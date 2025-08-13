GridRepeaTrain

🎯 Meet GridRepeaTrain — Your Pending Orders Wingman!

This EA’s here to back up your trading game with smart, repeatable pending orders.
It’s got two modes:

---------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Single Mode and [2] Double Mode.

Think of it like this:

·         Single Mode = only LONG or only SHORT pending orders (pick one and repeat it).

·         Double Mode = LIMIT or STOP pending orders (working both sides of the range).

[1] Single Mode – The One-Sided Sniper 🎯

Perfect when you just want to keep stacking only LONGs or only SHORTs.

Example time:
You’ve got $10,000 in your account. You’re trading EURUSD. Price is sitting at 1.160, and you expect it could drop to 1.100.
So… you open a SHORT at 1.160, lot size 0.10.

Now, price might head to 1.100 eventually, but markets rarely go straight in one direction. They move in ranges — down, up, down, down, up, down, up… you get the idea.

While holding your SHORT with TP at 1.180, you might want to sneak in some quick LONG trades during those small pullbacks — tight TP, maybe a trailing stop, kind of like scalping inside the bigger move.

That’s where Single Mode shines — it automates that one-sided repeat order setup for you.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

[2] Double Mode – The Range Trader’s Sidekick 📏

This one’s built for range-bound strategies using LIMIT or STOP orders over and over.

Let’s say you believe WTI is bouncing between $50 and $80.
Your plan:

·         Above $70 → Open SHORTs.

·         Below $60 → Open LONGs.

With Double Mode set to LIMIT, you can pick a middle price — say $66 — and tell the EA how far each pending order should be from that middle.

From there, the EA keeps placing and managing those orders for you, so you can focus on the big picture while it does the heavy lifting.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

🔥 Whether you’re sniping one direction with Single Mode or working both ends of the range with Double Mode, GridRepeaTrain keeps your pending order game smooth, steady, and stress-free.

 

Below you’ll find all the configuration parameter explanations so you can set up GridRepeaTrain exactly the way you want.
And hey — I’ve also put together a YouTube how-to video showing the setup in action, so you can see everything step-by-step. Go check it out! 🎥✨

Parameter Settings

  • OperationMode: Select the operation mode. Choose one of SingleMode or DoubleMode. Default is SingleMode.
  • UseRepeatMode: Enable or disable Repeat Mode.
    o    In Repeat Mode, when the price reaches a limit (or stop) order and a position is opened, after that position is closed, the same limit (or stop) order will be placed again.
    o    This repeats indefinitely.
    o    Set to true to enable Repeat Mode. Default is false.

  • NumberOfOrders: Number of limit (or stop) orders to place. Default: 10.
  • IntervalFactor: Interval between limit (or stop) orders.
    o    1.0= equal spacing.
    o    Value > 1.0 (e.g. 1.5) → spacing gets narrower the further away from the current price.
    o    Value < 1.0 (e.g. 0.5) → spacing gets narrower closer to the current price.
    o    Default: 1.0.
  • Lots: Order lot size. Default: 0.01.
  • MagicNumber: Magic number to assign to orders. If other EAs are running, make sure numbers do not overlap. If no other EAs are running, you can leave the default. Default: 880154.
  • StopLoss: Stop loss in points (*1). 0 disables Stop Loss. Default: 0.
  • TakeProfit: Take profit in points (*1). 0disables Take Profit. Default: 100.
  • UseTrailing: Enable/disable trailing stop. Set true to enable. Default: false.
  • TrailingStop: Starting point for trailing stop in points (*1).
    o    For buy positions: starts when price exceeds the input value above entry price.
    o    For sell positions: starts when price falls the input value below entry price.
    o    Default: 50.
  • TrailingDistance: Distance of stop loss from price when trailing starts, in points (*1).
    o    For buy: SL is set this many points below trailing start.
    o    For sell: SL is set this many points above trailing start.
    o    Default: 10.
  • TrailingStep: Sensitivity of trailing stop movement.
    o    Normally, you don't need to change this.
    o    If your broker warns you for too many modification requests, increase this value.
    o    Default: 1point.
  • UseBreakEven: Enable/disable break-even. Default: false.
  • BreakEven: Break-even trigger level in points (*1).
    o    For buy: starts when price exceeds the entry price by the set value.
    o    For sell: starts when price falls the set value below entry price.
    o    Default: 30.
  • BreakEvenProfit: Profit to lock in when break-even triggers, in points (*1).
    o    Default: 10 (spread not included; use a value larger than the spread).

Single Mode Settings (Used only in Single Mode)

  • OrderTypeMode: Direction of orders.
    o    BuyOnly→ buy orders only
    o    SellOnly→ sell orders only
    o    Default: BuyOnly.

Double Mode Settings (Used only in Double Mode)

  • OrderMode: Order type.
    o    LimitOrder→ limit orders
    o    StopOrder→ stop orders
    o    Default: LimitOrder.


Video GridRepeaTrain
推荐产品
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
专家
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
专家
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
专家
解锁您的交易潜力，使用智能资金化HFT EA！ 无需VPS/无需设置文件/享受即插即用/请查看下方的简易设置视频 限时促销价格 我很兴奋地分享我的交易秘密——智能资金化EA。我已经用完美的成功率征服了数百个挑战，现在轮到您提升您的交易游戏了！ 此EA旨在通过允许使用其服务的道具公司的HFT挑战。如果挑战不允许使用HFT/资金账户/实盘账户，请不要使用它。 智能资金化HFT EA的独特之处： 挑战掌控： 在几乎所有HFT挑战中经过验证的成功，确保了100%的成功率。它不仅仅是一个工具；它是一个经过验证的强大工具。 极致简约： 无需陷入复杂的设置或VPS设置。加载它，调整手数大小，然后点击运行按钮——极致简约。 为什么分享？时间宝贵，挑战可能真的令人头疼。由于我不能再承担更多的挑战，我想，为什么不分享财富呢？所以我们来到了这里。 独家限时租赁选项：限时抓住机会在MQL5市场以促销价格租赁智能资金化EA。在您的挑战中测试它，体验它的魔力。 购买它：准备承诺？购买智能资金化EA，将您的交易提升到新的水平。在成功的挑战后请留下真实的评论。 评论激励：对于买家，这里有一个特别的待遇。留下评论后，如
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
HMA Trend Expert
Alexander Fedosov
5 (1)
专家
HMA Trend robot for professional traders works with a set of Hull moving averages( HMA ). Advisor Parameters Use Trade Panel  — Use the visual panel to configure and trade robot. Lot  — Lot size for a market entry. Take Profit(points)  — Take Profit for an open order. Stop Loss(points)  — Stol Loss for an open order. Max Spread(0 - disabled)  — Maximum allowable spread at which you can enter the market. 0 - disabled. Magic number  — The magic number of the robot. EA Comment  — Comments of robot.
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
专家
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
专家
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
专家
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
实用工具
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
专家
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 是一款独特的智能交易系统，可以通过图表上的交易面板手动或 100% 自动交易 Matrix Arrow Indicator 的 MT4 信号。 Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 将在其早期阶段确定当前趋势，从多达 10 个标准指标中收集信息和数据，它们是：平均定向运动指数 (ADX) ， 商品渠道指数 (CCI) ， 经典 Heiken Ashi 蜡烛 ， 移动平均线 ， 移动平均收敛散度 (MACD) ， 相对活力指数 (RVI) ， 相对强弱指数 (RSI) ， 抛物线SAR ， 随机振荡器 ， 威廉姆斯的百分比范围 。 当所有指标给出有效的买入或卖出信号时，相应的箭头将打印在图表上，在下一个蜡烛/柱线的开盘时表示强劲的上升趋势/下降趋势。用户可以选择使用哪些指标，并可以单独调整每个指标的参数。使用 Matrix Arrow EA MT4 ，您可以直接从图表上的交易面板手动交易 Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 信号，或使用 100% 算法交易选项 100% 自动交易！ 注意力:   如果您想用您的
Exclusive DC
Natalyia Nikitina
专家
Exclusive DC — Prop Firm 挑战顾问 (XAUUSD) Exclusive DC 是一款专为黄金 (XAUUSD) 交易设计的算法，专门为参加 Prop Firm 挑战的交易者打造。该顾问已完全优化，安装后即可立即使用。用户的主要任务是风险管理，其他流程均由系统自动完成。 注意！购买后请立即联系我 ，以获取详细的安装和设置说明！ 重要提示： 如果您不了解 Prop Firm Challenge，请不要购买此顾问。 独特性： 顾问不使用马丁格尔或网格策略，确保回撤有限。算法仅开一笔交易，并设置严格的止损和止盈 —— 这正是它在 Prop Firm 挑战中脱颖而出的原因。 主要优势 针对 XAUUSD 优化： 无需额外的设置文件 简便： 安装和启动仅需几分钟 自动化： 市场分析与交易执行 24/5 资金保护： Guardian 模式防止深度回撤 灵活性： 可选择 AutoCommander（动态手数）或 PrimeLot（固定手数） 重要说明 该顾问仅适用于 Prop Firm 挑战 在真实或资助账户中，因点差扩大和滑点增加，顾问将失效 如果 Prop Firm 条
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
专家
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
专家
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
指标
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
专家
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Dynamic Trader EA MT4
Jamal El Alama
专家
Elevate your trading experience with   Dynamic Trader EA MT4 , a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators:   RSI   ( Relative Strength Index ),   Stochastic Oscillator ,   MACD   ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and   ATR   ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility. IMP
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
专家
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 自动为任意订单设置精确的止盈止损价格 ️ 兼容所有交易对和EA，可按品种或魔术编号筛选 此EA允许你使用确切价格值（例如 EURUSD 的 1.12345 ）来定义并设置止盈 (TP) 和止损 (SL)。不使用点数或点差，直接精确控制所有订单的出场位置，可按图表或魔术编号过滤。 主要功能： 按精确价格即时修改TP和SL 适用于所有订单、当前品种或特定魔术编号 ️ 使用0移除TP或SL 一旦附加图表即可自动运行 兼容所有交易品种 适用于： 需要快速管理TP/SL的手动交易者 需要自定义退出逻辑的EA用户 管理多订单的交易者 有问题或建议？ 欢迎留言反馈。 你的建议会推动插件的持续改进！ Keywords: 精确设置止盈止损, MT4止盈止损管理, 自动设置TP SL, 修改订单MT4, EA管理工具, 设置TP SL价格, MT4订单管理EA, 智能交易管理器
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
专家
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
“Auto FIBO Pro” Crypto_Forex 指标 - 是交易中的绝佳辅助工具！ - 指标自动计算并放置在图表斐波那契水平和局部趋势线（红色）上。 - 斐波那契水平指示价格可能反转的关键区域。 - 最重要的水平是 23.6%、38.2%、50% 和 61.8%。 - 您可以将其用于反转剥头皮或区域网格交易。 - 还有很多机会可以使用 Auto FIBO Pro 指标来改进您当前的系统。 - 它具有信息价差掉期显示 - 它显示所连接的外汇对的当前价差和掉期。 - 显示屏还显示账户余额、净值和保证金。 - 可以将信息价差掉期显示定位在图表的任何角落： 0 - 左上角，1 - 右上角，2 - 左下角，3 - 右下角。 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
专家
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
实用工具
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
Karman
Vladislav Filippov
专家
Karman is a fully automated trading advisor working on a М30 timeframe. The settings of the advisor are based on the safe trading, the essence of which is to close the transaction, while achieving a positive profitability dynamism of several points, which allows the user to reduce the costs of opening losing trades. The Expert Advisor is multi-functional and does not require a specific type of account for the normal operation of all functions embedded in it. The advisor’s manual involves encapsu
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
指标
SMC Venom 模型 BPR 指標是針對在智慧貨幣 (SMC) 概念內工作的交易者的專業工具。它會自動辨識價格圖表上的兩種關鍵模式： FVG （公平價值缺口）是三根蠟燭的組合，其中第一根和第三根蠟燭之間存在缺口。它在水平之間形成一個沒有成交量支撐的區域，這通常會導致價格調整。 BPR （平衡價格區間）是兩種 FVG 模式的組合，形成一個「橋樑」 - 當價格以低成交量活動移動時，突破並返回到水平的區域，從而在蠟燭之間產生間隙。 這些模式可協助交易者透過分析圖表上的交易量和價格動態（大型市場參與者和普通參與者之間的互動）來識別關鍵的支撐/阻力位、突破區域和切入點。 此指標以矩形和箭頭的形式可視化模式，也支援靈活的警報設定。 主要特點： 模式顯示模式：選擇顯示 BPR 模式（看漲和看跌）或 FVG 模式（看漲和看跌）。 可以隱藏所有圖表分析模式。 以條數過濾：BPR 結構中 FVG 之間的最小/最大距離。 訊號的附加視覺化： 箭頭有 9 種類型可供選擇（標準、細、分形等）或手動輸入 Wingdings 代碼，其表格可以選擇性地顯示在圖表上。 使用 ATR 配置顏色、尺寸及其相對於價格
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
ET9 for MT4
Hui Qiu
5 (3)
专家
ET9  新上架，推出促销活动 仅剩几个副本，699美元 下一个价格：799美元 最终售价：1599美元 最佳黄金(XAUUSD)自动交易程序！ ET9 MT4 版   更新4.80 !!   重要更新： 合并Dragon Ball 的H4突破策略，优化参数， 添加 MaxStopLoss 和 MaxTakeProfit 参数 包括免费的 ET1 MT4版:  https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/113219 Dragon Ball MT4 版 更新v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/116521 描述 ET9 MT4 版是一款在  (XAUUSD)  黄金交易中拥有9合一交易策略的强大自动交易程序 其中包括Dragon Ball的H4突破策略，ET9的日线突破策略，在黄金价格实现突破时尤为有效！ 请在可视模式下对 ET9 进行回测，以便了解 ET9 的工作原理是多么专业。回测过程可能会很慢，请耐心等待 这9大策略结合在一起的ET9 ，与其它一些虚假“完美回测”EA有着很大的区
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
专家
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
Trendline Trade Panel
Sugianto
5 (1)
专家
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
EA Gold EZIndy
Mr Kraisit Chompungam
专家
Advantages of EA Gold EZIndy: You get profit from trading every day It can work with other EAs and trading systems The EA has a trading panel that allows the trader to open trades manually. All trades, opened through the trading panel, are managed by the EA and are closed with profit automatically How to set up EA Gold EZIndy: Simply add the EA to the XAUUSD 4H chart and activate the auto-trading function in the Expert Advisor and in the MetaTrader terminal To activate the news filter, you n
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
专家
歡迎來到指數！ 道具準備就緒！ -> 在這裡 下載設定文件 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT 將我 15 年在創建專業交易演算法方面的經驗帶入指數市場。 EA 使用經過深思熟慮的演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   我很高興地說，在多年的 EA 開發過程中，我已經完善了這個策略 該 EA 專為 US500、US30 和 NAS100 指數交易而開發。 這些市場特別適合這種類型的策略交易。 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該
该产品的买家也购买
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT4 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT4 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL4 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT4 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 Local
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。 附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 应用程序说明 - 模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR - 它禁用比率。  
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
实用工具
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (复制猫MT4) 不仅仅是一个简单的本地交易复制工具；它是一个为当今交易挑战而设计的完整风险管理与执行框架。从 prop firm 挑战到个人账户管理，它都能通过强大的执行力、资本保护、灵活配置以及先进的交易处理来适应各种情况。 该复制器同时支持 Master（发送端） 和 Slave（接收端） 模式，能够实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及 Close By 操作。它兼容模拟账户与真实账户，支持交易或投资者密码，并通过持久交易记忆系统（Persistent Trade Memory）确保即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启后也能恢复。可同时管理多个 Master 与 Slave，并通过前缀/后缀自动调整或自定义符号映射来处理跨平台或跨经纪商差异。 使用手册/设置: Copy Cat Trading Copier 使用手册 Copy Cat More MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139088 加入频道: https://www.mql5.com/en/cha
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
实用工具
平均助手——这种交易辅助工具将使用两种技术帮助您平均之前无利可图的头寸： 标准平均 对冲，随后根据趋势开仓 该实用程序能够 一次性筛选出多个不同方向的未平仓头寸，包括买入和卖出头寸。例如，您建了一个卖出仓位和一个买入仓位，但两个仓位均未盈利，或者一个仓位亏损，一个仓位盈利但盈利不足，您想对这两个仓位进行平均，以便平仓——我的“平均助手”实用程序可以帮助您。 平均助手实用程序 - 允许您自动计算下一个仓位的规模、下单价格、平均仓位和平仓的方向以及您指定的获利规模。 该实用程序还允许您使用“买入”和“卖出”按钮开仓。您只需指定所需的止盈大小和起始手数即可。实用程序本身将以最初指定的止盈价或平均价平仓，并会尝试以平均价平仓，同时考虑您为平均系列设置的止盈。 事实上，对于那些接受并理解平均线逻辑，同时又了解其风险的人来说，这款工具将是一个非常实用的助手。在 95% 的情况下，这项技术将帮助您全自动平仓并获利。 要开始工作，只需将实用程序拖到图表上，设置平均的 TP 大小并单击“开始平均”按钮，实用程序将尝试通过单个获利来关闭图表上所有未平仓交易。 使用此实用程序时，您初始开仓的交易量不应过大
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
实用工具
Risk/Reward Tool是一款专业级EA（智能交易系统），旨在彻底改变您在MetaTrader 4中规划、可视化和执行交易的方式。无论您是重视精确风险管理的自主交易者，还是需要直观测试交易设置的策略开发者，这款工具都能在一个优雅直观的界面中提供您所需的一切。 与基础的仓位计算器不同，Risk/Reward Tool将可视化交易规划与即时执行功能、实时盈亏监控和全面的交易管理功能相结合。该工具与MT4策略测试器完全兼容，让您能够练习交易策略并完善方法，无需冒真实资金的风险。 完整使用手册请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766244 MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158601 主要功能 可视化交易规划 可拖拽调整的入场、止损和止盈线 随交易参数调整实时更新的彩色风险/收益区域 基于ATR的自动止损计算，实现波动率调整的仓位管理 可配置的风险收益比，带可视化显示 支持市价单和挂单（限价单/止损单），根据入场线位置自动判断 智能仓位计算 以账户余额百分比或固定金
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
实用工具
立即在一張圖表上查看按日和按週的已平倉交易歷史記錄、當前未平倉交易以及外匯風險敞口！使用熱圖來識別有利可圖的交易以及您交易組合中的當前虧損情況。 快速關閉按鈕 使用快速關閉按鈕可以關閉單一符號的每筆交易、全部關閉單筆交易，或點擊按鈕以取得部分利潤或損失。不再需要在清單中尋找交易並研究如何關閉部分交易。儀表板還會顯示您在交易外匯對時目前對每種貨幣符號的風險敞口，這可以幫助您識別重大新聞事件發生前可能過度暴露的領域。您可以使用按鈕在新聞發布前立即快速降低您的風險，或者如果新聞已經發生並為您帶來利潤，只需單擊即可快速獲得該利潤！ 開放交易熱圖 交易熱圖是一種視覺化工具，專為使用頭寸交易或波段交易策略的交易者設計，使用美元成本平均法來擴大和縮小交易規模。您可以快速識別您的投資組合中可以存入的單一交易，以及您可以部分平倉的虧損交易。只需使用全部或部分關閉按鈕即可立即賺錢並降低風險。 快速識別控制回撤的機會 虧損控制切換「D 按鈕」將突出顯示您的投資組合中所有虧損高於每個交易符號平均價格的交易。這是透過在所有符號的單一交易周圍添加一個矩形來實現的，這樣您就可以看到首先要關注哪些交易。 這使
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
实用工具
MetaTrader 4 的交易复制器。     它从任何账户复制外汇交易、头寸、订单。 它是最好的贸易复印机之一     MT4 - MT4，MT5 - MT4     为了   复制 MT4     版本（或     MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5     为了   复制MT5     版本）。 MT5版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 复印机 版本       MetaTrader 5 终端 (   МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5   )-   Copylot 客户端 MT5 独特的复制算法将所有交易从主账户准确复制到您的客户账户。 该产品还以其高运行速度而著称，并且具有强大的错误处理能力。 一组强大的功能。 该程序可以在多个终端绑定上运行。 使用它作为您在一个账户上交易的多个账户的交易 的同步器 ， - COPYLOT 会将您的交易复制到其他终端。 从已关闭的账户中复制 Invest 密码； 部分关闭仅从 mt4 到 mt4 从模拟账户复制到
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
实用工具
交易面板是一个多功能的交易助手。该应用程序包含超过 50 个用于手动交易的交易功能，并允许您自动化大多数交易操作。 注意，该应用程序在策略测试器中不起作用。购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。演示版 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易。 让您一键执行交易操作： 通过自动风险计算打开挂单和仓位。 一键打开多个订单和仓位。 打开订单网格。 按组关闭挂单和持仓。 头寸反转（关闭买入并打开卖出或关闭卖出并打开买入）。 锁定头寸（开立额外头寸，以平衡买入和卖出头寸的交易量）。 一键部分平仓所有仓位。 为同一价格水平的所有头寸设置止盈和止损。 将所有头寸的止损设置为该头寸的盈亏平衡水平。 开单建仓时，您可以应用以下功能： 计算交易量的多个订单或仓位之间的分布（一键开仓多个订单或仓位时）。 图表上未来订单交易水平的可视化。 设置开仓时允许的最大点差大小。 止盈和止损之间的自动比率。 虚拟止损和止盈。 根据当前点差的大小自动增加止损和止盈的大小。 根据 ATR 指标的读数计算止盈和止损。 设置挂单的到期日期。 挂单设置为“追踪”（挂单自动跟随当前价格移动指定距离）。 管理通过移动终端（手机）开立
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
实用工具
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro 是一个强大的工具，多账户之间进行远程复制的贸易超过互联网不同的位置。这是一个信号提供商的理想解决方案，谁想要与全球范围内对自己规则的人分享他的贸易。一个供应商的交易可以复制到多接收器和一个接收器可以得到贸易额从多供应商也是如此。 供应商和接收器可与供电内置的数据库管理系统来管理他的合作伙伴名单。 这个工具允许全局配置模式（copy过来互联网）和本地模式（在同一台PC/服务器内复制）之间进行选择。 要求： MetaTrader4的4.00版构建670或以上。 参考： 如果你只需要在本地复制与更低的价格，你可以检查Auto Trade Copier在： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/4676 以下是亮点功能：     在一个工具提供商或接收器之间转换角色。     一个供应商的交易可以复制到多接收器和一个接收器可以从多个供应商收到交易。     供应/接收器可通过供电数据库管理系统，而无需额外的工具管理自己的接收器/供应商名单（添加，删除，编辑，启用/禁用）。     全球模式（copy过来互联网）和本
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
实用工具
MT4 至 Telegram 信号提供者 是一款易用、可完全自定义的工具，它使发送信号到 Telegram 成为可能，将您的账户变成信号提供者。 消息的格式 可以完全自定义！ 但是，为了简便使用，您也可以选择一个预设模板，并能够启用或禁用消息的特定部分。 [ 演示 ]  [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 可通过 用户指南 获取逐步说明。 无需了解 Telegram API；开发者提供所需的一切。 主要特性 自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情的能力 您可以创建分层订阅模型，例如铜牌、银牌、金牌。金牌订阅可获得所有信号等。 按订单号、符号或备注过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表的屏幕截图 在发送的屏幕截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外验证 推迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情的全透明度： 新的市场订单 *附带屏幕截图 订单修改（止损、获利点） 已关闭订单 *附带屏幕截图 部分关闭订单 ** 新的挂起订单 修改的挂起订单（进场价格） 挂起订单激活（
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
实用工具
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) — 一款专为 MetaTrader 4 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何指标、智能交易系统和脚本，操作方式与标准图表同样便捷。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 秒级图表的优势 支持 1至900秒 的时间框架图表。 即时加载 历史数据，通过从MT5终端导入Tick数据库。 要导入tick数据，首先需要在MT5终端中启动 Tick Database 工具。 数据实时更新， 无延迟或滞后 。 可同时创建 多个秒级图表 。 秒级图表的理想应用场景 剥头皮交易 和高频交易。 精确的入场和出场时机。 在短时间框架下测试交易策略。 时间框架设置 默认设置包含以下时间框架： S1、S2、S3、S4、S5、S6、S10、S12、S15、S20、S30、S40 。 你可以轻松设置你的秒级时间框架，从 1 到 900 秒 。 可配置参
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
实用工具
一键交易的交易面板。处理头寸和订单！通过图表或键盘进行交易 交易小组进行人工交易。您可以从图表（图表窗口）或键盘进行交易。打开和关闭，反向和锁定。处理职位和订单！ МetaТrader4中主要订单的交易控制面板：买入，卖出，买入，买入，卖出，卖出限制，收盘，删除，修改，追踪止损，止损，止损。 MT5版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 从符号窗口交易并从键盘交易！ 您正在为MetaTrader 4终端提供一个独特的插件 - 虚拟控制面板VirtualTradePad。 Description on English 注意！如果您想学习如何交易 策略测试器  ，请查看我们的免费 TesterPad 实用程序 VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞赛中 获得二等奖 。 工作标签 职位标签   -使用职位： 开/关买入和卖出， 冲销所有头寸， 锁定一个共同的立场， 更改止损/获利， 设定一般的止损/获利的位置， 启用追踪止损， 实现盈亏平衡 只平
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
实用工具
专业的交易复制解决方案，支持多终端同步。 RS Trade Copier 是一款可靠且灵活的MetaTrader 4交易复制系统。该程序适合专业交易员、信号服务商以及个人投资者使用，能够以高精度和低延迟将一个或多个信号源（Provider）的交易操作同步到一个或多个接收端（Client）。支持简单自动配置和高级手动设置。不会干扰手动或其他EA开的订单。完全 在MT4本地运行 ，无需第三方服务器。 本产品自2008年开始开发，经过多年实际交易环境验证。 核心功能 双模式： 信号源（Provider） 与 接收端（Client） 。 自动发现 活跃信号源。 为每个交易品种设置 灵活的复制规则 。 完整支持 部分平仓 操作。 反向功能 ：多空互换。 自动修正品种名称 ：适配不同经纪商。 极低延迟 ：订单执行仅需毫秒级。 支持 多终端集群配置 。 应用场景 多账户同步 一个信号源和无限个接收端。 信号聚合 多个信号源和一个接收端。 目标用户 管理客户资金的交易员。 信号服务和套利系统。 使用多终端的投资者。 需要克隆交易到多个账户的算法交易者。 RS Trade Copier 设置指南
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT5 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
Auto Grid trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
实用工具
自动网格：  基于您现有交易自动创建网格订单。 自动化复杂交易策略   采用先进的网格系统，检测新头寸并自动创建优化的订单阵列。 多功能工具 ：66+ 功能，包括自动网格工具  |   如有疑问请联系我   |   MT5版本 A. 智能交易检测与监控： 特定品种或全面投资组合扫描 高级订单类型检测与精确分类 策略监控启动：立即、延迟或条件触发 魔术号码集成，兼容算法策略 B. 高级网格配置： 策略性订单布局：   多种定位方法 智能方向逻辑：   同向、反向或基于市场的订单创建 精确订单数量：   可定制的网格密度和结构 高级偏移系统：   固定间距或动态百分比递进 全面水平管理：   止损/止盈继承，保持规模或价格一致性 复杂手数调整：   固定、递增或策略性递减 到期控制：   自定义时间范围或继承原订单设置 C. 高级退出策略自动化： 多种平仓方法，精确执行策略 条件触发终止，提供全面触发选项 投资组合优化，配备最佳入场保留系统 高级自动化管理 一键策略激活，立即实施 全面状态监控，提供详细报告 预设系统，快速部署和优化策略 额外输入设置  （界面）： 字体大小 面板大小（百
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
实用工具
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
实用工具
探索革命性的X2 Copy MT4，体验即时交易复制。仅需10秒设置，您将获得一个强大的工具，以前所未有的速度（低于0.1秒）在单台Windows计算机或VPS上的MetaTrader终端之间同步交易。 无论您是在管理多个账户、跟随信号还是扩展策略，X2 Copy MT4都能以无与伦比的精确度和控制力适应您的工作流程。停止等待 — 以市场领先的速度和可靠性开始复制。立即下载 试用版 。 *重要提示：使用MT5终端需要单独的X2 Copy MT5版本 X2 Copy MT4/5 设置和功能说明 | 如何安装 X2 Copy 试用版 功能特点 高速复制 — 交易传输时间少于0.1秒 支持所有复制类型的通用支持：MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5 直观界面，10秒内即时设置 7/24 稳定运行 — 与Windows PC和Windows VPS完全兼容 灵活的账户间复制：真实 > 真实，真实 > 模拟，模拟 > 真实，模拟 > 模拟，适用于所有经纪商 多通道复制 — 能够从一个或多个发送方账户复制到一个或多个接收方账户 安全复制 (read-only) —
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
实用工具
This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
实用工具
跟单->方便快捷的界面交互,用户上手即用       ->>>> 推荐在windows电脑,或者VPS Windows上使用 特色功能: 多样化个性跟单设置: 1.对不同的信号源可以设置不同的手数模式 2.不同的信号源分别设置正向反向跟单 3.信号分别设置注释 4.是否根据合约手数校准手数 多样化个性跟单设置2: 1.对不同的品种可以设置不同的手数模式 2.不同的品种分别设置正向反向跟单 3.信号分别设置注释 4.是否根据合约手数校准手数 注释过滤,MAGIC过滤，信号手数过滤，本地品种过滤 净持仓模式（该模式下手数计算仅支持倍率） 工作时间设置 反向同步接收端的平仓 订单绑定功能：任意订单可以绑定到设置信号源订单上 （双击表格更改） 账户风险控制  基本功能: 跟单正常交互速度0.5s以下 自动检测信号源,并显示信号源账号列表 自动匹配品种,不同平台常用交易品种(后缀不同等特殊情况)95%自动匹配,基本无需手动设置,品种映射表可随意双击更改对应品种.(映射表具有快速搜索品种功能) 4种手数计算模式(1.倍率 2.固定手数 3.自适应资金风险 4.源账户资金比例风险) 特殊手数模式
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
实用工具
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
实用工具
一旦您確定了要進行交易的關鍵區域，就會自動交易支撐和阻力或供需區域。該 EA 允許您只需單擊即可繪製買入和賣出區域，然後將它們準確地放置在您預期價格轉向的位置。然後，EA 會監控這些區域，並根據您為這些區域指定的價格行為自動進行交易。一旦進行初始交易，EA 就會在您放置的相反區域（即目標區域）獲利。然後，您有兩種選擇，要么關閉交易並繪製新的區域進入，要么獲利退出並立即反向反向交易，創建「始終在」的市場風格策略。 包含輸入和策略的完整手冊位於： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 該 EA 專為在市場上不使用固定或硬止損的頭寸交易者或美元成本平均交易策略而設計。相反，它的目的是透過在下一個可用支撐或阻力區域以相同方向進行新交易來縮小不正確的交易，並調整您在市場中頭寸的平​​均價格。如果需要的話，還有備用退出標準，形式為每筆交易的最大損失金額或基於時間的退出。 只需按下按鈕即可繪製準備放置在感興趣等級的區域。 關閉按鈕和關閉最舊的按鈕可退出所有交易，或僅退出舊交易（如果它們跌幅過大而無法立即調整您的平均頭寸）。 適用於任何時間範圍內的
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
实用工具
此筛选器可让您识别在选定时间段（时间范围）内超出通常超买（增长百分比）或超卖（下降百分比）的资产。 市场受法律支配，买得便宜，卖得贵，但如果没有自动扫描仪，您将很难识别比平时更超买或超卖的货币/股票，例如，在本周内，或当前小时或月份。 仪器可能有几十个或几百个，有时只是物理上可能没有时间手动分析所有东西，这些问题可以使用 Screener 轻松解决 筛选器可以做什么 扫描仪可用于任何 TF 扫描仪适用于货币、股票、加密货币、商品、指数和其他工具 识别资产的逻辑是通用的，因为它基于市场的基本规律 在筛选器的帮助下，您可以根据不同的策略进行工作，最常见的一种是 Pump 和 Dump 揭示每种工具的平均值 - SoftimoTrade Screener 不仅可以确定所选 TF 上资产的超买和超卖情况，还可以计算所选时间段内价格变化的平均值。 此外，所有当前增长率或下降率高于平常的工具都被标为红色，之后可以单独打开所选工具并进行更详细的分析。 使用筛选器的策略变体 对于超买资产↓表，我们正在寻找当前超买指数高于平常的资产，转到图表，更详细地分析资产，如果我们看到一个有趣的切入点，则沿着趋势
Bermaui Manual EA
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
实用工具
这是一个交易网格系统的半自动专家顾问。这个想法是逐渐在市场中占据不同的位置，然后计算它们的盈亏平衡水平。当价格超过此盈亏平衡点达到预定距离时，所有打开的订单都会关闭。 重要信息 这是用户指南：   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567 您可以在此处使用我的任何其他产品尝试此 EA： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bermaui314/seller 重要功能 EA 具有止损机制，以保护交易资金免受意外结果的影响。 您可以交易任何 MT4 符号，例如 EURUSD - XAUUSD - 石油 - 比特币。 您可以交易任何 MT4 时间范围。 我建议从 VPS 运行 EA。 参数和默认设置 1) 资金管理设置 开始批量。 建议使用默认设置为每 500 美元 0.01，杠杆为 1:400 或更多。 批次指数。 下一个订单的乘法大小。例如，如果起始手数为 0.01，手数指数为 2，则网格的手数大小将如下所示：0.01 – 0.02 – 0.04 – 0.08...等。 以点数获利。 盈亏平衡后的利润距离以点为单
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
实用工具
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver. The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data. Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT4： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 转 MT4 简化您的交易流程，这款先进的实用程序旨在将交易信号直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天复制到您的 MetaTrader 4 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案确保信号执行的无缝衔接，拥有无与伦比的精度和丰富的自定义选项，从而节省您的时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 使用用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松获取和管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含自定义例外词（例如“报告”、“摘要”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 当信号指定点而不是价格时自动计算入场点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式定制订单规模：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 配置滑点、挂单到期和重试设置以实现完美执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或匹配自定义
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
实用工具
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
作者的更多信息
OneClickClose Free
Hajime Tsuro
5 (5)
实用工具
This is a forex supporting tool for all manual traders. You can close positions immediately at once on the MT4 Terminal by a single click. CLOSE SELL: You can close SHORT positions of the target currency pair (same as the chart you’re using this EA). CLOSE BUY: Same as above but LONG positions will be closed. CLOSE ALL: All opened positions will be closed (no matter of currency pairs). You can select the closing method from CLOSE ALL or CLOSE ONE BY ONE. You can choose the positions to be closed
FREE
OneClick Wonder light
Hajime Tsuro
实用工具
This is a light version of OneClickWonder. It has a limitation of lotsize ( 0.01 ) and also the trade direction (only SELL ) and magic number is fiexd (magic number = 11 ) ------------------------------------ OneClickWonder manages open trades by   Magic Number   and   Symbol , providing: ·            Individual or Basket Trailing Stop ·            Optional Averaging system   (adds new trades automatically) ·            OneClickOrder buttons   (BUY / SELL directly from chart) ·            Works
FREE
ScalTrade Assist Pro 001
Hajime Tsuro
实用工具
This is a free trial version of ScalTradeAssist Pro ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25920 ) You can use all functions of the tool without any restriction except the lot size. (fixed as 0.01) I hope you'd like it and decide to purchase the professional version :) Below is the explanation of the ScalTradeAssist Pro. *If you see that the orders are not being placed, please check your spread setting, this tool watches it and never place orders if the spread is not matching. ScalTradeAssis
FREE
AutoOrderModify Free
Hajime Tsuro
5 (2)
实用工具
AutoOrderModify Free is a supporting tool for all Manual and System Forex Traders. It works perfectly for situations like: “I have a nice EA but lacks the Trailing and/or Break Even.” “I’m lazy to calculate SL and TP every time I open a position.” “I want to control all of my manual trades with Trailing/Break even” Anyone interested in this tool but want more function, please try the “ AutoOrderModifyEA Pro ”. The freeware version can’t manage positions by Magic Number but manage ALL positions.
FREE
ZigzagBreakout
Hajime Tsuro
专家
***** Unlocking the Expertise: EA Source Code for Dedicated Learners ***** Commencing from November 2021 , the "EA + source code" version is at your disposal, ***** allowing those who purchase (not rent) this EA to explore its inner workings. *****T o acquire the source code, kindly direct your request, along with purchase information by sending messages to me. ***** Upon confirming your purchase, the source code will be extended to you. ***** < Disclaimer > ***** We provide the source code exc
ScalTradeAssist Pro
Hajime Tsuro
5 (1)
实用工具
ScalTradeAssistPro: Empowering Manual Forex Traders with Enhanced Support The tool presents itself as a solution tailored to address specific scenarios, such as instances where brokers impose limitations on setting Stop Loss (SL) values in close proximity to the initial position value. Notably catering to the needs of scalping traders, ScalTradeAssistPro steps in with a unique capability—the ability to establish "virtual SL/TP" points. This innovative feature calculates both the Stop Loss and T
Early Morning Scalper ATR
Hajime Tsuro
专家
Introducing Early Morning Scalper ATR: Precision Trading During Asian Forex Market A breakthrough in forex trading automation, the Early Morning Scalper ATR Expert Adviser offers a fully autonomous solution meticulously engineered for a specific window of opportunity—the early hours of the Asian Forex market. At its core, this innovative tool employs an advanced algorithm that orchestrates forex trading seamlessly. Augmenting its prowess are sophisticated internal indicators, which deftly ident
OneClickMagicTrader
Hajime Tsuro
实用工具
Manual Forex Trading with Enhanced Functionality "OneClickMagicTrader," a powerful tool designed to cater to the needs of forex traders by simplifying various trading actions. Drawing parallels with the familiar "One Click Trading" feature of the MT4 terminal, OneClickMagicTrader allows traders to swiftly execute BUY or SELL orders with a single click. This tool, a brainchild of an avid trader who identified room for improvement, has now been shared with the entire forex community. Taking a st
WildCycleEA
Hajime Tsuro
专家
Unveiling WILD CYCLE EA: A Strategy for Dynamic Market Trends Adaptive Trading in Motion Embarking on the trading landscape from June 2021, the WILD CYCLE EA presents an evolutionary approach to market-trend following. Pioneering a relentless pursuit of profit, this EA deftly adapts to shifting market dynamics. Navigating the Core Strategy At its heart lies a fundamental approach—initiating positions in the direction of positive SWAP, such as the EURUSD SHORT. These positions are meticulously c
AutoOrderModifyEAPro
Hajime Tsuro
实用工具
AutoOrderModifyEAPro: A Vital Aid for Forex Traders, Both Manual and System-based Catering to the diverse needs of forex traders, whether engaged in manual or system-based trading, AutoOrderModifyEAPro emerges as a pivotal tool in this intricate landscape. The tool's efficacy is most evident in scenarios such as: Enhancing EA Strategies: Addressing the common dilemma of lacking Trailing and/or Break Even mechanisms in otherwise promising EAs. Streamlining Position Management: Overcoming the hass
StealthGapScalper Pro
Hajime Tsuro
专家
Stealth Gap Scalper Pro is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market inefficiencies with a stealthy, tactical approach. Combining powerful gap trading strategies with smart grid averaging and night scalping techniques, this EA excels at capturing quick, reliable profits during low-volatility periods—especially Monday gaps and overnight moves. With configurable trade directions, automatic lot scaling, and an intelligent trailing stop system, Stealth Gap Scalper Pro ad
OneClick Wonder
Hajime Tsuro
实用工具
OneClickWonder manages open trades by Magic Number and Symbol , providing: ·          Individual or Basket Trailing Stop ·          Optional Averaging system (adds new trades automatically) ·          OneClickOrder buttons (BUY / SELL directly from chart) ·          Works with manual trades (Magic 0) or EA trades by number. EA Features 1.      Basket Trailing       o     Groups trades with the same Magic Number and direction.       o     Stop Losses are adjusted based on weighted average price o
ZigzagBreakout MT5
Hajime Tsuro
实用工具
***This is a MT5 version of ZigZag Breaout*** --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ***** Unlocking the Expertise: EA Source Code for Dedicated Learners ***** Commencing from November 2021 , the "EA + source code" version is at your disposal, ***** allowing those who purchase (not rent) this EA to explore its inner workings. *****T o acquire the source code, kindly direct your request, along with purchase
筛选:
无评论
回复评论