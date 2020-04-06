Five candle pattern semi automatic

The Expert Advisor is designed for hedging accounts, as it trades simultaneously in both directions. You can use it for trading a single order or a grid of orders in martingale mode. It uses a built-in indicator consisting of a combination of 5 candlesticks with flexible settings. There is a limit on the number of symbols that can be traded simultaneously. Trading can be performed on any symbol with any timeframe, but it has been optimized for gold trading.

The Expert Advisor has built-in functionality for manual trading. This panel allows you to resize buttons and show/hide position close buttons. The panel can be moved to a convenient location on the chart, and its position is remembered. There are also panels for the current status and statistics. In the lower right corner, there is an active trading status bar, which can be clicked to enable/disable automated trading.

After opening a position, a line appears (if the knee opening lines are enabled) indicating the knee opening level according to the settings. This line can be moved by double-clicking and will determine the new level after the shift. But the next position will not be opened exactly along the line, but only after the price crosses it and a signal from the indicators appears.

Download the set file for gold trading and optimization in the "Comments" section.

