Gold Buy Trader
- Experts
- George Aguilor
- Versão: 6.2
- Atualizado: 9 outubro 2025
- Ativações: 5
Gold Buy Trader V105
Gold Buy Trader V105 is a professional Expert Advisor designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) and other major instruments with a refined buy-grid strategy. It combines oversold stochastic entries with an optional one-cycle sell mode, offering flexibility for both trending and ranging markets.
This version has been carefully optimized to meet strict MQL5 validation standards, ensuring smooth execution, stable performance, and compatibility across brokers.
Key Features
-
Buy-grid entry logic with stochastic confirmation
-
Optional one-cycle sell mode for additional flexibility
-
Multi-symbol scanning for Gold, Forex pairs, crypto, and commodities
-
Dynamic lot scaling with risk control options
-
Optimized for Gold but adaptable to other instruments
Inputs
-
MultiSymbolMode: true/false – choose between single or multi-symbol trading
-
SymbolsList: comma-separated symbols for scanning when enabled
-
StartLot: define the initial lot size
-
EnableGridScaling: true/false – control lot size scaling
-
Additional risk and management parameters available
Recommendations
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: H1 or higher
-
Account type: ECN or Raw Spread recommended
-
Starting balance: minimum 50,000 cent account (equivalent to $500 on a cent account)
Notes
This EA is designed for professional use and does not rely on arbitrage or unsafe high-frequency scalping. Results may vary depending on broker conditions and market volatility. Testing on a demo account is strongly recommended before live trading.
Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Gold Buy Trader V105 does not guarantee profits. This is not a get rich quick scheme. A wise investor priorities risk rather than profits. Use proper risk management and test settings before applying to a real account.
“Gold Buy Trader V105 – Smart, Stable, and Built for Professional Gold Trading.”