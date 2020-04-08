Radius Trend by ChartPrime MT4

Eleve sua estratégia de trading com o Radius Trend by ChartPrime MT4, uma ferramenta avançada de análise técnica que visualiza as tendências do mercado através de um método adaptável baseado em raio. Ao contrário das linhas de tendência tradicionais, este indicador se ajusta dinamicamente como um raio varrendo o gráfico, criando uma abordagem fluida para a análise de tendências com bandas que reagem à ação do preço e volatilidade. Com bandas externas e internas dinâmicas, oferece insights únicos na direção, força e potenciales reversões de tendência, tornando-o um ativo valioso para traders.

Os traders apreciam o Radius Trend por suas bandas responsivas que se adaptam à volatilidade do mercado, fornecendo sinais claros para confirmação de tendência e reversões. As bandas codificadas por cor (chartreuse para ascendente, vermelho para descendente) com linhas externas sólidas e internas pontilhadas ajudam a distinguir tendências fortes de fracas, reduzindo sinais falsos em mercados instáveis. Os benefícios incluem um timing preciso de entrada/saída, gerenciamento de riscos melhorado através da avaliação de volatilidade, e compatibilidade com forex, ações, índices, commodities ou criptomoedas em qualquer timeframe. Seus alertas asseguram notificações oportunas, melhorando a lucratividade sem monitoramento constante de gráficos.

Guia de Instalação para Produtos MQL | Atualizando Produtos MQL Comprados no MT4/MT5

Características Principais

  • Banda de Tendência Dinâmica: Adapta-se automaticamente às condições do mercado, ajustando-se com base na ação do preço e volatilidade para uma visualização precisa da tendência.
  • Ajuste Basedo em Raio: Usa um raio baseado em passos (padrão 0.15, passo 0.001) para modificar o ângulo da banda de tendência para análise responsiva.
  • Cálculos Ajustados à Volatilidade: Incorpora o intervalo de preços para colocação precisa das bandas, refletindo a volatilidade do mercado em tempo real.
  • Visualização de Direção de Tendência: Bandas externas (sólidas) e internas (pontilhadas) codificadas por cor—chartreuse para tendências ascendentes, vermelho para descendentes—para distinguir facilmente a direção.
  • Parâmetros Flexíveis: Personalize o passo de raio e o multiplicador de distância de pontos iniciais (padrão 2, passo 0.1) para se adequar às preferências de análise individual.
  • Integração com EA: Fornece buffers para bandas externas/internas ascendentes/descendentes e componentes de cálculo, permitindo uma automação fácil em Expert Advisors.
  • Alertas e Notificações: Inclui alertas de terminal, notificações push e e-mails (todos padrão true) para potenciales reversões ou First, the user says: "I want it for all the languages". This refers to the Turkish version I just generated, but they want the full set for Radius Trend by ChartPrime MT4 in all languages: English, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Italian, Turkish.

    The previous response was only the Turkish version wrapped in an xaiArtifact.

    I need to generate the complete documentation for Radius Trend by ChartPrime MT4 in all 11 languages.

    Structure it as before: Start with English, then Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Italian, Turkish.

    Use the content from my initial generation for English, and translate accordingly for others.

    Since the user asked for "all the languages", and from the context, it's the full set.

    The final response should be the documentation in all languages.### English

    Elevate your trading strategy with the Radius Trend by ChartPrime MT5, an advanced tool that dynamically adjusts trend bands based on price action and volatility for real-time insights into trend direction, strength, and potential reversals. Developed by ChartPrime, this indicator uses a unique radius-based method to sweep across the chart like a radar, adapting to market conditions unlike static trend lines. Popular on MQL5 for its innovative approach since its release, it's favored for multi-timeframe support and EA integration, providing a fluid view of trends in volatile environments.

    Radius Trend visualizes trends with outer and inner bands that expand/contract with volatility, using smoothed calculations for accurate placement. The main trend line shifts angle via a step-based radius, highlighting uptrends (chartreuse) or downtrends (red), while dashed inner bands aid in spotting reversals or continuations. Benefits include precise trend identification, volatility assessment, and customizable alerts for crossovers, reducing missed opportunities in forex, stocks, indices, commodities, or cryptos. With buffer values for EAs, it enables automated strategies, boosting efficiency in both trending and ranging markets.

    Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5

    Key Features

    • Dynamic Trend Band: Automatically adapts to price action and volatility for precise trend visualization, adjusting outer/inner bands in real-time.
    • Radius-Based Adjustment: Uses a step parameter (default 0.15, increment 0.001) to modify the trend band's angle, creating a responsive "sweeping" effect across the chart.
    • Volatility-Adjusted Calculations: Incorporates price range in band placement, with a start points distance multiplier (default 2.0, increment 0.1) for tailored volatility sensitivity.
    • Trend Direction Visualization: Color-coded lines (chartreuse up, red down) with solid outer and dashed inner bands for clear distinction of trend strength and direction.
    • Multi-Alert Integration: Enable terminal alerts, push notifications, or emails (all default true) for band crossovers or significant moves, keeping you informed without constant watching.
    • Non-Repainting Reliability: Bands and signals remain fixed after bar close, providing consistent historical data for backtesting and live trading.
    • High Performance: Optimized code supports multi-timeframe analysis on MT5 without lag, ideal for high-frequency or long-term strategies.
    • EA Compatibility: Exposes 13 buffers (e.g., UP_OUTER, DOWN_INNER, TREND) for seamless integration with Expert Advisors in automated trend-based systems.
    • Backtesting Optimized: Customizable step and multiplier parameters allow thorough historical testing to refine strategies before live use.

    Radius Trend by ChartPrime MT5 is a game-changer for traders seeking adaptive trend analysis with minimal noise. Its acclaim comes from real-world efficacy: early reversal detection, volatility-adapted bands, and an edge in dynamic markets. Revolutionize your trading with radius precision.

    You can also explore the MT4 version of this product:

    I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

    Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

    Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

    #tags radius trend mt5 indicator chartprime volatility dynamic bands reversal signals forex strategy support resistance trading alerts multi timeframe

Produtos recomendados
Qv2 Trend
Joao Marcilio
Indicadores
Qv² Trend é um indicador que visa identificar tendências. Os sinais de tendência de compra são indicados por setas apontando para cima. Os sinais de tendência de venda são indicados por setas apontando para baixo. Pode ser usado em todos os prazos. Pode ser usado em todos os pares. Eu uso no H1 com um período de 24. Observação importante: Eu recomendo usá-lo em mercados que apresentam tendências naturalmente. Para mercados de laterais (em acumulação), apresento meu outro indicador neste l
Extremums Max
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicadores
Extremums  Max  is an indicator of trend and trading signals, based on the principle of a combined analysis of calculated reference points within the channel as well as overbought and oversold levels. The indicator forms arrows (by default, red and blue). The indicator is set in the usual way to any trading symbol with any time interval. Indicator Benefits High accuracy; Work with any trade symbols; It works at any time intervals; Not redrawn. Input parameters Period - indicator period; Level
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
MMM ADX and Bollinger Bands
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM ADX & Bollinger Bands strategy: This EA's strategy combines 2 built-in indicators to enhance its signals and decide to open a new order at the right time, there is an ADX indicator and you may choose its signal's strength and a Bollinger Bands indicator confirms the trends and a MA to check if the prices are deviating from its pattern. By joining both indicators' data and the moving average, it is possible to calculate quality signals, avoiding sudden market movements against your trading op
Before
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicadores
The Before indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. Most of the standard indicators commonly used in trading strategies are based on fairly simple calculations. This does not mean that there were no outstanding mathematicians in the world at the time of their creation. It is just that computers did not yet exist in those days, or their power was not enough for the sequential implementation of complex mathematical operations. Nowad
MMM High Low Special Series
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM High Low Special Series strategy: The robot uses its built-in High Low indicator all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works and indicates. Perfect for Scalping; It will not send an order unless the calculations determine a good trend of profit; Like all MMM products, it is also programmed to minimize your losses and protect your money from the hostile market. We have protections
MA on Fractals
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicadores
MA on Fractals is a professional trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 4 . It builds a moving average using Bill Williams' fractals. We believe that MA on Fractals is much more efficient than a standard moving average. Its combination with other indicators allows receiving more accurate trading signals. It is most suitable for M15, M30, H1 and H4. Advantages Unique indicator. Generates minimum false signals. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders. Simple and easy indicator configurat
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryPower
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(Power)  is based on   Bulls   and  Bears  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Power： Market entry condition  Power attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices It also uses  Laguerre filtering fal
Start of Movement
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is an automated Forex Expert Advisor. The system is based on trading in possible flat emergence zones. The EA has a built-in price movement predicting algorithm, which enables the EA to make a decision to open averaging orders or to scale an open position. Depending on parameters, it works with pending (Stop, Limit) or market orders. To diversify risks, the Expert Advisor works simultaneously with short and long positions. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional
Double Decker
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141534 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141535 Double Decker EA Precision Entries Using Accelerator Oscillator + Envelopes Double Decker is a powerful Expert Advisor that combines the Accelerator Oscillator (AC) for early momentum detection with the Envelopes indicator to filter trend direction and dynamic price boundaries. Core Strategy: Uses Accelerator Oscillator to identify shifts in market momentum. Confirms signals u
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Experts
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
Bar Boss   O Expert   Advisor usa o indicador FletBoxPush para analisar o mercado e determinar os sinais de negociação. O indicador é integrado ao Expert Advisor e sua instalação adicional no gráfico não é necessária. A negociação ocorre no rompimento dos níveis definidos como os limites do apartamento. Limitação de perdas é usada. Descrição das configurações do consultor TimeFrames - período do gráfico, configuração para o indicador color - a cor da área de preço definida como plana, configura
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Flex Grid EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Flex Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on RSI. The EA trades using market orders with inivisible take profit and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD & GBPUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limite
FREE
RoboTradeSoft Bands
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The Expert Advisor with strategy based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. When the price is above or below the Bollinger Bands and the channel expands by the specified range, a trade is opened. For example, if the Ask price is less than the lower band of the indicator and the difference between the upper and lower bands of the indicator exceeds the distance of Delta, the EA will open a buy. For sell trades it is the opposite: if the Bid price is greater than the upper band of the indicator and th
EA Falcon
Renat Garaev
5 (2)
Experts
O EA Falcon é um algoritmo baseado em duas estratégias principais que permitem negociar na direção da tendência principal com o uso de recursos adicionais para tornar a negociação mais segura e razoável em termos de risco e lucro. Estratégias: - Fractal assimétrico. Indicador personalizado. - Regressão linear. Um indicador personalizado que permite ao EA negociar apenas na direção da tendência principal. Funções: -Filtro de notícias. Permite especificar o tempo fora do leilão antes e depoi
Trend Map
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
The Trend Map indicator is designed to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also to understand the levels of interaction between buyers and sellers. It has no settings and therefore can be perceived as it signals. It contains only three lines, each of which is designed to unambiguously perceive the present moment. Line # 2 characterizes the global direction of the price movement. If we see that the other two lines are above
Forex Gump Trend
Andrey Kozak
Indicadores
Forex Gump Trend is a universal indicator for highly effective determination of the trend direction. If you identify the trend correctly, this is 95% of trading success, because you will be able to open trades in the direction of the price movement and benefit from it. The Forex Gump Trend indicator helps traders with a high degree of efficiency to determine the current trend direction, as well as trend reversal points. The direction of the trend is shown by colored lines on the chart, and the
RSI TrendLine Divergency Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicadores
RSI TrendLine Divergency Message is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Unlike the original indicator, this three in one version has a system of alerts that inform on market situation changes. It consists of the following signals: when the Main line crosses the levels of extreme zones and 50% level; when the Main line crosses the Trend line in the indicator window; divergence on the last bar. Parameters of levels of extremum, 50-level and divergence are adjustable. Parameters La
Magical Powers
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on Trend Following Systems . The mechanism (stop-and-reverse) technical indicator. Based on a price and time trading system, the indicator is used for analyzing market trends. The indicator trails price as the trend extends over time. It is similar to the Moving Average, as the only difference is that the indicator moves with higher acceleration and may change its position in terms of the price. In general, the indicator moves below the prices as they go up (bull mar
The Raven EA
Luiz Fernando Novo Da Silva
Experts
The Raven EA is a scalper with simple settings, it uses bollinger bands with a combination of strategies, safegrid (limited times), and fixed stoploss / take profits. Pair: CHFJPY Timeframe: M15 Lots: is recommended no more than 0,1 per 1kusd SETTINGS: 1.hourinit / hourend 2.spreadlimit 3.stop loss / take profit 4.gridmax: number of times that ea will use the strategie 5.gridmultiplier 6.lots 7.deviation of bollinger indicator IMPORTANT: 1.this EA is spread sensitive, is highly recommende
TrendPadPRO MT4
Andrei Vasilescu
Indicadores
Why TrendPadPRO ? Because it delivers not just signals, but the real context of trend trading – the difference between late reactions and informed decisions based on market structure and dynamics. I. TrendPadPRO - Unveiling   the Context of Informed Trend Trading   The Context of Trend Trading is far more relevant and important than indicators, timeframes, personal perspectives or beliefs.   TrendPadPRO 's unique features, including trend inertia (age) analysis, trend direction identificati
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
O robô usa a estratégia de negociação de quebrar as linhas do indicador Bollinger Bands. A essência dessa estratégia está na análise constante das linhas do indicador e na busca dos pontos de fuga mais eficazes para suas linhas. Quando o preço rompe a linha indicadora em uma das direções, o robô abre uma negociação naquela direção e começa a segui-la. Mas o robô não abre negociações toda vez que as linhas indicadoras são quebradas, mas apenas nos locais onde ele considera ser o mais eficaz. Est
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicadores
Taurus All4 O Taurus All4 é um indicador de alta performance, ele vai te indicar a força da tendência, e você vai conseguir observar a força dos candle. Nosso indicador possuir mais de 4 confirmações da tendência. Ele é bem simples e fácil de usar. Modos de confirmações Confirmações de Tendência da Vela:  Quando a vela mudar para verde claro a tendência é de alta. Quando a vela mudar para vermelho claro a tendência está revertendo para baixo. Quando a vela mudar para vermelho escuro a tendênc
Grove
Ivan Elsukov
Experts
This grid Expert Advisor uses signals based on breakout of waves by R.N. Elliott. The operation principle of the Expert Advisor lies not only in accumulating positions against the trend (as all grid EAs do), but also along the trend (the principle of turtles). The unique risk control system manages the entire process from opening the grid of order to closing it. The risk control system consists in determining the critical level of lot accumulation in one direction. When a critical event occurs,
Gold Ranger
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Gold Ranger is a fully automatic trading robot. It uses market trend to send orders and uses averaging only for recovery purposes. This robot is specifically designed for Gold or XAUUSD with H1 time frame, but it also can be used in all time frame and all trading pairs. Setting Parameters: Expert Name - EA name and trades comment. Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades. direct - Open position direction. Lotsize - Lot size. AutoLots - True will turn on auto lot calculation.
