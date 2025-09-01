GR Statistics and Monitoring

- Statistics and monitoring of account

- Sending screenshot to TG and push notification to the phone :

  • bot report by schedule and by pressing the button;
  • notifications of the drawdown (in % or currency) of a symbol and/or account by schedule;

- Closing the position of the symbol by pressing its current profit/loss

My bot's token is written in the "Bot token (0=off)" parameter. To work it, you need to find it in search of TG called "GR_BOT_MT5_TO_TG_bot" and send a message "/start"After that, you can click on the screenshot sending button + push on the terminal graph. You can also use your bot by doing the same actions with him

All questions and wishes can be written in Telegram. Contact is indicated in the bot in the "General" section

Produits recommandés
PnL Calendar
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
Utilitaires
Monitoring your trades over time helps you build up your account balance and shows when you miss your goals. Viewing the closed trades of a symbol on the chart can help you adjust your strategy for better results. Maintaining a trade book allows you to record the applied strategy and note the reason for taking each trade. It helps you to evaluate and refine strategies based on its profitability. A possibility to download the Account history as a text file with delimited fields, allows upload to
Trade Manager Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
3.5 (6)
Utilitaires
Prenez le contrôle de votre portefeuille de devises. Voyez instantanément où vous en êtes, ce qui fonctionne et ce qui vous fait mal ! VERSION MT4 DISPONIBLE ICI : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58375 Le tableau de bord Trade Manager est conçu pour vous montrer en un coup d'œil où se trouve actuellement chaque position que vous détenez sur le marché des changes et faciliter la compréhension de la gestion des risques et de l'exposition aux devises. Pour les traders qui évoluent progress
Close All Button EA
Abraham Theuri Wangui
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Présentation du bouton utilitaire MQL5 - la solution ultime pour une gestion des transactions sans effort ! En un seul clic, vous pouvez fermer instantanément toutes les positions ouvertes, rendant votre expérience de trading plus fluide et plus efficace que jamais. Cet outil innovant est conçu avec la simplicité à l’esprit, garantissant qu’il est facile à utiliser pour les traders de tous niveaux. Que vous soyez un professionnel chevronné ou un débutant, le bouton utilitaire MQL5 offre un moy
FREE
Multi trades update
Abdelaziz Omar Abdelaziz Nader
Utilitaires
Core Features: Profit Target Control: Automatically closes all open positions once a defined total profit value is reached. Drawdown Protection: Monitors total floating losses and closes all trades if the loss exceeds a set percentage of the account balance. Trading Halt on Target: Automatically stops further trading once a desired percentage profit of account balance is achieved. Dynamic SL/ TP Adjustment: Optionally adjusts Take Profit and Stop Loss for all open trades to pr
FREE
Lot calculation based on stop loss and risk
Dmytro Pavliuk
Utilitaires
Automatic calculation of a trading lot taking into account Stop Loss (in pips) and the percentage of risk from the account balance. The Expert Advisor panel is located on the chart at the top left. On the panel of the advisor, you can select the size of the stop loss in pips and the percentage of risk from the balance. You can set the deviation from the current price in pips for pending orders. The red color indicates the amount in the deposit currency that you can lose when the stop loss is tr
RenkoChart EA
Paulo Henrique Da Silva
4.5 (4)
Utilitaires
The RenkoChart tool presents an innovative and highly flexible approach to visualizing market data in MetaTrader 5. This expert creates a custom symbol with Renko bricks directly on the chart, displaying accurate prices at the respective opening date/time for each brick. This feature makes it possible to apply any indicator to the Renko chart. Furthermore, this tool also allows access to historical brick data through native methods in the MQL5 programming language, such as iOpen, iHigh, iLow and
FREE
Close All Chart Quick Script
Mathew Louis Sau Kinminja
Utilitaires
This MetaTrader 5 script -  design to manage your workspace to close all open charts except the most recently active one. Perfect for traders who need a quick and reliable way to declutter their platform while keeping the current chart in focus. Key Features: One-Click Convenience: Instantly closes all charts except the active one, streamlining your workspace. Safe and Efficient: Skips the current chart to ensure uninterrupted analysis. Error Handling: Robust error detection with detailed loggi
FREE
One click to close all
Artem Los
5 (1)
Utilitaires
One click to close all (OCCA) provides you posibility to close all open position with one click. Here is no any settings, just run the script and all your open positions will be closed and it will happen very fast ! Works with all types of accounts, with all currency pairs and any broker. The number of open positions is not limited. The script will be useful for trading strategies, in which you need to manage a large number of positions.
Delete Autotrade
Tarun Chaudhry
Utilitaires
See AutoTrade deals ONLY on select charts If you attach this indicator to the chart, all the Autotrade deals will be removed from chart display. This solves the problem that deals on chart is turned on Universally. Now turn on the Universal show deal on charts. Attach this indicator to the charts that you do not want to see the deals. E.g. if you are trading m1 chart, it may clutter your h1 chart bar.
