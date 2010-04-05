GR Statistics and Monitoring

- Statistics and monitoring of account

- Sending screenshot to TG and push notification to the phone :

  • bot report by schedule and by pressing the button;
  • notifications of the drawdown (in % or currency) of a symbol and/or account by schedule;

- Closing the position of the symbol by pressing its current profit/loss

My bot's token is written in the "Bot token (0=off)" parameter. To work it, you need to find it in search of TG called "GR_BOT_MT5_TO_TG_bot" and send a message "/start"After that, you can click on the screenshot sending button + push on the terminal graph. You can also use your bot by doing the same actions with him

All questions and wishes can be written in Telegram. Contact is indicated in the bot in the "General" section

Produtos recomendados
Trade Manager Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
3.5 (6)
Utilitários
Assuma o controle de sua carteira forex. Veja instantaneamente onde você está, o que está funcionando e o que está causando dor! VERSÃO MT4 DISPONÍVEL AQUI: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58375 O Painel do Trade Manager foi projetado para mostrar rapidamente onde está cada posição que você tem no mercado cambial atualmente e tornar o gerenciamento de risco e a exposição a moedas mais fáceis de entender. Para os comerciantes que escalam para o mercado gradualmente com várias posições ou
Close All Button EA
Abraham Theuri Wangui
4.6 (5)
Utilitários
Apresentamos o botão utilitário MQL5 - a solução definitiva para uma gestão de comércio sem esforço! Com apenas um clique, você pode fechar instantaneamente todas as posições abertas, tornando sua experiência de negociação mais suave e eficiente do que nunca. Esta ferramenta inovadora é projetada com simplicidade em mente, garantindo que seja fácil de usar para traders de todos os níveis. Se você é um profissional experiente ou um iniciante, o botão utilitário MQL5 oferece uma maneira livre de
FREE
Auto risk manager PRO MT5
Igor Chugay
Utilitários
AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO: o seu parceiro no trading Forex! AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO_MT4 — versão para MT4 Versão demo + descrição detalhada Pare de perder dinheiro por causa das emoções! É hora de confiar a gestão de risco a um algoritmo profissional. Imagine a situação: o mercado se move rapidamente contra a sua posição enquanto você está dormindo, trabalhando ou passando tempo com a família. História comum? Com o Auto Risk Manager Pro — nunca mais! Vantagens: Abordagem revolucionária para gestão de
Multi trades update
Abdelaziz Omar Abdelaziz Nader
Utilitários
Core Features: Profit Target Control: Automatically closes all open positions once a defined total profit value is reached. Drawdown Protection: Monitors total floating losses and closes all trades if the loss exceeds a set percentage of the account balance. Trading Halt on Target: Automatically stops further trading once a desired percentage profit of account balance is achieved. Dynamic SL/ TP Adjustment: Optionally adjusts Take Profit and Stop Loss for all open trades to pr
FREE
MrRexo Trade Panel
ARKADIUSZ KROL MULTIPRO
Utilitários
A detailed description of the panel, along with access to a fully functional demo version (note: the demo does not allow opening positions), is available at http://mrtp.eu . MrRexo Trade Panel MrRexo Trade Panel is an Expert Advisor designed for manual trade management in MetaTrader 5. The panel provides tools for order execution, position control, and market structure visualization directly on the chart. It supports both hedging and netting account types. Main Functions 1. Position Sizing
Lot calculation based on stop loss and risk
Dmytro Pavliuk
Utilitários
Cálculo automático de un lote comercial teniendo en cuenta el Stop Loss (en pips) y el porcentaje de riesgo del saldo de la cuenta. El panel del Asesor Experto se encuentra en el gráfico de la parte superior izquierda. En el panel del asesor, puede seleccionar el tamaño del stop loss en pips y el porcentaje de riesgo del saldo. Puede establecer la desviación del precio actual en pips para órdenes pendientes. El color rojo indica la cantidad en la moneda de depósito que puede perder cuando se ac
RenkoChart EA
Paulo Henrique Da Silva
4.6 (5)
Utilitários
A ferramenta RenkoChart cria um símbolo personalizado com tijolos Renko diretamente no gráfico, exibindo preços precisos na respectiva data/hora de abertura para cada tijolo. Essa característica possibilita a aplicação de qualquer expert ao gráfico Renko. Além disso, esta ferramenta permite também o acesso aos dados históricos dos tijolos através de métodos nativos na linguagem de programação MQL5, como iOpen, iHigh, iLow e iClose, por exemplo. Informações Importantes: O renko gerado na inicia
FREE
Close All Chart Quick Script
Mathew Louis Sau Kinminja
Utilitários
This MetaTrader 5 script -  design to manage your workspace to close all open charts except the most recently active one. Perfect for traders who need a quick and reliable way to declutter their platform while keeping the current chart in focus. Key Features: One-Click Convenience: Instantly closes all charts except the active one, streamlining your workspace. Safe and Efficient: Skips the current chart to ensure uninterrupted analysis. Error Handling: Robust error detection with detailed loggi
FREE
One click to close all
Artem Los
5 (1)
Utilitários
One click to close all (OCCA) provides you posibility to close all open position with one click. Here is no any settings, just run the script and all your open positions will be closed and it will happen very fast ! Works with all types of accounts, with all currency pairs and any broker. The number of open positions is not limited. The script will be useful for trading strategies, in which you need to manage a large number of positions.