Millennium EA
Vladimir Pleshakov
Experts
The scientific approach to trading and responsible development are the main principles of  Millennium  EA. In order to create this EA, a research work was done in the field of trading. Dow theory, the theory of fractal analysis, the methods of Bill Williams and other traders, all this served as the theoretical basis for the advisor, which is designed to automate trading decisions. Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1748354 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1748359 https://www.mql5.com/en/sig
PZ Order Block
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicadores
Uma implementação pessoal de blocos de pedidos, uma estratégia de negociação de posição simples, mas eficaz. O negociador deve entrar no mercado ou procurar negociações na direção do último bloco de ordem, se a faixa de preço não foi violada na direção oposta ao rompimento. Blocos abertos não são desenhados para maior clareza. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Um bloco aberto de alta é a primeira barra de alta após uma nova baixa do me
Bfxenterprise CCI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise CCI When you use this Expert Advisor (EA), transactions will be based on the CCI indicator. Every calculation of trend or price reversal uses CCI. The prowess of this indicator is the reason for optimization in the program. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy at the t
Gold Scalping Zig Zag Pattern
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
Introducing our state-of-the-art Gold Trading Robot, a revolutionary tool designed to navigate the complexities of the gold market with precision and efficiency. Engineered using advanced algorithms and cutting-edge machine learning techniques, this autonomous software operates tirelessly to capitalize on market fluctuations and deliver optimal trading outcomes. Key Features: Advanced Algorithmic Trading: The Gold Trading Robot employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze vast amounts of market d
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicadores
Gann Made Easy é um sistema de negociação Forex profissional e fácil de usar, baseado nos melhores princípios de negociação usando a teoria do sr. W. D. Gann. O indicador fornece sinais precisos de COMPRA e VENDA, incluindo níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Você pode negociar mesmo em movimento usando notificações PUSH. ENTRE EM CONTATO COMIGO APÓS A COMPRA PARA RECEBER DICAS DE NEGOCIAÇÃO, BÔNUS E O ASSISTENTE EA "GANN MADE EASY" GRATUITAMENTE! Provavelmente você já ouviu muitas vezes sobre os
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
O M1 SNIPER é um sistema indicador de negociação fácil de usar. É um indicador de seta projetado para o período M1. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema independente para scalping no período M1 e pode ser usado como parte do seu sistema de negociação existente. Embora este sistema de negociação tenha sido projetado especificamente para negociação no M1, ele também pode ser usado em outros períodos. Originalmente, desenvolvi este método para negociar XAUUSD e BTCUSD. Mas considero-o útil ta
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicadores
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicadores
Indicador de tendência, solução única inovadora para negociação e filtragem de tendências com todos os recursos de tendências importantes construídos dentro de uma ferramenta! É um indicador multi-timeframe e multi-moedas 100% sem repintura que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos: forex, commodities, criptomoedas, índices e ações. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador Support and Resistance Screener está disponível por apenas US$ 50e vitalício. (Preço original US$ 250) (oferta este
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicadores
Este indicador é uma super combinação dos nossos 2 produtos Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funciona para todos os períodos de tempo e mostra graficamente impulso de força ou fraqueza para as 8 principais moedas mais um Símbolo! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a aceleração da força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Ouro, Pares Exóticos, Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE COM 26% DE DESCONTO A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é uma ferramenta comercial única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque incorporámos uma série de características proprietárias e uma nova fórmula. Com apenas UM gráfico, pode ler a força da moeda para 28 pares de Forex! Imagine como a sua negociação irá melhorar porque é capaz de apontar o ponto exacto do gatilho de uma nova tendência ou oportunidade de escalada? Manual do util
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador antecipado       Determina os níveis e zonas de reversão do mercado   , permitindo que você espere o preço retornar ao nível e entre no início de uma nova tendência, e não no seu fim. Ele mostra       níveis de reversão       onde o mercado confirma uma mudança de direção e inicia um movimento adicional. O indicador funciona sem redesenhar, é otimizado para qualquer instrumento e revela seu potencial máximo quando combinado com o       LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       indicador. Scanner
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Breakout PRO   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia Breakout Zones! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência em negociação de mais de 13 anos,   o Quantum Breakout PRO   foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada comercial a novos patamares com sua estratégia inovadora e dinâmica de zona de rompimento. O Quantum Breakout Indicator lhe dará setas de sinal em zonas de breakout com 5 zonas-alvo de lucro
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicadores
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicadores
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicadores
O sistema PRO Renko é um sistema de negociação altamente preciso especialmente concebido para a negociação de gráficos RENKO. Trata-se de um sistema universal que pode ser aplicado a vários instrumentos de negociação. O sistema neutraliza eficazmente o chamado ruído de mercado, dando-lhe acesso a sinais de inversão precisos. O indicador é muito fácil de usar e tem apenas um parâmetro responsável pela geração de sinal. Você pode facilmente adaptar a ferramenta a qualquer instrumento de negocia
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Apollo SR Master é um indicador de Suporte/Resistência com recursos especiais que tornam a negociação com zonas de Suporte/Resistência mais fácil e confiável. O indicador calcula as zonas de Suporte/Resistência em tempo real, sem qualquer atraso, detectando topos e fundos de preço locais. Em seguida, para confirmar a área de Suporte/Resistência recém-formada, o indicador exibe um sinal especial que indica que a zona pode ser considerada e usada como um sinal de VENDA ou COMPRA. Nesse caso, a f
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicadores
Day Trader Master é um sistema de negociação completo para day traders. O sistema é composto por dois indicadores. Um indicador é um sinal de seta para comprar e vender. É o indicador de seta que você obtém. Eu fornecerei o segundo indicador gratuitamente. O segundo indicador é um indicador de tendência especialmente projetado para ser usado em conjunto com essas setas. OS INDICADORES NÃO SE REPETEM E NÃO SE ATRASAM! A utilização deste sistema é muito simples. Você só precisa seguir os sinais de
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicadores
Pare de adivinhar. Comece a operar com vantagem estatística. Os índices de ações não são negociados como forex. Eles têm sessões definidas, gaps noturnos e seguem padrões estatísticos previsíveis. Este indicador fornece os dados de probabilidade que você precisa para operar índices como DAX, S&P 500 e Dow Jones com confiança. O que o torna diferente A maioria dos indicadores mostra o que aconteceu. Este mostra o que provavelmente acontecerá em seguida. Todos os dias de negociação, o indicador an
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicadores
Difícil de encontrar e com pouca frequência, as divergências são um dos cenários de negociação mais confiáveis. Este indicador localiza e verifica automaticamente divergências ocultas e regulares usando seu oscilador favorito. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Fácil de trocar Encontra divergências regulares e ocultas Suporta muitos osciladores conhecidos Implementa sinais de negociação baseados em fugas Exibe níveis adequados de sto
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Os indicadores de tendência são uma das áreas de análise técnica para utilização em negociações em mercados financeiros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines - determina de forma abrangente a direção da tendência e gera sinais de entrada. Além de suavizar a direção média das velas Também utiliza o ângulo de inclinação das linhas de tendência. O princípio de construção dos ângulos de Gann foi tomado como base para o ângulo de inclinação. O indicador de análise técnica combina a suavização de velas e
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicadores
Uma estratégia intradiária baseada em dois princípios fundamentais do mercado. O algoritmo é baseado na análise de volumes e ondas de preços usando filtros adicionais. O algoritmo inteligente do indicador dá um sinal apenas quando dois fatores de mercado se combinam em um. O indicador calcula ondas de um determinado intervalo no gráfico M1 usando os dados do período de tempo mais alto. E para confirmar a onda, o indicador utiliza a análise por volume. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação pr
Mais do autor
Nadaraya Watson Envelop Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
4.67 (3)
Indicadores
Eleve sua estratégia de trading com o   Nadaraya Watson Envelope Alert MT5 , um indicador de ponta que utiliza regressão de kernel não paramétrica para fornecer análise de tendências suave e adaptativa. Inspirado no estimador Nadaraya-Watson, esta ferramenta aplica suavização de kernel gaussiano aos dados de preços, criando envelopes dinâmicos que se adaptam à volatilidade do mercado sem o atraso excessivo das médias móveis tradicionais. Amplamente aclamado em plataformas como TradingView e elog
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Indicadores
Domine as tendências do mercado com o SuperTrend Alert MT5, um indicador poderoso projetado para fornecer sinais precisos de acompanhamento de tendências para trading de forex, ações, criptomoedas e commodities. Aclamado em comunidades de trading como Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e elogiado em discussões no Investopedia e TradingView por sua robusta detecção de tendências, este indicador é uma ferramenta essencial para traders que buscam entradas e saídas confiáveis. Usuários relatam até 90
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
Utilitários
Otimize sua estratégia de grid trading com o Grid Trade Manager MT5, um EA utilitário gratuito versátil projetado para automatizar a colocação e gestão de ordens grid, inspirado na abordagem de grid trading testada pelo tempo popularizada nos 2000 por comunidades forex por sua capacidade de profiter de oscilações de mercado em condições ranging. Adotado por milhares de traders em plataformas como MQL5 e Forex Factory por seus controles de risco robustos e customização, esta ferramenta excels em
FREE
Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Aprimore sua precisão no trading com o indicador Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5, uma ferramenta poderosa projetada para detectar rapidamente padrões de velas chave e entregar alertas em tempo real, capacitando traders a agir em configurações de alta probabilidade. Baseado nos princípios dos gráficos de velas japonesas, popularizados por Steve Nison nos anos 90, este indicador é favorito entre traders de forex, cripto e ações por sua capacidade de decifrar o sentimento do mercado através de padrõe
FREE
