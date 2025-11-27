PropGuard

PropGuard 🛡️ NEVER LOSE A PROP FIRM CHALLENGE AGAIN DUE TO A MISSED RULE

The ONLY complete protection system that enforces EVERY major prop firm rule automatically - even while you sleep.

🔥 LAUNCH SPECIAL: $89.99 | Next Price: $149 | Final Price: $499

One failed challenge costs more than PropGuard - but you get protection FOR LIFE.

🏆 INDUSTRY-FIRST FEATURES

📰 INTELLIGENT NEWS PROTECTION

  • AUTO MODE: Forex Factory integration (8 currencies + indices) with live 24-hour countdown
  • MANUAL MODE: 2 custom time windows with individual currency filtering
  • Auto-downloads weekly calendar (no DLL required!)


🚨 REVOLUTIONARY TRADE PREVENTION

  • 30-Second Countdown System: Impossible-to-miss warnings + audio alerts + phone notifications
  • Optional RED chart backgrounds across ALL charts
  • FULL AUTOMATION: Auto-closes/restarts MT5 during no-trade windows - works while you sleep!


🤖 INTELLIGENT TRADE MANAGEMENT During news/time windows, PropGuard can:

  • Remove & restore pending orders (protects from bad fills)
  • Remove & restore SL/TP (can't be hunted during volatility)
  • Close trades (all, specific pairs, or currencies)
  • Force trades open (protect from broker stop hunts)

Everything restores automatically - zero manual work!


💰 SMART DRAWDOWN PROTECTION

  • Safety Buffer System: Close at 93% of max DD (adjustable) - not at 100% when it's too late!
  • Commission-Aware P&L: Accounts for spreads, swaps, commissions (most EAs ignore these!)
  • 4 Reference Modes: Initial balance, day start, equity, or highest balance
  • Live Bidirectional Performance Bar for instant visual risk assessment
  • Optional MT5 auto-shutdown after DD limit


📊 BUILT-IN CHALLENGE TRACKER (ANOTHER FIRST!)

  • Real-time progress graph with color-coded risk zones
  • Stats dashboard with target tracking and daily DD monitoring
  • See EXACTLY where you stand at any moment


🎯 ADDITIONAL PROTECTIONS

  • Min Trade Hold Time with live countdown
  • Profit Target Protection (daily or basket mode)
  • Max Trade Limits (per-symbol and portfolio)
  • Friday Auto-Close + weekend trading disabled


🚀 CONTINUOUS DEVELOPMENT - FREE LIFETIME UPDATES!

📅 COMING EARLY 2026: INTELLIGENT TRADE TAKEOVER

  • Smart risk reduction when close to failing any challenge
  • Intelligent risk scaling when in profit
  • PropGuard doesn't just protect - it helps you PASS challenges faster!

Buy once, get FREE updates FOR LIFE!

💎 PROPGUARD vs. OTHER "PROTECTION" EAs

Other EAs:

  • Close at exact limit (too late!)
  • No countdown warnings
  • Ignore commissions
  • No order/SL/TP management
  • No future updates


PropGuard:

  • Safety buffer system (close BEFORE limits)
  • 30-second countdown + RED charts
  • Commission-aware calculations
  • Remove & restore orders/SL/TP
  • 100% hands-free automation
  • FREE lifetime updates with new features!


⚡ 5-MINUTE SETUP

  1. Add https://nfs.faireconomy.media to MT5 WebRequest
  2. Drag to any chart
  3. Configure your firm's rules
  4. Choose auto-news OR manual windows
  5. Trade with confidence!


💰 YOUR INVESTMENT IN SAFETY

  • Challenge fee: $100-$1,000
  • Funded account at risk: $10,000-$200,000
  • PropGuard: $89.99 ✅

One prevented breach = PropGuard paid for 100x over One saved bad news fill = PropGuard paid for One night of protected sleep? Priceless.


🎁 AFTER PURCHASE

  • FREE Watchdog file for auto-restart
  • Full manual + support
  • FREE lifetime updates


✅ PERFECT FOR: Prop Firm Challenges (FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers) | Funded Accounts | EA Users | Manual Traders | Set-and-forget traders

⚠️ DISCLAIMER: PropGuard is a risk management tool designed to help enforce trading rules. While it significantly reduces the risk of violations, no automated system is 100% foolproof. Users are ultimately responsible for monitoring their accounts. Trading involves risk.

🔥 DON'T LET ANOTHER CHALLENGE SLIP AWAY

Limited copies at $89.99 - Next price increase coming soon!

Plus: phase 2 coming early 2026 - intelligent trade takeover update FREE! Plus more exciting enhancements planned.


추천 제품
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
유틸리티
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
지표
MT4 버전  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 는 Bill Williams 의 고급 프랙탈, 시장의 올바른 파동 구조를 구축하는 Valable ZigZag, 정확한 진입 수준을 표시하는 피보나치 수준과 같은 인기 있는 시장 분석 도구를 포함하는 하나의 지표 내에서 완전한 거래 시스템입니다. 시장과 이익을 취하는 장소로. 전략에 대한 자세한 설명 표시기 작업에 대한 지침 고문-거래 올빼미 도우미의 조수 개인 사용자 채팅 ->구입 후 나에게 쓰기,나는 개인 채팅에 당신을 추가하고 거기에 모든 보너스를 다운로드 할 수 있습니다 힘은 단순함에 있습니다! Owl Smart Levels 거래 시스템은 사용하기 매우 쉽기 때문에 전문가와 이제 막 시장을 연구하고 스스로 거래 전략을 선택하기 시작한 사람들 모두에게 적합합니다. 전략 및 지표에는 눈에 보이지 않는 비밀 공식 및 계산 방법이 없으며 모든 전략 지표는 공개되어 있습니다. Owl Smart Levels를 사
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
유틸리티
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
지표
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Position Manager TP SL
Felix Bowi
유틸리티
!! BLACK FRIDAY !!  FOR LIFETIME !! ================== == 35$ ONLY !! == ================== BOOK YOURS NOW !! The Position Manager Contains A Lot of Functions such as; (How to Operate) 1. Adjustable Volume per Trade (You could change the volume as you wish per trade). 2. Adjustable Risk : Reward Ratio (1RR means sacrifice 1 Risk : 1 Reward, 1.5RR, 2RR etc. as you wish) 3. Adjustable Stop Loss Points (Calculated Points as Stop Loss and Automatically adjusted the Risk Reward Ratio) 4. Buy Button
Renko Chart for MT5
Trinh Dat
5 (2)
유틸리티
The Expert Advisor is used to create Renko chart, realtime updates, easy for technical analysis. Backtest your strategy with all indicators with Renko chart in MetaTrader 5. Parameters Box Size : input the number of box size. Show Wicks : if true , draw a candle with high/low. History Start: input the date to creat first candle. Maximum Bars: limit number of bars on renko chart How to use Attach the Expert Advisor to a chart (timeframe M1), for which you want to create a renko. Input box size a
Turtle BTC Trend H4 Pro
Xin Yue
Experts
출시 기념 특가: $99 (선착순 10명 이후 $199로 인상) Turtle Six Pattern Pro: 비트코인을 위한 터틀 트레이딩의 진화 이 EA는 단순한 '터틀 트레이딩'의 복제품이 아닙니다. 변동성이 극심한 비트코인(BTCUSD) 시장에 맞춰 전설적인 전략을 완벽하게 재설계한 전문가용 시스템입니다. 고전적인 돈치안 채널 돌파(Donchian Breakout) 전략에 독자적인 **6가지 시장 구조 필터(Six-Pattern Logic)**를 결합하여, 추세 추종 전략의 최대 약점인 **'거짓 돌파(False Breakout)'**를 해결했습니다. 'Six Pattern' 알고리즘의 핵심 대부분의 추세 추종 봇은 횡보장에서 손실을 봅니다. 이 EA는 SMMA 와 SSL 채널 을 사용하여 시장 구조를 6단계로 분석합니다. 필터: 시장의 패턴이 추세 방향과 일치할 때만 진입합니다. 결과: 노이즈가 많은 시장에서 '속임수(Whipsaw)'를 걸러내어 진입 정확도를 획기적
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
유틸리티
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
GGP Trade Copier MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
유틸리티
GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks
BTC Trading Assistant EA
Seref Oliver Joisten
유틸리티
BTC Trading Assistant EA Manual Trading Tool with Automated Risk Management This Expert Advisor assists manual cryptocurrency traders by automating risk management, position sizing, and profit protection while providing visual trade management through an intuitive interface. Brief Description BTC Trading Assistant EA is a utility tool designed for manual cryptocurrency traders. The EA calculates position sizes based on account risk, automatically sets stop loss and take profit levels, manages br
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
유틸리티
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
유틸리티
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
FusionPro EA
Bram Van De Vooren
Experts
FusionPro v1.1 Beta - Multi-Strategy News-Aware EA ️ CONSERVATIVE Multi-Pair Trading System with Advanced Risk Protection LIMITED BETA RELEASE - $299 (Price increases +$100 after every 10 sales - Secure your copy now!) ️ SAFETY-FIRST TRADING APPROACH Conservative Risk Management - Maximum 0.1%-2.0% risk per pair, never risky martingale News Event Protection - Automatically blocks trades during high-impact volatile events Smart Position Limits - Maximum open trades cap prevents o
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
지표
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Close Trades Premium MT5
Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
유틸리티
Like you when I first started trading, It was overwhelming...learning about indicators, about lotsize, leverage and many more things. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and trade management. One thing I am not worried about though is being able to close my trades quicky if a trade goes against me or if the trade has reached my take profit level with the help of my Close Trad
Majd Qatuni exp
Majd Ahmad Mahmoud Qatuni
Experts
MAJD QATUNI Trend Reversal EA v1.27 A fully automated Expert Advisor tested specifically on Gold (XAUUSD) , designed to capture potential market reversals after strong momentum periods. It uses a consecutive candlestick pattern , enhanced by multi-indicator filters and advanced risk management for precise entries and profit protection. Current price is for demo use only. Key Features: Momentum-Based Reversal Strategy: Detects N consecutive bullish/bearish candles, then waits for a correction
DG trade scalper
Xuan Long Hoang
유틸리티
EA 자동 이익 실현, 자동 매수/매도, 볼륨 관리자, 사이드웨이 거래, 트레일링 오픈 포인트 1 – 자동 매수/매도 오픈 EA는 이익, 손절매, 볼륨 설정에 따라 매수 또는 매도를 자동으로 오픈합니다. 볼륨 관리: 총 주문 수와 고정 크기 2 – 자동 이익 실현: 설정에 따라 최소 이익으로 이익 실현, 최소 및 최대 이익에 따라 이익 실현 버튼 3 – 주문 처리: EA에 설정된 핍 수에 따라 포지션의 손절매 수준이 3단계입니다. 4 – 사이드웨이 거래: 사이드웨이 피크 영역에서 매도 주문 오픈 – 사이드웨이 바닥 영역에서 매수 오픈, EA에 설정된 사이드웨이 피크 및 바닥 값 5 – 트레일링 오픈 포지션: 1개 가격 포인트를 추적하고 가격이 해당 지점까지 오르면 매도를 오픈하고 EA의 설정에 따라 핍 수를 줄이며, 가격이 매수 주시 지점까지 오르면 매수를 오픈하고 가격이 설정에 설정된 핍 수로 회복되면 오픈
BTC Terminator
Riaan Adriaan Swanepoel
Experts
# Advanced Terminator AI EA MT5 - Neural Network Powered Trading System ## Premium Features Advanced Neural Network Technology - Deep learning algorithms for market pattern recognition - Real-time adaptive strategy optimization - Smart risk management powered by AI - Multi-timeframe analysis system Dual Market Mastery - Specialized for XAUUSD (Gold) trading - Optimized for BTCUSD cryptocurrency pairs - Individual strategy optimization for each market Professional Risk Management
Trendline Trade Panel MT5