Delete Autotrade
Tarun Chaudhry
Utilitários
See AutoTrade deals ONLY on select charts If you attach this indicator to the chart, all the Autotrade deals will be removed from chart display. This solves the problem that deals on chart is turned on Universally. Now turn on the Universal show deal on charts. Attach this indicator to the charts that you do not want to see the deals. E.g. if you are trading m1 chart, it may clutter your h1 chart bar.
Smart Panel Trade
Nereu Ferreira Junior
Utilitários
Faça Negociações no MetaTrader 5 com Profit Panel! Se você é um trader no MetaTrader 5, sabe o quanto é importante agir rapidamente e com precisão. Pensando nisso, criamos o  Profit Panel  – uma ferramenta essencial para negociações O Que É o Profit Panel? Projetado para facilitar suas negociações diárias. Ele oferece uma interface simplificada e intuitiva, onde você pode abrir, gerenciar e fechar operações com apenas alguns cliques. Como Funciona? O Painel de Trading MT5 coloca todas as funções
Demo Information panel for traders
Roman Klymenko
Utilitários
This utility displays the information required for making trades on each opened chart. For example: spread value, swap value; triple swap day; session closing time; ATR of the symbol by Gerchik; total profit/loss for the current symbol; the number of trades made earlier; the percentage change in the quotes of 6 selected instruments; and much more. The spread value is always shown. The rest of the information is displayed depending on the settings: Show total orders at the moment (long, short) .
FREE
Precision Breakout EA
Mbuso Nkosi
5 (2)
Experts
The 2025 Breakout Strategy EA is an automated solution designed to capture breakout opportunities with advanced risk management. Utilizing market bias analysis, ATR-based stop loss and take profit, and a customizable risk-reward ratio, this EA ensures precise trade execution. Key Features: Breakout Strategy : Identifies high-potential breakout trades. Customizable Trading Sessions : Set your preferred trading hours, including automatic activation for the New York session. Risk Management : Use A
FREE
Smoothing Oscillator EA MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Smoothing Oscillator   is an ea based on the Smoothing oscillator indicator.  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/59188 This ea uses the indicator's trend exhaustion signal to initiate a countertrend strategy. The system has a costly lotage, although it can have more than one operation open at a time It does not require large capital or margin requirements to be operated. You can download the demo and test it yourself.  Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safet
T Manager for Price action Traders
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.5 (10)
Utilitários
T Manager, the ultimate trade management solution designed by traders for traders. If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place.   The market contains a diverse number of those tools , but this one is designed by traders for traders . I designed this tool, and I am using it daily. Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use,   T Manager provides you with the essential y
Quick Trade Manager
Boris Sedov
5 (4)
Utilitários
Quick Trade Manager (QTM) é uma ferramenta prática e intuitiva para negociação rápida no gráfico do MT5. O QTM amplia as possibilidades de negociação rápida diretamente no gráfico, tornando ainda mais prática a negociação com um único clique. Está disponível o cálculo automático do volume da posição com base no percentual de risco definido por operação. Há suporte completo para quaisquer símbolos personalizados (sintéticos). Por exemplo, o QTM pode ser utilizado para negociar em gráficos de segu
FREE
EW Close All
Edgellence
Utilitários
EW Close All – Um clique. Tudo fechado. EW Close All é um Expert Advisor leve e multilíngue que permite fechar todas as posições abertas e cancelar todas as ordens pendentes instantaneamente — com apenas um clique. Fecha todas as posições abertas   Cancela todas as ordens pendentes   Funciona em qualquer símbolo e timeframe   Interface multilíngue   Limpo, rápido e confiável Perfeito para saídas rápidas, controle de risco ou limpeza no final do dia. Mantenha total controle — feche
FREE
SymbolMonitor
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Utilitários
SymbolMonitor 1.3 – Controle total sobre o seu trading! Você opera com múltiplos ativos e deseja ver seus lucros em tempo real ? SymbolMonitor 1.3 é um poderoso robô que analisa automaticamente a rentabilidade de cada símbolo e oferece configurações flexíveis e notificações! Novidades na versão 1.3 Configurações visuais personalizáveis – ajuste fonte, tamanho e cor do texto Notificações automáticas – receba alertas quando seu lucro atingir a meta Cálculo preciso de lucros – ex
Calc account value for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilitários
Script to calculate equity and balance at a specific date and time.  This script makes up for a lack of MetaTrader account history, that does not show how the balance and equity changes in time. Balance calculation includes closed orders only. Equity calculation includes orders closed before and orders that are still open at the specified time. Example: date and time set to 2020/07/06 00:00. If I had a Buy 1 lot EURUSD position opened at price 1.12470 on the 2020/07/02, the program would ca
FREE
Traders Club Support for MT5
Koji Kobayashi
Experts
TC-Supportは手動取引とEA運用のために開発されたパネルになります。 このパネルでは、リスクリワード、リスク計算、リスク管理など資金管理、 トレーリングストップ機能、ブレークイーブンなどポジション管理が可能になります。 その他、便利な機能があります。 詳細な情報はこちらにサイトがあります。 デモ口座で動作するEAはこちらに置いてあります。   https://toushika.top/ mt5-tc-support / Disable Auto Trading  の 機能はMQL5では外部のDLLの利用は許可されませんので使用できません。 おもな機能一覧 資金管理 リスクリワード計算 ロット計算 損失金額計算 最大ロット数の設定 設定したリスクパーセンテージでヘッジポジション EA運用 最大損失金額またはパーセンテージによる強制クローズ EA運用 資金破綻回避  ポジション管理 成行、指値、Stop Limit注文に対応 ポジションを部分的にクローズ トレーリングストップ機能 一定の距離を超えてたらSLを移動 利確条件設定
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (2)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Order Trailing
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilitários
Trailing de ordens: obtenha o melhor preço de execução conforme o mercado se move O trailing de ordens pendentes permitirá que você mantenha a distância para o preço de entrada na distância especificada. A ordem se moverá se o preço do mercado se afastar dela. Utilitário multifuncional : 66+ recursos, incluindo esta ferramenta | Entre em contato se tiver dúvidas | Versão MT4 Para ativar o Trailing de Ordens, você precisa definir os 4 parâmetros principais (no painel): 1. Símbolo ou Negociação p
Position Lot Volume Calculator
Peyman Bayat
Utilitários
Elevate your trading with this Metatrader 5 expert – the Position Volume Calculator. This tool takes the guesswork out of risk management and profit optimization. Simply input your desired stop-loss points with dragging the stop-loss line, and let the expert advisor compute the optimal position volume for your trade. Plus, with customizable reward ratios, it's easier than ever to set your take-profit points for maximum gains. Trade with confidence and precision. Try the Position Volume Calculat
FREE
Auto planner
Mahmut Murat
Utilitários
Ferramenta de Utilidade para Otimizar o Comércio e Gerenciamento de Riscos Esta ferramenta avançada foi projetada para melhorar o desempenho nas negociações e mitigar riscos. Ela evita decisões emocionais, como negociações impulsivas ou ações motivadas pela ganância, garantindo uma abordagem disciplinada aos mercados. Principais Recursos Stop-Loss e Take-Profit Automáticos Define automaticamente os níveis de stop-loss e take-profit ao executar uma operação, protegendo efetivamente as posições. I
Quick Style MT5
Maxim Polishchuk
4.73 (11)
Utilitários
The Quick Style utility is designed for facilitation and acceleration of working with the properties of graphical objects. Left-click a graphical object while holding the Shift key to open the quick access window for configuring the object properties. In the window, you can change the color, style and line width with one click, including those of other graphical objects. All changes are displayed immediately. To close the Quick Style , simply click the free space on the chart. The utility is eas
FREE
Closing Assistant Eval MT5
FEATrading OÜ
Utilitários
Closing Assistant Eval MT5 Streamline trade management with this efficient tool - close multiple trades instantly with a single click. Designed for fast exits in volatile market conditions, it ensures quick action when every second counts. Widget Categories Trading Tools Trendline Trading - Draw trigger lines on charts for automatic trade execution. Suitable for breakout and channel strategies with dynamic stops. Trading Assistant - Visual trade configuration with automatic risk calculations.
