Imperial Flow

Imperial Flow — Automated Strategy for XAUUSD (M1)

Intelligent Expert Advisor with Dynamic StopLoss and TakeProfit


Imperial Flow is a high-precision expert advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe. The algorithm automatically determines optimal StopLoss and TakeProfit levels based on market volatility, trend strength, and local price structure.

The system continuously adapts to real-time market conditions, minimizing risks and improving overall performance stability.


Key Advantages of Imperial Flow
     Dynamic StopLoss & TakeProfit
The EA analyzes impulses, volatility, and price deviations:
StopLoss adjusts automatically according to market movement and noise levels
TakeProfit is calculated based on realistic trend potential
No fixed levels — only adaptive algorithm-driven calculations
      Specially Optimized for Gold
Tailored exclusively for XAUUSD M1, providing:
precise entries during micro-trends
efficient performance during high volatility
reliable control in fast-moving market conditions
       Risk & Market Control
automatic position sizing (via risk_)
built-in trading time filter
opens only high-quality trades that meet the Profit_ requirement


Expert Parameters
start_utc_hour — trading start time (UTC)
end_utc_hour — trading end time (UTC)
stopLoss_ — base StopLoss value in points; used as a foundation for dynamic SL
takeProfit_ — base TakeProfit value in points; starting point for dynamic TP
risk_ — trading risk percentage per trade
MA_period_n — moving average period for signal filtering and trend detection
Variance — volatility sensitivity coefficient
Profit_ — minimum required profit potential to allow trade entry


Recommendations
Instrument: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M1
Minimum deposit: from 100 USD


Imperial Flow — A Modern Approach to Gold Trading
The EA delivers stable performance, adaptive dynamic SL/TP, effective noise filtering, and strict risk control. It is not a scalper and not a martingale — it is based on real market analysis.
