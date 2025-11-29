RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator

  • This professional MT5 indicator provides:

    Key Features:
    • Automatic TP/SL Calculation - Instantly calculates and displays levels when position opens
  • Visual Price Perfect Professional Setup  - Shows TP, SL, Half Price, and Open Price with color-coded lines
  • Dollar Amount Display - Shows exact dollar values for each level and Input User Amount.
  • Interactive Dashboard - Clean control panel with live calculations
  • Hide Show Buttons - Adjust risk and reward amounts in real-time 
  • Auto-Update - Recalculates everything when you change values
  • Professional Styling - Matches your screenshot design

    How It Works:

    • When you open a position, it immediately displays all levels
    • different risk/reward scenarios
    • All calculations update automatically
    • Shows current risk:reward ratio
    • Displays position status

      Color Control:

      • ✅ Panel background color
      • ✅ Panel border color
      • ✅ Title color
      • ✅ Text color
      • ✅ Status colors (active/inactive)
      • ✅ Button colors (minus/plus)
      • ✅ All price line colors (TP, SL, Half, Open)

    The indicator calculates proper TP/SL based on your lot size and position type (buy/sell), ensuring accurate dollar amounts. It's purely visual - doesn't modify positions, just shows you the calculations! Just use this 
    also EA same version for automatically SL TP will be available Soon on MQL5 Store. Just Drop Message if any query.



