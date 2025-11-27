PropGuard

PropGuard 🛡️ NEVER LOSE A PROP FIRM CHALLENGE AGAIN DUE TO A MISSED RULE

The ONLY complete protection system that enforces EVERY major prop firm rule automatically - even while you sleep.

🔥 LAUNCH SPECIAL: $89.99 | Next Price: $149 | Final Price: $499

One failed challenge costs more than PropGuard - but you get protection FOR LIFE.

🏆 INDUSTRY-FIRST FEATURES

📰 INTELLIGENT NEWS PROTECTION

  • AUTO MODE: Forex Factory integration (8 currencies + indices) with live 24-hour countdown
  • MANUAL MODE: 2 custom time windows with individual currency filtering
  • Auto-downloads weekly calendar (no DLL required!)


🚨 REVOLUTIONARY TRADE PREVENTION

  • 30-Second Countdown System: Impossible-to-miss warnings + audio alerts + phone notifications
  • Optional RED chart backgrounds across ALL charts
  • FULL AUTOMATION: Auto-closes/restarts MT5 during no-trade windows - works while you sleep!


🤖 INTELLIGENT TRADE MANAGEMENT During news/time windows, PropGuard can:

  • Remove & restore pending orders (protects from bad fills)
  • Remove & restore SL/TP (can't be hunted during volatility)
  • Close trades (all, specific pairs, or currencies)
  • Force trades open (protect from broker stop hunts)

Everything restores automatically - zero manual work!


💰 SMART DRAWDOWN PROTECTION

  • Safety Buffer System: Close at 93% of max DD (adjustable) - not at 100% when it's too late!
  • Commission-Aware P&L: Accounts for spreads, swaps, commissions (most EAs ignore these!)
  • 4 Reference Modes: Initial balance, day start, equity, or highest balance
  • Live Bidirectional Performance Bar for instant visual risk assessment
  • Optional MT5 auto-shutdown after DD limit


📊 BUILT-IN CHALLENGE TRACKER (ANOTHER FIRST!)

  • Real-time progress graph with color-coded risk zones
  • Stats dashboard with target tracking and daily DD monitoring
  • See EXACTLY where you stand at any moment


🎯 ADDITIONAL PROTECTIONS

  • Min Trade Hold Time with live countdown
  • Profit Target Protection (daily or basket mode)
  • Max Trade Limits (per-symbol and portfolio)
  • Friday Auto-Close + weekend trading disabled


🚀 CONTINUOUS DEVELOPMENT - FREE LIFETIME UPDATES!

📅 COMING EARLY 2026: INTELLIGENT TRADE TAKEOVER

  • Smart risk reduction when close to failing any challenge
  • Intelligent risk scaling when in profit
  • PropGuard doesn't just protect - it helps you PASS challenges faster!

Buy once, get FREE updates FOR LIFE!

💎 PROPGUARD vs. OTHER "PROTECTION" EAs

Other EAs:

  • Close at exact limit (too late!)
  • No countdown warnings
  • Ignore commissions
  • No order/SL/TP management
  • No future updates


PropGuard:

  • Safety buffer system (close BEFORE limits)
  • 30-second countdown + RED charts
  • Commission-aware calculations
  • Remove & restore orders/SL/TP
  • 100% hands-free automation
  • FREE lifetime updates with new features!


⚡ 5-MINUTE SETUP

  1. Add https://nfs.faireconomy.media to MT5 WebRequest
  2. Drag to any chart
  3. Configure your firm's rules
  4. Choose auto-news OR manual windows
  5. Trade with confidence!


💰 YOUR INVESTMENT IN SAFETY

  • Challenge fee: $100-$1,000
  • Funded account at risk: $10,000-$200,000
  • PropGuard: $89.99 ✅

One prevented breach = PropGuard paid for 100x over One saved bad news fill = PropGuard paid for One night of protected sleep? Priceless.


🎁 AFTER PURCHASE

  • FREE Watchdog file for auto-restart
  • Full manual + support
  • FREE lifetime updates


✅ PERFECT FOR: Prop Firm Challenges (FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers) | Funded Accounts | EA Users | Manual Traders | Set-and-forget traders

⚠️ DISCLAIMER: PropGuard is a risk management tool designed to help enforce trading rules. While it significantly reduces the risk of violations, no automated system is 100% foolproof. Users are ultimately responsible for monitoring their accounts. Trading involves risk.

🔥 DON'T LET ANOTHER CHALLENGE SLIP AWAY

Limited copies at $89.99 - Next price increase coming soon!

Plus: phase 2 coming early 2026 - intelligent trade takeover update FREE! Plus more exciting enhancements planned.


