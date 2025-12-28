Gold Aurum Quant Pro MT5 AI Robot

5

Gold Aurum Quant Pro MT5 AI Robot MT5 is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.

New Year Offer- Hurry Up- Limited Copies available at this price! (Prop-Firm Compatible)- All future updates free - Back-test Video Uploaded- Everytick Mode Used- Must Check

BEST Profitable GOLD AI ROBOT FOR MT5 LAUNCHED TODAY! MUST TRY- 1st 10 Copies being offered at Lowest Price of Just $198. Price will be hiked to $399 after Sale of 1st 10 Copies. 
(Note- Set file for our Upgraded Version V2.24 is attached in Comment)
 It uses quantitative market logic combined with adaptive trade filtering to identify high-probability market conditions while maintaining controlled risk management.

The EA is optimized for intraday trading, works without martingale or grid strategies, and is suitable for both backtesting and live trading environments.

🔹 Key Features (Concise)

  • Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Quantitative & rule-based trade logic

  • Adaptive market condition filtering

  • Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit management

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Works on MetaTrader 5

  • Supports backtesting on Every Tick / Real Ticks

🔹 Recommended Settings (Optional Section)

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15 / M30 (as per optimization)

  • Recommended minimum balance: As per broker requirements

🔹 One-Line Tagline (Optional)


Stephen 2025.12.29 05:56 
 

The backtest results are amazing. Hope it does just as well in real trading too. Support's quick and on point. Thanks Vyom!

Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Mais do autor
Filtro:
Stephen 2025.12.29 05:56 
 

The backtest results are amazing. Hope it does just as well in real trading too. Support's quick and on point. Thanks Vyom!

Vyom Tekriwal
2429
Resposta do desenvolvedor Vyom Tekriwal 2025.12.29 05:59
I wish you all the success in trading ❣️. Just apply latest upgraded mt5 version of ea 2.24 using set file I attached in comment. Use it on demo account for a week then once satisfied switch to live account. Also avoid trading during Asia Pacific session as market is ranging. I have added option in EA to turn off trading during Asia Pacific session
