Radius Trend by ChartPrime MT4
- Indicadores
- Biswarup Banerjee
- Versão: 2.0
- Atualizado: 27 agosto 2025
- Ativações: 20
Eleve sua estratégia de trading com o Radius Trend by ChartPrime MT4, uma ferramenta avançada de análise técnica que visualiza as tendências do mercado através de um método adaptável baseado em raio. Ao contrário das linhas de tendência tradicionais, este indicador se ajusta dinamicamente como um raio varrendo o gráfico, criando uma abordagem fluida para a análise de tendências com bandas que reagem à ação do preço e volatilidade. Com bandas externas e internas dinâmicas, oferece insights únicos na direção, força e potenciales reversões de tendência, tornando-o um ativo valioso para traders.
Os traders apreciam o Radius Trend por suas bandas responsivas que se adaptam à volatilidade do mercado, fornecendo sinais claros para confirmação de tendência e reversões. As bandas codificadas por cor (chartreuse para ascendente, vermelho para descendente) com linhas externas sólidas e internas pontilhadas ajudam a distinguir tendências fortes de fracas, reduzindo sinais falsos em mercados instáveis. Os benefícios incluem um timing preciso de entrada/saída, gerenciamento de riscos melhorado através da avaliação de volatilidade, e compatibilidade com forex, ações, índices, commodities ou criptomoedas em qualquer timeframe. Seus alertas asseguram notificações oportunas, melhorando a lucratividade sem monitoramento constante de gráficos.
Guia de Instalação para Produtos MQL | Atualizando Produtos MQL Comprados no MT4/MT5
Características Principais
- Banda de Tendência Dinâmica: Adapta-se automaticamente às condições do mercado, ajustando-se com base na ação do preço e volatilidade para uma visualização precisa da tendência.
- Ajuste Basedo em Raio: Usa um raio baseado em passos (padrão 0.15, passo 0.001) para modificar o ângulo da banda de tendência para análise responsiva.
- Cálculos Ajustados à Volatilidade: Incorpora o intervalo de preços para colocação precisa das bandas, refletindo a volatilidade do mercado em tempo real.
- Visualização de Direção de Tendência: Bandas externas (sólidas) e internas (pontilhadas) codificadas por cor—chartreuse para tendências ascendentes, vermelho para descendentes—para distinguir facilmente a direção.
- Parâmetros Flexíveis: Personalize o passo de raio e o multiplicador de distância de pontos iniciais (padrão 2, passo 0.1) para se adequar às preferências de análise individual.
- Integração com EA: Fornece buffers para bandas externas/internas ascendentes/descendentes e componentes de cálculo, permitindo uma automação fácil em Expert Advisors.
Alertas e Notificações: Inclui alertas de terminal, notificações push e e-mails (todos padrão true) para potenciales reversões ou
Elevate your trading strategy with the Radius Trend by ChartPrime MT5, an advanced tool that dynamically adjusts trend bands based on price action and volatility for real-time insights into trend direction, strength, and potential reversals. Developed by ChartPrime, this indicator uses a unique radius-based method to sweep across the chart like a radar, adapting to market conditions unlike static trend lines. Popular on MQL5 for its innovative approach since its release, it's favored for multi-timeframe support and EA integration, providing a fluid view of trends in volatile environments.
Radius Trend visualizes trends with outer and inner bands that expand/contract with volatility, using smoothed calculations for accurate placement. The main trend line shifts angle via a step-based radius, highlighting uptrends (chartreuse) or downtrends (red), while dashed inner bands aid in spotting reversals or continuations. Benefits include precise trend identification, volatility assessment, and customizable alerts for crossovers, reducing missed opportunities in forex, stocks, indices, commodities, or cryptos. With buffer values for EAs, it enables automated strategies, boosting efficiency in both trending and ranging markets.
Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5
Key Features
- Dynamic Trend Band: Automatically adapts to price action and volatility for precise trend visualization, adjusting outer/inner bands in real-time.
- Radius-Based Adjustment: Uses a step parameter (default 0.15, increment 0.001) to modify the trend band's angle, creating a responsive "sweeping" effect across the chart.
- Volatility-Adjusted Calculations: Incorporates price range in band placement, with a start points distance multiplier (default 2.0, increment 0.1) for tailored volatility sensitivity.
- Trend Direction Visualization: Color-coded lines (chartreuse up, red down) with solid outer and dashed inner bands for clear distinction of trend strength and direction.
- Multi-Alert Integration: Enable terminal alerts, push notifications, or emails (all default true) for band crossovers or significant moves, keeping you informed without constant watching.
- Non-Repainting Reliability: Bands and signals remain fixed after bar close, providing consistent historical data for backtesting and live trading.
- High Performance: Optimized code supports multi-timeframe analysis on MT5 without lag, ideal for high-frequency or long-term strategies.
- EA Compatibility: Exposes 13 buffers (e.g., UP_OUTER, DOWN_INNER, TREND) for seamless integration with Expert Advisors in automated trend-based systems.
- Backtesting Optimized: Customizable step and multiplier parameters allow thorough historical testing to refine strategies before live use.
Radius Trend by ChartPrime MT5 is a game-changer for traders seeking adaptive trend analysis with minimal noise. Its acclaim comes from real-world efficacy: early reversal detection, volatility-adapted bands, and an edge in dynamic markets. Revolutionize your trading with radius precision.
You can also explore the MT4 version of this product:
I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.
Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller
Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50
