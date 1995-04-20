Super IA Channel Creator PRO

Super IA Channel Creator PRO

Intelligent Adaptive Channels & Smart Trade Context

Super IA Channel Creator PRO is an advanced market-structure and decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders clearly identify high-probability trading zones, context strength, and price reaction behavior in real time.

This is not a repainting tool and not a simple channel indicator.
It is a complete decision framework built around adaptive price channels, smart scoring, and visual confirmation.

🔹 What This Indicator Does

Super IA Channel Creator PRO automatically builds dynamic price channels based on recent market structure and volatility.
These channels continuously adapt to price behavior, helping traders understand where price is reacting, rejecting, or losing strength.

Instead of guessing, the indicator highlights:

  • Relevant channel boundaries

  • The most important level near current price

  • The context quality of that level

🔹 Smart Active Line (Color-Changing Level)

One of the key features is the Active Line, which automatically tracks the price level currently closest to market price.

✅ This line changes color dynamically, making it immediately clear:

  • Which level is most relevant right now

  • Where price interaction is most likely

  • When market focus shifts from one level to another

This alone gives traders strong situational awareness without clutter.

🔹 Intelligent Control Panel (2-Line Panel)

The indicator includes a compact and professional control panel with two information rows.

The panel summarizes everything you need to know at a glance:

  • Channel quality and maturity

  • Number of past reactions

  • Strength and reliability context

  • Distance from price

  • Trend direction

  • Signal status and score

No complex charts, no overload — just actionable context.

🔹 Smart Scoring System (Context-Based)

Instead of fixed rules, Super IA Channel Creator PRO uses a context-aware scoring system.

The score evaluates multiple market aspects together:

  • How price behaved around the level historically

  • Whether the level is fresh or overused

  • Volatility conditions

  • Candle behavior and rejection

  • Trend alignment

Only when the overall context is strong, signals are highlighted.

This helps traders avoid low-quality setups and focus on meaningful opportunities.

🔹 Fully Automatic, No Guesswork

✅ No manual drawing
✅ No parameter over-optimization
✅ No repainting of historical signals

The indicator recalculates only when necessary and keeps the channel structure stable and reliable.

🔹 Designed for Discretionary & Semi-System Traders

Super IA Channel Creator PRO is ideal for traders who want:

  • Clear structure

  • Objective context

  • Visual confirmation

  • Better timing decisions

It works perfectly as:

  • A standalone decision tool

  • A confirmation layer for existing strategies

  • A market-structure filter for automated or semi-automated trading

🔹 Key Features at a Glance

✔ Adaptive price channels
✔ Smart active level with color change
✔ Advanced context score
✔ Professional 2-line panel
✔ No repaint
✔ Lightweight and fast
✔ MT4 compatible

⚠️ Important Notes

This indicator does not guarantee profits and does not place trades automatically.
It is a professional decision-support tool designed to improve market reading and trade quality, not a signal generator for blind execution.

✅ Conclusion

If you are looking for a clean, intelligent, and professional-grade channel indicator that focuses on context, structure, and clarity,
Super IA Channel Creator PRO was built exactly for that.


おすすめのプロダクト
Binary cucle 6
Roman Lomaev
インディケータ
Binary Cucle 6 インジケーターは、MetaTrader 4 プラットフォームでバイナリー オプション取引を行うための強力なオシレーターであり、M5 以上のタイムフレームで動作するように設計されており、あらゆる通貨ペアでも使用できます。 Binary Cucle 6 インジケーターは、現在のローソク足が閉じる前にチャート上に表示される青と赤の矢印の形で取引にエントリーするための正確なシグナルを提供します。これにより、トレーダーは取引への参加について、情報に基づいた迅速な決定を下すことができます。 円や太い矢印の形の信号は正確ではなく、再描画される可能性があるため、考慮すべきではないことに注意することが重要です。スクリーンショットで丸で囲まれた矢印のみに主な注意を払う必要があります。これは、取引に参加するための信頼できる正確なシグナルです。 Binary Cucle 6 インジケーターの主な利点: シグナルの精度: このインジケーターは、市場のトレンドとパターンの分析に基づいて、取引に参加するための正確なシグナルを提供します。 視覚的な表示: シグナルは青と赤の矢印
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Full STO
Roman Smoroda
インディケータ
フルSTOインジケータ（3つのSTOインジケータのすべてのバージョンを含む：プレミアム、ゴールド、シルバー） - STABLE TRADE OPTIONは、自動バイナリーオプション取引のために設計されています。 注意深くお読みください! 重要 1つのターミナルで、異なる有効期限を持つ2つのテンプレートを作成します。18:01、18:02のテンプレートは有効期限が1～15分、22:00のテンプレートは有効期限が10～20分です。 勝率：過去5年間で71 資金管理: 預金から0.3 このバージョンのインジケータは、モスクワ時間18:01、18:02、22:00の取引にのみ設定され、有効期限は銀と金が1～15分、プレミアムバージョンは10～20分です。シグナルはローソク足の内側に表示され、すぐに取引を開始します。 インジケータは完全に設定されているので、自分で何かを変更する必要はありません。インストールして取引してください！ 実際の口座でstoの全バージョンをチェックし、結果を確認するのに2年以上かかりました。長年のテストの結果、最適なパラメータが選択されました。
Binary hh 6
Roman Lomaev
インディケータ
Binary HH 6 インジケーターは、バイナリーオプション取引向けに設計されており、 M1 と M5 タイムフレームで動作します。また、任意の通貨ペアで使用可能です。FX取引にも適しています。 主な特徴: 有効期限: デフォルト設定は1本のローソク足ですが、設定で1～3本に調整可能です。 トレンド分析: トレンドに基づいて動作し、チャート上に矢印としてシグナルを提供します: 青い矢印 – 買いシグナル。 赤い矢印 – 売りシグナル。 アラート: シグナルは現在のローソク足が閉じる前に表示され、外部EAを使用して自動取引を行うことができます。 必須条件: MQL5 フォルダをMT4ターミナルディレクトリにコピーしてください。以下のリンクからダウンロードできます: https ://disk.yandex.ru /d /DPyo0ntaevi_2A 。 インストールガイド動画をご覧ください: https ://youtu.be /Q9RvyKFQ4uA ?si =_q4qaF9jKPnhcj9x 。 シグナル表示時のポップアップ通知には、こちらの追加インジケーターを使用してください:
BinarySniperZ
Abdulkarim Karazon
インディケータ
Binary Sniper は、バイナリー オプション取引に売買シグナルを与える mt4 インジケーターです。このインジケーターには異なるアプローチがあります。 バイナリー オプション取引に対して、このインジケーターはシグナルを再描画したり遅延したりしません。 エントリールール： 1. CALL (BUY) 、赤いローソク足が赤だった後に緑のバイナリスナイパーバーカラーで閉じるとき。(最初のカラー反転) 2. PUT (SELL) 、緑のローソク足が緑だった後、赤のバイナリ スナイパー バーの色で閉じるとき (最初のカラー反転)。 このインジケーターは価格アクション/出来高およびローソク足パターンに作用するため、設定は制限されています。
BarsOldTimeframes
Victor Krupinskiy
インディケータ
The BarsOldTimeFrame indicator is designed to analyze bar formation on a higher timeframe, projecting bars from it onto the current timeframe. The indicator draws higher timeframe bars on the current chart as rectangles with filled candlestick bodies and transparent shadows. The higher timeframe and fill colors for bullish and bearish bar bodies are selected in the settings.
Scalping Code
Thomas Bradley Butler
インディケータ
Scalping Code is for trend scalping.  It is simple to use and is profitable.  It can work on any time frame and any asset.  This indicator can be used on it's own or together with another system.  The arrow does not repaint or recalculate.   The rules are as follows:   A blue arrow above the moving average is a buy. An exit for the buy above the moving average is a red arrow or target. A red arrow below the moving average is a sell. An exit for the red below the moving average is a blue arrow
Professional Profiter
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
it is an indicator for trading on the forex market and binary options, it is a trend tool with which you can take it most often when the first signal appears, open a trade in the indicated direction stop loss set above the arrow if the signal is lower or below the arrow if the buy signal when signals appear in the same direction where the transaction is open, you can enter into additional stop loss orders; we also set up trading without take profit; you need to close the transaction when a signa
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
4.58 (12)
インディケータ
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
FREE
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
インディケータ
Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
Super IA Sniper Volume PRO
Antonio Augusto Mello Couto
インディケータ
SUPER IA SNIPER – VOLUME PRO (MT4) Super IA Sniper – Volume PRO is an advanced volume and price-behavior analysis indicator , designed to identify high-probability short-term reversal conditions based on qualified volume events , using closed candles only (NO REPAINT) . It was built for traders who demand precision, transparency, and real statistical validation , eliminating random signals and purely subjective market interpretations. WHAT THE INDICATOR ANALYZES The indicator continuously
Binary sixty scalping
Roman Lomaev
4 (3)
インディケータ
Binary Sixty Scalping – MT4のバイナリーオプション用インジケーター Binary Sixty Scalpingは、MT4プラットフォーム用のバイナリーオプション取引専用のインジケーターです。どの時間枠でも機能しますが、精度を高めるためにはM5以上の時間枠の使用が推奨されます。インジケーターはすべての通貨ペアに対応し、さまざまな市場に適応できます。 主な特徴： デフォルトの有効期限 – 1キャンドル （設定で変更可能）； トレンドに基づく取引 ：インジケーターはトレンドの方向を分析し、最適なエントリーポイントを見つけてシグナルを出します； キャンドルが閉じる前の正確なシグナル ：チャート上に矢印を表示し、青は買い、赤は売りを示します； シグナルの統計 ：シグナルの成功率の統計を表示し、インジケーターの効果を評価するのに役立ちます； 再描画なし ：信頼性と安定性のあるシグナルを提供します。 インストールガイド： 正しく動作させるために、"MQL5"フォルダーをターミナルのルートフォルダーにコピーします。ファイルのダウンロードはこちら： Yandex Disk 。
Signal histogram scalper
Murodil Eminjonov
インディケータ
「シグナル ヒストグラム スキャルパー」インジケーターは、再描画やラグのないヒストグラムとシグナルの形式の一般的なインジケーターです。 「シグナル ヒストグラム スキャルパー」インジケーターは、トレンドに沿った最適なエントリー ポイントをチャート上に表示します。 フィルターとして他のトレンド指標と組み合わせて使用​​することをお勧めします。 このインジケーターは M5 タイムフレームで良好な結果を示しており、シグナルはローソク足が閉じた後に生成され、緑と赤の円の形で表示されます。 「シグナル ヒストグラム スキャルパー」インジケーターは、純粋な形でのスキャルピングとフィルターを使用した日中取引を目的としています。 スクリーンショットは、ポジションのエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントの例を示しています。 「シグナル ヒストグラム スキャルパー」インジケーターを使用して取引する場合、インジケーター アルゴリズムには独自のスキャルピング戦略が含まれているため、常に黒字になります。
ProbabilityRiskManagedEA
Pranav Sanghadia
1 (1)
エキスパート
Probability and risk management based trading algorithm EA. This EA works on any timeframe, in fact it does not take the timeframe in account. Please backtest and generate the optimized values for your MT4 broker.  Please use the optimized input parameters only for the given currency pair and don't modify TP or SL once the trade is placed. As per the probability of coin flip the buy and sell orders will be equal in some time, the EA remains profitable because of the optimized parameters. 
FREE
Gravity timing Indicator
Mohamed Kamel Touati
4.8 (5)
インディケータ
Gravity Timing Indicator  -GTI- GTIインジケーターは、これまでで最も簡単で最も正確なインジケーターです.重力の方法でサポートとレジスタンスを使用します.作業はとても簡単で、7つのラインで構成されており、最も強力なのは最低ラインと最高ラインです。 インジケーターがリバウンドし、エントリーするのに最適な時期です。   例外なくすべてのペアで機能します 時間枠については、スキャルピングの場合は 5 分や 15 分などの短い時間枠を好みます。  GTI を試してみて、気に入ったらレビューを残してください .  ありがとうございました    GTIインジケーターは、これまでで最も簡単で最も正確なインジケーターです.重力の方法でサポートとレジスタンスを使用します.作業はとても簡単で、7つのラインで構成されており、最も強力なのは最低ラインと最高ラインです。 インジケーターがリバウンドし、エントリーするのに最適な時期です。   例外なくすべてのペアで機能します 時間枠については、スキャルピングの場合は 5 分や 15 分などの短い時間枠を好みます。 
FREE
GTAS FibTdi
Riviera Systems
インディケータ
GTAS FidTdi is a trend indicator using combination of volatility and potential retracement levels. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The indicator is represented as a red or green envelope above or under prices. How to use Trend detecting When the envelope is green, the trend is bullish. When it is red, the trend is bearish. Trading Once a trade is opened, GTAS FibTdi shows retracement zones wh
FREE
Binary Win 60
Roman Lomaev
インディケータ
Binary Win 60は、バイナリーオプション取引のためのプロフェッショナルツールで、M5（5分）タイムフレームで動作するように設計されています。このインジケーターは、以下のような人気通貨ペアでの取引に最適です： AUDCAD, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURNZD, GBPAUD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, USDJPY.   主な特徴: 矢印による明確なシグナル： 緑の矢印：買いシグナル。 赤の矢印：売りシグナル。 即時アラート： ポップアップ通知。 音声アラート。 推奨エクスパイレーション： 1本の足（5分）。   利点: 高い精度：バックテストで60％以上の利益率。 テストの品質：Dukascopyの99％精度データを使用。   特典: 購入後7日以内に、MT4用のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）をプレゼント。自動で取引を開始します。 ️   使用方法: チャートにインジケーターをインストール。 シグナル（緑または赤の矢印）を待つ。 新しい足の
Scalping Channel mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
MT4 用の Crypto_Forex インジケーター「Scalping_Channel」。 - スキャルピング チャネルには、ATR ベースのボラティリティ境界があります。 - スキャルピング取引に最適です: - 中間ラインの保留中の指値注文の配置を介して取引を開始します。 - 緑の安定した上向きチャネルが発生し、少なくとも 1 本のローソクが上端の境界より上で閉じられた場合は、強気のエントリーを検討します (画像を参照)。 - 赤い安定した下向きチャネルが発生し、少なくとも 1 本のローソクが下端の境界より下で閉じられた場合は、弱気のエントリーを検討します (画像を参照)。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、この MQL5 Web サイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
LordAutoFibonnaci
Igor Pereira Calil
5 (2)
インディケータ
Lord Auto Fibonnaci is a free indicator for Meta Trader, in order to show the most famous chart in the financial market known as "Fibonnaci". As we can see in the images below, the fibonnaci table will automatically analyze the graph for you, with trend factors through percentage, almost infallible use, you can always work when the percentage is low or high, start shopping and sales on time, great for analyzing entries! In the images below we can see an example in gold in H4, where we are at
FREE
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
インディケータ
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Scalping Entry Points
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
Scalping Entry Points - is a manual trading system that can adjust to price movements and give signals to open trades without redrawing. The indicator determines the direction of the trend by the central level of support and resistance. The dot indicator provides signals for entries and exits.  Suitable for manual intraday trading, scalping and binary options. Works on all time frames and trading instruments. The indicator gives several types of alerts. How to use the product The blue line det
Binary sf
Roman Lomaev
インディケータ
Binary SF インジケーターは、バイナリーオプション取引のためにMetaTrader 4プラットフォーム向けに設計されており、再描画しないシグナルを提供するため、トレーダーにとって信頼できるツールです。M1から日足までのあらゆるタイムフレームに対応しており、主にトレンド取引に使用され、短期および中期取引のエントリーポイントを見つける手助けをします。 動作原理とシグナル このインジケーターは市場を分析し、現在のローソク足の終値でチャートに矢印（買いは上向き、売りは下向き）としてシグナルを表示します。これにより、ローソク足形成中に発生する可能性のある偽シグナルを防ぐことができます。矢印のシグナルはバッファを介して生成されるため、EAや自動取引に統合するのに便利です。シグナルは次のローソク足で機能するように設計されており、取引の有効期間は取引戦略や選択したタイムフレームに応じて1〜3本のローソク足です。 特徴 再描画なし: エントリーポイントを示す矢印は表示後に変わらず、偽シグナルのリスクを排除し、トレーダーが正確に取引ルールに従うのを助けます。 バッファベースのシグナル: このインジ
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector - Scalping indicator that gives directional signals for opening positions along the trend. The indicator is a complete trading system that can be used for Forex and binary options. The system of algorithms allows you to recognize intense price movements in several consecutive bars. The indicator provides several types of alerts for arrows. Works on any trading instruments and time frames (M5 or Higher recommended). How to use for trading The appearance of a
HFT Dominator MT4
Cedric Landry Shema
エキスパート
HFT Dominator – 超高速市場執行システム この エキスパートアドバイザー (EA) は、 高速 かつ 低遅延 の市場操作のために設計されています。 タイトなスプレッド内で正確なエントリー を実行し、貴金属、インデックス、外国為替ペアなどの 高速市場 に最適で、最適化されたスリッページ制御を備えています。 プロモーション： EAを 30日間30ドル でレンタル — 期間限定オファー。 このシステムは、 複数の資金管理モード 、適応的な取引タイミング、および保護的なトレーリングロジックをサポートし、ペースの速い取引に対する 最大限の制御 を保証します。 入力パラメーターの概要 ( Input Overview ) 一般設定 ( General Settings ) Magic Number – EAの取引に対する一意の識別子。 Slippage (スリッページ) – 注文執行中に許容される最大価格偏差（ポイント単位）。 時間設定 ( Time Settings ) Start Hour / End Hour – ブローカーサーバー時間での取引時間枠を定義します。 secs –
Scalper M5 system
Andrey Kozak
インディケータ
「Scalper M5 システム」は、外国為替市場におけるスキャルピング戦略のために設計された強力なツールです。 最大 95% の精度を持つこのインジケーターは、再ペイントせずに取引を開始するための信頼できるシグナルを提供します。 シンプルかつ効果的なアプローチを採用して短期取引の機会を特定し、あらゆるレベルのトレーダーに適しています。 この指標のアルゴリズムは、価格の勢い、ボラティリティ、市場トレンドなどのさまざまな要因を考慮して、誤ったシグナルを除去し、確率の高い取引設定を提供します。 主な特徴: 非再描画シグナル: Scalper Pro インジケーターの際立った機能の 1 つは、再描画しないシグナルを提供する機能です。 これは、シグナルがチャートに一度表示されると変化しないことを意味し、トレーダーが取引の決定に自信を持てるようになります。 高精度: 最大 95% の精度率を備えた Scalper Pro インジケーターは、トレーダーに高い成功確率を提供します。 高度なアルゴリズムとテクニカル分析技術を利用することで、取引の正確なエントリーポイントを特定し、利益の可能性を最大
Trend Admin
Vitalii Zakharuk
インディケータ
The indicator is simple and clear, making the work of the trader as easy as possible and giving clear signals to enter the market. This indicator has two settings for the period. Which makes it more flexible. And at the same time, many false signals do not appear. The larger the period, the smoother the indicator itself will be. It can be used both independently and together with other indicators of technical analysis (including with oscillators), as well as with another same indicator (with
PutCall Sniper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
インディケータ
New to Binary Options Trading? You are not able to win while trading binary options? Need help with your trading? You have come to the right place! This indicator provides Put (SELL) and Call (BUY) signals for binary options on the M1-M15 timeframes. Advantages Ability to easily recognize impulsive moves. Effective and flexible combination to different trading strategies. Advanced statistics calculation following the entry point. Signals strictly on the close of a bar. Works in all symbols and
Binary has 6
Roman Lomaev
3 (1)
インディケータ
Binary has 6 は、MT4でバイナリーオプション取引を行うためのインジケーターで、どの時間枠や通貨ペアでも動作します。また、FX取引にも使用可能です。 主な特徴: 有効期限: デフォルトでは1本のローソク足に設定されていますが、設定で1～3本の期間に調整可能です。 トレンドベースの取引: インジケーターは現在のトレンドに基づいてシグナルを生成します。 シグナル: 現在のローソク足がクローズする前に、チャート上に矢印（赤または青）が表示され、エントリーのシグナルとなります。このシグナルはバッファーを介して利用でき、外部EAと連携して自動取引が可能です。 柔軟性: さまざまな市場状況や戦略に適しています。 インストール: 正常に動作させるには、 MQL5 フォルダーをターミナルのディレクトリに追加する必要があります。 こちら のリンク からフォルダーをダウンロードできます。インストール手順の詳細は こちら のビデオ をご覧ください。 補足: シグナルが表示された際にポップアップ通知を受け取るには、追加インジケーターを こちら からインストールしてください。
FREE
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
インディケータ
インディケータは現在のクオートを作成し、これを過去のものと比較して、これに基づいて価格変動予測を行います。インジケータには、目的の日付にすばやく移動するためのテキスト フィールドがあります。 オプション: シンボル - インジケーターが表示するシンボルの選択; SymbolPeriod - 指標がデータを取る期間の選択; IndicatorColor - インジケータの色; HorisontalShift - 指定されたバー数だけインディケータによって描画されたクオートのシフト; Inverse - true は引用符を逆にします。false - 元のビュー。 ChartVerticalShiftStep - チャートを垂直方向にシフトします (キーボードの上下矢印)。 次は日付を入力できるテキストフィールドの設定で、「Enter」を押すとすぐにジャンプできます。
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
インディケータ
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーのためのベストソリューション! このダッシュボードソフトウェアは、28の通貨ペアで動作しています。それは私達の主要な指標（高度な通貨の強さ28と高度な通貨インパルス）の2に基づいています。それは全体の外国為替市場の大きい概観を与えます。それは、すべての（9）時間枠で28の外国為替ペアのための高度な通貨の強さの値、通貨の動きの速度と信号を示しています。チャート上で1つのインディケータを使用して市場全体を観察し、トレンドやスキャルピングの機会をピンポイントで見つけることができたら、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 このインディケータには、強い通貨と弱い通貨の識別、潜在的な取引の識別と確認がより簡単になるような機能が搭載されています。このインディケータは、通貨の強さや弱さが増加しているか減少しているか、また、すべての時間枠でどのように機能しているかをグラフィカルに表示します。 新機能として、現在の市場環境の変化に適応するダイナミックなマーケットフィボナッチレベルが追加され、すでに当社のAdvanced
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
インディケータ
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
インディケータ
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
インディケータ
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 次世代の Forex 取引ツール。 現在 49% オフ。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator は、長年人気のインジケーターを進化させたもので、3 つの機能を 1 つにまとめています。 Advanced Currency Strength28 インジケーター (レビュー 695 件)  + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (レビュー 520 件) + CS28 コンボ シグナル (ボーナス)。 インジケーターの詳細 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 次世代の Strength インジケーターが提供するもの  オリジナルで気に入っていたすべての機能が、新機能と精度の向上によって強化されました。 主な機能: 独自の通貨強度計算式。 すべての時間枠でスムーズかつ正確な強度ライン。 トレンドの特定と正確なエントリーに最適です。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチレベル (マーケットフィボナッチ)。 このインジケーターに固有
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
インディケータ
トレンドインジケーター、1つのツールに組み込まれたすべての重要なトレンド機能を備えたトレンドトレーディングとフィルタリングのための画期的なユニークなソリューション！ これは、すべてのシンボル/商品（外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックス、株式）で使用できる100％再描画されていないマルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨インジケーターです。 期間限定オファー: サポートおよびレジスタンス スクリーナー インジケーターは、たった 50 ドルで永久的にご利用いただけます。(元の価格 250 ドル) (オファー延長) トレンドスクリーナーは、チャート内のドットで矢印トレンドシグナルを提供するインジケーターに続く効率的なインジケーターです。 トレンド分析インジケーターで使用できる機能： 1.トレンドスキャナー。 2.最大利益分析を備えたトレンドライン。 3.トレンド通貨強度メーター。 4.アラート付きのトレンド反転ドット。 5.アラート付きの強いトレンドドット。 6.トレンド矢印 毎日の分析例、毎日のシグナルパフォーマンス...など、トレンドスクリーナーインジケーターを使用して、ここで見つけること
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! このダッシュボードは、複数のシンボルと最大9つのタイムフレームで動作するソフトウェアの非常に強力な部分です。 このソフトは、弊社のメインインジケーター（ベストレビュー：Advanced Supply Demand）をベースにしています。    Advanced Supply Demand ダッシュボードは、素晴らしい概要を提供します。それは示しています。  ゾーン強度評価を含むフィルタリングされた需給値。 ゾーン内/ゾーンへのPips距離。 ネストされたゾーンがハイライトされます。 選択されたシンボルの4種類のアラートを全ての（9）時間枠で提供します。 それはあなたの個人的なニーズに合わせて高度に設定可能です。 あなたの利益! すべてのトレーダーにとって最も重要な質問です。 市場に参入するのに最適なレベルはどこか？ 成功のチャンスとリスク/リターンを得るために、強力な供給/需要ゾーン内またはその近くで取引を開始します。 損切りの最適な位置はどこですか？ 最も安全なのは、強力な供給/需要ゾーンの下/上にストップを置くことです。 最適な利益
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
インディケータ
事前に指標   市場の反転レベルとゾーンを決定し 、価格がそのレベルに戻るのを待って、新しいトレンドの終わりではなく、始まりにエントリーできるようにします。 彼は示す   反転レベル   市場が方向転換を確認し、さらなる動きを形成する場所。 このインジケーターは再描画なしで動作し、あらゆる金融商品に最適化されており、       トレンドラインプロ   インジケータ。 すべての機器に対応する可逆構造スキャナー すべての取引商品を自動的に追跡し、すべての R 反転パターンを即座に識別して、LOGIC AI 信号がすでに存在する場所やその他の有用な情報を表示します。 Logic AI – エントリーポイントを表示するアシスタント 市場参入の最適なタイミングを判断するインテリジェントなシグナル。TPSproSYSTEMアルゴリズムを使用し、価格動向、トレンド、主要参加者の活動を分析します。 LOGIC AI が表示されるということは、市場状況が十分に整い、高い成功確率で取引の決定を下せる状態であることを意味します。 （R1-PRO）モードは、トレンドプロインジケーターからのトレンドの変化
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間: すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイム
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
インディケータ
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
インディケータ
トレンドラインプロ   市場の真の方向転換点を理解するのに役立ちます。この指標は、真のトレンド反転と主要プレーヤーが再び参入するポイントを示します。 分かりますか     BOSライン   複雑な設定や不要なノイズなしに、より長い時間足でのトレンドの変化と重要なレベルを把握できます。シグナルは再描画されず、バーが閉じた後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターが示す内容: 本当の変化   トレンド（BOSライン） 一度シグナルが現れたら、それは有効です！これは、リペイント機能を持つインジケーターとの重要な違いです。リペイント機能を持つインジケーターは、シグナルを発した後、それを変更し、資金の損失につながる可能性があります。これにより、より高い確率と精度で市場に参入できます。また、矢印が現れた後、目標値（利益確定）に達するか、反転シグナルが現れるまで、ローソク足の色を変更する機能もあります。 繰り返しエントリ       主要プレーヤーの補充 エントリーポイントを探す際の視覚的な明瞭性を向上させるため、最適な市場エントリーポイントが検索されるBUY/SELLゾーンを最初に表示するモジュ
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、各ポイントのボリュームを分析し、そのボリュームに対する市場の疲労レベルを計算します。 インジケーターは3本のラインで構成されています： 強気のボリューム疲労ライン 弱気のボリューム疲労ライン 市場のトレンドを示すライン。このラインは、市場が強気か弱気かに応じて色が変わります。 任意の開始点から市場を分析できます。一度ボリューム疲労ラインに達したら、次の分析を開始するための新しいポイントを設定してください。 トレンドや修正を分析できます。良いアプローチは、トレンドラインに達したときや、トップやボトムがヒットしたときにインジケーターを移動させることです。 トレンドラインとボリューム疲労ラインの距離が大きいほど、その方向のボリュームは大きくなります。 トレンドラインはオーダーを開く場所として使用でき、疲労ラインは利益を取るために使用されます。 このシステムは非常にユニークですが、非常に直感的でもあります。 市場には同様の製品はありません。 使用に制限はありません。すべての市場およびすべての時間枠で適用できます。 重要：MetaTrader4のテスターで確認する際は、紫色
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。 このインディケータは、エキゾチックペア・コモディティ・インデックス・先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨の強さを表示することに特化したインディケータです。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨の強さを表示するために、9行目にどのシンボルでも追加することができます。独自の機能を多数搭載し、新しい計算式を採用したため、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールとなっています。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスのトリガーポイントを正確に把握することができるため、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアル：ここをクリック   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 すべての時間枠に対応します。あなたはすぐにトレンドを見ることができるようになります! 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて設計されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
インディケータ
FX Volume：ブローカー視点で捉える本物の市場センチメント クイック概要 トレード手法をさらに高めたいとお考えですか？ FX Volume は、リテールトレーダーやブローカーのポジション状況をリアルタイムで提供します。これは、COTのような遅延レポートよりもはるかに早く知ることができます。安定した利益を目指す方も、さらなる優位性を求める方も、 FX Volume は大きな不均衡を見極め、ブレイクアウトを確認し、リスク管理を洗練させるのに役立ちます。今すぐ始めて、実際の出来高データがどのように意思決定を変革するかを体感してください！ 1. FX Volume がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 高精度の早期警戒シグナル • 各通貨ペアを売買しているトレーダー数を、他者よりも早く、ほぼリアルタイムで把握できます。 • FX Volume は、複数のリテールブローカーから得られる本物の出来高データを収集し、分かりやすい形式で提供する 唯一 のツールです。 強力なリスク管理 • ロングやショートの大きな偏り（インバランス）を特定し、潜在的なトレンド転換を見逃しません。ストップ
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
トレンド指標は、金融市場での取引に使用されるテクニカル分析の領域の 1 つです。 Angular Trend Lines ー - トレンドの方向を総合的に判断し、エントリー シグナルを生成します。ろうそくの平均方向を平滑化するだけでなく トレンドラインの傾斜角度も使用します。傾斜角の基礎として、ガン角を構築する原理が採用されました。 テクニカル分析インジケーターは、ローソク足の平滑化とチャートの形状を組み合わせたものです。 トレンド ラインと矢印には 2 つの種類があります。赤い線と矢印は強気方向、紫の線と矢印は弱気方向です。 インジケーターの機能 このインジケーターは使いやすく、パラメータの設定も簡単で、トレンド分析や注文開始のシグナルの受信に使用できます。 インジケーターは再描画されず、ローソク足の終値に矢印が表示されます。 信号が発生したときに複数の種類のアラートを提供します。 あらゆる金融商品（外国為替、暗号通貨、貴金属、株式、指数）に使用できます。 このインジケーターは、どの時間枠やチャートでも機能します。 このインジケーターはプロセッサに負荷をかけない軽量アルゴリズム
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは実践的なトレードに最適な自動波動分析のインジケーターです！ 場合... 注:   Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) の命名規則の影響で、私は波のグレーディングに西洋の名前を使用することに慣れていません。基本的な波を ペン 、二次波のバンドを セグメント と名付けました。同時に、 セグメント にはトレンドの方向が指定されます (この命名方法は将来のノートで使用されます。最初に言っておきます)。ただし、アルゴリズムは曲がりくねった理論とはほとんど関係がないため、付けるべきではありません。これは、私の市場分析 によって要約された、絶えず変化する複雑な運用ルール を反映しています。 バンドは標準化され、人によって異なることがないよう定義されており、市場参入を厳密に分析する上で重要な役割を果たす人為的な干渉の描画方法が排除されています。 このインジケーターを使用することは、取引インターフェイスの美しさを改善することと同等であり、元の K ライン取引を放棄し、取引の新しいレベルに連れて行きます。また、宣伝の観点から顧客の認識も向上します。 イ
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
インディケータ
Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Royal Scalping Indicator M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
4.17 (6)
インディケータ
Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
Gartley Hunter Multi MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (3)
インディケータ
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn). Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From t
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
インディケータ
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Scalper Assistant
Pavel Verveyko
インディケータ
The indicator is a trading system for short-term trading. Scalper Assistant helps to determine the direction of the transaction, and also shows the entry and exit points. The indicator draws two lines (possible points for opening positions). At the moment of the breakdown of the upper line up (and when all trading conditions are met), an up arrow appears (a buy signal), as well as 2 goals. At the moment of the breakdown of the lower line down (and when all trading conditions are met), a down ar
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
インディケータ
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't underst
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
インディケータ
新規リリースを記念して、期間限定の特別価格で提供中です。 【コンセプト：戦場を俯瞰する将軍の視座】 目の前の敵と戦うだけの「歩兵」でいる限り、トレードで勝ち続けることはできません。 SHOGUN Tradeは、あなたの視点を局地戦から、戦局全体を見渡す「将軍（Commander）」の視座へと引き上げます。7つの時間軸を同時に掌握し、相場の成熟度を見極め、勝てる公算が高い時だけ静かに軍を動かす。そんな王者のトレード環境を提供します。 SHOGUN Trade を導入する5つの戦略的メリット SHOGUN Trade は、感情に振り回される「歩兵」の視点ではなく、戦局全体を支配する**「将軍」の視点**をトレーダーに提供します。曖昧な裁量判断を排除し、規律あるトレードを実現するためのメリットは以下の通りです。 1. 「なんとなく」のトレードからの完全な卒業 値動きに翻弄され、感覚でエントリーして後悔していませんか？ メリット: 高度な**「市場構造解析エンジン」**が、相場の「高値・安値の切り上げ/切り下げ」を自動判定し、現在のトレンド構造を明確にします。 結果: 今が「攻めるべきトレン
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (20)
インディケータ
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
インディケータ
このインディケータは、当社の2つの製品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . のスーパーコンビネーションです。 このインジケーターは全ての時間枠で作動し、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱のインパルスをグラフで表示します。 このインジケータは、金、エキゾチックペア、商品、インデックス、先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨強度の加速度を表示することに特化されています。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨強度の加速度（インパルスまたは速度）を表示するために、任意のシンボルを9行目に追加できる、この種の最初のものです。 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて構築され、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がさらに容易になりました。これは、通貨の強さや弱さが加速しているかどうかをグラフィカルに表示し、その加速の速度を測定するためです。加速すると物事は明らかに速く進みますが、これはFX市場でも同じです。つまり、反対方向に加速している通貨をペアリングすれば、潜在的に利益を生む取引を特定
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
インディケータ
スイングトレーディング は、トレンドの方向のスイングと可能な反転スイングを検出するように設計された最初のインジケーターです。トレーディングの文献で広く説明されているベースラインスイングトレーディングアプローチを使用します。インディケータは、いくつかの価格と時間のベクトルを調査して、全体的なトレンドの方向を追跡し、市場が売られ過ぎまたは買われ過ぎて修正の準備ができている状況を検出します。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] むち打ちを起こさずに市場スイングの利益 インジケーターは常にトレンドの方向を表示します 色付きの価格帯は機会のベースラインを表します 色付きのダッシュは、可能な反転スイングを表します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 複数時間枠のダッシュボードを実装します カスタマイズ可能なトレンドおよびスイング期間 電子メール/サウンド/プッシュアラートを実装します インジケータは再描画またはバックペインティングではありません Swing Tradingとは Swing Tradingは
SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
4.95 (22)
インディケータ
My  Intraday trading session indicator.    SL Session Strength 28 Pair   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57585   This strategy is even used by the Banks to make profits. They take a strong currency and pitch against a weak currency This indicator allows you to analyze the hidden trends and correlations between the 8 most traded currencies via unique strength meter which creates multiple charts in a single window based on the price action of each currency in relation to all other currenci
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
インディケータ
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (7)
インディケータ
The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies  ( only    2  copies left ).                                             The next price will be increased to    $150 . The final price will be    $250. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers
作者のその他のプロダクト
Local Time Ruler Chart Tool
Antonio Augusto Mello Couto
ユーティリティ
Local Time Ruler (MT4) Local Time Ruler is a professional utility indicator that displays your local computer time directly on the chart , using intelligent time markers automatically adapted to each timeframe . It completely removes confusion caused by broker server time and helps traders maintain precise awareness of market sessions, candle timing, and time-based strategies. Key Benefits Displays true local time on the chart Automatically adapts time markers to the active timeframe Clean,
Super IA Sniper Volume PRO
Antonio Augusto Mello Couto
インディケータ
SUPER IA SNIPER – VOLUME PRO (MT4) Super IA Sniper – Volume PRO is an advanced volume and price-behavior analysis indicator , designed to identify high-probability short-term reversal conditions based on qualified volume events , using closed candles only (NO REPAINT) . It was built for traders who demand precision, transparency, and real statistical validation , eliminating random signals and purely subjective market interpretations. WHAT THE INDICATOR ANALYZES The indicator continuously
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信