This EA’s here to back up your trading game with smart, repeatable pending orders.
It’s got two modes:

[1] Single Mode and [2] Double Mode.

Think of it like this:

·         Single Mode = only LONG or only SHORT pending orders (pick one and repeat it).

·         Double Mode = LIMIT or STOP pending orders (working both sides of the range).

[1] Single Mode – The One-Sided Sniper 🎯

Perfect when you just want to keep stacking only LONGs or only SHORTs.

Example time:
You’ve got $10,000 in your account. You’re trading EURUSD. Price is sitting at 1.160, and you expect it could drop to 1.100.
So… you open a SHORT at 1.160, lot size 0.10.

Now, price might head to 1.100 eventually, but markets rarely go straight in one direction. They move in ranges — down, up, down, down, up, down, up… you get the idea.

While holding your SHORT with TP at 1.180, you might want to sneak in some quick LONG trades during those small pullbacks — tight TP, maybe a trailing stop, kind of like scalping inside the bigger move.

That’s where Single Mode shines — it automates that one-sided repeat order setup for you.

[2] Double Mode – The Range Trader’s Sidekick 📏

This one’s built for range-bound strategies using LIMIT or STOP orders over and over.

Let’s say you believe WTI is bouncing between $50 and $80.
Your plan:

·         Above $70 → Open SHORTs.

·         Below $60 → Open LONGs.

With Double Mode set to LIMIT, you can pick a middle price — say $66 — and tell the EA how far each pending order should be from that middle.

From there, the EA keeps placing and managing those orders for you, so you can focus on the big picture while it does the heavy lifting.

🔥 Whether you’re sniping one direction with Single Mode or working both ends of the range with Double Mode, GridRepeaTrain keeps your pending order game smooth, steady, and stress-free.

 

Below you’ll find all the configuration parameter explanations so you can set up GridRepeaTrain exactly the way you want.
And hey — I’ve also put together a YouTube how-to video showing the setup in action, so you can see everything step-by-step. Go check it out! 🎥✨

Parameter Settings

  • OperationMode: Select the operation mode. Choose one of SingleMode or DoubleMode. Default is SingleMode.
  • UseRepeatMode: Enable or disable Repeat Mode.
    o    In Repeat Mode, when the price reaches a limit (or stop) order and a position is opened, after that position is closed, the same limit (or stop) order will be placed again.
    o    This repeats indefinitely.
    o    Set to true to enable Repeat Mode. Default is false.

  • NumberOfOrders: Number of limit (or stop) orders to place. Default: 10.
  • IntervalFactor: Interval between limit (or stop) orders.
    o    1.0= equal spacing.
    o    Value > 1.0 (e.g. 1.5) → spacing gets narrower the further away from the current price.
    o    Value < 1.0 (e.g. 0.5) → spacing gets narrower closer to the current price.
    o    Default: 1.0.
  • Lots: Order lot size. Default: 0.01.
  • MagicNumber: Magic number to assign to orders. If other EAs are running, make sure numbers do not overlap. If no other EAs are running, you can leave the default. Default: 880154.
  • StopLoss: Stop loss in points (*1). 0 disables Stop Loss. Default: 0.
  • TakeProfit: Take profit in points (*1). 0disables Take Profit. Default: 100.
  • UseTrailing: Enable/disable trailing stop. Set true to enable. Default: false.
  • TrailingStop: Starting point for trailing stop in points (*1).
    o    For buy positions: starts when price exceeds the input value above entry price.
    o    For sell positions: starts when price falls the input value below entry price.
    o    Default: 50.
  • TrailingDistance: Distance of stop loss from price when trailing starts, in points (*1).
    o    For buy: SL is set this many points below trailing start.
    o    For sell: SL is set this many points above trailing start.
    o    Default: 10.
  • TrailingStep: Sensitivity of trailing stop movement.
    o    Normally, you don't need to change this.
    o    If your broker warns you for too many modification requests, increase this value.
    o    Default: 1point.
  • UseBreakEven: Enable/disable break-even. Default: false.
  • BreakEven: Break-even trigger level in points (*1).
    o    For buy: starts when price exceeds the entry price by the set value.
    o    For sell: starts when price falls the set value below entry price.
    o    Default: 30.
  • BreakEvenProfit: Profit to lock in when break-even triggers, in points (*1).
    o    Default: 10 (spread not included; use a value larger than the spread).

Single Mode Settings (Used only in Single Mode)

  • OrderTypeMode: Direction of orders.
    o    BuyOnly→ buy orders only
    o    SellOnly→ sell orders only
    o    Default: BuyOnly.

Double Mode Settings (Used only in Double Mode)

  • OrderMode: Order type.
    o    LimitOrder→ limit orders
    o    StopOrder→ stop orders
    o    Default: LimitOrder.


OneClickClose Free
Hajime Tsuro
5 (5)
Utilitários
This is a forex supporting tool for all manual traders. You can close positions immediately at once on the MT4 Terminal by a single click. CLOSE SELL: You can close SHORT positions of the target currency pair (same as the chart you’re using this EA). CLOSE BUY: Same as above but LONG positions will be closed. CLOSE ALL: All opened positions will be closed (no matter of currency pairs). You can select the closing method from CLOSE ALL or CLOSE ONE BY ONE. You can choose the positions to be closed
FREE
OneClick Wonder light
Hajime Tsuro
Utilitários
This is a light version of OneClickWonder. It has a limitation of lotsize ( 0.01 ) and also the trade direction (only SELL ) and magic number is fiexd (magic number = 11 ) ------------------------------------ OneClickWonder manages open trades by   Magic Number   and   Symbol , providing: ·            Individual or Basket Trailing Stop ·            Optional Averaging system   (adds new trades automatically) ·            OneClickOrder buttons   (BUY / SELL directly from chart) ·            Works
FREE
AutoOrderModify Free
Hajime Tsuro
5 (2)
Utilitários
AutoOrderModify Free is a supporting tool for all Manual and System Forex Traders. It works perfectly for situations like: “I have a nice EA but lacks the Trailing and/or Break Even.” “I’m lazy to calculate SL and TP every time I open a position.” “I want to control all of my manual trades with Trailing/Break even” Anyone interested in this tool but want more function, please try the “ AutoOrderModifyEA Pro ”. The freeware version can’t manage positions by Magic Number but manage ALL positions.
FREE
ScalTrade Assist Pro 001
Hajime Tsuro
Utilitários
This is a free trial version of ScalTradeAssist Pro ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25920 ) You can use all functions of the tool without any restriction except the lot size. (fixed as 0.01) I hope you'd like it and decide to purchase the professional version :) Below is the explanation of the ScalTradeAssist Pro. *If you see that the orders are not being placed, please check your spread setting, this tool watches it and never place orders if the spread is not matching. ScalTradeAssis
FREE
ZigzagBreakout
Hajime Tsuro
Experts
***** Unlocking the Expertise: EA Source Code for Dedicated Learners ***** Commencing from November 2021 , the "EA + source code" version is at your disposal, ***** allowing those who purchase (not rent) this EA to explore its inner workings. *****T o acquire the source code, kindly direct your request, along with purchase information by sending messages to me. ***** Upon confirming your purchase, the source code will be extended to you. ***** < Disclaimer > ***** We provide the source code exc
ScalTradeAssist Pro
Hajime Tsuro
5 (1)
Utilitários
ScalTradeAssistPro: Empowering Manual Forex Traders with Enhanced Support The tool presents itself as a solution tailored to address specific scenarios, such as instances where brokers impose limitations on setting Stop Loss (SL) values in close proximity to the initial position value. Notably catering to the needs of scalping traders, ScalTradeAssistPro steps in with a unique capability—the ability to establish "virtual SL/TP" points. This innovative feature calculates both the Stop Loss and T
Early Morning Scalper ATR
Hajime Tsuro
Experts
Introducing Early Morning Scalper ATR: Precision Trading During Asian Forex Market A breakthrough in forex trading automation, the Early Morning Scalper ATR Expert Adviser offers a fully autonomous solution meticulously engineered for a specific window of opportunity—the early hours of the Asian Forex market. At its core, this innovative tool employs an advanced algorithm that orchestrates forex trading seamlessly. Augmenting its prowess are sophisticated internal indicators, which deftly ident
OneClickMagicTrader
Hajime Tsuro
Utilitários
Manual Forex Trading with Enhanced Functionality "OneClickMagicTrader," a powerful tool designed to cater to the needs of forex traders by simplifying various trading actions. Drawing parallels with the familiar "One Click Trading" feature of the MT4 terminal, OneClickMagicTrader allows traders to swiftly execute BUY or SELL orders with a single click. This tool, a brainchild of an avid trader who identified room for improvement, has now been shared with the entire forex community. Taking a st
WildCycleEA
Hajime Tsuro
Experts
Unveiling WILD CYCLE EA: A Strategy for Dynamic Market Trends Adaptive Trading in Motion Embarking on the trading landscape from June 2021, the WILD CYCLE EA presents an evolutionary approach to market-trend following. Pioneering a relentless pursuit of profit, this EA deftly adapts to shifting market dynamics. Navigating the Core Strategy At its heart lies a fundamental approach—initiating positions in the direction of positive SWAP, such as the EURUSD SHORT. These positions are meticulously c
AutoOrderModifyEAPro
Hajime Tsuro
Utilitários
AutoOrderModifyEAPro: A Vital Aid for Forex Traders, Both Manual and System-based Catering to the diverse needs of forex traders, whether engaged in manual or system-based trading, AutoOrderModifyEAPro emerges as a pivotal tool in this intricate landscape. The tool's efficacy is most evident in scenarios such as: Enhancing EA Strategies: Addressing the common dilemma of lacking Trailing and/or Break Even mechanisms in otherwise promising EAs. Streamlining Position Management: Overcoming the hass
StealthGapScalper Pro
Hajime Tsuro
Experts
Stealth Gap Scalper Pro is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market inefficiencies with a stealthy, tactical approach. Combining powerful gap trading strategies with smart grid averaging and night scalping techniques, this EA excels at capturing quick, reliable profits during low-volatility periods—especially Monday gaps and overnight moves. With configurable trade directions, automatic lot scaling, and an intelligent trailing stop system, Stealth Gap Scalper Pro ad
OneClick Wonder
Hajime Tsuro
Utilitários
OneClickWonder manages open trades by Magic Number and Symbol , providing: ·          Individual or Basket Trailing Stop ·          Optional Averaging system (adds new trades automatically) ·          OneClickOrder buttons (BUY / SELL directly from chart) ·          Works with manual trades (Magic 0) or EA trades by number. EA Features 1.      Basket Trailing       o     Groups trades with the same Magic Number and direction.       o     Stop Losses are adjusted based on weighted average price o
ZigzagBreakout MT5
Hajime Tsuro
Utilitários
***This is a MT5 version of ZigZag Breaout*** --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ***** Unlocking the Expertise: EA Source Code for Dedicated Learners ***** Commencing from November 2021 , the "EA + source code" version is at your disposal, ***** allowing those who purchase (not rent) this EA to explore its inner workings. *****T o acquire the source code, kindly direct your request, along with purchase
