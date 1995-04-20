Fisher Yur4ik Alert

Fisher Yur4ik Indicator - Unlock Precise Trading Insights

Explore a world of precision in trading with the "Fisher Yur4ik Indicator." This advanced tool is designed to provide traders with accurate insights into price trends, allowing for well-informed decisions and enhanced profitability.

Basic Details:

  • Indicator Type: Fisher Yur4ik Indicator
  • Key Metrics: Real-time analysis of price trends and potential turning points.
  • Customization: Fully customizable settings to align with your unique trading strategy.
  • Asset Compatibility: Ideal for trading across a wide range of markets, including Forex, stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

How the Fisher Yur4ik Indicator Works:

The Fisher Yur4ik Indicator is a potent technical analysis tool that delves into price trends. It uses a unique algorithm to calculate and display precise information about potential turning points and trend reversals. This insight allows traders to stay ahead of market movements and make timely trading decisions.

This indicator offers a distinct approach to trading, providing data that is highly regarded for its accuracy in identifying important price levels and trend changes.

Key Features:

  1. Accurate Price Trend Analysis: The Fisher Yur4ik Indicator excels at providing accurate insights into price trends, helping traders make well-timed decisions.

  2. Real-time Alerts: Stay ahead of market moves with real-time alerts based on price trend changes, ensuring you never miss out on trading opportunities.

  3. User-friendly Interface: The user-friendly interface ensures that traders of all levels can access and utilize this advanced tool with ease.

  4. Customization: Tailor the Fisher Yur4ik Indicator to your unique trading preferences, giving you the flexibility to adapt to evolving market conditions.

Why Choose Fisher Yur4ik Indicator:

  • Maximize Profit Potential: Harness the power of accurate price trend insights to enhance your trading profitability and risk management.

  • Efficiency: Save valuable time with real-time alerts and precise analysis of price trends, streamlining your trading process.

  • Stay Informed: The real-time alerts and data provided by this indicator empower you to make well-informed trading decisions on the fly.

  • Dedicated Support: Our support team is available to assist you with any questions or inquiries, ensuring a seamless and rewarding trading experience.

Get Started Today:

Elevate your trading experience with the Fisher Yur4ik Indicator. Unlock the potential to make informed trading decisions and stay ahead of market trends, leading to profitable outcomes.

Don't miss out on your next trading success!