FREE
Trend Risk Monitor
Kenneth Michael Chambers
Utilitários
TREND RISK MONITOR EA - USER GUIDE ---------------------------------------------------- 1. OVERVIEW The Trend Risk Monitor is not a trading robot that opens new positions. Instead, it is a sophisticated risk management utility designed to work alongside another Expert Advisor (EA) on your trading account. Its primary purpose is to actively monitor trades opened by a specific EA (identified by a "Magic Number") and provide a real-time assessment of the market risk associated with each open posit
Advanced Trader Dashboard MT5
Narek Kamalyan
Utilitários
Powerful and beautiful trading panel helps you in scheduling or placing multiple trades based on your presets in a single click. It is designed to execute orders immediately or schedule trades in advance to be executed at certain time using multiple filters to avoid non favorable market conditions (wide spread, reduced leverage etc.). Additional functionality developed to sycnhronize two instances of the expert over the internet (Master - Slave Mode), which means trader can open the panel in loc
DTK Scalping Panel
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Utilitários
A powerful and intuitive trade management tool designed for scalpers and intraday traders. Created to complement the Nampim Samba Scalper strategy , it allows traders to open, manage, and close positions quickly without leaving the chart. Key Features: ️ Customizable trading panel – choose position (left, right, center, top, bottom). One-click trading buttons – instantly open Buy/Sell trades with pre-set lot sizes. Close management – close last 1/2/3 trades or all Buy/Sell positions wit
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitários
HYT (Help Your Trading)   é uma ferramenta projetada para ajudar você   a reduzir   suas posições perdedoras usando duas técnicas principais: Média padrão. Hedge com posterior abertura de posições na direção da tendência. Esta ferramenta permite que você gerencie múltiplas posições abertas em diferentes direções, tanto para compra quanto para venda. O HYT calcula automaticamente o tamanho da próxima posição, o preço do pedido, a direção para a média e o fechamento da posição com um nível de lucr
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilitários
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitários
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitoramento inteligente de múltiplos mercados – pronto para uso, sem configuração Visão geral Custom Alerts AIO é uma ferramenta avançada de varredura de mercado que funciona imediatamente após a instalação — sem necessidade de configurar indicadores adicionais. Inclui internamente todos os principais indicadores da Stein Investments (FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power), permitindo que você monitore facilmente todas as principais classes de ativos: Forex
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Utilitários
Este é um painel de negociação visual que ajuda você a realizar e gerenciar operações facilmente, evitando erros humanos e aprimorando sua atividade comercial. Ele combina uma interface visual fácil de usar com uma abordagem sólida de gerenciamento de riscos e posições. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Surpreendentemente fácil de usar Negocie facilmente a partir do gráfico Negocie com gerenciamento preciso de riscos, sem complicações
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Utilitários
Atenção: A versão demo para revisão e teste está aqui . YuClusters é um sistema profissional de análise de mercado. O trader tem oportunidades únicas para analisar o fluxo de pedidos, volumes de negociação, movimentos de preços usando vários gráficos, perfis, indicadores e objetos gráficos. O YuClusters opera com base em dados de Tempos e Negócios ou informações de ticks, dependendo do que está disponível nas cotações de um instrumento financeiro. O YuClusters permite que você crie gráficos com
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Utilitários
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Integração de gráficos de criptomoedas no MetaTrader 5 Visão geral Crypto Charting for MT5 oferece gráficos OHLC em tempo real através de WebSocket. Suporta múltiplas corretoras e atualizações automáticas no MT5. Funcionalidades Dados em tempo real via WebSocket Sincronização automática de histórico Atualizações programadas após falhas de conexão Compatível com todos os timeframes do MT5 Dados OHLCV completos Suporte ao testador de estratégias Reconexão automática Corr
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Utilitários
Live Forex Signals é projetado para negociação em sinais do site   https://live-forex-signals.com/en e https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 Parâmetro Nome de usuário e senha se você tiver uma assinatura para sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com. então você deve preencher esses parâmetros com suas credenciais; se não houver assinatura, deixe os campos em branco; Comment   Comentário sobre transações abertas Risk   r
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Utilitários
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Utilitários
DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Utilitários
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilitários
Copie os sinais de qualquer canal do qual você seja membro (incluindo privados e restritos) diretamente para o seu MT5.  Esta ferramenta foi projetada com o usuário em mente, oferecendo muitos recursos que você precisa para gerenciar e monitorar as negociações. Este produto é apresentado em uma interface gráfica fácil de usar e visualmente atraente. Personalize suas configurações e comece a usar o produto em minutos! Guia do usuário + Demo  | Versão MT4 | Versão Discord Se deseja experimentar
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Utilitários
Ferramenta de Trading Binance para MT5 1. Este produto inclui gráfico ao vivo via websocket, gráfico histórico, atualizações automáticas ao reiniciar o terminal MT5 para que funcione sem problemas, sem intervenção manual, permitindo-lhe negociar na Binance sem problemas. Negociação, gráfico ao vivo e dados históricos disponíveis para Spot e Futuros Recursos do gráfico: 1. Gráfico OHLC ao vivo via Websocket (WSS) 2. Atualizar histórico via API 3.º Atualizar automaticamente o histórico nos gráf
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilitários
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilitários
ATENÇÃO : Para uma versão de teste gratuita, visite o meu site. Manual de instruções RiskGuard Management — O seu aliado definitivo para um trading sem compromissos. Lot Calculator — Cálculo automático do tamanho do lote. Quantum — Risco automático para maximizar os lucros e reduzir os drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Incluído e disponível para download gratuito no meu site. Automatic Screenshot — Duas capturas de ecrã: uma na abertura e outra no fecho da operação. Partial Profit — Saídas parcia
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilitários
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Utilitários
O Local Trade Copier EA é uma solução para traders individuais ou gerentes de contas que precisam executar sinais de negociação de fontes externas ou que precisam gerenciar várias contas ao mesmo tempo, sem a necessidade de uma conta MAM ou PAMM. Copia de até 8 contas mestras para contas escravas ilimitadas [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | Perguntas frequentes | Todos os produtos ] 100% auto-hospedado Fácil de instalar e usar Nenhum instalador, arquivos de con
Myfxpaddy Boom and Crash Range Detector
Joseph Wonder Obasi
Utilitários
Boom and Crash Range Detector: Your Secret Weapon for Trading Spikes! Introducing the Boom and Crash Range Detector , a powerful tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Developed using a strategy composed and optimized with the help of a machine learning model, the system is built on vast amounts of historical data that have been analyzed to perfection. The result? A highly accurate system that identifies where those lucrative spikes are likely to occur. Here’s why this needs to
Tick Charts
Vasily Kravtsov
4 (1)
Utilitários
A Tick Chart app. It lets you create real-time tick charts, based on number of ticks per candle. You can choose the amount of ticks per candle, and the amount of ticks to load. Supports showing trade history and trade levels.   When you add this EA to an instrument it automatically generates a custom symbol with the _Tick added to the name. The tick chart should open automatically. Make sure the timeframe of the tick chart is set to M1. You can apply your own templates and indicators, just like
Hotkeys for Streamdeck
Manuel Michiels
5 (1)
Utilitários
MT5-StreamDeck offers the possibility to use a certain number of pre-programmed Hot-keys with a clearly defined role. So by the push of a button you can open a trade with a pre-defined lot size, stoploss and take profit. Close all your trades, close the ones in profit, or in loss, set Break-even or set a trailing stop. All this with a Hot key button. See the feature list for all the actions that can take place at the push of a button. Ideal for Quick Scalping or day trading with set risk managem
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilitários
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilitários
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Partial Close Expert MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilitários
O Partial Close Expert   é uma ferramenta que combina diversas funções em um sistema automatizado. Este EA pode ajudar os traders a gerenciar suas posições com mais eficiência, oferecendo diversas opções para gerenciar riscos e maximizar ganhos potenciais. Com o Partial Close Expert, os comerciantes podem definir um       fechamento parcial       nível para garantir lucros, um       parada móvel       nível para proteger lucros e limitar perdas, um       empatar       nível para garantir que a
Quant Panel
Kevin Craig E Gittins
Utilitários
Quant Panel Pro O Painel Definitivo de Desempenho Multi-EA para Traders Quantitativos Pare de alternar entre múltiplos gráficos ou ferramentas externas para monitorar suas estratégias algorítmicas! O Quant Panel Pro oferece monitoramento de portfólio em nível institucional em uma interface profissional e elegante. Principais Recursos Análise Quantitativa ao Seu Alcance Agregação de lucros/perdas (P&L) em tempo real para todos seus Expert Advisors Análise estatística de taxa de acerto com métric
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilitários
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Mais do autor
Surf EA MT5
Rustem Gabetdinov
Experts
Surf EA  is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/96627 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCA
FREE
Surf EA
Rustem Gabetdinov
5 (1)
Experts
Surf EA is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/99693 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCAD
FREE
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário