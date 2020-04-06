Oil XTrender

Oil XTrender is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) specifically developed for trading crude oil instruments, such as XTIUSD or WTICOUSD. It features strict signal confirmation using candlestick behavior, combined with an adaptive averaging and take profit system tailored for trending and volatile conditions.

Although optimized for crude oil with 2-digit pricing, Oil XTrender can be used on other instruments after proper backtesting and parameter tuning.

We have updated deafult setting for trading oil based on long history.

⚠ Important Notes

This EA requires complete 1-minute tick data during backtesting. Without it, the EA will not place any trades.

A parameter named **ForceTradeInTester** is included to ensure the EA opens trades during MQL5.com validation.

🔒 Set this to **false** when running on live or demo accounts.

✅ Recommended Settings

Attach the EA to an M30 chart .

Signal logic operates on M1 , with M30 used for trend filtering and market condition validation.

Use default settings for crude oil pairs (e.g., XTIUSD at 70.25 format).

Run on low-spread ECN brokers, and deploy via VPS 24/7 for stable performance.

🔑 Key Features

Optimized for oil symbols with 2-digit decimal pricing

Strict candlestick confirmation logic before trade entry

Session-based trading and daily range filter

Dynamic lot sizing with structured multi-level averaging

Tiered take profit system based on order sequence

Drawdown protection in both percentage and dollar terms

Includes ForceTradeInTester for validation compatibility

⚙️ External Input Parameters & Descriptions

🕒 Trading Sessions

EnableSession1 / Session1StartTime , Session1EndTime

EnableSession2 / Session2StartTime , Session2EndTime

🔻 Drawdown & Spread

EnableCloseAllOnDrawdown , MaxDrawdownPercent

EnableCloseAllOnDrawdownDollar , MaxDrawdownDollar

MaxSpread (in points)

📈 Lot & Position Sizing

UseManualFirstLot , ManualFirstLot

UseAutomaticLot , EquityPerBaseLotSize , BaseLotSize

LotMultiplierAboveOrder3

💰 Take Profit Management

BaseTP_Lot001 , TP_ExtraOrder2 , TP_ExtraOrder3 , TP_ExtraOrder4 , TP_IncrementPerOrderAbove4

🔁 Averaging System

MaxAveragingPositions , InitialAveragingDistance , DistanceMultiplier

📊 Daily Volatility Filter

EnableDailyRangeFilter , DailyRangeToOpenPosition

⏱ Timeframe Settings

TimeframeSignal , TimeframeEMAFilter

🧪 Strategy Tester Compatibility

ForceTradeInTester Set to true for Strategy Tester only to bypass strict signal filters and ensure test passes.

Set to false for live/demo trading.

⚙️ Miscellaneous

Slippage , MagicNumber

🔐 Strategy Protection

To preserve the originality of this EA, internal indicator names and logic are intentionally hidden. This is to prevent cloning and ensure exclusivity of the strategy.

⚠ Disclaimer

Always test in a demo account before going live

Backtest with complete M1 tick data for valid results

Live performance may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, latency, and liquidity