Produtos recomendados
Gann Square of 144
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (6)
Indicadores
A Gann Box (ou Gann Square) é um método de análise de mercado baseado no artigo "Fórmula matemática para previsões de mercado" de WD Gann. Este indicador pode representar três modelos de Quadrados: 90, 52(104), 144. Existem seis variantes de grades e duas variantes de arcos. Você pode plotar vários quadrados em um gráfico simultaneamente. Parâmetros Square — seleção de um modelo quadrado de Gann: 90 — quadrado de 90 (ou quadrado de nove); 52 (104) — quadrado de 52 (ou 104); 144 — quadrado uni
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
5 (4)
Indicadores
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicadores
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicadores
Daily Candle Predictor é um indicador que prevê o preço de fechamento de uma vela. O indicador destina-se principalmente ao uso em gráficos D1. Este indicador é adequado tanto para negociação forex tradicional quanto para negociação de opções binárias. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação autônomo ou pode atuar como um complemento ao seu sistema de negociação existente. Este indicador analisa a vela atual, calculando certos fatores de força dentro do próprio corpo da vela, be
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Indicadores
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicadores
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Market Structure Confluence for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicadores
OVERVIEW This script is called "Market Structure Confluence" and it combines classic market structure analysis with a dynamic volatility-based band system to detect shifts in trend and momentum more reliably. It tracks key swing points (higher highs, higher lows, lower highs, lower lows) to define the trend, then overlays a basis and ATR-smoothed volatility bands to catch rejection signals and highlight potential inflection points in the market. CONCEPTS Market structure is the foundation
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicadores
Fibonacci recontratar e extensão linha de desenho ferramenta Fibonacci recontratar e estender a ferramenta de desenho de linha para a plataforma MT4 é adequado para comerciantes que usam método de negociação de pontos e negociação de secções douradas Vantagens: Não há linha extra, não há linhagem muito longa, e é fácil observar e encontrar oportunidades de negociação Versão experimental: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Principais funções: 1. Podem ser desenhados diretamente vári
Point61 Indicator
Evgeniy Machok
5 (1)
Indicadores
The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
RTSPattern
Tomas Belak
Indicadores
The indicator provides a superior alternative to price action analysis. It enables the identification of normalized patterns, which are then transformed into a graphical representation to forecast future steps within a time series. In the top-left corner, you'll find information regarding the expected prediction accuracy, determined through a complex MSQE calculation. You have the flexibility to adjust the time window, making it easy to validate the indicator's performance. Additionally, you can
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicadores
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
MTF Qristalium Arrows
Elena Kusheva
Indicadores
O indicador de MTF Qristalium Arrows é semi-acabados, sistema de negociação. Funciona em todos os pares de moedas. No indicador envolvidos em três regras: 1)o comércio é apenas uma tendência, 2)"da compra, quando tudo o que vender e vender, quando todo mundo está comprando", 3) o Preço sempre vai contra a multidão.  O indicador de MTF Qristalium Arrows filtra os dados da regra de vários таймфреймам com a ajuda de indicadores internos. Com a coincidência de tendência em determinados cortes t
RaysFX Supertrend Bar
Davide Rappa
Indicadores
RaysFX Supertrend Bar RaysFX Supertrend Bar è un indicatore personalizzato per MetaTrader 4. Utilizza l'indice di canale delle materie prime (CCI) per generare segnali di trading. L'indicatore mostra dei puntini in una finestra separata sotto il grafico principale per indicare i segnali di trading. Caratteristiche principali: Calcola il CCI per diversi periodi temporali. Visualizza puntini per indicare i segnali di trading. Permette all'utente di modificare i periodi temporali e la distanza tra
The Sextet Scalper Pro
Naim El Hajj
Indicadores
The Sextet Scalper Pro  is an MT4 indicator that gives signals when new waves are starting in a trend. The trends are calculated using the original " The Sextet " indicator method. You get a free EA to trade with The Sextet Scalper Pro: Free EA . Default settings were optimized on GBPUSD H1 from 2017. EA could be tested on free demo version of The Sextet Scalper Pro, before purchase. Key Features: Uses The Sextet Trend Detection Method which is already a good strategy in itself for detecting lo
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicadores
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Proxy OrderFlow MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicadores
Indicador baseado no desequilíbrio do tick-spread. TF: Funciona em todos os timeframes (de M1 a D1). Par: Compatível com Forex, índices, ouro e CFDs (ajuste automático para instrumentos JPY, Ouro e CFD). Configurações: TickWindow (200) – janela de observação de ticks SpreadWeight (1.5) – peso do spread NormalizationPeriod (20) – período de normalização (z-score) Overbought / Oversold (±3.0) – níveis de alerta AlertCooldown (300s) – intervalo entre alertas Conclusão: Proxy Order Flow – Imbalan
Brilliant Reversals Scanner MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
