CDV Swing Levels

5
Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) Swing Level - Absorption & Exhaustion Detector

📖 Full Documentation: [Download PDF]
📖 CDV Swing Aggressive Score Guide: [Download PDF]
🎓 Free Professional Education Course: After purchasing, contact me to receive access to the complete CDV Professional Training Video Course.

Professional CDV Analysis for Market Reversals

This indicator identifies CDV absorption and exhaustion patterns to detect precise market turning points. It analyzes cumulative delta volume flow to reveal when smart money accumulates (absorption) or distributes (exhaustion) before major price reversals.

Core CDV Functionality

CDV Absorption Detection: Identifies zones where cumulative delta volume accumulates while price remains stable or declines. These areas show institutional buying pressure building before upward moves.

CDV Exhaustion Detection: Locates points where cumulative delta volume weakens while price continues rising. These signals indicate selling pressure building before downward reversals.

Visual CDV Signals

  • Green/Red Candles: Normal CDV flow direction
  • Light Green Candles: CDV absorption - Bullish divergence (CDV rising, price falling)
  • Light Pink Candles: CDV exhaustion - Bearish divergence (CDV falling, price rising)
  • Swing Lines: Automatic support/resistance levels from CDV analysis

CDV Trading Strategy

Long Entry (CDV Absorption):

  1. Monitor for CDV accumulation pattern
  2. Wait for light green candle confirmation
  3. Enter when CDV shows absorption while price weakness

Short Entry (CDV Exhaustion):

  1. Identify CDV distribution pattern
  2. Wait for light pink candle confirmation
  3. Enter when CDV shows exhaustion during price strength

Exit Strategy: Close positions when normal green/red candles return, indicating CDV absorption or exhaustion phase completed.

Key CDV Features

  • Real-time CDV absorption and exhaustion detection
  • Zero repainting CDV calculations
  • Multi-timeframe CDV compatibility
  • Automatic CDV divergence alerts
  • Professional CDV swing analysis

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3950+) Timeframes: All (M1 to MN1) Markets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities Type: Custom CDV Indicator (.ex5)

Trading Applications

Day Trading: Intraday CDV reversals Swing Trading: Multi-day CDV turning points Scalping: Precise CDV entry/exit timing Volume Analysis: Professional CDV market analysis

Included CDV Resources

CDV Enhanced Trading Strategy PDF: Complete CDV absorption and exhaustion trading methodology with institutional techniques and professional trading tricks.

CDV Documentation Package:

  • Full CDV strategy framework
  • Advanced CDV analysis techniques
  • CDV-specific optimal settings
  • Professional CDV setup templates
  • CDV trading tricks and tips

This indicator provides professional CDV analysis capabilities for identifying market absorption and exhaustion patterns that precede significant price movements

Comentários 2
Francesco Pierini
197
Francesco Pierini 2025.11.20 18:33 
 

This indicator is EXACTLY what I needed. I've been using it for a while on Trading View, but having it directly on MT5 is fantastic🤩 Plus, you can see the divergences graphically... that's all I need. Many thanks to the developer who quickly clarified some of my questions about the functions👏🏻👏🏻

Eka Aristanto
24
Eka Aristanto 2025.10.06 09:23 
 

This indicator is excellent and has been very helpful in my trading. It provides a broader perspective on volume analysis. Although volume in spot/CFD forex trading is generally not as accurate as in futures trading, this indicator is extremely helpful. It's also easy to identify divergences. Optional combination for who use this tool more accurate, you can add Multi stochastic or Multi MFI ( combine between short period and medium period ). The seller also very helpful, great job by the way. Very Recommended!!!.