Sugianto
Experts
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
유틸리티
TradePad는 수동 및 알고리즘 트레이딩을 위한 도구입니다. 여러 거래 상품에 대한 빠른 거래 작업과 포지션 제어를 위한 간단한 솔루션을 제공합니다. 주의, 이 애플리케이션은 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다! 데모 계정을 위한 애플리케이션의 평가판과 모든 도구에 대한 설명 애플리케이션 인터페이스는 고해상도 모니터에 맞게 조정되었으며 간단하고 직관적입니다. 편안한 작업을 위해 트레이더에게 다음과 같은 도구 세트가 제공됩니다. 거래 작업 관리, 메인 차트 기간 간 전환, TradePad 상품 간 전환을 위한 핫키 관리자; 포지션을 개설하거나 보류 주문을 설정할 때 하락 위험을 평가하고 잠재적 이익을 계산하기 위한 거래 수준 표시 도구; 여러 거래 심볼을 시각적으로 모니터링하고 알고리즘 트레이딩을 위한 거래 신호를 수신하기 위한 MultiCharts 도구. 편의를 위해 거래 쌍 세트를 구성하여 여러 시간대의 가격을 모니터링하고 다중 통화 거래를 수행할 수 있습니다. 확장된 HTML
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
TheChosenOne
Ethan Ramsay
Experts
An advanced scalping expert advisor. It’s fully autonomous and trades all currency pairs and indices during any time frame however it is primarily designed to be traded on USDJPY. Built with fully customizable parameters. This EA has been designed to take advantage of the fact that markets have a natural bid. * No Grid* *No Martingale* Key Features MultiTimeframe : Analyze multiple timeframes simultaneously for improved decision-making and trend identification. Customizable Times : Set tailored
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
Experts
Hamster Scalping은 마틴게일을 사용하지 않는 완전 자동화된 거래 고문입니다. 야간 스캘핑 전략. RSI 표시기와 ATR 필터는 입력으로 사용됩니다. 고문은 헤징 계정 유형이 필요합니다. 실제 작업 및 기타 개발 모니터링은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 일반 권장 사항 최소 예치금 $100, 최소 스프레드의 ECN 계정 사용, 기본 설정은 eurusd M5 gmt + 3입니다. 입력 매개변수 EA는 4자리 및 5자리 따옴표 모두에서 작동합니다. 입력 매개변수에서 5자에 대해 포인트로 값을 표시하면 자동으로 모든 것을 4자로 다시 계산합니다. NewCycle - 모드가 켜져 있으면 고문이 멈추지 않고 작동하고, 모드가 꺼져 있으면 일련의 거래가 완료된 후 고문이 새 주문을 열지 않습니다. 기간 표시기1 - 첫 번째 표시기의 기간. 상위 레벨 - 고문이 판매를 시작하는 첫 번째 지표의
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
지표
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Fluid ATR Trend Matrix
James Bryan Turley
지표
Fluid ATR Trail Professional ATR Trend System Overview The Fluid Trail Display (Main Trail + Fixed SL System) is the visual analytics and structural core of the Fluid Trading Systems ecosystem — a professional indicator designed to synchronize perfectly with the Fluid Trail EA. This indicator provides real-time visualization of the Fluid ATR Trail engine, displaying a volatility-weighted trailing level, fixed ATR stop-loss rail, and adaptive flip markers. It ensures that every trail up
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
유틸리티
Trade Manager EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 도구는 거래를 보다 직관적이고 정확하며 효율적으로 만들기 위해 설계된 궁극적인 리스크 관리 도구 입니다. 단순한 주문 실행 도구가 아닌, 원활한 거래 계획, 포지션 관리 및 리스크 제어를 위한 종합 솔루션입니다. 초보자부터 고급 트레이더, 빠른 실행이 필요한 스캘퍼에 이르기까지 Trade Manager EA는 외환, 지수, 상품, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 유연성을 제공합니다. Trade Manager EA를 사용하면 복잡한 계산은 이제 과거의 일이 됩니다. 시장을 분석하고 진입, 손절 및 익절 수준을 차트의 수평선으로 표시한 후 리스크를 설정하면, Trade Manager가 이상적인 포지션 크기를 즉시 계산하고 SL 및 TP 값을 실시간으로 표시합니다. 모든 거래가 간편하게 관리됩니다. 주요 기능: 포지션 크기 계산기 : 정의된 리스크에 따라 거래 크기를 즉시 결정합니다. 간단한 거래 계획 : 진입, 손절, 익절을 위한
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (147)
유틸리티
Trade Panel은 다기능 거래 보조원입니다. 이 애플리케이션에는 수동 거래를 위한 50개 이상의 거래 기능이 포함되어 있으며 대부분의 거래 작업을 자동화할 수 있습니다. 전략 테스터에서는 애플리케이션이 작동하지 않습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 거래. 한 번의 클릭으로 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다: 자동 위험 계산을 통해 지정가 주문 및 포지션을 엽니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 여러 주문과 포지션을 열 수 있습니다. 주문 그리드를 엽니다. 그룹별 대기 주문 및 포지션을 마감합니다. 포지션 반전(매수 청산 후 매도 개시 또는 매도 청산 후 매수 개시). 포지션 고정(매수 포지션과 매도 포지션의 양을 동일하게 하는 추가 포지션 개설). 한 번의 클릭으로 모든 포지션을 부분 청산합니다. 모든 포지션의 이익실현과 손절매를 동일한 가격 수준으로 설정합니다. 모든 포지션에 대한 손절매를 해당 포지션의 손익 분기
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
유틸리티
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
유틸리티
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
유틸리티
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
유틸리티
EASY Insight AIO – 스마트하고 손쉬운 트레이딩을 위한 올인원 솔루션 개요 외환, 금, 암호화폐, 지수, 심지어 주식까지 — 전 시장을 몇 초 만에, 수동 차트 확인이나 복잡한 설치, 인디케이터 설정 없이 스캔할 수 있다고 상상해 보세요. EASY Insight AIO 는 AI 기반 트레이딩을 위한 궁극의 플러그 앤 플레이(Plug & Play) 데이터 내보내기 도구입니다. 단 하나의 깔끔한 CSV 파일로 전체 시장 스냅샷을 제공하며, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity 등 다양한 AI 플랫폼에서 즉시 분석할 수 있습니다. 창 전환, 복잡함, 차트 오버레이는 더 이상 필요 없습니다. 자동으로 내보내지는 순수하고 구조화된 데이터 인사이트만으로, 반복적인 차트 감시 대신 데이터 기반의 스마트한 의사결정에 집중할 수 있습니다. 왜 EASY Insight AIO인가요? 진정한 올인원 • 별도의 설정, 인디케이터 설치, 차트 오버레이가 필요 없습
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
유틸리티
MetaTrader 5용 Crypto Ticks – 실시간 암호화폐 틱 데이터 및 오더북 통합 개요 Crypto Ticks는 주요 암호화폐 거래소의 실시간 틱 데이터와 오더북 깊이를 MetaTrader 5에 직접 스트리밍합니다. 스캘핑, 알고리즘 트레이딩, 전략 테스트를 위한 정밀 데이터를 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 지원 거래소 Binance: 스팟 (차트창에 오더북 표시) 및 선물 (다중 종목 오더북 지원) KuCoin: 스팟 및 선물 (차트 오더북 지원) Bybit: 선물 및 역방향 선물 XT.com: 스팟 및 선물 주요 기능 WebSocket을 통한 실시간 틱 스트리밍 Binance 스트림 지원: @trade, @ticker, @bookTicker, @aggTrade API를 통한 완전한 OHLCV 히스토리 업데이트 오더북 시각화 (최고 매수/매도 + 레벨) 자동 재연결로 안정성 유지 정확한 캔들 차트를 위한 예약 데이터 교체 MT5 재시작 시 자동 히스토리 업데
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
유틸리티
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
유틸리티
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
유틸리티
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
유틸리티
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
유틸리티
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
유틸리티
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (1)
유틸리티
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 5! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatibi
LT Trade Copy MT5
Thiago Duarte
유틸리티