O Brilliant Reversal Multicurrency Scanner MT4 é uma ferramenta poderosa projetada para ajudar os traders a monitorar múltiplos pares de moedas e períodos de tempo usando o indicador Brilliant Reversal. Este scanner simplifica a identificação de possíveis reversões de mercado, fornecendo varredura em tempo real e alertas diretamente de um painel centralizado. Seja negociando pares principais, secundários ou exóticos, esta ferramenta oferece cobertura abrangente do mercado e configurações persona
Netsrac Correlation Trade Indicator
Carsten Pflug
5 (1)
Indicadores
The Netsrac Correlation Trade Indicator (NCTI) was created to trade correlations between different assets. NCTI offers five different strategies to do this. Five different correlation trading strategies with two or three assets Fast access your assets with one click via asset buttons Your profit/loss at a glance Configurable alerts via screen or mobile You can use the indicator with every timeframe. Higher timeframes give fewer but better signals. If you have some questions or suggestions - ple
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicadores
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
MarketProfile master V1
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Indicadores
For more tools  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller#!category=2 A huge number of traders use the VolumeProfile/MarketProfile analysis method. And I think there is no need to explain such concepts as POC and VAH/VAL. However, the standard VolumeProfile representation has a drawback - we only see the current picture of the market. We see the "convexity" of the volume distribution within the period. But we don't see the main thing - the "migration" of the POC level during the price
Dynamic Trading Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
"Dynamic Trading Oscillator" - um indicador avançado e personalizado para Crypto_Forex - uma ferramenta de negociação eficiente para MT4! - Nova geração de osciladores - veja as imagens para ver como usá-lo. - O Dynamic Trading Oscillator possui zonas adaptáveis ​​de sobrevenda/sobrecompra. - O oscilador é uma ferramenta auxiliar para encontrar pontos de entrada exatos em áreas dinâmicas de sobrevenda/sobrecompra. - Valores de sobrevenda: abaixo da linha azul, valores de sobrecompra: acima da
Multiple Indicator for Major Currencies
Kriengsak Peitaisong
Indicadores
Multiple Indicators for Major Currencies The purpose of this indicator is to save time to detect more good trading opportunities by scanning all 28 cross currency pairs of AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD and USD in the same time. There are 5 indicators included in this indicator which are CCI, RSI, Stochastic, MACD and the different between plusDI and minusDI of ADX (PlusDI-MinusDI). The indicator can help in determining the following properties of each currency depending on which indicator w
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicadores
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
MA Alignment Scanner
Benedict Jamora
5 (1)
Indicadores
This indicator scans and displays currency pairs that have recently aligned moving averages on a given timeframe. You can configure which pairs the indicator will scan. It also includes all types of alert options. Bullish MA Alignment =  MA1>MA2>MA3>MA4>MA5 Bearish MA Alignment =  MA1<MA2<MA3<MA4<MA5 Features Attach to one chart and scans all the currency pairs configured and visible in the Market Watch Window It can monitor all the available timeframes from M1 to MN1 and sends alerts on every
Secret Liquidity Zones
Ihab Salloum
Indicadores
Secret Liquidity Zones Indicator User Manual Introduction Unlock the power of hidden market opportunities with the Secret Liquidity Zones Indicator . This cutting‐edge tool is designed to reveal critical price levels where market momentum may shift. With its dynamic adaptability and sleek gold visuals, it offers clear and elegant insights into key trading opportunities—making it the perfect secret weapon for traders who demand precision and clarity. Key Features Dynamic Timeframe Adaptation: A
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Indicadores
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
TrendCompass
Artem Koliada
Indicadores
TrendCompass is a powerful indicator for trading in the currency and cryptocurrency markets on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This innovative tool is designed to simplify analysis and decision-making in trading. The indicator combines various technical indicators and algorithms to provide accurate and timely trading signals. Key Features: Multilevel Strategy: TrendCompass is based on a comprehensive strategy that includes analyzing major trends, support and resistance levels, and various technical
ACB Trade Filter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicadores
The ACB Trade Filter indicator provides a solution for filtering out the low probability trading setups in a trading strategy. The indicator uses a sophisticated filtration algorithm based on the market sentiment and trend. Applications Works great with our indicator " ACB Breakout Arrows ". Filter out low probability signals from any indicator. Avoid overtrading and minimize the losses. Trade in the direction of market sentiment and trend. Avoid the choppiness in the market. How to use Only L
Impulses and Corrections 4
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicadores
"Impulses and Corrections 4" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of "Corrections" of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always
Pattern Searching
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicadores
Pattern Searching: Smart, Precise, & Customizable for MT4!  Are you looking for a powerful tool to quickly and accurately identify trading patterns in Forex? This advanced indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is exactly what you need!  Key Features That Will Amaze You:  Automatic Classic Pattern Detection: This indicator automatically finds the closest classic Forex patterns for you. Whether you're looking for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) or NDS strategies, this tool covers it all!   * Popular patt
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicadores
Gann Made Easy é um sistema de negociação Forex profissional e fácil de usar, baseado nos melhores princípios de negociação usando a teoria do sr. W. D. Gann. O indicador fornece sinais precisos de COMPRA e VENDA, incluindo níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Você pode negociar mesmo em movimento usando notificações PUSH. ENTRE EM CONTATO COMIGO APÓS A COMPRA PARA RECEBER DICAS DE NEGOCIAÇÃO, BÔNUS E O ASSISTENTE EA "GANN MADE EASY" GRATUITAMENTE! Provavelmente você já ouviu muitas vezes sobre os
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
O M1 SNIPER é um sistema indicador de negociação fácil de usar. É um indicador de seta projetado para o período M1. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema independente para scalping no período M1 e pode ser usado como parte do seu sistema de negociação existente. Embora este sistema de negociação tenha sido projetado especificamente para negociação no M1, ele também pode ser usado em outros períodos. Originalmente, desenvolvi este método para negociar XAUUSD e BTCUSD. Mas considero-o útil ta
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Apollo SR Master é um indicador de Suporte/Resistência com recursos especiais que tornam a negociação com zonas de Suporte/Resistência mais fácil e confiável. O indicador calcula as zonas de Suporte/Resistência em tempo real, sem qualquer atraso, detectando topos e fundos de preço locais. Em seguida, para confirmar a área de Suporte/Resistência recém-formada, o indicador exibe um sinal especial que indica que a zona pode ser considerada e usada como um sinal de VENDA ou COMPRA. Nesse caso, a f
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicadores
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicadores
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicadores
Disponível para   MT4   e   MT5 . Junte-se ao canal Market Structure Patterns para baixar os materiais disponíveis para estudos e informações adicionais. Postagens relacionadas: Market Structure Patterns - Introduction Garanta agora com 50% de desconto | Preço anterior US$ 90 | Oferta válida até 31 de dezembro | Uma grande atualização está chegando em breve, e o preço original será ajustado. Market Structure Patterns   é um indicador baseado em   smart money concepts   que apresenta elementos
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicadores
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Indicadores
Scalper Vault é um sistema profissional de escalpelamento que fornece tudo o que você precisa para um escalpelamento bem-sucedido. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação completo que pode ser usado por comerciantes de forex e opções binárias. O período de tempo recomendado é M5. O sistema fornece sinais de seta precisos na direção da tendência. Ele também fornece sinais superiores e inferiores e níveis de mercado Gann. Os indicadores fornecem todos os tipos de alertas, incluindo notificações
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicadores
Uma estratégia intradiária baseada em dois princípios fundamentais do mercado. O algoritmo é baseado na análise de volumes e ondas de preços usando filtros adicionais. O algoritmo inteligente do indicador dá um sinal apenas quando dois fatores de mercado se combinam em um. O indicador calcula ondas de um determinado intervalo no gráfico M1 usando os dados do período de tempo mais alto. E para confirmar a onda, o indicador utiliza a análise por volume. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação pr
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicadores
Currency Strength Wizard é um indicador muito poderoso que fornece uma solução completa para uma negociação bem-sucedida. O indicador calcula o poder deste ou daquele par forex usando os dados de todas as moedas em vários intervalos de tempo. Esses dados são representados em uma forma de índice de moeda fácil de usar e linhas de energia de moeda que você pode usar para ver o poder desta ou daquela moeda. Tudo o que você precisa é anexar o indicador ao gráfico que deseja negociar e o indicador mo
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicadores
O sistema PRO Renko é um sistema de negociação altamente preciso especialmente concebido para a negociação de gráficos RENKO. Trata-se de um sistema universal que pode ser aplicado a vários instrumentos de negociação. O sistema neutraliza eficazmente o chamado ruído de mercado, dando-lhe acesso a sinais de inversão precisos. O indicador é muito fácil de usar e tem apenas um parâmetro responsável pela geração de sinal. Você pode facilmente adaptar a ferramenta a qualquer instrumento de negocia
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicadores
Indicador de tendência, solução única inovadora para negociação e filtragem de tendências com todos os recursos de tendências importantes construídos dentro de uma ferramenta! É um indicador multi-timeframe e multi-moedas 100% sem repintura que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos: forex, commodities, criptomoedas, índices e ações. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador Support and Resistance Screener está disponível por apenas US$ 50e vitalício. (Preço original US$ 250) (oferta este
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicadores
Day Trader Master é um sistema de negociação completo para day traders. O sistema é composto por dois indicadores. Um indicador é um sinal de seta para comprar e vender. É o indicador de seta que você obtém. Eu fornecerei o segundo indicador gratuitamente. O segundo indicador é um indicador de tendência especialmente projetado para ser usado em conjunto com essas setas. OS INDICADORES NÃO SE REPETEM E NÃO SE ATRASAM! A utilização deste sistema é muito simples. Você só precisa seguir os sinais de
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
Indicadores
Apollo Secret Trend é um indicador de tendência profissional que pode ser usado para encontrar tendências em qualquer par e período de tempo. O indicador pode facilmente se tornar seu principal indicador de negociação, que você pode usar para detectar tendências de mercado, não importa qual par ou período de tempo você prefira negociar. Ao usar um parâmetro especial no indicador, você pode adaptar os sinais ao seu estilo de negociação pessoal. O indicador fornece todos os tipos de alertas, inclu
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Os indicadores de tendência são uma das áreas de análise técnica para utilização em negociações em mercados financeiros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines - determina de forma abrangente a direção da tendência e gera sinais de entrada. Além de suavizar a direção média das velas Também utiliza o ângulo de inclinação das linhas de tendência. O princípio de construção dos ângulos de Gann foi tomado como base para o ângulo de inclinação. O indicador de análise técnica combina a suavização de velas e
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicadores
Esse indicador acompanha a tendência do mercado com uma confiabilidade incomparável, ignorando flutuações repentinas e ruídos do mercado. Ele foi projetado para negociar gráficos intradiários e pequenos prazos. Sua proporção de vitórias é de cerca de 85%. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Surpreendentemente fácil de negociar Localizar situações de sobrevenda / sobrecompra Desfrute de negociações sem ruído o tempo todo Evite ser chicote
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicadores
Pare de adivinhar. Comece a operar com vantagem estatística. Os índices de ações não são negociados como forex. Eles têm sessões definidas, gaps noturnos e seguem padrões estatísticos previsíveis. Este indicador fornece os dados de probabilidade que você precisa para operar índices como DAX, S&P 500 e Dow Jones com confiança. O que o torna diferente A maioria dos indicadores mostra o que aconteceu. Este mostra o que provavelmente acontecerá em seguida. Todos os dias de negociação, o indicador an
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional   + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicador
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicadores
Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Mais do autor
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Indicadores
Domine as tendências do mercado com o SuperTrend Alert MT5, um indicador poderoso projetado para fornecer sinais precisos de acompanhamento de tendências para trading de forex, ações, criptomoedas e commodities. Aclamado em comunidades de trading como Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e elogiado em discussões no Investopedia e TradingView por sua robusta detecção de tendências, este indicador é uma ferramenta essencial para traders que buscam entradas e saídas confiáveis. Usuários relatam até 90
FREE
Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Aprimore sua precisão no trading com o indicador Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5, uma ferramenta poderosa projetada para detectar rapidamente padrões de velas chave e entregar alertas em tempo real, capacitando traders a agir em configurações de alta probabilidade. Baseado nos princípios dos gráficos de velas japonesas, popularizados por Steve Nison nos anos 90, este indicador é favorito entre traders de forex, cripto e ações por sua capacidade de decifrar o sentimento do mercado através de padrõe
FREE
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Utilitários
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro é um Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 4 projetado para copiar negociações de uma conta MT4 ou MT5 de origem para várias contas MT4 ou MT5 no mesmo computador. Esta ferramenta é ideal para replicar negociações em contas de clientes ou carteiras com parâmetros personalizáveis, incluindo tamanhos de lote, stop-loss/take-profit e opções de cópia reversa. Simplifica a gestão de negociações sem executá-las com base em lógica de mercado, oferecendo sincronização flexíve
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
Utilitários
Otimize sua estratégia de grid trading com o Grid Trade Manager MT5, um EA utilitário gratuito versátil projetado para automatizar a colocação e gestão de ordens grid, inspirado na abordagem de grid trading testada pelo tempo popularizada nos 2000 por comunidades forex por sua capacidade de profiter de oscilações de mercado em condições ranging. Adotado por milhares de traders em plataformas como MQL5 e Forex Factory por seus controles de risco robustos e customização, esta ferramenta excels em
FREE
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitários
Aprimore sua estratégia de hedge com o Hedge Trade Manager MT5, um sofisticado Assessor Especialista (EA) projetado para automatizar operações de hedge para contrarrestar movimentos adversos de preço, baseado em técnicas de hedge popularizadas na década de 2010 por corretoras de forex que permitiam posições opostas para garantir lucros ou limitar perdas durante tendências incertas. Muito valorizado no MQL5 e em fóruns de trading como Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex por suas configurações flexí
FREE
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5 é uma ferramenta de trading automatizada projetada para capturar oportunidades com base nas condições de reversão das Bandas de Bollinger. Executa operações de compra ao detectar uma reversão de alta perto da banda inferior (quando a vela anterior fecha abaixo da banda inferior e a vela atual fecha acima, passando de uma vela vermelha para uma verde) e operações de venda para uma reversão de baixa perto da banda superior (cenário oposto). Extensivamente testado, o
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Melhore o seu trading de ação de preço com o indicador Higher Highs and Lows MT4, uma ferramenta robusta que utiliza análise fractal para identificar pontos de swing chave e padrões que definem tendências como Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL) e Higher Lows (HL) para insights claros sobre a direção do mercado. Baseado em princípios fundamentais de ação de preço enraizados na Teoria de Dow do início do século XX e popularizados no trading moderno por especialistas como Al Brook
FREE
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 é uma ferramenta de trading automatizada sofisticada projetada para MetaTrader 5, que utiliza cruzamentos de médias móveis para capturar reversões de tendência e pontos de entrada potenciais. Este consultor especialista oferece aos traders uma solução versátil com configurações personalizáveis, garantindo execução precisa das negociações e gerenciamento robusto de riscos. Extensivamente testado, proporciona métodos de entrada eficientes, regras de saída flexíveis e
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicadores
Aprimore sua precisão no trading com o indicador Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4, uma ferramenta poderosa projetada para detectar rapidamente padrões de velas chave e entregar alertas em tempo real, capacitando traders a agir em configurações de alta probabilidade. Baseado nos princípios dos gráficos de velas japonesas, popularizados por Steve Nison nos anos 90, este indicador é favorito entre traders de forex, cripto e ações por sua capacidade de decifrar o sentimento do mercado através de padrõe
FREE
Inventory Retracement Bar
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Enhance your trend-following strategy with   UCS_RH_IRB (Rob Hoffman Inventory Retracement Bar) MT5 , a precision indicator identifying candles retracing   45% or more   against the prevailing trend—highlighting points   where institutional counter-trend activity typically subsides and the dominant move resumes. Based on Rob Hoffman’s well-known IRB methodology, this indicator offers clear visual confirmations for trend continuation setups after pullbacks, suitable for forex, indices, commoditi
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicadores
Eleve sua estratégia de trading com o   Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5 , um indicador de ponta que utiliza regressão de kernel não paramétrica para fornecer análise de tendências suave e adaptativa. Inspirado no estimador Nadaraya-Watson, esta ferramenta aplica suavização de kernel gaussiano aos dados de preços, criando envelopes dinâmicos que se adaptam à volatilidade do mercado sem o atraso excessivo das médias móveis tradicionais. Amplamente aclamado em plataformas como TradingView e elogia
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Domine as tendências do mercado com o SuperTrend Alert MT4, um indicador poderoso projetado para fornecer sinais precisos de acompanhamento de tendências para trading de forex, ações, criptomoedas e commodities. Aclamado em comunidades de trading como Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e elogiado em discussões no Investopedia e TradingView por sua robusta detecção de tendências, este indicador é uma ferramenta essencial para traders que buscam entradas e saídas confiáveis. Usuários relatam até 90
FREE
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Utilitários
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro é um Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 5 projetado para copiar negociações de uma conta MT5 de origem para várias contas MT5 ou MT4 no mesmo computador. Esta ferramenta é ideal para replicar negociações em contas de clientes ou carteiras com parâmetros personalizáveis, incluindo tamanhos de lote, stop-loss/take-profit e opções de cópia reversa. Simplifica a gestão de negociações sem executá-las com base em lógica de mercado, oferecendo sincronização flexível para
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitários
Otimize a gestão das suas operações com o Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5, um robusto Assessor Especialista (EA) projetado para automatizar ajustes de stop-loss em operações abertas manualmente ou por outros EAs, garantindo proteção de lucros e gestão de riscos. Elogiado em comunidades de trading como Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e destacado em discussões no Investopedia e fóruns da MQL5 por sua precisão na gestão de trailing stops e níveis de breakeven, este EA é um favorito entre
FREE
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitários
Otimize seu processo de fechamento de operações com o Close Manager MT5, um poderoso Assessor Especialista (EA) projetado para automatizar as saídas de operações abertas manualmente ou por outros EAs no MetaTrader 5, oferecendo aos traders controle preciso sobre as estratégias de saída. Amplamente elogiado no MQL5, Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex por seus critérios de fechamento versáteis e personalizáveis, este EA é um favorito entre scalpers, day traders e swing traders em mercados voláteis c
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Potencie suas capacidades de detecção de tendências com o Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5, uma ferramenta dinâmica projetada para identificar sequências de velas altistas ou baixistas, oferecendo alertas oportunos para confirmações de tendência e possíveis reversões nos mercados de forex, ações, criptomoedas e commodities. Aclamado em comunidades de trading como Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, além de elogiado em discussões no Investopedia e TradingView por sua capacidade de simplificar a aná
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Optimiza tu análisis de trading con el Day and Week Separator MT4, una herramienta intuitiva diseñada para trazar líneas separadoras diarias y semanales personalizables, perfecta para traders que enfrentan diferencias de zonas horarias con sus brokers. Muy apreciada en comunidades de trading como Forex Factory y Reddit’s r/Forex por su simplicidad y eficacia, este indicador aborda el desafío común de alinear los marcos temporales de los gráficos con horarios locales o específicos del mercado, co
FREE
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4 é uma ferramenta de trading sofisticada para MetaTrader 4 projetada para automatizar entradas e saídas de negociações utilizando nove indicadores técnicos: ADX, Bandas de Bollinger, CCI, MACD, Média Móvel, RSI, Estocástico, Awesome Oscillator e RVI. Oferecendo ampla personalização com múltiplas estratégias de entrada/saída e modos de combinação AND/OR/NA, este EA proporciona aos traders uma flexibilidade incomparável. Extensivamente testado, garante geração precis
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitários
Aprimore a gestão de riscos de sua carteira com o Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5, um poderoso Assessor Especialista (EA) projetado para rastrear e seguir automaticamente o lucro total da sua conta ou de operações com um número mágico específico no MetaTrader 5, fechando todas as operações quando o lucro atual cai abaixo do último pico de lucro. Elogiado no MQL5, Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex por seu mecanismo dinâmico de bloqueio de lucros, este EA é um favorito entre scalpers, day traders
FREE
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Fique à frente do impulso do mercado com o Pip Movement Alert MT4, um indicador versátil de múltiplas moedas projetado para rastrear e alertar traders sobre movimentos precisos em pips em vários símbolos, ideal para trading de forex, ações, criptomoedas e commodities. Elogiado em comunidades de trading como Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e destacado em discussões no Investopedia e TradingView por sua capacidade de detectar mudanças repentinas no mercado, este indicador é indispensável para tr
FREE
GG TrendBar
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Eleve a precisão do seu trading com o   Indicador GG TrendBar MT5 , uma ferramenta poderosa de múltiplos períodos de tempo que utiliza ADX e Parabolic SAR para fornecer sinais de tendência consolidados em até 9 períodos de tempo. Surgido de conceitos avançados de análise de tendências popularizados na década de 2010 em plataformas como Forex Factory e MQL5, este indicador ganhou favor por sua capacidade de filtrar ruído ao exigir alinhamento entre os períodos de tempo selecionados, superando fre
Ultimate Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitários
Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 é um poderoso Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 4 projetado para otimizar as atividades de trading e aumentar a eficiência dos traders na plataforma MQL4. Esta ferramenta simplifica as tarefas diárias de trading com funcionalidades amigáveis, funcionando como um companheiro confiável para gerenciar negociações sem depender de lógica de trading específica. Desenvolvido para traders que buscam uma vantagem competitiva, oferece ferramentas de automação e gestão de risc
Rsi Divergence Pro Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
RSI DIVERENCE INDICATOR RSI divergence is very powerful pattern which is often used to detect a strong trend reversal. it also indicates the weakening of strong signal. So some traders  want to use it as the exit criteria. This indicator works in all timeframe and send notification, alert or email to the user. It also show the Higher Highs and Lower Low Pattern with its corresponding RSI divergency. This indicator can be used in Expert Advisors as it has accessible buffers List of Inputs ______
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicadores
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitários
Simplifique sua negociação com o STM Trade Panel MT4, um Assessor Especialista (EA) fácil de usar projetado para agilizar a execução e gestão de operações no MetaTrader 4, oferecendo colocação de ordens com um clique e fechamento automático de operações com base em limites de lucro e perda personalizáveis. Muito valorizado no MQL5, Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex por sua interface intuitiva e controle eficiente de operações, este EA é uma ferramenta essencial para scalpers, day traders e swing
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Indicadores
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitários
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Eleve suas decisões de trading com o   Angle of Moving Average MT4 , um indicador inovador que quantifica a inclinação das médias móveis para oferecer insights claros sobre a direção e o momento do mercado. Baseado no princípio de medir a inclinação angular das médias móveis ao longo de um número específico de barras, esta ferramenta tornou-se um pilar na análise técnica desde sua conceituação nas comunidades de trading por volta de 2010. Amplamente discutido em fóruns como Forex Factory e elog
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário