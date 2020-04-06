ATR Bands Expansion EA

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.

• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.

• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.



Introducing the Visual ATR Bands Expansion Expert Advisor!

This powerful tool is designed for traders looking to automate their trading strategies based on the well-known Average True Range (ATR) and moving average (MA) indicators. It's a flexible and robust solution tailored for those who prefer custom optimization based on their personal preferences and trading conditions.

Key Features:

ATR-based Strategy: The EA utilizes the Average True Range (ATR) indicator to calculate volatility and sets dynamic bands around a moving average. This allows the EA to adapt to changing market conditions, expanding and contracting based on market volatility.

EMA Base: The strategy is built on an Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which helps determine the direction of the market with more responsiveness to recent price changes.

Band Expansion Logic: The EA monitors the width of the ATR bands. A significant expansion of the bands signals potential market movements, providing reliable entry points for both buying and selling positions. If the bands expand and the price breaks through them, a trade is executed.

Customizable Parameters: The EA allows users to adjust key parameters like the ATR period, MA period, ATR multiplier, and stop loss/take profit levels. This gives traders full control over how aggressive or conservative the strategy should be.

Trading Logic:

Entry Signal: When the bands expand and price moves above (for buy) or below (for sell) the ATR bands, it triggers the entry signal. This logic helps capture strong trends as the market experiences increased volatility.

Stop Loss & Take Profit: The EA incorporates both stop loss and take profit levels based on points, ensuring your trades are protected and have a clear target.

Position Management: The EA continuously checks market conditions to avoid overtrading. It ensures that positions are only opened when the conditions are met and when the time elapsed since the last signal is sufficient.

Please note, this EA is not optimized for specific markets and is provided as a base for you to fine-tune it according to your preferred trading style and market conditions. It is essential that you test and optimize it to fit your needs before using it in a live trading environment.

For more information and to explore other trading tools, please visit my official website.

The Visual ATR Bands Expansion EA offers a strong foundation for your trading automation. Feel free to explore and customize it according to your unique trading preferences.