Trade Copy is an EA-shaped tool that replicates the trades done on a Meta Trader 5 to all Meta Traders 5 opened on same computer. Is useful if you want to trade more than once account yours or if you want to work with third party account management. Demo version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40906 MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40902/ Configurations: MAIN OPTIONS Idiom - change to English or Portuguese. Copy trades from - specify if the trades will be copied fro
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
유틸리티
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5용 암호화폐 차트 통합 도구 개요 Crypto Charting for MT5는 WebSocket을 통해 실시간 OHLC 차트 데이터를 제공합니다. 여러 거래소를 지원하며 MT5에서 자동으로 데이터가 동기화됩니다. 기능 WebSocket을 통한 실시간 차트 자동 역사 데이터 업데이트 네트워크 중단 시 예약된 동기화 모든 MT5 타임프레임 지원 OHLCV 데이터 지원 전략 테스터 지원 자동 재연결 기능 지원 거래소 Binance, Bybit, OKX, KuCoin, MEXC, Gate.io, Bitget, XT.com 추가 정보 Crypto Ticks 라는 별도 제품에서 틱 데이터와 오더북 정보를 제공합니다. 참고 사항 DLL 미사용, VPS 환경에 적합합니다. Strategy Tester에서는 WebRequest 기능이 작동하지 않습니다. 데모가 필요하신 경우 MQL5의 개인 메시지를 통해 문의하십시오. Full
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
유틸리티
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
유틸리티
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
유틸리티
Custom Alerts AIO: 다중 시장을 동시에 모니터링 – 설정 없이 즉시 사용 가능 개요 Custom Alerts AIO 는 복잡한 설정 없이 즉시 사용할 수 있는 통합 시장 모니터링 도구입니다. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power 등 필요한 모든 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도의 설치나 구성 없이 알림 기능을 바로 사용할 수 있습니다. 차트 그래픽 없이 작동하며, Forex, 금속, 지수, 암호화폐 등 주요 자산군을 모두 지원합니다. 주식(Symbols)은 별도로 입력하여 추가할 수 있으나, MetaTrader에서는 일반적으로 제한적으로만 사용됩니다. 1. 왜 Custom Alerts AIO를 선택해야 하나요? 추가 라이선스가 필요 없습니다 • 모든 Stein Investments 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도 구매가 필요 없습니다. • 즉시 알림 기능을 시작할 수 있어 빠르고 간편합니다. 모든 시장을 하나의 도구로
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
HYT(Help Your Trading)   는 두 가지 주요 기술을 사용하여 손실 포지션의   평균을 낮추는 데   도움이 되도록 설계된 도구입니다. 표준 평균화. 추세 방향으로 포지션을 개시하여 헤지하는 방식입니다. 이 도구를 사용하면 매수와 매도 모두에서 여러 방향으로 개설된 여러 포지션을 관리할 수 있습니다. HYT는 다음 포지션의 크기, 주문 가격, 평균화 방향, 지정된 이익 실현 수준으로 포지션을 마감하는 것을 자동으로 계산합니다. 또한 매수 및 매도 버튼을 사용하여 포지션을 개설하고, 원하는 이익 실현 수준과 초기 로트를 지정하는 옵션도 제공합니다. 사용을 시작   하려면 도구를 차트로 끌어다 놓고, 이익 실현 수준을 설정한 후 "평균화 시작" 버튼을 클릭하면 됩니다. 초기 포지션이 너무 크지 않도록   주의하고, 평균화할 때 도구가 포지션 크기를 늘리므로 추가 비용이 발생할 수 있음을 대비하세요. HYT는   자동 거래   도 가능합니다. 자동 거래가 활성화되면, 도구
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
유틸리티
ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual QUANTUM RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, mana
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
유틸리티
가입한 모든 채널에서 (개인 및 제한된 채널 포함) 시그널을 바로 MT5로 복사합니다.   이 도구는 사용자를 고려하여 설계되었으며 거래를 관리하고 모니터하는 데 필요한 많은 기능을 제공합니다. 이 제품은 사용하기 쉽고 시각적으로 매력적인 그래픽 인터페이스로 제공됩니다. 설정을 사용자 정의하고 제품을 몇 분 안에 사용할 수 있습니다! 사용자 가이드 + 데모  | MT4 버전 | 디스코드 버전 데모를 시도하려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하십시오. Telegram To MT5 수신기는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다! Telegram To MT5 특징 여러 채널에서 동시에 신호를 복사합니다. 개인 및 제한된 채널에서 신호를 복사합니다. Bot 토큰이나 채팅 ID가 필요하지 않습니다.   (원하는 경우에는 사용할 수 있습니다) 위험 % 또는 고정된 로트로 거래합니다. 특정 심볼을 제외합니다. 모든 신호를 복사할지 또는 복사할 신호를 사용자 정의할지 선택할 수 있습니다. 모든 신호를 인
Riskless Pyramid Mt5
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
3.5 (2)
유틸리티
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
유틸리티
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
유틸리티
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
유틸리티
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
유틸리티
Local Trade Copier EA 는 외부 소스에서 거래 신호를 실행해야 하거나 MAM 또는 PAMM 계정 없이 동시에 여러 계정을 관리해야 하는 개인 거래자 또는 계정 관리자를 위한 솔루션입니다. 최대 8개의 마스터 계정에서 무제한 슬레이브 계정으로 복사합니다. [ 설치 가이드 | 업데이트 가이드 | 문제 해결 | 자주하는 질문 | 모든 제품 ] 100% 자체 호스팅 설치 및 사용이 간편함 설치 프로그램, 구성 파일, 서버, 메모리 파이프 또는 DLL이 사용되지 않음 EA를 영원히 사용하기 위한 1000번의 활성화 로컬 실행, 네트워크 대기 시간 없음 필요한 모든 기능을 구현합니다. 최대 8개의 마스터 계정 및 무제한 슬레이브 계정 모든 브로커 및 DD/NDD/ECN/STP 실행과 함께 작동 다른 계정 통화를 사용하는 계정에서 작동 라이브 계정과 데모 계정 간에 구분 없이 작동 마스터 및 슬레이브 계정에서 기호 이름의 접미사 지원 매직 넘버 및 주문 댓글로 필터링 다른 거래
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
유틸리티
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
유틸리티
Live Forex Signals 사이트 신호에 거래를 위해 설계   https://live-forex-signals.com/en 그리고  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 매개 변수 사용자 이름 및 암호는 사이트에 가입 한 경우 live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com 구독이 없으면 필드를 비워 둡니다; 댓글 개설 된 거래에 대한 댓글 위험 위험 거래에 대한 예금의 백분율로,위험=0 인 경우,다음 값 많이 사용됩니다 거래에 대한 많은 고정 볼륨 사이트에서 이익을 가져 가라 웹 사이트에서 정지 손실을 사용 빈도신호업데이트고문의 사이트 방문 빈도 분 최대 스프레드무역에 허용되는 최대 스프레드를 거래합니다.스프레드가 더 높으면 보류 중인 주문 세트가 취소됩니다 사용트레일링 사용 후행 정지 트레일링
Risk Management Tool SmartRiskT
Denis Daniel Hormazabal Andaur
유틸리티
Take control of your operations efficiently at trading, mannaging by an smart way the risk of your positions. Whit this tools, you can: Estimate the potencial profits or losses from your operations, either in money or pips. You also can visualize profits or losses by substracting the spread cost previusly configured in the tool’s input parameters. Calculate the lot size or margin required for your orders. Estimate the risk/reward ratios of your positions. Study the negative impact of the spread
제작자의 제품 더 보기
AlgoRadar
Stephen J Martret
유틸리티
ALGORADAR - REAL-TIME TRADE ANALYTICS The Most Powerful On-Chart Performance Analyzer for MetaTrader 5 NO EXTERNAL SOFTWARE. NO DIGGING THROUGH FILES. LIVE STATS RIGHT ON YOUR CHART. Unlike other portfolio analyzers that force you to run standalone apps or hunt through MT5 folders for reports, AlgoRadar displays your complete trading performance directly on your charts in real-time. ANALYZE & RANK ALL YOUR EAs ON ONE CHART! Running multiple Expert Advisors? Which one is actually your BEST perfor
PropGuard Basic
Stephen J Martret
유틸리티
PropGuard Basic - Free Trade Protection for Prop Firm Challenges ️ Protect Your Prop Firm Account From Rule Violations PropGuard Basic is a FREE EA designed to help prop firm traders stay within challenge rules. Never accidentally breach your daily drawdown or profit targets again! Key Features Real-Time Monitoring - Visual performance bar shows your position between drawdown limit and profit target with color-coded status Profit Target Protection - Auto-closes all trades when daily ta
FREE
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변