RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator

How It Works:

When you open a position, it immediately displays all levels

different risk/reward scenarios

All calculations update automatically

Shows current risk:reward ratio

Displays position status



Color Control: ✅ Panel background color ✅ Panel border color ✅ Title color ✅ Text color ✅ Status colors (active/inactive) ✅ Button colors (minus/plus) ✅ All price line colors (TP, SL, Half, Open)





The indicator calculates proper TP/SL based on your lot size and position type (buy/sell), ensuring accurate dollar amounts. It's purely visual - doesn't modify positions, just shows you the calculations! Just use this

also EA same version for automatically SL TP will be available Soon on MQL5 Store. Just Drop Message if any query.