Smart Panel Trade
Nereu Ferreira Junior
Utilitaires
Make Trades in MetaTrader 5 with Profit Panel! If you are a MetaTrader 5 trader, you know how important it is to act quickly and accurately. With this in mind, we created the Profit Panel – an essential tool for negotiations What is the Profit Panel? Designed to make your daily trading easier. It offers a simplified and intuitive interface where you can open, manage and close transactions with just a few clicks. How does it work? The MT5 Trading Dashboard puts all the most important trading func
Demo Information panel for traders
Roman Klymenko
Utilitaires
This utility displays the information required for making trades on each opened chart. For example: spread value, swap value; triple swap day; session closing time; ATR of the symbol by Gerchik; total profit/loss for the current symbol; the number of trades made earlier; the percentage change in the quotes of 6 selected instruments; and much more. The spread value is always shown. The rest of the information is displayed depending on the settings: Show total orders at the moment (long, short) .
FREE
Precision Breakout EA
Mbuso Nkosi
5 (2)
Experts
The 2025 Breakout Strategy EA is an automated solution designed to capture breakout opportunities with advanced risk management. Utilizing market bias analysis, ATR-based stop loss and take profit, and a customizable risk-reward ratio, this EA ensures precise trade execution. Key Features: Breakout Strategy : Identifies high-potential breakout trades. Customizable Trading Sessions : Set your preferred trading hours, including automatic activation for the New York session. Risk Management : Use A
FREE
Smoothing Oscillator EA MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Smoothing Oscillator   is an ea based on the Smoothing oscillator indicator.  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/59188 This ea uses the indicator's trend exhaustion signal to initiate a countertrend strategy. The system has a costly lotage, although it can have more than one operation open at a time It does not require large capital or margin requirements to be operated. You can download the demo and test it yourself.  Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safet
T Manager for Price action Traders
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.5 (10)
Utilitaires
Maximisez votre succès en trading avec T Manager, la solution ultime de gestion du commerce conçue par des traders pour les traders. Avec son interface conviviale et ses fonctionnalités avancées, vous pouvez planifier, exécuter et gérer rapidement et facilement vos opérations de trading. Expérimentez un contrôle sans égal en ayant la possibilité de définir vos opérations de prix, vos stop loss et vos bénéfices avec facilité. Gérez votre risque avec précision et calculez la valeur monétaire de vo
Quick Trade Manager
Boris Sedov
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Quick Trade Manager (QTM) — est un outil pratique et intuitif pour le trading rapide directement sur le graphique MT5. QTM étend les possibilités du trading rapide directement sur le graphique, rendant le trading en un clic encore plus confortable. Le calcul automatique du volume de position en fonction du pourcentage de risque prédéfini par transaction est disponible. Tous les symboles personnalisés (synthétiques) sont entièrement pris en charge. Par exemple, QTM peut être utilisé pour trader s
FREE
SymbolMonitor
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Utilitaires
SymbolMonitor 1.3 – Prenez le contrôle total de votre trading ! Vous tradez plusieurs instruments et souhaitez suivre vos profits en temps réel ? SymbolMonitor 1.3 est un Expert Advisor puissant qui analyse automatiquement la rentabilité de chaque symbole et offre des paramètres flexibles et des notifications ! Nouvelles fonctionnalités de la version 1.3 Paramètres visuels personnalisables – ajustez la police, la taille et la couleur du texte Notifications automatiques – recevez
Calc account value for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilitaires
Script to calculate equity and balance at a specific date and time.  This script makes up for a lack of MetaTrader account history, that does not show how the balance and equity changes in time. Balance calculation includes closed orders only. Equity calculation includes orders closed before and orders that are still open at the specified time. Example: date and time set to 2020/07/06 00:00. If I had a Buy 1 lot EURUSD position opened at price 1.12470 on the 2020/07/02, the program would ca
FREE
Traders Club Support for MT5
Koji Kobayashi
Experts
TC-Supportは手動取引とEA運用のために開発されたパネルになります。 このパネルでは、リスクリワード、リスク計算、リスク管理など資金管理、 トレーリングストップ機能、ブレークイーブンなどポジション管理が可能になります。 その他、便利な機能があります。 詳細な情報はこちらにサイトがあります。 デモ口座で動作するEAはこちらに置いてあります。   https://toushika.top/ mt5-tc-support / Disable Auto Trading  の 機能はMQL5では外部のDLLの利用は許可されませんので使用できません。 おもな機能一覧 資金管理 リスクリワード計算 ロット計算 損失金額計算 最大ロット数の設定 設定したリスクパーセンテージでヘッジポジション EA運用 最大損失金額またはパーセンテージによる強制クローズ EA運用 資金破綻回避  ポジション管理 成行、指値、Stop Limit注文に対応 ポジションを部分的にクローズ トレーリングストップ機能 一定の距離を超えてたらSLを移動 利確条件設定
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and nett ing accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
5 (2)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Order Trailing
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilitaires
Trailing des ordres : obtenez le meilleur prix d'exécution au fur et à mesure que le marché évolue Le trailing des ordres en attente vous permettra de maintenir la distance par rapport au prix d'entrée à la distance spécifiée. L'ordre se déplacera si le prix du marché s'éloigne de lui. Utilitaire multifonction : 66+ fonctionnalités, incluant cet outil  |   Contactez-moi si vous avez des questions | Version MT4 Pour activer le Trailing des Ordres, vous devez définir les 4 paramètres principaux (
Position Lot Volume Calculator
Peyman Bayat
Utilitaires
Elevate your trading with this Metatrader 5 expert – the Position Volume Calculator. This tool takes the guesswork out of risk management and profit optimization. Simply input your desired stop-loss points with dragging the stop-loss line, and let the expert advisor compute the optimal position volume for your trade. Plus, with customizable reward ratios, it's easier than ever to set your take-profit points for maximum gains. Trade with confidence and precision. Try the Position Volume Calculat
FREE
Auto planner
Mahmut Murat
Utilitaires
Outil Utilitaire pour le Trading Optimisé et la Gestion des Risques Cet outil utilitaire avancé est conçu pour améliorer la performance du trading tout en minimisant les risques. Il empêche les décisions émotionnelles de trading, telles que le trading de vengeance ou les actions motivées par la cupidité, assurant ainsi une approche disciplinée des marchés. Fonctionnalités Clés Stop-Loss et Take-Profit Automatiques Définit instantanément les niveaux de stop-loss et de take-profit lors de l'exécut
Quick Style MT5
Maxim Polishchuk
5 (7)
Utilitaires
The Quick Style utility is designed for facilitation and acceleration of working with the properties of graphical objects. Left-click a graphical object while holding the Shift key to open the quick access window for configuring the object properties. In the window, you can change the color, style and line width with one click, including those of other graphical objects. All changes are displayed immediately. To close the Quick Style , simply click the free space on the chart. The utility is eas
FREE
Closing Assistant Eval MT5
FEATrading OÜ
Utilitaires
Closing Assistant Eval MT5 Streamline trade management with this efficient tool - close multiple trades instantly with a single click. Designed for fast exits in volatile market conditions, it ensures quick action when every second counts. Widget Categories Trading Tools Trendline Trading - Draw trigger lines on charts for automatic trade execution. Suitable for breakout and channel strategies with dynamic stops. Trading Assistant - Visual trade configuration with automatic risk calculations.
FREE
Trend Risk Monitor
Kenneth Michael Chambers
Utilitaires
TREND RISK MONITOR EA - USER GUIDE ---------------------------------------------------- 1. OVERVIEW The Trend Risk Monitor is not a trading robot that opens new positions. Instead, it is a sophisticated risk management utility designed to work alongside another Expert Advisor (EA) on your trading account. Its primary purpose is to actively monitor trades opened by a specific EA (identified by a "Magic Number") and provide a real-time assessment of the market risk associated with each open posit
Advanced Trader Dashboard MT5
Narek Kamalyan
Utilitaires
Powerful and beautiful trading panel helps you in scheduling or placing multiple trades based on your presets in a single click. It is designed to execute orders immediately or schedule trades in advance to be executed at certain time using multiple filters to avoid non favorable market conditions (wide spread, reduced leverage etc.). Additional functionality developed to sycnhronize two instances of the expert over the internet (Master - Slave Mode), which means trader can open the panel in loc
DTK Scalping Panel
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Utilitaires
A powerful and intuitive trade management tool designed for scalpers and intraday traders. Created to complement the Nampim Samba Scalper strategy , it allows traders to open, manage, and close positions quickly without leaving the chart. Key Features: ️ Customizable trading panel – choose position (left, right, center, top, bottom). One-click trading buttons – instantly open Buy/Sell trades with pre-set lot sizes. Close management – close last 1/2/3 trades or all Buy/Sell positions wit
FREE
Close all with one click
Jun Xiao
Utilitaires
Cet outil peut vous aider à clôturer toutes les commandes ouvertes en un seul clic, cliquez simplement sur « Tout fermer ». Si vous souhaitez uniquement clôturer les ordres rentables, cliquez sur le bouton « Fermer les ordres rentables ». Après avoir cliqué, tous les ordres flottants seront fermés ; Si vous souhaitez uniquement clôturer les ordres avec des pertes flottantes, cliquez sur le bouton « Fermer les ordres perdants ». Après avoir cliqué, tous les ordres avec des pertes flottantes seron
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (551)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilitaires
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris les canaux privés et restreints) directement sur votre MT5.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur et offre de nombreuses fonctionnalités nécessaires pour gérer et surveiller les trades. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Version MT4 | Version Disc
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilitaires
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Utilitaires
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Botonera MT5
Jose Antonio Soto Mendoza
5 (1)
Utilitaires
CLAVIER DE TRADING Un outil avancé pour un trading agile et précis sur les marchés financiers. Conçu pour les traders qui négocient des instruments tels que le DAX, le XAU/USD, le Forex et d'autres marchés (scalping, intraday, swing, etc.), ce clavier vous permet d'exécuter des transactions d'un simple clic et avec de multiples configurations professionnelles. Le « Clavier de Scalping Quotidien » vous permet d'ouvrir, de clôturer et de protéger vos transactions d'un simple clic, idéal pour trad
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilitaires
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications... Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OC
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilitaires
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilitaires
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
AKCAP Hotkey Tool
AK Capital Markets Limited
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Special offer for the next 10 copies Are you tired of manually navigating through menus and inputting data every time you want to execute a trade or open an order on Meta Trader? Our hotkey tool is here to make your life easier and boost your trading efficiency. Our tool is natively coded for lightning-fast performance and comes loaded with all the features you could possibly want. From pending orders and OCO orders to trailing and multiple buckets, it has everything a scalper could need. And
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
CRT Pro Ultimate Scanner
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilitaires
CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 - Professional Pattern Scanner Overview The CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 is an advanced multi-symbol Expert Advisor developed by Helios Technologies that specializes in detecting and trading CRT (Consolidation-Manipulation-Distribution) patterns with intelligent trend alignment. This EA combines institutional trading concepts with smart signal management to provide high-probability trading opportunities across multiple markets. Key Features Trend-Aligned Signal
LT Trade Copy MT5
Thiago Duarte
Utilitaires
Trade Copy is an EA-shaped tool that replicates the trades done on a Meta Trader 5 to all Meta Traders 5 opened on same computer. Is useful if you want to trade more than once account yours or if you want to work with third party account management. Demo version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40906 MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40902/ Configurations: MAIN OPTIONS Idiom - change to English or Portuguese. Copy trades from - specify if the trades will be copied fro
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
Utilitaires
AUTOGRIDS MT5 Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. Unlike conventional grid trading systems, Autogrids EA strategically models price distributions to define precise trading intervals, ensuring optimized entry points. Whether the mar
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts : Surveillez plusieurs marchés sans jamais manquer une configuration clé Présentation Custom Alerts est une solution dynamique pour les traders qui souhaitent surveiller plusieurs instruments de manière centralisée. En intégrant les données de nos outils phares — comme FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels et IX Power — Custom Alerts vous alerte automatiquement des mouvements importants du marché sans avoir à surveiller plusieurs graphiques ou risquer de manquer des opportun
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Outil de trading Binance pour MT5 1. Ce produit comprend un graphique en direct de websocket, un graphique historique, mises à jour automatiques au redémarrage du terminal mt5 pour le rendre fluide sans intervention manuelle, ce qui vous permet d'échanger Binance en douceur. Trading, graphiques en direct et données historiques disponibles pour le spot et les contrats à terme Comment utiliser : 1. Vous devez ajouter votre clé API et votre secret dans le champ de saisie de cet utilitaire. Lors
Riskless Pyramid Mt5
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
3.5 (2)
Utilitaires
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilitaires
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Discord To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3 (2)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal auquel vous êtes membre ( sans avoir besoin d'un jeton de bot ou de permissions administratives ) directement vers votre MT5. Il a été conçu en gardant à l'esprit l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique facile à utiliser et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur +
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.5 (2)
Utilitaires
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Utilitaires
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
K Trade Assistant Pro MT5
Kaijun Wang
1 (1)
Utilitaires
Assistant: Assistant commercial-MT4 (cliquez pour télécharger) Assistant commercial-MT5 (cliquez pour télécharger) Veuillez lire attentivement le mode d'emploi. Notions de base : Ouverture et fermeture rapides des positions, ouverture et fermeture des positions en un clic, passation des ordres en un clic Commerce à ligne de tirage Sl/tp automatique Symboles à proximité Bénéfice protégé Déplacer SL Protéger SL traînant Contrôle des risques du compte L'ombre de l'ordre Ajout automatique de c
Plus de l'auteur
Surf EA MT5
Rustem Gabetdinov
Experts
Surf EA  is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/96627 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCA
FREE
Surf EA
Rustem Gabetdinov
5 (1)
Experts
Surf EA is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/99693 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCAD
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis