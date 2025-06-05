Smart Market Flow Detector

4

Smart Market Flow Detector (SMFD) - Professional V1.31

I CAN CONSISTENTLY GRIND MONEY FROM THIS, BE IT SCALPING OR LOWER LOTS ON LONGER TIME FRAMES. IF YOU ARE WILLING TO PUT THE WORK IN, TRADING GIVES BACK IN PROFIT WHAT YOU GIVE IN PATIENCE AND DISCIPLINE. WET DREAM 5000% PROFIT A MONTH GAMBLERS MOVE ALONG — THIS IS NOT FOR YOU.

4 Advanced Algorithms Combined Into One Powerful Indicator

The Smart Market Flow Detector (SMFD) is a professional-grade Meta Trader 5 indicator that integrates four distinct analytical algorithms into a single comprehensive tool. By combining Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) deviation analysis, hidden flow detection, order flow imbalance calculations, and volume absorption detection, SMFD provides multi-dimensional insights into institutional order flow patterns in currency markets.

Four Integrated Algorithms Working in Harmony

SMFD combines four distinct analytical engines into a single powerful indicator, each contributing unique insights that are synthesized into actionable signals:

1. VWAP Deviation Analysis

Calculates Volume Weighted Average Price over a configurable period and measures current price deviation as a percentage. Statistical research shows that price tends to revert to VWAP, making deviations significant for identifying potential institutional entry points.

Formula: Deviation = (Current Price - VWAP) / VWAP × 100

2. Hidden Flow Detection

Analyses the relationship between volume spikes and price range compression. When volume exceeds threshold parameters while price range contracts relative to historical averages, this indicates potential absorption activity.

Key Metrics:

  • Close position within daily range
  • Volume ratio vs. moving average
  • Price range compression analysis

3. Order Flow Imbalance Calculation

Estimates buying vs. selling pressure by analysing  close position within the high-low range, weighted by volume. Enhanced with tick volume momentum analysis to identify divergences between price movement and volume patterns.

Calculation: Imbalance = (Buying Pressure - Selling Pressure) / Total Pressure × 100

4. Volume Absorption Detection

Identifies periods where volume exceeds 150% of the moving average while price movement remains below 50% of historical average movement. This pattern typically precedes significant price movements.

Algorithmic Synthesis

The power of SMFD lies not in any single algorithm, but in how these four analytical engines work together:

  • Algorithm Cross-Validation: Signals are only generated when multiple algorithms confirm the same market condition
  • Weighted Scoring System: Each algorithm contributes to a composite score that determines final signal strength
  • Divergence Detection: When algorithms disagree, it often signals market transition points
  • Noise Reduction: Four-algorithm confirmation significantly reduces false signals compared to single-method indicators

Technical Features

Non-Repainting Architecture

All calculations are performed on completed bars only (pos > 0 validation), ensuring signal reliability and preventing look-ahead bias. This professional implementation guarantees that historical back-testing results accurately reflect live trading performance.

Multi-Buffer Output System

  • Smart Flow Buffer: Quantified institutional flow strength
  • Retail Flow Buffer: Counter-institutional activity measurement
  • Flow Signal Histogram: Net flow differential with colour coding
  • Absorption Markers: Volume absorption event identification

Automated Chart Signal System

Precision Buy/Sell Arrows

SMFD automatically places buy and sell arrows directly on your price chart when specific algorithmic conditions are met:

 Buy Signal Criteria:

  • Smart Money Flow > 15 (strong institutional accumulation detected)
  • Retail Money Flow < 8 (minimal retail participation)
  • Multi-algorithm confirmation across all 4 analytical engines

 Sell Signal Criteria:

  • Retail Money Flow > 15 (excessive retail participation/chasing)
  • Smart Money Flow < 8 (institutional distribution detected)
  • Cross-algorithm validation for signal reliability

Signal Features:

  • Exact Positioning: Arrows placed at optimal entry levels relative to price action
  • Detailed Tooltips: Hover over arrows to see exact flow scores and algorithm readings
  • Smart Chart Management: Automatic clean up prevents visual clutter (manages 200+ arrow limit)
  • Non-Repainting Guarantee: Signals only appear after bar completion - what you see in back-testing is what you get in live trading
  • Color-Coded Clarity: Green arrows (buy) positioned below price, red arrows (sell) positioned above price

Integrated Alert Framework

Real-time notifications with built-in spam protection (5-minute cooldown) to prevent alert fatigue while maintaining responsiveness to significant market events.

Configuration Parameters

Analysis Period (Default: 14)

Defines the lookback period for VWAP calculations and flow analysis. Shorter periods increase sensitivity to recent price action, while longer periods provide more stable trend identification.

Volume Analysis Period (Default: 20)

Sets the moving average period for volume normalization. Used to identify volume spikes relative to historical volume patterns.

Volume Threshold Multiplier (Default: 1.5)

Minimum volume spike ratio required to trigger absorption detection. Higher values reduce false positives but may miss subtle institutional activity.

Display Options

  • Absorption point visualization toggle
  • Chart arrow annotation control
  • Alert system enable/disable
  • Custom colour schemes for flow lines

Multi-Timeframe Strategy Applications

Scalping (M1-M5 Timeframes)

Strategy: Use rapid order flow imbalance signals for quick 5-15 pip moves

  • Setup: Wait for absorption arrows + immediate buy/sell signal confirmation
  • Entry: Enter on signal arrow with tight 3-5 pip stops
  • Target: Quick 1:1 or 1:2 risk/reward ratios
  • Best Sessions: London/New York overlap for maximum volume flow

Day Trading (M15-H1 Timeframes)

Strategy: Capture intraday momentum shifts and VWAP deviations

  • Setup: Combine signal arrows with VWAP deviation extremes (>2% deviation)
  • Entry: Signal confirmation at key support/resistance levels
  • Management: Trail stops using flow histogram colour changes
  • Best Pairs: Major USD pairs during high-volume sessions

Swing Trading (H4-D1 Timeframes)

Strategy: Multi-day position holding using institutional accumulation patterns

  • Setup: Wait for absorption clusters + signal arrow confirmation
  • Entry: Enter on pullbacks to VWAP after initial signal
  • Target: 50-200 pip moves over 2-7 days
  • Confirmation: Use higher timeframe flow alignment

Position Trading (Daily-Weekly Timeframes)

Strategy: Long-term trend identification using smart money accumulation

  • Setup: Monthly/weekly absorption patterns + consistent flow direction
  • Entry: Scale into positions during accumulation phases
  • Management: Hold until flow reversal signals appear
  • Portfolio: Suitable for portfolio managers and fund strategies

Multi-Timeframe Confluence

Professional Approach: Stack multiple timeframes for highest probability setups

  • Higher TF: Identify trend direction (D1/W1)
  • Entry TF: Time precise entries (H1/H4)
  • Confirmation TF: Validate momentum (M15/M30)
  • Risk Management: Exit when any timeframe shows flow reversal

Statistical Foundation & Multi-Algorithm Advantage

The indicator's four-algorithm approach is based on empirical market microstructure research:

  • VWAP Mean Reversion: Statistical tendency for price to revert to volume-weighted average over time
  • Volume-Price Relationships: Correlation analysis between volume spikes and subsequent price movements
  • Order Flow Theory: Academic research on buying/selling pressure estimation through intrabar analysis
  • Absorption Patterns: Quantitative identification of large order execution through volume/range analysis

Multi-Algorithm Statistical Edge: By requiring confirmation across multiple analytical methods, SCFD achieves significantly higher signal reliability than single-algorithm indicators. Research shows that multi-factor models reduce false positive rates by up to 60% while maintaining signal sensitivity.

Installation & Implementation

System Requirements

  • Meta Trader 5 build 2515 or higher
  • Minimum 4GB RAM recommended for optimal performance
  • Compatible with all MT5 brokers and account types

Setup Process

  1. Place SMFD.mq5 file in /MQL5/Indicators/ directory
  2. Restart Meta Trader 5 platform
  3. Attach indicator to chart via Navigator panel
  4. Configure parameters according to trading strategy
  5. Enable alerts if desired for real-time notifications

Performance Notes: Optimized for minimal CPU usage. Suitable for multiple chart deployment without system impact.

Package Contents

  • SMFD.mq5 - Complete indicator source code with full algorithm implementation
  • Technical Documentation - Detailed explanation of calculation methods and parameters
  • Implementation Guide - Step-by-step configuration instructions
  • Parameter Optimization Guide - Timeframe-specific recommended settings
  • Update Access - All future algorithm improvements and bug fixes included
  • Technical Support - Direct developer contact for implementation assistance

Technical Specifications

  • Signal Generation: Automated buy/sell arrows with algorithmic validation
  • Signal Reliability: Zero repainting through completed bar analysis only
  • Chart Integration: Direct price chart annotation with smart clean up system
  • Timeframe Compatibility: M1 through MN1 with automatic parameter scaling for all strategies
  • Resource Efficiency: Optimized algorithms with minimal CPU overhead
  • Instrument Support: All Meta Trader 5 supported symbols including forex, indices, commodities
  • Data Requirements: Minimum 50 bars for accurate calculations
  • Memory Usage: Efficient buffer management prevents memory leaks
  • Signal Frequency: Adaptive - more signals on lower timeframes, selective on higher timeframes .

User Feedback

"The non-repainting architecture is essential ." 

"Volume absorption detection has improved my entry timing significantly. The algorithm correctly identifies institutional activity patterns."

"Clean implementation with efficient resource usage. Suitable for algorithmic trading system integration." 


Feel free to contact me before or after your purchase if you have any questions regarding the Smart Market Flow Detector, or to request your PDF manual. Thank you." 



Comentários 1
radhaykissoon
221
radhaykissoon 2025.11.15 02:30 
 

This indicator stands out from the crowd , it just need 1 more alerts added to notify my mobile and I have a very good feeling that I could finally start working with real money. Excellent with customer support ,Thanks

Produtos recomendados
Candle patterns scanner with trend filter MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (5)
Indicadores
Este quadro de tempo múltiplo e indicador de vários símbolos procura barras de pinos, estrelas da manhã / noite, engolfamentos, pinças, três linhas de ataque, barras internas e flâmulas e triângulos.   O indicador também pode ser usado no modo de gráfico único. Por favor, leia mais sobre esta opção no produto   blog .   Combinado com suas próprias regras e técnicas, este indicador permitirá que você crie (ou aprimore) seu próprio sistema poderoso. Recursos Pode monitorar todos os símbolos visíve
Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
[ MT4 Version ]  [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here User Interface Performance:  During testing in the strategy tester, the UI may experience lag. Rest assured, this issue is specific to the testing environment and does not affect the indicator's performance in live trading. Elevate your trading strategy with the  Order Blocks ICT Multi TF  indicator, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance your trading decisions through advanced order block analysis
My Point MT5
Claudia Ramona Angerer
Indicadores
Diagnosis of major and minor pivot Trend detection with many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Settings: Back Show: The number of candles it displays If you need any adjustments, or have any questions or suggestions, message me How to trade: Blue: sell signal Red: buy signal Blue and red at the same time: no signal Exit signal: Opposite signal
Impulse fractals indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicadores
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
Immortal MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
The EA is based on   trend trading strategy . Mechanism " trend trading strategy " is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time. If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the trend re-establishes. This EA has been backtested for 9 years of real tick data (2015-2023), consistent with the latest trading accounts. Immortal MT4:   https:
Mega Dashboard
Paul Anscombe
5 (4)
Indicadores
The Ultimate Dashboard Save $10 now - normal price $79 Indicators are useful for traders, but when you put them into a dashboard that can scan 28 symbols at once they become even better, and when you can also combine different indicators and timeframes to give you synchronized alerts, then they become awesome. This easy to use dashboard provides you with 32 leading indicators, use them individually or together, to create powerful combination alerts. So when you want to know that RSI is above 25
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
Indicadores
Este indicador é um indicador para análise automática de ondas que é perfeito para negociações práticas! Caso... Nota:   Não estou acostumado a usar nomes ocidentais para classificação de ondas. Devido à influência da convenção de nomenclatura de Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), nomeei a onda básica como   uma caneta   e a banda de onda secundária como   um segmento   . ao mesmo tempo, o segmento tem a direção da tendência.   O segmento de tendência principal   é nomeado (esse método de nomencl
Super Scanner
Li Wei Huang
Indicadores
【Super Scanner】Indicator Introduction : The color of the Super Scanner which is green and climbing up means that the price trend is going up.The color of the Super Scanner is red and going down means that the price trend is going down. It is very simple to use it to judge the market trend! What's even better is that the open parameters of the indicators allow investors to adjust. You can adjust【Super Scanner】according to your needs. Adjust it faster to be closer to short-term market fluctuatio
BluePrint Adaptive Trader
Stepan Sinic
Indicadores
BluePrint Adaptive Trader - Professional Trading System Advanced Channel Trading System based on our proprietary TrenderFlex PRO algorithm Learn more about TrenderFlex PRO KEY FEATURES • TrenderFlex PRO Channel Technology - Advanced channel calculation based on our proven algorithm • Adaptive Risk Management - Automatic TP/SL calculation based on channel width • Win Rate Statistics - Real-time tracking of TP1, TP2, TP3 success rates • Multi-Timeframe Analysis - Monitor 7 timeframes simultaneou
Utilities
Douglas Lucio De Araujo
Indicadores
Indicador com 3 funcionalidades - Relógio : Relógio independente do gráfico, não para a contagem mesmo com o mercado fechado. - Template : Após definir uma configuração em qualquer gráfico, seja padrões de cores, indicadores, zoom... A configuração será copiada para todos os gráficos ativos. - TimeFrame : Defina o TimeFrame em um gráfico, e com apenas um clique todos os gráficos ativos serão alterados para o mesmo TimeFrame.
Volatility indicator no lagging
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicadores
Non-lagging VOLATILITY indicator A radical modification of the ATR indicator, which corrected all of its shortcomings (the picture shows the difference with ATR). The indicator shows the swing size of the current market movement. Features: does not have a time window period, i.e. any subjective settings non-delayed, the extremums of the indicator always coincide with the extremum of the price (note the picture) is normalized by means of a color solution, i.e. it has the properties of an oscillat
Trading Vision Ex
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Product Description: Trading Vision – Automated Assistant for Forex Traders Introduction In today's financial markets, automating Forex trading is not just desirable but essential for success. The primary goal of automated trading systems like Trading Vision is to simplify the trading process by implementing advanced algorithms to analyze market trends. This allows traders to focus on strategic thinking while leaving routine operations to technology. What is Trading Vision? Trading Vision is a p
Divergence dashboard MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (6)
Indicadores
Este indicador de painel de divergência de vários períodos de tempo e vários símbolos envia um alerta quando uma ou duas divergências diferentes foram identificadas em vários intervalos de tempo e não em divergências únicas. Ele pode ser usado com todos os intervalos de tempo de M1 a MN. No máximo 9 períodos de tempo podem ser mostrados no painel ao mesmo tempo. É possível habilitar o filtro de tendência de média móvel, RSI ou bandas de Bollinger para filtrar apenas as configurações mais fortes.
XFlow
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicadores
XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE - a thick solid line. The center of the general price rotation. The price makes wide cyclical movements around the
Stop Grabber Pattern MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Indicadores
The indicator determines a special pattern of Joe Dinapoli. It gives very high probability buy and sell signals. Indicator does not repaint. Indicator Usage Buy Signal ''B'' Entry : Market buy order at signal bar close Stop : Low of signal bar Take Profit : First swing high Sell Signal ''S'' Entry : Market sell order at signal bar close Stop : High of signal bar Take Profit : First swing low Indicator Parameters Fast EMA : External Parameter (should be kept as default) Slow EMA: External Param
First Scalper MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (4)
Experts
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA  doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop
The 4 headed dragon MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Indicadores
The 4 headed dragon is an indicator that has two functions. 1) Set the background trend. 2) Mark the predominant trend. By combining these two indicator signals, we will be able to trade for or against the trend, adapting the signals to your reading of the market. You can download the demo and test it yourself. 1) Set the background trend.    Define four possibilities of trend that are the four heads of the dragon, marked by colors on the indicator, marking a) Powerful buying trend. b) Weak
Spike Oscillator
Vitalii Kondratiuk
Indicadores
Indicator for searching for price reversals Works well on commodity indices and currency pairs On charts such as Boom Cash, it shows the beginning of a protracted movement well. You can also catch splashes. The indicator uses algorithms, an oscillator and a trend indicator that work together. The indicator shows a candle opening signal (does not disappear, does not redraw and does not recalculate its readings) A good quality tool that can become the basis for creating your own trading system.
StudentK Sync Chart
Chui Yu Lui
Indicadores
--- StudentK Sync Chart --- 1. Move charts at the same time 2. Cross check among different Symbols and Timeframes 3. Plan your own trading strategies --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated period of time) StudentK is a group of years-experienced traders who want to share amazing tools in Free and Paid versions. Aiming
ICT Kill zones
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
ICT Kill zones Professional Automate your ICT & Smart Money analysis with precise, dynamic session tracking and liquidity pivots. Product Description Stop wasting time drawing boxes and lines every single day.   ICT Killzones Professional   is the ultimate session management tool designed specifically for traders utilizing Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and Liquidity-based strategies. This indicator automatically highlights the key trading sessions— Asia, London,
Volume Compair Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicadores
Indicador Profissional de Delta Cumulativo e Mediana de Volume Acompanhe a pressão real de compra/venda com esta poderosa ferramenta de análise de volume. O Volume Compare Indicator combina o Delta Cumulativo e as Medianas de Volume para ajudar você a identificar a atividade institucional, desequilíbrios e potenciais reversões. Principais Recursos: Histograma de Delta Cumulativo – Visualiza o volume líquido de compra vs. venda em tempo real. Medianas de Volume de Compra/Venda – Linhas hor
Quantified Trendline Strength
Peat Winch
Indicadores
Quantified Trendline Strength (QTS) Overview Quantified Trendline Strength is a technical analysis tool that automatically detects and evaluates trendlines based on price swing structures. It provides a visual and quantitative way to understand how significant each trendline may be, allowing traders to make more structured observations of market behavior. Indicator Type Category: Trend / Level Detection Display: Chart window (overlay indicator) Purpose: Identify and evaluate trendlines, support
Trend is real
Ivan Simonika
Indicadores
Despite the apparent simplicity of the indicator, inside it has complex analytical algorithms with which the system determines the moments of inputs. The indicator gives accurate and timely signals to enter and exit the transaction that appear on the current candle. The main purpose of this indicator is to determine the moments of entry and exit from transactions, therefore, the Trend Revers indicator will display only the trend line and entry points, that is, displays the entry points to the
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
Indicadores
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicadores
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
FiboCircles zones MT5
Pannawong Chumjinda
Indicadores
FiboCircles Zones — The Ultimate Price-Time Fibonacci Suite for MT5 Professional Geometry | Context-Aware Momentum | Cross-Timeframe Precision Elevate Your Analysis to Institutional Standards FiboCircles Zones   is more than just a drawing tool; it is a high-precision   Professional Analytical Framework   for MetaTrader 5. It bridges the gap between classic technical analysis and advanced market geometry, allowing traders to identify   "Price-Time Confluence" —those rare moments where geomet
RSIScalperPro
PATRICK WENNING
Indicadores
Introducing RSIScalperPro - the revolutionary RSI-based indicator for Metatrader 5, specifically designed for scalping in the one-minute chart. With RSIScalperPro, you'll have a powerful toolkit for precise entry and exit signals to take your trading to the next level. RSIScalperPro utilizes two different RSI indicators that provide clear signals for overbought and oversold areas. You can customize the time periods and limit values of the two RSIs according to your preferences to achieve the be
Knight Rider FX
Oliver John Vella
Indicadores
PRICE WILL BE INCREASED TO £4999 SOON! Knight Rider FX is a precision-engineered trading indicator that delivers highly accurate, non-repainting signals without flooding your chart. It filters out noise and selectively highlights only the highest probability trade setups. On higher timeframes, it anticipates major market reversals, while on intraday charts it pinpoints mini reversals with tactical clarity. By focusing on quality over quantity, Knight Rider FX equips traders with disciplined ent
Break Of Structure Master
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Professional Break of Structure & Fair Value Gap Trading System The Yunzuh BOS FVG EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for MetaTrader 5 that implements institutional-grade market structure analysis combined with precise entry execution. Built on the principles of price action and market microstructure, this expert advisor identifies high-probability trading opportunities by detecting Break of Structure (BOS) patterns and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) across multiple timeframes. C
MonthlyWeeklyDaily Previous High and Lows
Adriana Nicole Tapia Flores
Indicadores
Potencialize sua análise com um único olhar! Este indicador traça automaticamente os níveis-chave onde o preço recentemente rebateu ou rompeu, fornecendo zonas objetivas de suporte e resistência sem precisar desenhá-las manualmente. Basta adicioná‑lo ao seu gráfico e observar as linhas dos altos e baixos anteriores de cada período. O que significa cada linha? Previous Month High ‣ Máxima do mês anterior: preço mais alto registrado no período mensal precedente. Previous Month Low ‣ Mínima do mê
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicadores
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicadores
FX Levels: Suporte e Resistência com Precisão Excepcional para Todos os Mercados Visão Geral Rápida Procurando um meio confiável de identificar níveis de suporte e resistência em qualquer mercado—incluindo pares de moedas, índices, ações ou commodities? FX Levels combina o método “Lighthouse” tradicional com uma abordagem dinâmica de vanguarda, fornecendo uma precisão quase universal. Baseado em nossa experiência real com corretores e em atualizações automáticas diárias mais as de tempo real,
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicadores
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a análise da estrutura de mercado e dos conceitos ICT / Smart Money . Ele não abre posições e não gerencia ordens: é uma ferramenta de análise visual , não um robô de trading automatizado. O que o indicador mostra O indicador varre o gráfico e destaca as seguintes informações : Estrutura de mercado : swings importantes, HH, HL, LH, LL Quebras de estrutura : Break
Mais do autor
Forex Wheel EA
Victor Paul Hamilton
5 (2)
Experts
Roda de Forex por Victorious Creations Labs Mercados em tendência ,Mercados laterais .Quem se importa ! . Quantas vezes pares aleatórios não correlacionados podem estar errados? .   Livre-se da paralisia da análise e comece a ver resultados positivos através de meios não convencionais. 95% dos traders falham porque 95% dos traders fazem o que eles te ensinaram o que eles queriam que você fizesse ! . Jogue o jogo do seu jeito . PREÇO PARA PRIMEIROS UTILIZADORES: $59.99 Roda de Forex é um sistem
Breakout Londres
Victor Paul Hamilton
Experts
Você Ousa Negociar com Métodos Testados pelo Tempo em Vez de Fantasias de Martingale ? . A triste verdade é que as estratégias mais lucrativas frequentemente parecem as mais entediantes nos backtests, mas os traders de varejo querem ação e emoção - que é exatamente por que 95% deles perdem dinheiro. Este EA na verdade força a interação e compreensão do usuário - você precisa configurar corretamente os horários das sessões, entender os requisitos do seu corretor e ajustar os parâmetros para dif
FREE
Tokyo Nights
Victor Paul Hamilton
Experts
TOKYO NIGHTS EA v2.68 — COMMERCIAL GRADE               Multi-Strategy Asian Session Hunter for JPY Pairs                       Victorious Creations Labs by Victor Hamilton  PRICE: $47.99  FREE PDF MANUAL AVAILABLE — Message me before or after purchase to receive     the comprehensive 17-page user manual with strategy
Filtro:
radhaykissoon
221
radhaykissoon 2025.11.15 02:30 
 

This indicator stands out from the crowd , it just need 1 more alerts added to notify my mobile and I have a very good feeling that I could finally start working with real money. Excellent with customer support ,Thanks

Responder ao comentário