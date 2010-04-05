GR Statistics and Monitoring

- Statistics and monitoring of account

- Sending screenshot to TG and push notification to the phone :

  • bot report by schedule and by pressing the button;
  • notifications of the drawdown (in % or currency) of a symbol and/or account by schedule;

- Closing the position of the symbol by pressing its current profit/loss

My bot's token is written in the "Bot token (0=off)" parameter. To work it, you need to find it in search of TG called "GR_BOT_MT5_TO_TG_bot" and send a message "/start"After that, you can click on the screenshot sending button + push on the terminal graph. You can also use your bot by doing the same actions with him

All questions and wishes can be written in Telegram. Contact is indicated in the bot in the "General" section

