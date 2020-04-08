Radius Trend by ChartPrime MT4

The previous response was only the Turkish version wrapped in an xaiArtifact.

Elevate your trading strategy with the Radius Trend by ChartPrime MT5, an advanced tool that dynamically adjusts trend bands based on price action and volatility for real-time insights into trend direction, strength, and potential reversals. Developed by ChartPrime, this indicator uses a unique radius-based method to sweep across the chart like a radar, adapting to market conditions unlike static trend lines. Popular on MQL5 for its innovative approach since its release, it's favored for multi-timeframe support and EA integration, providing a fluid view of trends in volatile environments.

Radius Trend visualizes trends with outer and inner bands that expand/contract with volatility, using smoothed calculations for accurate placement. The main trend line shifts angle via a step-based radius, highlighting uptrends (chartreuse) or downtrends (red), while dashed inner bands aid in spotting reversals or continuations. Benefits include precise trend identification, volatility assessment, and customizable alerts for crossovers, reducing missed opportunities in forex, stocks, indices, commodities, or cryptos. With buffer values for EAs, it enables automated strategies, boosting efficiency in both trending and ranging markets.

Key Features

Dynamic Trend Band: Automatically adapts to price action and volatility for precise trend visualization, adjusting outer/inner bands in real-time.

Radius-Based Adjustment: Uses a step parameter (default 0.15, increment 0.001) to modify the trend band's angle, creating a responsive "sweeping" effect across the chart.

Volatility-Adjusted Calculations: Incorporates price range in band placement, with a start points distance multiplier (default 2.0, increment 0.1) for tailored volatility sensitivity.

Trend Direction Visualization: Color-coded lines (chartreuse up, red down) with solid outer and dashed inner bands for clear distinction of trend strength and direction.

Multi-Alert Integration: Enable terminal alerts, push notifications, or emails (all default true) for band crossovers or significant moves, keeping you informed without constant watching.

Non-Repainting Reliability: Bands and signals remain fixed after bar close, providing consistent historical data for backtesting and live trading.

High Performance: Optimized code supports multi-timeframe analysis on MT5 without lag, ideal for high-frequency or long-term strategies.

EA Compatibility: Exposes 13 buffers (e.g., UP_OUTER, DOWN_INNER, TREND) for seamless integration with Expert Advisors in automated trend-based systems.

Backtesting Optimized: Customizable step and multiplier parameters allow thorough historical testing to refine strategies before live use.

Radius Trend by ChartPrime MT5 is a game-changer for traders seeking adaptive trend analysis with minimal noise. Its acclaim comes from real-world efficacy: early reversal detection, volatility-adapted bands, and an edge in dynamic markets. Revolutionize your trading with radius precision.

