman Lomaev
4 (3)
指标
Binary Sixty Scalping – MT4平台二元期权指标 Binary Sixty Scalping是专为MT4平台二元期权交易设计的指标。该指标适用于任何时间周期，但为了更高的准确性，建议使用M5或更高的时间周期。该指标兼容所有货币对，可以适应各种市场。 主要特点： 默认到期时间为1根K线 ，可在设置中调整； 基于趋势交易 ：该指标分析趋势方向，找到最佳入场点并给出信号； K线收盘前的准确信号 ：图表上会显示箭头–蓝色表示买入，红色表示卖出； 信号统计 ：显示信号成功率统计，有助于评估指标的效果； 无重绘 ：确保信号的可靠性和稳定性。 安装指南： 为了使该指标正常运行，请将“MQL5”文件夹复制到终端的根目录。下载文件： Yandex Disk 。详细安装说明请参见 视频指南 。 该指标是寻找二元期权可靠信号的交易者的宝贵工具，基于趋势跟踪策略和精确的入场信号。
Signal histogram scalper
Murodil Eminjonov
指标
“信號直方圖剝頭皮”指標是一種以直方圖和信號形式呈現的通用指標，無需重繪或滯後。 “信號直方圖剝頭皮”指標在圖表上顯示趨勢上的最佳入場點。 最好將其與其他趨勢指標結合使用作為過濾器。 該指標在 M5 時間範圍內顯示出良好的結果。該信號在蠟燭收盤後生成，並以綠色和紅色圓圈的形式出現。 “信號直方圖剝頭皮”指標旨在以純粹的形式進行剝頭皮交易，並使用過濾器進行日內交易。 屏幕截圖顯示了持倉進入點和退出點的示例。 當使用“信號直方圖剝頭皮”指標進行交易時，您將始終獲利，因為該指標算法包含獨特的剝頭皮策略    “信號直方圖剝頭皮”指標是一種以直方圖和信號形式呈現的通用指標，無需重繪或滯後。 “信號直方圖剝頭皮”指標在圖表上顯示趨勢上的最佳入場點。 最好將其與其他趨勢指標結合使用作為過濾器。 該指標在 M5 時間範圍內顯示出良好的結果。該信號在蠟燭收盤後生成，並以綠色和紅色圓圈的形式出現。 “信號直方圖剝頭皮”指標旨在以純粹的形式進行剝頭皮交易，並使用過濾器進行日內交易。 屏幕截圖顯示了持倉進入點和退出點的示例。 當使用“信號直方圖剝頭皮”指標進行交易時，您將始終獲利，因為該指標算法包含獨特的剝
ProbabilityRiskManagedEA
Pranav Sanghadia
1 (1)
专家
Probability and risk management based trading algorithm EA. This EA works on any timeframe, in fact it does not take the timeframe in account. Please backtest and generate the optimized values for your MT4 broker.  Please use the optimized input parameters only for the given currency pair and don't modify TP or SL once the trade is placed. As per the probability of coin flip the buy and sell orders will be equal in some time, the EA remains profitable because of the optimized parameters. 
FREE
Gravity timing Indicator
Mohamed Kamel Touati
4.8 (5)
指标
Gravity Timing Indicator  -GTI- GTI 指標是迄今為止最簡單和最準確的指標。它以重力方式使用支撐和阻力。操作它非常簡單，它由 7 條線組成，其中最強大的是最低線和最高線，所以當 指標反彈，是進場的最佳時機。   它適用於所有對，沒有例外 對於時間框架，我更喜歡小的時間框架，如 5 分鐘和 15 分鐘的剝頭皮。 請試用 GTI，如果您喜歡，請留下您的評論 謝謝你 GTI 指標是迄今為止最簡單和最準確的指標。它以重力方式使用支撐和阻力。操作它非常簡單，它由 7 條線組成，其中最強大的是最低線和最高線，所以當 指標反彈，是進場的最佳時機。   它適用於所有對，沒有例外 對於時間框架，我更喜歡小的時間框架，如 5 分鐘和 15 分鐘的剝頭皮。 請試用 GTI，如果您喜歡，請留下您的評論 謝謝你
FREE
GTAS FibTdi
Riviera Systems
指标
GTAS FidTdi is a trend indicator using combination of volatility and potential retracement levels. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The indicator is represented as a red or green envelope above or under prices. How to use Trend detecting When the envelope is green, the trend is bullish. When it is red, the trend is bearish. Trading Once a trade is opened, GTAS FibTdi shows retracement zones wh
FREE
Binary Win 60
Roman Lomaev
指标
Binary Win 60 是一款专为M5（5分钟）时间框架设计的二元期权交易专业工具。该指标非常适合在以下热门货币对上进行交易： AUDCAD, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURNZD, GBPAUD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, USDJPY.   主要特点: 清晰的箭头信号： 绿色箭头：买入信号。 红色箭头：卖出信号。 即时通知： 弹出窗口通知。 声音提醒。 建议到期时间： 1根K线（5分钟）。   优势: 高准确性：历史测试中盈利超过60%。 测试质量：使用Dukascopy的99%精确数据。   赠品: 购买后7天内，您将获得一个MT4的专家顾问（EA），它可以自动开仓交易。 ️   使用方法: 在图表上安装指标。 等待信号（绿色或红色箭头）。 在新K线的前10秒内进入交易。 设置到期时间为5分钟。   建议: 在M5时间框架上使用。 风险管理：每笔交易风险不要超过1-2%。
Scalping Channel mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
适用于 MT4 的 Crypto_Forex 指标“Scalping_Channel”。 - 剥头皮通道具有基于 ATR 的波动边界。 - 非常适合用于剥头皮交易： - 通过安排中线的限价挂单进行交易。 - 当绿色稳定上行通道出现且至少有 1 根蜡烛在顶部边界上方关闭时，考虑看涨入场（见图片）。 - 当红色稳定下行通道出现且至少有 1 根蜡烛在底部边界下方关闭时，考虑看跌入场（见图片）。 ................................................................................................................... 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
LordAutoFibonnaci
Igor Pereira Calil
5 (2)
指标
Lord Auto Fibonnaci is a free indicator for Meta Trader, in order to show the most famous chart in the financial market known as "Fibonnaci". As we can see in the images below, the fibonnaci table will automatically analyze the graph for you, with trend factors through percentage, almost infallible use, you can always work when the percentage is low or high, start shopping and sales on time, great for analyzing entries! In the images below we can see an example in gold in H4, where we are at
FREE
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
指标
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Scalping Entry Points
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Scalping Entry Points - is a manual trading system that can adjust to price movements and give signals to open trades without redrawing. The indicator determines the direction of the trend by the central level of support and resistance. The dot indicator provides signals for entries and exits.  Suitable for manual intraday trading, scalping and binary options. Works on all time frames and trading instruments. The indicator gives several types of alerts. How to use the product The blue line det
Binary sf
Roman Lomaev
指标
Binary SF 二元期权指标专为 MetaTrader 4 交易平台设计，提供无重绘信号，使其成为交易者可靠的工具。适用于任何时间周期（从 M1 到日线），主要用于趋势交易，帮助交易者确定短期和中期交易的适当入场点。 工作原理和信号 指标分析市场，并以箭头形式生成信号（上箭头为买入，下箭头为卖出），信号会在当前蜡烛结束后显示在图表上。这有助于避免蜡烛形成期间可能出现的假信号。箭头信号通过缓冲生成，便于集成到自动交易系统中。信号旨在在下一根蜡烛上生效，交易到期时间为 1 到 3 根蜡烛，具体取决于交易策略和选定的时间周期。 特点 无重绘 ：指示入场点的箭头在出现后保持不变，减少假信号的风险，帮助交易者严格遵守交易规则。 缓冲信号 ：指标通过缓冲生成箭头信号，允许将其集成到自动交易系统中。信号可用于基于指标的市场进入。 灵活的时间周期 ：指标适用于任何时间周期，从 M1 到日线。在较低时间周期适合激进的短期交易，而在较高时间周期适合使用更长的到期时间的相对平静的交易。 交易到期 ：交易到期可以是 1 到 3 根蜡烛，这对于二元期权是最佳的，因为它允许根据当前市场波动性和趋势调整策略。
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector - Scalping indicator that gives directional signals for opening positions along the trend. The indicator is a complete trading system that can be used for Forex and binary options. The system of algorithms allows you to recognize intense price movements in several consecutive bars. The indicator provides several types of alerts for arrows. Works on any trading instruments and time frames (M5 or Higher recommended). How to use for trading The appearance of a
HFT Dominator MT4
Cedric Landry Shema
专家
HFT Dominator – 超快速市场执行系统 这款 专家顾问 (EA) 专为 高速、低延迟 的市场操作而设计。 它能够在 极小的点差内执行精确入场 ，非常适合 快速市场 ，如贵金属、指数和外汇对，并具备优化的滑点控制。 促销： 以 30美元租用EA 30天 — 限时优惠。 该系统支持 多种资金管理模式 、自适应交易时机和保护性追踪止损逻辑，以确保对快速交易的 最大控制 。 输入参数概览 通用设置 (General Settings) Magic Number – EA交易的唯一标识符。 Slippage – 订单执行期间允许的最大价格偏差（以点为单位）。 时间设置 (Time Settings) Start Hour / End Hour – 定义经纪商服务器时间内的交易窗口。 secs – 交易操作之间的最短时间延迟（减少过度交易）。 资金管理 (Money Management) Lot Type – 计算仓位大小的方法： Fixed_Lots – 固定手数 Pct_of_Balance – 基于账户余额的风险百分比 Pct_of_Equity – 基于当前净值的风险百分比
Scalper M5 system
Andrey Kozak
指标
「Scalper M5 系統」是專為外匯市場剝頭皮策略而設計的強大工具。 此指標的準確度高達 95%，無需重新繪製即可提供可靠的開倉訊號。 它採用簡單而有效的方法來識別短期交易機會，適合各個層級的交易者。 該指標的演算法考慮了各種因素，例如價格動量、波動性和市場趨勢，以過濾掉虛假訊號並提供高機率的交易設定。 主要特徵： 不可重繪訊號：Scalper Pro Indicator 的突出特點之一是它能夠提供不重繪訊號。 這意味著一旦訊號出現在圖表上，它就會保持不變，從而使交易者對其交易決策充滿信心。 高準確度：Scalper Pro 指標的準確率高達 95%，為交易者提供了很高的成功機率。 透過利用先進的演算法和技術分析技術，它可以確定精確的交易切入點，從而最大限度地提高利潤潛力。 基於箭頭的訊號：指標使用箭頭顯示訊號，使交易者易於解釋和採取行動。 藍色箭頭表示買入機會，紅色箭頭表示賣出機會。 這種視覺表示簡化了交易流程並增強了使用者體驗。 多時間框架和多貨幣對相容性：Scalper Pro 指標旨在跨所有時間框架和貨幣對無縫運行。 無論您喜歡較短時間範圍內的短期剝頭皮交易還是較高時間
Trend Admin
Vitalii Zakharuk
指标
The indicator is simple and clear, making the work of the trader as easy as possible and giving clear signals to enter the market. This indicator has two settings for the period. Which makes it more flexible. And at the same time, many false signals do not appear. The larger the period, the smoother the indicator itself will be. It can be used both independently and together with other indicators of technical analysis (including with oscillators), as well as with another same indicator (with
PutCall Sniper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
指标
New to Binary Options Trading? You are not able to win while trading binary options? Need help with your trading? You have come to the right place! This indicator provides Put (SELL) and Call (BUY) signals for binary options on the M1-M15 timeframes. Advantages Ability to easily recognize impulsive moves. Effective and flexible combination to different trading strategies. Advanced statistics calculation following the entry point. Signals strictly on the close of a bar. Works in all symbols and
Binary has 6
Roman Lomaev
3 (1)
指标
Binary has 6 是一款适用于MT4二元期权交易的指标，适用于任何时间框架和任何货币对，也可用于外汇交易。 主要特点： 到期时间： 默认设置为1根蜡烛，但用户可在设置中调整为1到3根蜡烛的周期。 趋势交易： 该指标根据当前趋势生成信号。 信号： 在当前蜡烛关闭之前，图表上会出现一个箭头（红色或蓝色）作为进场信号。这些信号通过缓冲区提供，可与外部EA集成以实现自动交易。 灵活性： 适用于不同的市场条件和策略。 安装： 为确保正确运行，需将 MQL5 文件夹添加到终端目录。您可以通过 此 链接 下载文件夹。详细安装指南请参考 此视频 。 附加功能： 要在信号出现时接收弹出通知，请安装 此处 提供的附加指标。................
FREE
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
指标
该指标建立当前报价，可以与历史报价进行比较，并在此基础上进行价格走势预测。指示器有一个文本字段，用于快速导航到所需日期。 选项： 符号 - 选择指标将显示的符号； SymbolPeriod - 选择指标从中获取数据的时段； IndicatorColor - 指示器颜色； HorisontalShift - 由指标绘制的报价移动指定的柱数； Inverse - true 反转引号，false - 原始视图； ChartVerticalShiftStep - 图表垂直移动（键盘上的向上/向下箭头）； 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
指标
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
该产品的买家也购买
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
指标
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
指标
目前八折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个仪表板软件适用于28种货币对。它基于我们的两个主要指标（高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动）。它对整个外汇市场提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示高级货币强度值，货币运动速度和28个外汇对在所有（9）时间段的信号。想象一下，当你可以使用图表上的单一指标观察整个市场，以确定趋势和或剥头皮的机会时，你的交易将得到改善 我们已经在这个指标中建立了一些功能，使你更容易识别强势和弱势货币，同时识别和确认潜在的交易。该指标以图形方式显示货币的强势或弱势是增加还是减少，以及它在所有时间段的表现。 增加的新功能是动态市场斐波那契水平，它适应当前的市场条件变化，这是一个已经在我们的高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动指标中使用的成熟的加分项。 在交易时，总是将弱势货币和强势货币配对，这个新指标将帮助你做到这一点。 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708783 特点  显示每个时间段的ACS28和GAP-speed（冲动）的货币强度值。 列：颜色代码以7种颜色显示货币强度：强势
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
指标
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
指标
目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
指标
提前指示   确定市场反转水平和区域 ，让您可以等待价格回到该水平并在新趋势的开始阶段（而不是结束阶段）进入市场。 他展示了   逆转水平   市场确认方向转变并形成进一步走势。 该指标无需重绘即可运行，针对任何交易品种都进行了优化，并且与以下因素结合使用时可发挥其最大潜力：       趋势线专业版   指标。 适用于所有仪器的可逆结构扫描仪 自动跟踪所有交易工具，并立即识别所有 R 反转模式，显示 LOGIC AI 信号已经存在的位置以及其他有用的信息。 逻辑人工智能——一款显示入口点的助手 一种智能信号，用于确定最佳入场时机。它采用 TPSproSYSTEM 算法，分析价格走势、趋势以及主要参与者的活动。 当 LOGIC AI 出现时，意味着市场条件已完全准备好做出成功概率很高的交易决策。 （R1-PRO）模式，该模式使用趋势专业指标的趋势变化 使用来自 TPSpro TREND PRO 指标的趋势数据，并基于此构建 R 构造。 该系统自动分析趋势方向，识别反转点和关键市场结构，利用逻辑人工智能帮助交易者精准定位入场点。 （R1-BOS）        一种利用指标趋势变化的
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
指标
该指标从每个点分析成交量，并计算该成交量的市场疲劳水平。 它由三条线组成： 牛市成交量疲劳线 熊市成交量疲劳线 表示市场趋势的线。该线根据市场是熊市还是牛市变化颜色。 您可以从任何选择的起点分析市场。一旦达到成交量疲劳线，确定一个新的起点来开始下一次分析。 您可以分析任何内容——趋势和修正。一个好的方法是每次当它达到趋势线或形成顶部或底部时移动指标。 趋势线与某一成交量疲劳线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越大。 趋势线可以作为开单的位置，而疲劳线则用于收集利润。 该系统非常独特，但又极其直观。 市场上没有类似的产品。 使用没有限制。可以在所有市场和所有时间框架中应用。 重要提示：在MetaTrader4测试器中检查时，双击紫色线条，然后左右移动它以分析市场。 如有任何问题，请随时联系我。
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
指标
FX Volume：从经纪商视角洞察真实市场情绪 简要概述 想要提升您的交易策略？ FX Volume 可提供零售交易者和经纪商的持仓实时数据——远早于诸如 COT 之类的延迟报告。不论您希望获得持续稳定的收益，还是想在市场中多一分制胜的砝码， FX Volume 都能帮您识别重大失衡、确认突破以及完善风险管理。立即开启体验，让真实的成交量数据为您的交易决策带来革新！ 1. 为什么 FX Volume 对交易者格外有用 极具准确度的早期预警 • 快速捕捉有多少交易者正在买入或卖出某个货币对——比大多数人提前一步。 • FX Volume 是 唯一 能够整合多家零售经纪商真实成交量数据并以简洁方式呈现的工具。 强力风险管理 • 及时识别多头或空头仓位的巨大不平衡，这往往预示着潜在的趋势反转，帮助您更自信地设置止损和目标位。 • 独家而真实的数据让每一次交易决策更具可靠性。 优化进场与出场点 • 发现“过度集中”的交易（大多数交易者都在同一方向），并通过真实成交量来确认突破。 • 避免依赖常见指标可能带来的误导信号，而是利用真实的实时成交量。 适配各种交易策略 • 将 FX
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
指标
该指标通过忽略突然的波动和市场噪音，以无与伦比的可靠性跟踪市场趋势。它被设计用于趋势交易日内图表和较小的时间范围。其获胜率约为85％。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 极易交易 查找超卖/超买情况 随时享受无噪音交易 避免在盘中图表中被鞭打 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 该指标适用于低时限交易，因为它通过降低平均价格周围的市场噪音而忽略了突然的价格飙升或修正。 该指标根本不需要优化 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 指示器为不可重涂和不可重涂 该指标实现了适合于较小时间范围的趋势跟踪方向，该趋势可以渗透到较高时间范围内的非常长的趋势中，从而扩大了您的收益。 指标剖析 指标显示一条彩色的线，周围环绕着一个价格带。彩色线是有价证券的平均价格，而价格带表示超买/超卖水平。如果平均价格为蓝色，则您应该在市场没有超买的情况下寻找多头交易；如果平均价格为红色，则应该在市场没有超卖的情况下寻找空头交易。 指标的趋势变化并不表示立即进行交易或完成相反交易的信号！这些频段用于计时。 技术信息 指标的评估
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
指标
本指标是实践实战交易完善的波浪自动分析的指标 !  案例... 注: 波浪分级用西方叫法不习惯,因受到缠论(缠中说禅)命名方式习惯的影响,我是将基础波浪命名为 笔 ,将二级波段命名为 段 ,同时具有趋势方向的段命名为 主趋段 (以后笔记中都是这种命名方式,先告知大家),但是算法上和缠论关系不大切勿混淆.反映的是本人分析盘面总结的 千变万化纷繁复杂的运行规律 . 对波段进行了标准化定义,不再是不同人不同的浪  ,   对人为干扰的画法进行了排除,在严格分析进场起到了关键的作用 . 使用这个指标,等于将交易界面提升美感,抛弃最原始的K线交易带你进入新的交易层次.如果不是为了交易,在宣传上也将使客户观感提升层次. 指标内容: 1. 基础波浪 (笔) : 首先我们找出了价格波动过程中的基础波动拐点,当然他的有序性低,为下一步的计算提供基础. 2. 二级波段( 段 ) :在基础波浪的基础上,通过算法分析得到层级更明显的二级波段,二级波段为波浪提供了分析基础 3. 波浪( 浪 ): 有着更清晰的趋势,更清晰直观的方向.分析一个波浪是否延续,需要看二级波段的形态,分析二级的构成,可以得出波浪后
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Scalper Assistant
Pavel Verveyko
指标
The indicator is a trading system for short-term trading. Scalper Assistant helps to determine the direction of the transaction, and also shows the entry and exit points. The indicator draws two lines (possible points for opening positions). At the moment of the breakdown of the upper line up (and when all trading conditions are met), an up arrow appears (a buy signal), as well as 2 goals. At the moment of the breakdown of the lower line down (and when all trading conditions are met), a down ar
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
指标
一款可以直观识别波段趋势的顶底指标，手工交易最佳选择，不重绘不漂移。 如何免费获得此指标： 了解更多信息 每间隔三天涨价$20元,涨价过程: 79--> 99 --> 119...... 涨到目标价 $ 1000为止。 适应任何新手和量化交易的朋友，可以把信号写入到EA中自由发挥，数组3和数组4，例：3>4为变绿，3<4为变红，如有不懂的请联系我。 参数简介: KQuantity  显示历史K线的数量 InpPeriod_3 指标获取范围参数 Popupalarm 弹窗报警开关 Mailalarm 邮件报警开关 AlarmTimeinterval  每报警一次的间隔时间 Upperhorizontalline 上方水平线参数 Lowerhorizontalline 下方水平线参数 ===================分析方法：===================== buy： 指标绿柱在下方水平线下，由红柱变成绿柱确定做buy。 sell：指标红柱在上方水平线上，由绿柱变成红柱确定做sell。
PipTick Currency Index MT4
Michal Jurnik
指标
The Currency Index indicator enables traders to display any index of eight major currencies. It uses a special calculation that considers specific currency pairs and their weights. The default weights are based on the BIS Triennial Central Bank Survey results. Because of this advantage, the trader can see each currency's true strength and weakness. Note:  If the indicator is used in Strategy Tester (demo version), please keep in mind that all currency pairs' data must be downloaded in History
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
指标
Swing Trading 是第一个旨在检测趋势方向的波动和可能的反转波动的指标。它使用在交易文献中广泛描述的基准摆动交易方法。该指标研究多个价格和时间向量，以追踪总体趋势方向，并检测市场超卖或超买并准备好进行修正的情况。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 市场波动的利润不会被窃取 指示器始终显示趋势方向 彩色价格带代表机会基准 彩色虚线表示可能的反转波动 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 可定制的趋势和波动周期 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 指示器为非重涂或重涂 什么是摇摆交易 摇摆交易是一种尝试在一天到一周内从证券中获得收益的交易方式，尽管某些交易最终可以保持更长的寿命。摇摆交易者使用技术分析来买入弱点和卖出力量，并有耐心等待这些机会的发生，因为在发生一波抛售浪潮之后购买证券而不是陷入抛售更有意义。 机会基准 关于历史数据的大量研究证明，适合于波动交易的市场倾向于在基线价格带上下交易，基线价格带由图表显示，使用平均真实区间计算得出。波动交易者使用基线，该策略是购买常态和卖出躁狂，或做空常态并掩盖沮丧。在没有疲
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (7)
指标
The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies  ( only    2  copies left ).                                             The next price will be increased to    $150 . The final price will be    $250. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同的时间范
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
指标
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量趋势变化： SL   - 标准趋势变化 ChoCH SL—— 信号放大，结构破坏，且极有可能继续移动 MEGA BOS
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
指标
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2248)
指标
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
SuperTrend AI Clustering by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
指标
The SuperTrend AI indicator is a novel take on bridging the gap between the K-means clustering machine learning method & technical indicators. In this case, we apply K-Means clustering to the famous SuperTrend indicator.   USAGE Users can interpret the SuperTrend AI trailing stop similarly to the regular SuperTrend indicator. Using higher minimum/maximum factors will return longer-term signals. (image 1) The displayed performance metrics displayed on each signal allow for a deeper interpretat
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
指标
Product Description:SHOGUN Trade SHOGUN Trade is a high-performance market analysis engine designed for professional traders who prioritize structural integrity and trend synchronization. By automating the core tenets of Classical Market Theory , this system identifies institutional-grade momentum and trend maturation phases with surgical precision. Developed through extensive quantitative analysis, SHOGUN Trend Pro eliminates the ambiguity of manual charting, providing a streamlined, objective
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
指标
ACB Breakout Arrows 指标通过识别一种特殊的突破形态，为交易者提供关键的入场信号。该指标持续扫描图表中某一方向上趋于稳定的动能，并在主要行情启动之前给出准确的进场信号。  点击此处获取多品种、多周期扫描仪 - ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 专用扫描仪 主要功能 指标自动提供止损和止盈位置。 配备 MTF 多周期扫描仪面板，可跟踪所有时间周期的突破信号。 适用于日内交易者、波段交易者和剥头皮交易者。 采用优化算法，提高信号准确性。 提供特殊目标线，用于设置快速平仓点或无损平移位（Quick Profit Line）。 包括胜率、成功率、平均收益等表现分析指标。 不重绘，信号一旦出现即保持不变。 交易确认 -  建议结合使用 ACB Trade Filter 指标 以过滤低质量信号。 强买入： 上箭头 + 绿色柱状图 + 多头趋势。 强卖出： 下箭头 + 红色柱状图 + 空头趋势。 避免交易 ：当柱状图为灰色且趋势为震荡时。 (可选) -  建议使用 KT  支撑与阻力位指标  来避免在关键支撑/阻力区域附近开仓。此类交易可能迅速转为亏损，造成不必
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
指标
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Beast Super Signal
Dustin Vlok
4.73 (89)
指标
正在寻找可以帮助您轻松识别有利可图的交易机会的强大外汇交易指标？ Beast Super Signal 就是您的不二之选。 这个易于使用的基于趋势的指标持续监控市场状况，寻找新的发展趋势或跳入现有趋势。当所有内部策略一致且彼此 100% 融合时，Beast Super Signal 会发出买入或卖出信号，无需额外确认。当您收到信号箭头警报时，只需买入或卖出。 购买后给我留言，让我加入我的私人 VIP 群组！ （仅限购买完整产品）。 购买后给我发消息以获取最新的优化设置文件。 此处提供 MT5 版本。 在此处 获取 Beast Super Signal EA。 查看评论部分以查看最新结果！ Beast Super Signal 根据您偏好的 1:1、1:2 或 1:3 风险回报率建议入场价、止损和获利水平，让您放心交易。这个 Beast Super Signal 是 100% 不可重新绘制的，这意味着它永远不会重新计算或重新绘制，每次都能为您提供可靠的信号。 Beast Super Signal 指标适用于所有时间范围，包括货币对、指数、商品和加密货币对。 Beast Su
作者的更多信息
Local Time Ruler Chart Tool
Antonio Augusto Mello Couto
实用工具
Local Time Ruler (MT4) Local Time Ruler is a professional utility indicator that displays your local computer time directly on the chart , using intelligent time markers automatically adapted to each timeframe . It completely removes confusion caused by broker server time and helps traders maintain precise awareness of market sessions, candle timing, and time-based strategies. Key Benefits Displays true local time on the chart Automatically adapts time markers to the active timeframe Clean,
Super IA Sniper Volume PRO
Antonio Augusto Mello Couto
指标
SUPER IA SNIPER – VOLUME PRO (MT4) Super IA Sniper – Volume PRO is an advanced volume and price-behavior analysis indicator , designed to identify high-probability short-term reversal conditions based on qualified volume events , using closed candles only (NO REPAINT) . It was built for traders who demand precision, transparency, and real statistical validation , eliminating random signals and purely subjective market interpretations. WHAT THE INDICATOR ANALYZES The indicator continuously
筛选:
无评论
回复评论