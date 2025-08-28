Strifor Smart Lot Calculator eng version

5

Strifor Lot Calculator is a tool for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders calculate the correct lot size based on risk and stop-loss.
It allows you to trade more consciously, manage risks better, and save time on manual calculations.

Advantages

  • Accurate risk control – automatically calculates the lot size according to your chosen risk %.

  • Two working modes – manual input or quick calculation using chart lines.

  • Supports all popular instruments – forex pairs, gold (XAUUSD), oil (USOIL/WTI), indices (US500, etc.).

  • Fast visual planning – simply move entry and stop-loss lines on the chart.

  • Works with your real account balance – no need for external calculators.

Inputs (Parameters)

  • Deposit – manual deposit value (or 0 = use current account balance).

  • RiskPercent – risk per trade in %.

  • StopLossPips – stop-loss in pips (only for manual mode).

  • Mode – true = Manual mode; false = Line mode.

Working Modes

Manual Mode
Enter deposit, risk, and stop-loss manually. The indicator calculates the optimal lot size.

Line Mode
Place two horizontal lines on the chart:

  • Entry line – planned entry price

  • Stop line – stop-loss level

The indicator measures the distance and instantly shows the lot size.

Important

  • Before using on a real account, test the indicator on a demo account.

  • Tick Value and contract specifications can vary depending on your broker (especially for gold, oil, and indices).

Example

For example: deposit $10,000, risk 2%, stop-loss 50 pips → the indicator will automatically calculate the position size (0.4 lots on EURUSD).


Vitovt
14
Vitovt 2025.09.02 20:21 
 

Good convenient indicator

milos_krc
54
milos_krc 2025.12.08 16:06 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Yulia
56
Yulia 2025.12.04 11:18 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Yuriy
44
Yuriy 2025.12.02 11:57 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

FcoJoseS
161
FcoJoseS 2025.11.26 18:47 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Nikolai Poltavskii
234
Nikolai Poltavskii 2025.11.26 10:17 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Vitovt
14
Vitovt 2025.09.02 20:21 
 

Good convenient indicator

Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
1329
Resposta do desenvolvedor Svitlana Shavkun 2025.09.07 09:56
Thanks for your feedback.
MVA Xutter
18
MVA Xutter 2025.08.29 11:48 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
1329
Resposta do desenvolvedor Svitlana Shavkun 2025.09.07 09:56
Thanks for your feedback.
Responder ao comentário