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Utilitários
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro é um Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 4 projetado para copiar negociações de uma conta MT4 ou MT5 de origem para várias contas MT4 ou MT5 no mesmo computador. Esta ferramenta é ideal para replicar negociações em contas de clientes ou carteiras com parâmetros personalizáveis, incluindo tamanhos de lote, stop-loss/take-profit e opções de cópia reversa. Simplifica a gestão de negociações sem executá-las com base em lógica de mercado, oferecendo sincronização flexíve
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitários
Aprimore sua estratégia de hedge com o Hedge Trade Manager MT5, um sofisticado Assessor Especialista (EA) projetado para automatizar operações de hedge para contrarrestar movimentos adversos de preço, baseado em técnicas de hedge popularizadas na década de 2010 por corretoras de forex que permitiam posições opostas para garantir lucros ou limitar perdas durante tendências incertas. Muito valorizado no MQL5 e em fóruns de trading como Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex por suas configurações flexí
FREE
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicadores
Aprimore sua precisão no trading com o indicador Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4, uma ferramenta poderosa projetada para detectar rapidamente padrões de velas chave e entregar alertas em tempo real, capacitando traders a agir em configurações de alta probabilidade. Baseado nos princípios dos gráficos de velas japonesas, popularizados por Steve Nison nos anos 90, este indicador é favorito entre traders de forex, cripto e ações por sua capacidade de decifrar o sentimento do mercado através de padrõe
FREE
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Melhore o seu trading de ação de preço com o indicador Higher Highs and Lows MT4, uma ferramenta robusta que utiliza análise fractal para identificar pontos de swing chave e padrões que definem tendências como Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL) e Higher Lows (HL) para insights claros sobre a direção do mercado. Baseado em princípios fundamentais de ação de preço enraizados na Teoria de Dow do início do século XX e popularizados no trading moderno por especialistas como Al Brook
FREE
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5 é uma ferramenta de trading automatizada projetada para capturar oportunidades com base nas condições de reversão das Bandas de Bollinger. Executa operações de compra ao detectar uma reversão de alta perto da banda inferior (quando a vela anterior fecha abaixo da banda inferior e a vela atual fecha acima, passando de uma vela vermelha para uma verde) e operações de venda para uma reversão de baixa perto da banda superior (cenário oposto). Extensivamente testado, o
Inventory Retracement Bar
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Enhance your trend-following strategy with   UCS_RH_IRB (Rob Hoffman Inventory Retracement Bar) MT5 , a precision indicator identifying candles retracing   45% or more   against the prevailing trend—highlighting points   where institutional counter-trend activity typically subsides and the dominant move resumes. Based on Rob Hoffman’s well-known IRB methodology, this indicator offers clear visual confirmations for trend continuation setups after pullbacks, suitable for forex, indices, commoditi
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicadores
Eleve sua estratégia de trading com o   Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5 , um indicador de ponta que utiliza regressão de kernel não paramétrica para fornecer análise de tendências suave e adaptativa. Inspirado no estimador Nadaraya-Watson, esta ferramenta aplica suavização de kernel gaussiano aos dados de preços, criando envelopes dinâmicos que se adaptam à volatilidade do mercado sem o atraso excessivo das médias móveis tradicionais. Amplamente aclamado em plataformas como TradingView e elogia
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Domine as tendências do mercado com o SuperTrend Alert MT4, um indicador poderoso projetado para fornecer sinais precisos de acompanhamento de tendências para trading de forex, ações, criptomoedas e commodities. Aclamado em comunidades de trading como Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e elogiado em discussões no Investopedia e TradingView por sua robusta detecção de tendências, este indicador é uma ferramenta essencial para traders que buscam entradas e saídas confiáveis. Usuários relatam até 90
FREE
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitários
Otimize a gestão das suas operações com o Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5, um robusto Assessor Especialista (EA) projetado para automatizar ajustes de stop-loss em operações abertas manualmente ou por outros EAs, garantindo proteção de lucros e gestão de riscos. Elogiado em comunidades de trading como Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e destacado em discussões no Investopedia e fóruns da MQL5 por sua precisão na gestão de trailing stops e níveis de breakeven, este EA é um favorito entre
FREE
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Utilitários
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro é um Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 5 projetado para copiar negociações de uma conta MT5 de origem para várias contas MT5 ou MT4 no mesmo computador. Esta ferramenta é ideal para replicar negociações em contas de clientes ou carteiras com parâmetros personalizáveis, incluindo tamanhos de lote, stop-loss/take-profit e opções de cópia reversa. Simplifica a gestão de negociações sem executá-las com base em lógica de mercado, oferecendo sincronização flexível para
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Optimiza tu análisis de trading con el Day and Week Separator MT4, una herramienta intuitiva diseñada para trazar líneas separadoras diarias y semanales personalizables, perfecta para traders que enfrentan diferencias de zonas horarias con sus brokers. Muy apreciada en comunidades de trading como Forex Factory y Reddit’s r/Forex por su simplicidad y eficacia, este indicador aborda el desafío común de alinear los marcos temporales de los gráficos con horarios locales o específicos del mercado, co
FREE
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 é uma ferramenta de trading automatizada sofisticada projetada para MetaTrader 5, que utiliza cruzamentos de médias móveis para capturar reversões de tendência e pontos de entrada potenciais. Este consultor especialista oferece aos traders uma solução versátil com configurações personalizáveis, garantindo execução precisa das negociações e gerenciamento robusto de riscos. Extensivamente testado, proporciona métodos de entrada eficientes, regras de saída flexíveis e
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Potencie suas capacidades de detecção de tendências com o Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5, uma ferramenta dinâmica projetada para identificar sequências de velas altistas ou baixistas, oferecendo alertas oportunos para confirmações de tendência e possíveis reversões nos mercados de forex, ações, criptomoedas e commodities. Aclamado em comunidades de trading como Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, além de elogiado em discussões no Investopedia e TradingView por sua capacidade de simplificar a aná
FREE
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitários
Aprimore a gestão de riscos de sua carteira com o Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5, um poderoso Assessor Especialista (EA) projetado para rastrear e seguir automaticamente o lucro total da sua conta ou de operações com um número mágico específico no MetaTrader 5, fechando todas as operações quando o lucro atual cai abaixo do último pico de lucro. Elogiado no MQL5, Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex por seu mecanismo dinâmico de bloqueio de lucros, este EA é um favorito entre scalpers, day traders
FREE
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitários
Otimize seu processo de fechamento de operações com o Close Manager MT5, um poderoso Assessor Especialista (EA) projetado para automatizar as saídas de operações abertas manualmente ou por outros EAs no MetaTrader 5, oferecendo aos traders controle preciso sobre as estratégias de saída. Amplamente elogiado no MQL5, Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex por seus critérios de fechamento versáteis e personalizáveis, este EA é um favorito entre scalpers, day traders e swing traders em mercados voláteis c
FREE
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4 é uma ferramenta de trading sofisticada para MetaTrader 4 projetada para automatizar entradas e saídas de negociações utilizando nove indicadores técnicos: ADX, Bandas de Bollinger, CCI, MACD, Média Móvel, RSI, Estocástico, Awesome Oscillator e RVI. Oferecendo ampla personalização com múltiplas estratégias de entrada/saída e modos de combinação AND/OR/NA, este EA proporciona aos traders uma flexibilidade incomparável. Extensivamente testado, garante geração precis
Ultimate Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitários
Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 é um poderoso Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 4 projetado para otimizar as atividades de trading e aumentar a eficiência dos traders na plataforma MQL4. Esta ferramenta simplifica as tarefas diárias de trading com funcionalidades amigáveis, funcionando como um companheiro confiável para gerenciar negociações sem depender de lógica de trading específica. Desenvolvido para traders que buscam uma vantagem competitiva, oferece ferramentas de automação e gestão de risc
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Fique à frente do impulso do mercado com o Pip Movement Alert MT4, um indicador versátil de múltiplas moedas projetado para rastrear e alertar traders sobre movimentos precisos em pips em vários símbolos, ideal para trading de forex, ações, criptomoedas e commodities. Elogiado em comunidades de trading como Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e destacado em discussões no Investopedia e TradingView por sua capacidade de detectar mudanças repentinas no mercado, este indicador é indispensável para tr
FREE
Rsi Divergence Pro Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
RSI DIVERENCE INDICATOR RSI divergence is very powerful pattern which is often used to detect a strong trend reversal. it also indicates the weakening of strong signal. So some traders  want to use it as the exit criteria. This indicator works in all timeframe and send notification, alert or email to the user. It also show the Higher Highs and Lower Low Pattern with its corresponding RSI divergency. This indicator can be used in Expert Advisors as it has accessible buffers List of Inputs ______
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicadores
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitários
Simplifique sua negociação com o STM Trade Panel MT4, um Assessor Especialista (EA) fácil de usar projetado para agilizar a execução e gestão de operações no MetaTrader 4, oferecendo colocação de ordens com um clique e fechamento automático de operações com base em limites de lucro e perda personalizáveis. Muito valorizado no MQL5, Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex por sua interface intuitiva e controle eficiente de operações, este EA é uma ferramenta essencial para scalpers, day traders e swing
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Indicadores
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitários
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Eleve suas decisões de trading com o   Angle of Moving Average MT4 , um indicador inovador que quantifica a inclinação das médias móveis para oferecer insights claros sobre a direção e o momento do mercado. Baseado no princípio de medir a inclinação angular das médias móveis ao longo de um número específico de barras, esta ferramenta tornou-se um pilar na análise técnica desde sua conceituação nas comunidades de trading por volta de 2010. Amplamente discutido em fóruns como Forex Factory e elog
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário